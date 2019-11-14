Vector Group Has An Upside Potential Of 15%, Unless It Gets Acquired

A brief summary

Vector Group is a relatively smaller player amongst the cigarette giants like Philip Morris, British-American Tobacco (or BAT) and Altria. The company specializes in deep discount brands which have noted a consistent growth in market share. Vector Group is adequately diversified with another defensive sector which is the real estate segment. The company's continuous initiatives of expanding market share through price increase, strategic real estate acquisition and growth in the market share of the deep discount brands have attracted investor interests. The company even undertook a dividend cut and did away with the stock dividend to preserve its cash flows and restrict the stockholder deficit. The fundamentals look good and the valuations look cheap and the stock exudes potential in the medium term.

Vector Group’s principal business segments

Vector Group’s (VGR) primary business segments include Tobacco and Real Estate. It is a manufacturer and seller of cigarettes in the U.S. through Liggett Group and Vector Tobacco subsidiaries.

It also conducts the real estate business through its New Valley subsidiary.

The corporate and other segment includes results associated with its e-cigarette activities.

Cigarette Brands of Vector Group

Liggett produces 109 combinations of cigarettes in terms of length, style, and packing. The brand portfolio includes:

PYRAMID

EAGLE 20’s

GRAND PRIX

LIGGETT SELECT

EVE- a 120 mm cigarette

Partner brands include USA, Bronson, and Tourney

Pyramid, Eagle 20’s, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, and Eve fall in the core discount brand category. Pyramid, Liggett Select, and Grand Prix fall in the deep discount category. Eve falls under the branded discount category. Eagle 20’s sales volume as a proportion of Liggett's total sales volume was 60% in the nine months of fiscal 2019. Pyramid’s sales volume contribution was 27% in the nine months of fiscal 2019.

Source: Co. presentation

Segment Revenue Growth

Core brands exude promise

Vector Group’s tobacco revenue expanded by 1.3% YoY in the nine months of fiscal 2019 driven by the core discount brands. Altria’s (MO) smokeable products noted a 0.9% revenue de-growth for the period driven by decline of 6.1%, 11.4% and 12% in Marlboro, other premium and premium cigarettes respectively.

The core brands continue to generate a sizable chunk of the total tobacco revenue. They posted growth despite the industry decline during the fiscal. The last half of the fiscal will be further aided by the festive and holiday season.

Source: Co. filings

The growth in the first half of fiscal 2019 was mainly driven by the core discount brands partially offset by the decline of the other brands. However, the good news is that the rate of decrease of the other brands had slowed down, and positive growth has been noted in the nine months of fiscal 2019.

Liggett and Vector Tobacco had a hold of 4% (or 9.4 billion cigarettes) in the U.S. market in 2018. Liggett had a discount brand market share of 14.3% in 2018.

Source: Co. filings

Lower volume de-growth compared to the peers

Vector Group observed a 3.2% YoY de-growth in volumes for the nine months ended fiscal 2019. Interestingly, Altria noted a 11.4% YoY de-growth in its discount cigarette volume for the period. The retail share of the discount cigarettes took a 0.3% decline during the period. BAT’s (BTI) U.S. shipments observed a 6% volume de-growth YoY in the first half of fiscal 2019.

Source: Altria filings

Price hikes to arrest the lower volumes

The price of Eagle 20’s was raised by $2.1 per carton between September 2018 and October 2019 The list price of Pyramid, Liggett Select, Eve and Grand Prix was increased by $3.5 per carton for the period.

Altria’s discount brands include L&M, Basic and Chesterfield. Basic and Chesterfield noted a $0.95 hike per pack during the period. L&M noted an increase of $0.29 per pack for the period.

Source: Co. presentation

Expanding deep discount brand industry

The discount category of cigarettes has witnessed a growing market share since 2017. The deep discount brands have noted a consistent growth trajectory since 2014 partially offset by the decline in the branded discount category. As a result deep discount companies like Vector Group has noted an increase in market share while the discount brands of Altria (which owns PM USA) has lost market share in the category.

