IBM: Important Questions

Investment Thesis

IBM (IBM) is a peculiar investment because it appears to be cheaply priced on superficial metrics. But digging deeper, more challenging questions start to emerge.

Last month I wrote an article titled IBM: Too Challenging, where I declared:

IBM has strong underlying potential to become great again, but to achieve this, IBM is going to have to face up and ask some really painful questions of itself, which I do not believe IBM is willing to do just yet.

Today, I tackle the contrast between IBM's shareholders' perception and the ultimate reality. I charge that this stock should be avoided, here is why:

Number 1 Problem: Perception

(Source)

IBM carries a "multiple" where investors price its future potential.

This multiple is a proxy for the underlying confidence investors have in IBM's operations. The multiple expands when IBM succeeds and shrinks when investors lose confidence in the business.

What's more is that the multiple often takes a prolonged time to expand, as the business plugs along, but contracts rather suddenly when investors finally lose patience with the company.

To wit, Charles Mackay said:

Men, it has been well said, think in herds; it will be seen that they go mad in herds, while they only recover their senses slowly, one by one.

The problem with Mackay's quote is that the modern world has not quite adapted to the speed of dissemination of data. Accordingly, there is a tendency for stocks to overreact to bad news hitting the airwaves.

Allow me to offer you an example:

Source: author's calculations

Highlighted above we can see IBM's past five years' revenues (blue line) and below that we see its free cash flow. Consequently, we can see how IBM is working hard to maximize its free cash flows, while it consistently works off less revenue.

I contend that investors are not paying sufficient attention to the facts destroying their cherished ideals that the Big Blue is too big to fail.

Number 2 Problem: Reality

Last month I highlighted this figure:

Source: Q3 investor presentation

Pushing aside the contentious discussion of whether Global Financing Debt is actual debt or not, but simply focusing on IBM's $43 billion of debt. Yes, this is offset by $11 billion of cash and equivalents, thus IBM has in actuality $32 billion of net debt.

Nonetheless, given that IBM's determination to "achieving [a] leverage ratio consistent with mid to high single-A credit rating within a couple of years," this implies that its previous capital allocation strategies will no longer be one focused on maximizing shareholder returns, but instead on returning money to creditors. Why is this a problem?

Because during 2018 IBM had deployed $4.6 billion towards share repurchases, which lent itself to supporting its share price.

Without close to $5 billion or nearly 4% of its market cap being repurchased per year, IBM's shares will have a natural tendency to drift down.

Valuation - Too Hard to Quantify

It started off cheap, but it got a lot cheaper

Source: author's calculations

The table above highlights the fact that IBM's shareholders are only willing to pay a small multiple to participate in IBM's future cash flows.

However, as I noted above, before its shareholders look to get their hands on IBM's cash flows (aside from its dividend), IBM will have to service its debt.

Furthermore, there will reach a point where IBM has squeezed out as much of its inefficiency from its corporal overhead as it can. At that point, IBM will be stuck with not only less revenues and less free cash flow to contend with, but also its stretched balance sheet will once again become a frustrating fact to be dealt with.

The Bottom Line

In the past, I had felt that investors were too gloomy on IBM's stock and I was bullish the name.

Today, I believe I've started to come to senses and see a different picture of IBM. Perhaps Mackay was right after all?

Looking For Strong Returns? IBM is terrific! But numerous studies have shown that it is difficult to beat the market with popular names. Meanwhile, by being extremely selective and investing in less popular companies, your chances substantially improve. Investment strategy inspired by Buffett, Pabrai, and Greenblatt that can help you generate between 50% and 200% potential upside in just a few years, then sign up for your two-week free trial with Deep Value Returns today! SKIN IN THE GAME: I'm always invested alongside you in My TOP 5 STOCKS!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.