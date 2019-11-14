Why We Are Skipping Canaan's IPO Despite Bitcoin Growth

Canaan Inc. seems overvalued at US$3.0 to US$9.0billion relative to calculated enterprise value of US$127.26 billion on thebooks as of September 30, 2019.

Sizeable exposures in China present risks especially on the regulatory front given the crackdown on Bitcoin sales and marketing activities.

Overall average selling prices (ASPs) for Canaan Inc.’s line of Bitcoin hardware has been falling as recent as 3Q FY2019.

Canaan Inc.’s flagship AvalonMiner line of Bitcoin mining machines is seen as popular, but revenue and profit growth are highly dependent on Bitcoin prices.

Investment Thesis

Canaan Inc. (CAN), a Hangzhou, China-based supercomputing solutions company offering proprietary high performance computing Application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) chipsets, has filed its preliminary F-1 registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 05, 2019 for a listing on the Nasdaq exchange under the trading ticker symbol CAN.

According to Reuters, Canaan is seeking to raise US$400 million, and this will be its third attempt for public listing after having failed to get a listing status on China’s National Equities Exchange Quotations Co. Ltd. in August 2017, and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in May 2018.

A review of Canaan’s F-1 registration statement uncovered several interesting findings especially its research and development (R&D) spending being put into edge computing ASIC chipsets used in Bitcoin hardware manufacturing, its market share among the three top bitcoin mining machine manufacturers, its strengths in producing artificial intelligence (AI) powered chipsets, and is also known globally as a fabless integrated circuit (IC) designer.

However, a deeper look at Canaan Inc.’s historical financials reviewed some concerning factors including the significant fluctuations in both the top and bottom lines that are tied closely to the significant fluctuations of Bitcoin prices over time. For example, in the most current quarter (3Q FY 2019), total revenue grew year-over-year (YoY) by 39.56 percent to RMB 670.61 million, but this comes after four consecutive quarters of negative revenue growth due to the sharp declines in Bitcoin prices following the last peak at the end of 2017.

In this valuation analysis, we are using a scenario approach assuming 70 percent and 80 percent revenue growth, based on the historical growth projections for FY 2019e and FY 2020e respectively. We will be using the enterprise value (EV) to revenue (EV/Revenues) methodologies for calculation purposes. We would also like to stress test our assumptions and have applied a 50 percent discount and premium to derive our projected EVs for FY 2019e and FY 2020e respectively.

Our end result showed projected EVs range from US$1.90 billion to US$5.68 billion for FY 2019e, and US$2.92 billion to US$8.75 billion for FY 2020e respectively, assuming estimated total revenue growth is 70 percent for both FY 2019e, and FY 2020e respectively.

Whereas the projected EVs range from US$2.00 billion to US$6.00 billion for FY 2019e, and US$3.27 billion to US$9.80 billion for FY 2020e respectively, assuming estimated total revenue growth is 80 percent for both projected financial years in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

These estimated EVs are less than the company’s enterprise value (EV) on the books as of the end of the third quarter ending September 30, 2019 (3Q FY 2019) at almost US$127.56 billion. Moreover, this enterprise value is almost 14 to 21 times the forecasted valuation of US$6.0 to US$9.0 billion. Therefore, we can reasonably conclude that Canaan’s existing valuation of US$127.26 billion relative to our forecasts is considered relatively overvalued.

How did Canaan come into the Bitcoin mining market?

Canaan Inc. was founded as a business developing Bitcoin mining machines incorporating ASIC technology in 2013 through Beijing Canaan Creative Information Technology Co. Ltd, which was subsequently renamed Hangzhou Canaan Creative Information Technology Co. Ltd, or Hangzhou Canaan in September 2015.

Canaan currently has an 11-member board of directors led by its co-founder, chairman, and chief executive officer, Nangeng Zhang. Zhang has 11 years of experience in electronic device design, engineering, manufacturing, quality control, and research and development. Zheng is also responsible for formulating and overseeing its overall development strategies and operations.

Other directors include Jianping Kong who serves as director and co-chairman, followed by two other directors, Jiaxuan Li, and Qifeng Sun.

A full list of directors and senior management officers is as follows:

Source: Canaan Inc.’s F-1 registration statements

Canaan Inc.’s line of Bitcoin mining machines

Source: Canaan Inc.’s F-1 registration statements

According to Canaan’s F-1 registration statements, management disclosed that since its founding in 2013, it has been marketing a single line of Bitcoin mining machines under the AvalonMiner brand which are integrated with components procured by itself including a circuit board, PMU (Power Management Unit) boards, a cooling fan, heat sensors, and enclosed with an aluminium casing as seen in the picture below.

Moreover, Canaan typically introduces a new series of Bitcoin mining machines every year incorporating the latest technological developments in terms of ASIC design and process technology. Other product lines which Canaan carries include Bitcoin machine parts, mainly battery packs, that customers, both domestic and overseas, purchase along with the Bitcoin mining machines.

