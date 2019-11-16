A Comparison Of 3 Calamos Closed-End Funds

While the funds seem slightly overvalued, they might still provide some benefits to an overall portfolio because of their low correlation to other asset classes.

Convertible bonds have characteristics of both equities and bonds and could provide additional diversification to a portfolio.

One of my Premium subscribers inquired about several of the Calamos Funds. For readers not familiar with Calamos, it offers a wide variety of funds but is very well known for its focus on convertible bonds. These securities are unique in that they offer characteristics of both fixed income and equities. Like with any asset class, the opportunities to gain outsized returns in convertibles is driven by specific macro factors that make the asset class more or less attractive relative to other asset classes.

In the following article, we look at three of the Calamos Funds and compare their portfolios, strategies, and performance.

What are the similarities between the three funds?

First of all, they all have a considerable allocation to convertible bonds (which is what Calamos is known for) and they offer nice yields (ranging from 7.5% to 10.5%).

They also all judiciously use leverage to enhance overall returns by generating a positive spread on investments over borrowing costs. All three funds have a management fee of around 1% but due to the leverage the overall fee is slightly above 2%.

Exhibit 1: Comparison

What are the main differences?

The Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (CCD) invests in convertibles and other below-investment-grade (high yield) fixed income securities. Only 2% of the fund is invested in equities and more than 90% of the portfolio is invested in the US.

The Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ) invests in a diversified portfolio of primarily US equities, convertible securities and below-investment-grade (high yield) fixed income securities.

The Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW) seeks to generate a high level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The current yield is 10.5%. The fund has maximum flexibility to dynamically allocate among equities, fixed income securities and convertible bond investments around the world. Almost half of the portfolio is invested outside the U.S.

Exhibit 2: Regional allocation

Exhibit 3: Asset allocation

Given the focus on convertible and high-yield bonds it will not come as a surprise that the percentage of the funds invested in investment grade securities is rather low. This isn't necessarily a bad thing as higher rated securities have been bid up considerably and offer relatively low yields. In recent months, prices on the highest rated junk bonds have increased due to capital flows into the space as investors look for yield.

Exhibit 4: Quality allocation

CEF discounts and premiums

The differences between the share price and the NAV create discounts and premiums. Shares are said to trade at a "discount" when the share price is lower than the NAV.

Efficient market hypothesis believers have tried to explain discounts and premiums for years with myriad explanations. Most commonly, the reason a CEF trades at any given discount or premium is related to the fund's distribution rate, regardless of the source of the distribution.

Other typical reasons for premiums and discounts include:

Overall market volatility.

Recent NAV and share price performance.

Brand recognition of fund family.

Name recognition (or lack thereof) of the fund manager.

Recent changes in distribution policy.

An asset class or investment strategy falling out of market favor.

An asset class or investment strategy rising in the market's esteem.

If we compare a CEF's discount to its average historic discount, this is what we refer to as a "relative discount." When considering valuation, it's important to look at relative discounts/premiums.

Exhibit 5: CCD premium/discount

Exhibit 6: CSQ premium/discount

Exhibit 7: CHW premium/discount

Currently the Calamos funds are all trading at a premium, while on average they were trading at a discount the past five years as you can see in exhibit 8.

Exhibit 8: Premium/discount

CCD does not yet a five year history, so we use the average over the past three years.

Convertible bonds

As we said before, all three funds invest a substantial part of their portfolio in convertible bonds. So let’s take a closer look to this lesser-known part of the fixed income universe.

Convertible bonds combine characteristics of stocks and traditional fixed-income securities. Like stocks, convertibles typically offer upside appreciation in rising equity markets and are less sensitive to rising interest rates. Like bonds, convertibles provide income but also provide downside protection in declining markets.

Exhibit 9: Upside opportunity and downside protection

Convertibles have historically participated in a greater portion of their underlying stocks’ upside performance than their downside. This dynamic creates a risk/reward profile that's compelling to an investor who desires equity participation and is willing to exchange maximum upside for a great deal of downside protection.

A convertible bond is a regular corporate bond that has the added feature of being convertible into a fixed number of shares of common stock. Convertible bonds are debt instruments because they pay interest and have a fixed maturity date.

Because of the conversion feature, the convertible is sensitive to the movements of its underlying equity. This equity sensitivity provides the opportunity for the convertible to participate in the movements of the stock price—either upward or downward. Ideally, of course these moves are upward. In exchange for this convertible “equity kicker,” convertible securities typically yield 300 to 400 basis points less than the issuer’s comparable non-convertible bond.

Depending on the stock price of the underlying stock, a convertible may be more equity-like at certain points and more fixed income-like at others.

When the stock price is low and conversion unlikely, a convertible is so-called bond-like. When the stock price rises and conversion becomes more likely, a convertible behaves more equity-like. So the equity sensitivity increases as the underlying stock price increases, and decreases as the stock price declines (another downside protection feature).

A convertible bond’s investment value is combination of its value as a bond plus the value of the equity option component. The value of the bond portion is the value of the bond without the conversion feature. It's calculated by determining what the value of the bond would be if it were not convertible, according to standard fixed-income analysis—company fundamentals, type of bond (collateral or debenture), coupon and maturity date, call features and yield to maturity.

Exhibit 10 shows both the bond value and the conversion value of a convertible in relation to the current stock price. The bond value is less affected by the stock price with exception of the so-called distress zone.

