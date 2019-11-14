Turnaround In Progress: Key Takeaways From Atara Biotherapeutics' Q3 Earnings Call

Atara reported Q3 2019 financial results and earnings call on 7 November 2019 and their new CEO took several steps to restore investors' confidence.

Introduction

I have written about the merits of investing in Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) last month. Atara reported its Q3 2019 financial results and held its earnings call on 7 November 2019. This was the second earnings call led by their new CEO, Pascal Touchon, since he was appointed in May 2019. During the call, it was evident that Pascal has wasted no time in stamping his authority and have realigned the company's strategic focus as well as attempt to restore investors' confidence in the company. In this article, I present the key takeaways from the earnings call and reaffirm my bullish take on the company.

New strategic priorities

Previously, Atara's strategy revolved around three main pillars: lead product Tab-cel, multiple sclerosis (MS), and next-generation CAR T program. During the call, Pascal announced the new strategic priorities, as shown in slide 8 of their latest investor presentation.

While it is no surprise that Tab-cel very much remains in their plans, Atara announced prioritization of allogeneic ATA 188 for clinical proof of concept in the MS program. The cohort 3 dose level used in the phase 1a trial of ATA 188 will be selected to initiate a phase 1b study. Autologous ATA 190, originally planned for a phase 2 study in 2020, will be discontinued and strategic options will be evaluated for this program.

Separately, Atara will also prioritize the mesothelin targets for the CAR T programs. Atara plans to file for an Investigational New Drug (IND) application in 2020 to initiate a phase 1 study of ATA 2271, which is an autologous CAR T that targets mesothelin for solid tumors. In addition, Atara is developing ATA 3271, which is an allogeneic mesothelin-targeted CAR T, with their Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) T cell platform.

Lastly, Atara also announced plans to develop ATA 3219, an allogeneic CD-19 CAR T program. ATA 3219 is currently still in preclinical developments, with eventual plans to advance the program into clinical studies. While it might be surprising for Atara to enter the CD-19 space, given the crowded competitive landscape, Pascal believes that Atara can have a cost advantage over approved autologous CD 19 CAR T such as Kymirah from Novartis (NVS) and Yescarta from Gilead Sciences (GILD). In addition, Atara believes its EBV T cell platform is superior to other allogeneic players such as Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) and Cellectis (CLLS).

As of 30 September 2019, cash on hand was US$282.9M. Atara believes cash on hand is sufficient to fund planned operations into 2021, which puts them in a position of delivering their 4 strategic priorities above.

Tab-cel is progressing well

Investors would also be glad that Atara reaffirmed guidance that they remain on track to initiate filing for application for Tab-cel with the US FDA in the second half of 2020. While this is in line with what they recently announced in July, Atara had lost support with investors given the way they had previously abruptly changed guidance earlier this year.

Atara also presented clinical outcome from a multi-center expanded access program (EAP). A total of 26 patients were enrolled in the EAP, of which a subgroup of 22 patients would have likely met the eligibility criteria for the ongoing Tab-cel phase 3 studies. The overall response rate (ORR) for the subgroup of patients with EBV+ Post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder (PTLD) following hematopoietic cell transplant (HCT) and solid organ transplant (SOT) was 55 and 82 percent with an estimated two-year overall survival rate of 79 and 81 percent respectively.

These are very impressive results, given that the endpoint ORR threshold for the phase 3 trial for Tab-cel is 37 percent, as shown in slide 13 of their investor presentation. I strongly believe that Tab-cel is on track for an FDA approval by 2021.

Restoring Investors' confidence

During the call, Atara also took additional efforts to reassure investors that enrollment rate for the phase 3 studies of Tab-cel is going well. This is particularly important, especially after the unexpected delay in enrollment announced during their Q1 2019 earnings call early this year. There are now 35 sites in the US and Australia for the phase 3 studies, with additional sites to be opened in the US and Canada. Atara also plans to file application to open study sites in Europe by this year, to further increase the number of clinical sites.

More importantly, Atara also took steps to address the doubts of Tab-cel's commercial viability and gave reassurance that the current constraints are only limited to clinical trials. For instance, despite the phase 3 studies being opened at only about 10 percent of the transplant sites in the US and that PTLD is a rapidly progressing disease, Atara believes their allogeneic product can be delivered to patients at any transplant center and that the short delivery lead time of 3 days will increase patients' accessibility in a commercial setting.

Another reason for the slow enrollment rate is that there are other competing clinical trials in the PTLD, although such trials are less advanced than Tab-cel. Atara believes that this limitation will be resolved when Tab-cel is approved. As there is no other approved treatment for PTLD, Atara is convinced that Tab-cel will be supported by physicians and patients because of its safety and efficacy.

These are huge strides made by Atara to regain investors' confidence, which is no mean feat given Atara's dismal performance in the stock market in 2019 thus far. The shift in Pascal's determination to boost investors' sentiment can be easily illustrated in their corporate presentation, which has an entirely new slide that addresses Tab-cel's commercial opportunity, as shown in slide 17 of their investor presentation.

Risks

While I am extremely about Atara's long-term prospects and believe they are moving in the right direction, there are several risks associated with investing in clinical-stage biotechnology companies.

There are no guarantees that Atara is able to get regulatory approvals of their products. While Tab-cel has shown promising clinical data so far, it may face limited commercial success even if it does get approval. The other programs in Atara are also in early-stage clinical trials, which makes the odds of clinical failure higher.

I would advise any potential investors to assess their personal risk appetite and time horizon before making any investments in clinical-stage biotechnology companies.

Conclusion

As I wrote previously, I believe that Atara's technology platform gives them a strong advantage over other companies working on immunotherapy. Their allogeneic products will be easier to manufacture and cheaper than current and autologous CAR Ts, while being superior to other allogeneic platforms.

I also believed that Pascal Touchon is a strong CEO appointment, with his previous experience at Novartis launching Kymirah. Clearly, the progress made during the Q3 earnings call shows that Atara's turnaround is in progress. At this current price, I reaffirm that Atara is worth investing in, with a time horizon of up to 1 or 2 years.

