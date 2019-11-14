The Best-Laid Plans

Is it all justified? Yes. No. And Maybe.

Indeed, "FOMO" is the acronym du jour, as stocks press all-time highs and bonds look to regroup after a rather dramatic selloff.

This week has been touch and go, but the narrative in November is overwhelmingly optimistic.

If all you had to go by was last week's action in rates, you'd be inclined to think the reflation narrative is not just alive and well, but that the global economy is on the verge of overheating.

After all, 10-year yields in the US surged more than 20bps from Monday through Friday, and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) suffered its largest one-week outflow on record, hemorrhaging more than $1.2 billion.

(Bloomberg)

Meanwhile, the previous week’s COT data showed a massive duration purge just prior to yields breaking sharply higher. Indeed, as Nomura's Charlie McElligott noted on Wednesday, it was "the single largest absolute duration change in either direction since the UXY contract was introduced in 2016."

(Nomura, COT)

This has obviously played out alongside a rally in US equities, which have pressed to new record highs amid rampant trade optimism, predicated on the assumption that the "Phase One" deal between the Trump administration and China will be accompanied by tariff rollbacks.

Market participants have also seemingly baked in an inflection in the global economy based on the notion that monetary policy works on a lag, and thus we should expect PMIs (for example) to start turning higher as this year's coordinated dovish pivot begins to show up in the data.

This has led directly to rampant bullishness, observable not just in the bond rout, but also in equity expressions tethered to the (now defunct) duration infatuation. The "pro-cyclical rotation" theme is all the rage.

As you've probably heard by now, the latest edition of BofA's closely-watched global fund manager survey showed "the bulls are back [as] global recession concerns vanish and 'Fear of Missing Out' prompts [a] wave of optimism and [a] jump in exposure to equities and cyclicals," to quote the bank's Michael Hartnett, who conducts the monthly poll.

(BofA)

Other highlights include the biggest monthly drop in fund manager cash levels in three years and the largest MoM leap in growth expectations in the history of the survey (the net % expecting a stronger economy jumped from -37% in October to +6%).

(BofA)

Is this rampant optimism justified? Well, maybe. But maybe not.

It certainly makes sense to suggest that the epochal shift in monetary policy that's unfolded in 2019 will soon manifest itself in better economic outcomes.

Sure, you can argue that central banks are nearly at the limits in terms of what they can accomplish with rate cuts, asset purchases and forward guidance, but their capacity to induce risk-on behavior in financial markets with promises of abundant liquidity isn't in question and there's probably still some gas left in the tank when it comes to juicing activity, even if any bounces prove fleeting.

When you combine that with the likelihood of an interim deal between the US and China that sees both sides lift some tariffs, you're left with the distinct impression that things can (and probably will) take a turn for the better in the near-term.

And yet, there is scant evidence outside of the US to support the contention that things have actually inflected for the better. PMIs are still generally in the gutter, for example.

(Heisenberg)

The latest activity data out of China was an across-the-board miss. Industrial output rose just 4.7% YoY in October, data out Thursday showed. That was below even the most pessimistic estimate from more than three-dozen economists, and it represents one of the slowest readings in 17 years. Retail sales came in very weak too, as did the YTD update on fixed asset investment.

In addition, you'll note that China is currently dealing with a rather vexing combination of factory-gate deflation and a surging CPI, with the latter being attributable to a sharp rise in pork prices. Colloquially speaking, this is not what you want:

(Heisenberg)

That puts the PBoC in a position where easing policy to alleviate factory deflation risks making things worse on consumers. Meanwhile, imports have contracted for six months in a row and car sales have fallen in 16 of the last 17 months.

Stepping away from China, you can pretty much just randomly select a country and find something to bemoan, even if a nuanced take is less dour.

For example, data out Thursday showed Japan's economy decelerated dramatically in the third quarter, growing at an annualized 0.2% clip, from 1.8% in Q2. That was a massive miss versus consensus (0.8%).

(Heisenberg)

And so on, and so forth.

It's also worth mentioning that Germany averted a technical recession in Q3, which is ostensibly a positive development, until you realize that the meager pace of growth (0.1% QoQ) means the world's fourth-largest economy is still at a virtual standstill, while the fact that it isn't in recession means Berlin's notorious fiscal hawks will surely say that a broad, concerted fiscal stimulus effort is unnecessary. Market participants have, for months, pointed to the possibility of fiscal stimulus from Germany as a key catalyst for risk assets.

Of course, none of this precludes an inflection for the better. Indeed, it makes no sense to speak of a "rebound" if there wasn't a deceleration in the first place. The market is forward-looking, and you could easily argue that what we've seen this month is bonds and stocks "correctly" pricing in a likely thawing of trade tensions and attendant upturn in the global economy.

But, if you're looking for a not-so-subtle reminder of why it's precarious for market sentiment to run too far out ahead of the fundamentals and geopolitical realities, look no further than Hong Kong.

Headed into this week, the Hang Seng had surged more than 10% from its August lows and was in overbought territory for the first time since April. That, despite the fact that the city is on literally on fire.

This week, amid a sharp escalation in violence, local shares have plunged nearly 5%, in one of the 10 worst weeks in eight years.

(Heisenberg)

You may not be the type who cares much for fundamentals, but I think we can all agree that pushing the Hang Seng into overbought territory in November was probably a bit premature considering the GDP chart for the city looks like this:

(Heisenberg)

The overarching message from this (relatively) brief missive is simply that November's rampant optimism may well be justifiable in hindsight, especially if the Trump administration can manage to swallow its pride and provide China with tariff relief in exchange for a set of token concessions.

But, while making money in markets is by definition about anticipating what's next (skating ahead of the proverbial puck), it never hurts to take a critical look at how the prevailing narrative stacks up to reality as things look right now, versus how you hope they'll look three months hence.

After all, you know what they say about the "best-laid plans of mice, men" and "very large brains"...