In situations of deteriorating creditworthiness, the stock price begins to sink to zero. The obvious probable cause for this is a not-so-normal deterioration of company financial fundamentals, which causes the expected recovery of the full principal to come into question. The value of a convertible bond also approaches its bankruptcy value.

Exhibit 10: Bond and equity value

The equity part of the convertible bond is represented by the conversion value. It's what the convertible bond would be worth if it were converted into common stock at current market prices. For any stock price, the conversion value is found by multiplying the given stock price times the stated number of common shares received per bond. For example, if a bond can be converted into 20 shares of stock and the stock currently sells at $42 per share, the conversion value of the convertible bond is $840. As we have said previously, the number of shares each bond can be converted into is the conversion ratio and is set at the time the bond is issued.

The equity value of a convertible bond is determined to be its conversion value. Since the convertible bond is more secure than common stock and generally pays higher interest than the stock dividend, the convertible bond buyer is willing to pay a premium over the conversion value. Market forces determine the amount of premium that a particular convertible may command in the marketplace. However, it should make sense that, as a convertible bond price increases above its investment value, its fixed-income attributes give way to equity characteristics, decreasing the conversion premium. The conversion premium can be calculated easily by simply taking the difference between the current market price of the convertible and the conversion value and expressing it as a percentage.

On the other hand, if the stock price declines, the convertible bond price approaches its fixed income value and the conversion premium increases. Convertible bonds that are trading near their fixed-income values with substantial conversion premiums are called “busted converts.” Their equity component is of little value, and they trade mainly on their fixed-income characteristics.

Exhibit 11: Fair value price track

The market value of the convertible always should be higher than either the conversion value or the investment value. If we were to hypothesize a convertible with a market value that exactly equaled its investment value, the investment premium would have a value of zero and the convertible would be trading as if it were a straight non-convertible bond. However, a convertible security has an implicit option, and as long as there's time remaining before the option expires—thereby providing the holder with equity potential—the option will have some value in itself.

Historical performance

As one could expect the performance of convertible bonds falls between those of equities and corporate bonds and the same can be said of the volatility of those returns.

Exhibit 12: Performance and risk

How have convertibles performed in up and down markets? The benefits of convertibles’ hybrid characteristics are illustrated in exhibit 13. Convertibles captured more upside in bull markets than downside in bear markets.

Exhibit 13: Upside opportunity and downside protection

How frequently have there been defaults in the U.S. convertible bond market? Defaults in the convertible bond market have typically been lower than in the high-yield market. According to Barclays Equity Research, the default rate for convertibles has averaged 1% for convertible bonds vs. 4% for traditional high yield, from 2003 through December 2018.

Exhibit 14: Default rate

And last but not least, convertibles tend to have a low correlation with other fixed income asset classes, which provides an extra layer of diversification within a portfolio. A less-than-perfect correlation with equities and even lower correlation with traditional bonds can dampen the overall volatility of a portfolio. Inclusion of convertibles also can potentially lower the volatility of an investor’s overall portfolio, including equities, while enhancing returns, as it has done historically.

Current backdrop for convertible bonds

Convertible bonds have been the top performing asset class for five of the last 10 years and sit on top year-to-date as of 9/30/19. This explains also why the three Calamos funds are trading at a premium.

Exhibit 15: Performance

Does this nice performance lead to a situation of overvaluation for convertible bonds? The answer is no. Convertible bonds might still be undervalued.

Exhibit 16: Valuation

The composition of the convertible market can give additional insight in the valuation of convertible bonds. The convertible market can be split up in four zones:

Distressed Fixed income-like Hybrid Equity-like

A convertible bond is a fixed income alternative with “fixed income characteristics” when it's valued at about the same level as a similar non-convertible bond and is not as sensitive to the underlying equity.

A convertible bond is a total return alternative with “hybrid characteristics” when it has fixed income characteristics as previously explained but is becoming increasingly sensitive to changes in the underlying equity price.

An equity alternative with “equity characteristics” represents a convertible bond that is highly sensitive to movements in the underlying equity.

Exhibit 17: Convertible market composition

During the dotcom bubble equities convertible bonds were overvalued as we could see in exhibit 16 and at the same time the percentage of convertible bonds that was acting equity-like was very high. The opposite happened during the Great Financial Crisis. Convertible bonds were undervalued and the percentage of convertible bonds that was acting equity-like was very low. The percentage of convertible bonds that was acting fixed income-like was very high.

Exhibit 18: Convertible market composition

Today we are in between these two extremes and more in the undervalued zone, with only 28% of the convertible bonds equity-like.

Conclusion

Convertible bonds can be a good addition to a portfolio. The correlation with other fixed income asset classes is low, which brings diversification benefits.

The current backdrop for convertibles is favourable given the current undervaluation.

Of the three Calamos funds we discussed today, CCD has highest allocation to convertibles, but also highest premium to NAV.

CHW has the second highest allocation to convertibles of the three funds and the premium to NAV is less than CCDs. It also has the additional diversification effect thanks to the investments outside the US and last but not least it offers the highest yield (while leverage is in line with the other funds).

Off course it’s always interesting to be able to buy a closed-end fund at a discount bigger than the average historical discount. This is not the case for any of the three Calamos funds. But if we had to pick one today it would be CHW.

