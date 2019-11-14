EPR Properties: Growing Monthly Dividends From Diversified Real Estate

Investment Thesis

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) offering investors a high dividend yield from fairly recession-resistant tenants. The current 6%+ dividend yield is fully covered by FFO and is expected to grow in mid-single digits going forward. EPR's portfolio has assets in 3 different segments: entertainment, recreation and education. Average lease length is 13 years, with built-in escalators of 1.5%-2% yearly or 7.5%-10% every five years. According to the company, its customers rent coverage across the 3 different segments is 1.89x and the occupancy rate is a very strong 99%. On the back of strong Q3 results, the company has boosted the FFO guidance for the full year, whilst the stock price has pulled back from recent highs and trading at a good valuation.

Source: EPR Presentation

Dividend

EPR Properties dividend structure is favourable to investors living off dividend income. The dividend is paid to investors on a monthly basis and currently yields 6.15%. Using funds from operations(FFO) to measure the payout ratio, it currently stands at around 77% which is good for a REIT with such long-term leases in place and the extremely high occupancy rate for its properties. Since 2010, the dividend has grown at an annual rate of 6%. The latest dividend increase came in at 4.2%.

Balance Sheet

EPR Properties has a very strong balance sheet, and the 3 major credit agencies have assigned investment grade ratings with a stable outlook to EPR. They have no significant debt maturities until 2023 and a massive $1 billion in an undrawn credit facility. Net debt is 5.2x adjusted EBITDA and represents around 40% of assets total book value. Debt service coverage remains unchanged from 2018 and stands at 3.8x. Recently, the company was able to issue 10-year senior unsecured notes at a 3.75% rate and redeemed $350 million worth of 5.75% notes that were due in 2022.

Source: EPR Presentaton

Valuation

Taking the midpoint of the recently revised FFO per share guidance of $5.48 for 2019, EPR's stock is trading at just 13 times earnings. I believe anything below 15 times FFO to be a good valuation for this company.

Risks

Although EPR's properties are diversified across 3 different segments, entertainment still makes up around 47% of the total portfolio value and 51% of NOI. Out of that segment, Megaplex theaters make up a huge majority. Out of the 416 total properties, 183 of them are megaplex theaters. That is quite a strong dependance on one type of tenant. However, the company has managed to reduce tenant concentration, with the top 5 tenants making up around 50% of total revenue, compared to 64% in 2010. Additionally, if you believe that cinemas will struggle from the increased consumption of content through streaming, this is a headwind for attendances and revenues for those tenants in the long term. The entertainment and recreation tenants could also suffer during recessions, as people cut back their spending on non-essentials.

Insiders have been net sellers of EPR stock over the last 12 months. Whilst it can be down to various personal reasons, there has been quite a few different insiders selling their positions.

Source: Simplywall.st

Summary

Investors looking to live off dividend income should look further into this monthly dividend payer. The combination of high current yield and inflation-beating raises, coupled with a sustainable payout ratio make it an attractive pick. Looking at the conservative balance sheet and extremely strong occupancy ratios / long leases, the company is in a good position to continue rewarding shareholders with rising dividends. I would rate EPR a "BUY" at below 15 times P/FFO, making current valuations favourable.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.