Source: Picture of an AvalonMiner-branded bitcoin mining machine (Canaan Inc.’s website)

The technical specifications of its AvalonMiner Bitcoin mining machines are as follows:

Source: Canaan Inc.’s F-1 registration statements

Canaan’s business model outline

Canaan is a fabless IC designer, meaning that it works closely with third party suppliers to fabricate, test and package IC products that it designs. For its line of AvalonMiners, Canaan assembles the final Bitcoin mining machines by integrating the ICs produced by themselves and the related components that it procures. It uses Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGA)-based prototyping and simulation to ensure that the functionality and performance of its AvalonMiners are consistent with the design intent.

The diagram below shows Canaan’s overall chip manufacturing process:

Source: Canaan Inc.’s F-1 registration statements

How does the average selling prices and sales volumes function together?

Canaan Inc. sells its line of ‘A’ series AvalonMiners including the A7, A8, A9, and A10. For example, the ‘A7’ series of AvalonMiners denote the Bitcoin mining machines released in November 2016 to December 2017 like the A721, A741, and the A761 series.

As of 3Q FY2019 ending September 30, 2019, the current line of AvalonMiners being marketed includes the A8, A9, and A10 series which were released from January 2018 to July 2019.

Source: Canaan Inc.’s F-1 registration statements

For the latest available quarter (3Q FY2019), the highest gross selling AvalonMiners are the A10 series, including the A1047, and A1066 series of AvalonMiners. These Bitcoin machines come with ASIC specifications that run on 16 nm (nanometres), Fourth Generation chipsets with computing power of 37,000 to 50,000 gigahertz per second (GH/s), and power consumption of 0.06 w/GHs (watts per Gigahours).

Management added in the disclosure filings that Bitcoin prices remain highly volatile, and had just recovered from 2Q FY 2019 with sales volume of its Bitcoin mining machines in terms of computing power started to recover during 2Q FY 2019 as shown in the chart below.

Source: Canaan Inc.’s F-1 registration statements

‘Thash’ is a measure of computing power used in hardware components like Bitcoin mining machines. As the average selling prices (ASP) per unit per thash of computing power of the Bitcoin mining machine start to fall, coupled with Bitcoin miners' expectations of a fall in ASPs as well, Canaan experienced sharp drops in sales volumes of the Bitcoin mining machine in terms of computing power from 4Q FY 2018 to 1Q FY 2019 despite the much lower retail price shown below.

Source: Canaan Inc.’s F-1 registration statements

Although Bitcoin prices in general managed to start recovering in 2Q FY 2019, along with a rise in the sales volume of the Bitcoin mining machines, Canaan was still unable to raise ASPs of its AvalonMiners due to growing demand from Bitcoin miners who expect a further increase in Bitcoin prices.

Total revenues for 3Q FY 2019 stood at RMB 670.61 million, up 39.6 percent from last year, but net income in 3Q FY 2019 came in at RMB 94.63 million, down by 241.60 percent from 3Q FY 2018, though it was in the ‘black’ after five consecutive quarters of net losses since 1Q FY 2018. The revenue figures by service offerings and net income are shown below.

Source: Canaan Inc.’s F-1 registration statements

Canaan does not break out its balance sheets by quarter, however, when we calculated Canaan’s annual inventory turnover, and inventory days on hand, they were much better in FY 2018 ending December 31, 2018 at 3.75 times, and 97.30 days respectively. This compares to the FY 2017 calculated inventory turnover and days inventory on hand at 2.71 times, and 134.75 times respectively. This shows that despite the slow increase in ASPs, coupled with management’s descriptions of a slowdown in average prices and sales volumes, the number of days needed to clear the inventories are relatively faster in FY 2018 as compared to FY 2017.

Cash flow-wise, Canaan is sitting on RMB 332.70 million cash and cash equivalents balance as of September 30, 2019, while net cash from operating activities on a nine-month basis ending September 30, 2019 came in at minus RMB 10.50 million, an improvement of minus RMB 163.10 million in the previous year period, and FY 2018 when that figure stood at minus RMB 12.70 million.

Heavy exposure to China remains one of the key risks

Geographic Region (RMB’000) FY 2017 FY 2018 People's Republic of China (PRC) 1,197,378 2,057,632 United States of America 46,355 284,965 Hong Kong 12,264 91,028 Other foreign countries 52,086 271,666 Total Revenues 1,308,083 2,705,291

Geographic Region (As a % of Total Revenues) FY 2017 FY 2018 People's Republic of China (PRC) 91.54% 76.06% United States of America 3.54% 10.53% Hong Kong 0.94% 3.36% Other foreign countries 3.98% 10.04% Total Revenues 100.00% 100.00%

Geographic Region (YoY % Change) FY 2017 FY 2018 People's Republic of China (PRC) 71.84% United States of America 514.74% Hong Kong 642.24% Other foreign countries 421.57% Total Revenues 106.81%

Source: Canaan Inc.’s F-1 registration statements

As one might note that China remains Canaan’s largest geographical exposure among the four regions, including the United States of America, Hong Kong, and other foreign countries. However, revenues from that part of the world has slowed down. If we were to compare to Hong Kong in FY 2018, revenue exposure to that region is 3.36 percent, up from 0.94 percent in FY 2017, but revenues jumped nearly six-folds in FY 2018 to RMB 91.03 million.