Source: Altria presentation

Real estate growth fueled by the New York City

Real Estate revenue contribution was 41.6% in the nine months of fiscal 2019. The revenue growth rate was 5% in the nine months of fiscal 2019.

Source: Co. filings

The New York City commission brokerage income, development marketing, and property management fee contributed 50% of the real estate revenue.

Douglas Elliman seems like an opportune acquisition as depicted from the fundamentals of the target company in the following chart.

Source: Co. presentation

Total revenue and cost trends

Both the segments have translated into net revenue growth of 4.8% in the nine months of fiscal 2019 despite cannibalization from illegal cigarette market, discounted brands, and e-cigarettes.

The real estate business has posted a steady and consistent revenue growth and contribution to the total revenue.

Source: Co. filings

Need to keep expanding volumes to drive its profit margins

The tobacco business mainly drove the gross profit. Tobacco generated 56.7% of the gross profit in the nine months of fiscal 2019. Real estate gross profit contribution stood at 43.3% in the nine months of fiscal 2019. The gross margin stood at 41.6% in the nine months of fiscal 2019. However, Altria, BAT maintained margins of 64% and 83% respectively.

All of which has helped the company to maintain an EBITDA margin of 17.5% in the nine months of fiscal 2019 versus Atria and BAT with margins of 53% and 40% respectively.

But we need to realize that Vector Group specializes in discount brands which have a lower margin compared to its bigger peers. Therefore Vector Group need to keep growing its volumes to expand its profit margins.

Interest expense as a percentage of net revenue was 9.2% in the nine months of fiscal 2019 versus Atria and BAT with 7.3% and 6.4%.

The lower interest expense has translated into a PAT margin of 8.1% in the nine months of fiscal 2019 versus Atria and BAT with margins of 32.5% and 22% respectively.

Compelling cashflows and minimal capex

The operating cash flows was $0.195 billion in the nine months of fiscal 2019.

Source: Co. filings

The company invests a significant amount of cash towards the purchase of investment securities.

However, Vector Group has been unable to generate enough free cash flows (despite the minimal capex) to honor its dividend obligations. As a result, the debt levels had increased, which kept consuming the net income in the form of higher interest expenses. The debt repayments further reduced the cash balance of the company.

Source: Exchange

What are the positives from Vector?

Both tobacco and real estate businesses posted revenue growth with sustainable gross margins.

Tobacco business has also posted an impressive operating margin.

The significant decline in Altria’s discount cigarette volumes.

BAT also noted a significant volume decline in the U.S.

Expanding market share of the deep discount brands.

Liggett’s growth of market share by 13 bps to 4.3%, and Eagle 20’s retail unit volume expansion of around 6% in the third quarter of fiscal 2019.

Vector Group recently announced that it had decreased the dividend per share by 50% to $0.2 per share from the first quarter of fiscal 2020 and will stop paying the annual stock dividend. This critical step will help preserve the cash flows, lower stockholder deficit and translate into higher shareholder returns for the company.

DCF analysis

Based on the above observations, my DCF is projecting an upside of 15% (CMP $12.33), translating into a target price of $14.13. The valuation, as compared by PE ratio, seems cheap at the current level.

Both the business segments is expected to post a consolidated growth of ~5% in the medium term. Some moderation is expected in the excise duty. Growth in the deep discount category is expected to drive the volumes in the festive and holiday season and over the medium term. Further Donald Trump's proposed meeting regarding vaping will also have a positive impact on the stock. Donald Trump has been very vocal about the negative impacts of vaping on the youth and might announce some stringent policies. The company is also focusing on strategic acquisitions in the real estate segment which has the potential to grow its revenue contribution in the medium term at par with the tobacco revenue. The strategic cut in the dividend rate and dismissal of the stock dividend have been very bold moves which will drive the cashflows in the medium term. The company can focus on growth objectives to generate a higher shareholder value. The company has also taken initiatives to repay its debts thereby lowering its interest expenses. All the above initiatives will add to the goodwill of the stock.

Source: Co. filings, Author estimates

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.