AMD: Intel's Ice Lake Servers Fail To Deliver

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) recently released its second generation of EPYC server processors, dubbed "Rome", in an attempt to take market share from incumbent Intel (INTC). This goal seemed achievable considering, relative to Intel's current lineup of 14nm-based Cascade Lake servers, Rome offers a far superior value proposition. The only real question mark was how Rome would stack up against Intel's 14nm Cooper Lake and 10nm Ice Lake servers, expected to release in 2020. A new slide has been released that could help us answer this question, and the implications look very good for AMD and quite the opposite for Intel.

Before getting into the new specs, if you are unfamiliar with the AMD-Intel server saga, you can read my article discussing Intel's current lineup vs. Rome here.

Without further ado, let's jump in to the new information. The following is a handy table courtesy of Wccftech, which details the different Intel server product lines and their likely specs based on a slide shown at a recent ASUS presentation:

Source: Wccftech

As I mentioned in the opening paragraph, the two columns to look at here are Cooper Lake and Ice Lake, the two server lines from Intel slated to launch in Q2 2020 and Q3 2020 respectively. Let's start with Cooper Lake.

Intel's Cooper Lake server processors are based on the company's 14nm+++ (that is not a typo) manufacturing process, likely to be the last upgraded node for the 14nm family. Even ignoring Cooper Lake's likely price, which is almost guaranteed to be significantly higher than AMD's Rome chips if Cascade Lake is any indication, the core count and power draw match-up here isn't even close. In a single socket configuration, Cooper Lake maxes out at 48 cores compared to Rome's 64 cores (the 56-core max indicated in the table is for a dual-die setup) and likely has a TDP in the upper 200W range compared to 225W TDP for a 64-core Rome processor. The higher core count and lower power draw indicate that Rome is reaping the benefits of the Zen 2 microarchitecture and TSMC's (TSM) 7nm node.

Which brings us to Ice Lake, which has been the true unknown throughout the past few months, and even years, as Intel's 10nm process has failed time and time again to bear fruit. Intel is skipping 10nm and going straight to 10nm+ for Ice Lake, but even so, the specs here don't look that much better than Cooper Lake (more on that later). Ice Lake will feature a max core count of 38 compared to Rome's 64, and TDP of 270W compared to Rome's 225W. And again, this is without considering the price advantage AMD's offerings are virtually assured to have over Intel's.

I don't think there's any way to spin the head-to-head comparisons here to show Intel's server chips in a positive light. Core count and power draw, the latter especially, are vital factors in the server value proposition, and from these specs, it appears AMD has a clear-cut advantage. From an IPC and therefore single-core performance perspective, Intel is still likely to have the advantage, but that's more important in the desktop market, where most applications don't utilize multiple cores, than it is in the server market, where core count is essential.

Further, I've intentionally decided to compare Cooper Lake and Ice Lake to Rome instead of Zen 3-based EPYC Milan, which is expected to release in 2H 2020, in order to demonstrate that AMD's current-gen server processors outclass Intel's next-gen offerings. It's almost a certainty that Milan, expected to be based on TSMC's 7nm+ manufacturing node, will only further widen AMD's lead.

The last topic I want to discuss is Intel's 10nm node. I labeled it a 'bust' in a previous article, which can be read here, because it has been delayed for nearly five years as Intel has struggled to scale 10nm to sufficient yields. These specs only strengthen that narrative. Faster clock speed? I'll be very surprised if clock speeds are faster on the 10nm+ chips than on the 14nm+++ ones. More efficient power draw? Looks like Ice Lake doesn't offer significant TDP efficiency over Cooper Lake either. Higher core count? Also not the case.

So what's going on here?

I think this entire debacle can be traced back to how Intel and AMD approached the current generation of processors. AMD innovated a multi-chip module ("MCM") design that connects "chiplets" in order to mimic a single, monolithic chip, while Intel went with the traditional approach of putting everything on one die. In my opinion, this is the single defining dichotomy of AMD's turnaround. The MCM configuration allowed a significant boost in yields, which enabled AMD and TSMC to quickly scale and rollout Zen 2-based processors and will enable them to do the same for Zen 3 and beyond. If Intel had possessed the same foresight, they likely could have scaled 10nm with ease and beaten AMD to market, as has been the status quo for more than a decade, averting the current quagmire. But, of course, that didn't happen.

So now Intel has a busted 10nm process with no significant advantage over its matured 14nm process and probably can't efficiently scale it even if the products were competitive. Therefore, I think the most likely outcome here is that Intel's 10nm server offerings will be sold in limited quantities as the company tries to save face and it will weather the storm until Granite Rapids launches in 2022 with a 7nm node and an MCM design. Maybe? Who knows, but I'll save that discussion for a future article.

Investor Takeaway

With Cooper Lake and Ice Lake failing to deliver, it appears that EPYC Rome will have a stranglehold on the server processor market until 2H 2020, when it will then pass off the stranglehold baton to EPYC Milan. As long as Intel continues to have yield issues with its 10nm manufacturing node, which seems likely, AMD is poised to take more server market share in the coming quarters.

Lisa Su set a goal of double-digit server CPU market share by mid-2020, and based on the lack of competitive offerings from Intel right now and throughout 2020, I continue to see this as an achievable goal for AMD.