In one of the risk statement disclosures in the IPO filings, Canaan noted the following regarding its exposure to China and the potential regulation they need to abide:

These highlighted statements found in the IPO registration documents might suggest that the regulatory environment for Bitcoin miners like Canaan Inc., and Bitcoin prices in general is extremely tough, and could exhaust the finite resources which Canaan and many other Bitcoin companies need to allocate to.

How should we value Canaan and if investors should necessarily jump into the IPO?

There are not many published estimates of publicly-listed Bitcoin mining hardware manufacturers in the US. According to Canaan’s IPO registration documents, it is currently being ranked as the number two Bitcoin mining machine player with 253.3 thousand units in sales volume, capturing 23.3 percent market share in sales volume. The data is provided by Frost & Sullivan as cited in the IPO registration documents, and is for the six-month period ending June 30, 2019.

Source: Canaan Inc.’s F-1 registration statements

Readers might note that the data provided is research is paid for by Canaan to Frost & Sullivan as shown in the footnote of the chart above.

For the purposes of our valuation analysis, both Bitmain Technologies Holding Company and Ebang International Holdings Inc. are privately held companies, and therefore not able to do much comparison. However, this chart remains important as we are able to provide some perspective of Canaan’s market standing currently.

Next, while finding out the potential valuations remain challenging, we managed to find one of the footnotes on page 57 of the IPO registration document that has a pro-forma capitalisation value of Canaan as of September 30, 2019 at US$127.28 billion.

Source: Canaan Inc.’s F-1 registration statements

Readers do need to bear in mind that this capitalisation value of US$127.28 billion is not based on current market prices, but was as of September 30, 2019. Using this figure, we tried to approximate the enterprise value by plugging the figures from the company’s financial statements and figuring out the pro-forma enterprise value (EV) at US$127.26 billion.

While, there are not many publicly-traded Bitcoin mining machine manufacturers, we managed to obtain the EV-to-Revenue forecast multiples for FY 2019e and FY 2020e using some examples of the publicly traded ASIC chipset manufacturers as shown below. Moreover, some of these companies are vendors and chip packaging suppliers for Canaan, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (NYSE: TSM), and South Korea-based Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (OTC:SSNLF).

EV/Revenue Multiples FY 2019e FY 2020e Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. 1.527 1.402 Nvidia Corporation (Nasdaq: NVDA) N/A 11.000 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd, 7.110 6.170 Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (Nasdaq: AMD) 5.880 4.490 Median EV/Revenue Multiples 5.880 5.330

Source: Marketscreener.com

Next, we made some assumptions regarding a 70 percent and 80 percent range growth ballpark forecasts to figure out the potential enterprise value estimates. The 70 to 80 percent growth forecasts is derived from the average of the quarterly median revenue growth average of 36.40 percent as of 3Q FY 2019 and annual revenue growth average of 106.81 percent as of FY 2018.

With that, we applied a 50 percent discount and premium to the enterprise value valuations in order to analyse the best and worst outcomes we might obtain using our estimates. The end results are as follows:

Assume 70% YoY revenue growth FY 2019e FY 2020e Total Revenues (US$'millions) 643.45 1,093.87 Estimated EV (US$'millions) (Base Case) 3,783.49 5,830.30 Assume 50% discount to EV (US$'millions) (Worst Case) 1,891.74 2,915.15 Assume 50% premium to EV (US$'millions) (Best Case) 5,675.23 8,745.45

Assume 80% YoY revenue growth FY 2019e FY 2020e Total Revenues (US$'millions) 681.30 1,226.34 Estimated EV (US$'millions) (Base Case) 4,006.04 6,536.39 Assume 50% discount to EV (US$'millions) (Worst Case) 2,003.02 3,268.20 Assume 50% premium to EV (US$'millions) (Best Case) 6,009.07 9,804.59

Source: Marketscreener.com and own estimates

With the forecasted valuations of almost US$3.00 billion to US$9.00 billion using the base case and best-case scenarios, and compare them to the US$127.56 billion pro-forma enterprise value of Canaan, this is approximately 14 to 21 times overvalued.

Therefore, we feel that investors might need to think very hard about necessarily jumping into the stock on the basis of high potential Bitcoin growth. At this point, the company has not released its official IPO pricing details, and we are unable to make objective discussions about the relative fairness of the stock.

However, given the high exposure to China, the unknown regulations yet to be announced in the country, along with the strong price/volume correlations of Bitcoin mining machines to overall profits, investors might need to take note and ask themselves if they would like to place their investments in a counter that remains heavily exposed to the huge price volatilities in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin as shown in this ten-year chart of Bitcoin prices below.

Source: Blockchain.com

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.