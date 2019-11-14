Ribbon Communications: Opportunity To Invest In A Small-Cap

The recent downside in stock price together with the low valuation has opened a window of opportunity for investors.

Q3 earnings release also shows that other metrics, namely gross and net margins have improved and that management is delivering on its software-driven strategy.

Ribbon Communications (RBBN), a technology and services provider, has just raised the fears of its investors with its third quarter results after the company reported revenue and earnings misses. Full-year outlook is also on the lower side. The company's shares slid by more than 20% on the news. This drop aroused my interest and motivated me to proceed with further analysis of the Q3 earnings release for metrics other than revenue and earnings.

Figure 1: RBBN share price slide

I started with gross profit margin (gross margins) and operating margin (net margins) as despite falling revenues and earnings, it is still possible for a company to mint money through structural and cost-cutting changes, thereby enriching their shareholders.

Improved margins

Gross margins have increased from 55% to 57% from the second quarter to third quarter 2019. Also, net margins have improved significantly from -5% to +2%. These are highlighted in Ribbon's condensed statement of operations:

Figure 2: Ribbon Statement of Operations

Source: Ribbon Q3 earnings release.

What does this mean? The fact that both profitability metrics have improved means that the current financial condition, as well as prospects for future profitability, is good. And the fact that these have been achieved despite falling revenues means that there have been cost reduction measures as well.

As per CFO Daryl Raiford in the earnings call transcript:

Turning to profitability, we were pleased with our progress toward our longer-term goals for adjusted EBITDA margin. The third quarter saw us achieve a record gross margin level since the launch of Ribbon in 2017. This result coupled with our improved cost structure enabled us to deliver an adjusted EBITDA margin of 17% ahead of our expectations and on par with our seasonally high fourth quarter of last year."

At this point, it was evident that based on profitability metrics, an investment in the company was starting to make sense. The next step was to consider the effectiveness of the management. Not only it is important for a company's management to formulate strategies to succeed but also "strategy without execution is meaningless".

Management execution in a transition period

Since 2018, Ribbon has been transitioning from a software-driven (compared to hardware-driven) strategy to drive sales of its virtualized products, cloud-based applications, security and analytics solutions. Now, this strategy is on track to be successful as software now constitutes more than 50% (in fact 51%) of the product portfolio. As per CEO Fritz commentary on the earnings call transcript:

"In fact, software revenue accounted for more than half of our product revenue in the third quarter, marking the first time that software sales accounted for the majority of our product revenue. As we noted last quarter, the shift to higher software revenue was encouraging as it drives higher gross margins. However, it dampens compared to top line results, because we have less revenue uplift of attached appliance sales. In addition to higher software sales during the third quarter, we made good progress in growing our enterprise business and diversifying our revenue stream"

Therefore, Ribbon's management had formulated a transition strategy and is at a point where it has already gone past the halfway mark through the execution within one year. This indicates some good management execution. Also, the increase in profit margins (net margins) is an indicator of the company's management effectiveness at generating income from the operation of the business. This figure, while still on the low side, has improved consistently in the last 3 quarters.

Margin growth and management effectiveness have encouraged me to proceed further with evaluating the next metric, macroeconomic environment.

Macroeconomics, competition, and diversification

The macroeconomic environment in which Ribbon, a small-cap, operates is characterized by rapid transformation, with strong customer demand for their network to become faster and more flexible. At the same time, they face increasing virus and hackers threats which can bring down their business.

Hence, businesses need security in addition to purely network solutions. At the same time, they require a deeper understanding of their networks and the use of analytics (software analysis tools) to extract useful info for faster business decisions. The fastest way to deliver on the customer requirements is through the use of virtualized and cloud-based software instead of the traditional hardware boxes.

Now, what distinguishes Ribbon from the competition is that first, it is the only one where the management has formulated a clear vision to center their business around software through the use of virtualization and cloud technologies. One can argue that virtualization and cloud are being adopted by other companies as well. However, there is a big difference between just adopting a technology and actually re-engineering the whole business on the technology and measuring the implementation results as Ribbon have been doing.

Secondly, Ribbon also offers security and analytics as key components instead of add-ons as part of solutions delivery.

The company also has less geographically concentration risk. While it still depends on 60% of its revenue on the US market, it has a balanced global presence in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. This diversification should to a certain extent insulate the company's revenue against any reduction in spending by data-center providers and other customers in any geographical location:

Figure 3: Global diversification

Source: Ribbon Q3 earnings deck

At this point, not only, it was premature to be worried about Ribbon's future growth but investing in the company made a lot of sense. However, in order to come with a balanced decision, I also considered the weaknesses.

Possible downside risks

An environment characterized by rapid change is also susceptible to downside risks.

Already, there has been a downside because of transition from a hardware-driven to software-driven solutions: part of the revenue which was derived from hardware sales has been and will be absent during the transition phase. This is in fact, one of the reasons for which the company has missed on this quarter's revenue and is mentioned in the CEO's earnings call. However, this fall in revenue should only be temporary as fall in hardware sales is being compensated by higher-margin software sales.

Secondly, there could be downside from market segments, whereby not enough revenues are generated to continue those margin increases. However, management seems to have already thought of this and is diversifying its revenue streams so that it earns more from the enterprise business rather than from the service provider market.

Figure 4: Enterprise product market segment increasing

Source: Ribbon Communications

Thirdly, risk could also stem from a severe economic downturn whereby a large chunk of the revenue dries up as a result of customers not being in a position to make good on payments. However, according to the earnings, the company has major Telcos and Tier 1 service providers among its customers which are using its products and solutions to transform their networks. It is also working with others for future projects. Therefore, this means that the company has customers with a relatively higher capacity to pay.

Discounted Valuations and metrics summary

Investors have a great opportunity to pick up shares of a growth stock at discounted prices. As per Yahoo Finance, consensus estimates of share price are $6.33 versus current price of $4.05 and projecting EPS of $0.57 for next year (+10% y/y versus consensus estimates of $0.52 this year).

The metrics used to make the decision is shown is summarized below.

Figure 5: Metrics considered for investing

Source: Keylogin investment metrics

Key takeaways

Network transformation is a top priority for companies around the world in their quest to delight customers with fast connectivity, and Ribbon has the potential to ride on this opportunity.

Ribbon's third-quarter print shows that it is delivering on its strategy.

In addition, all six metrics show that the company's stock has potential to surge forward.

The downside risks are also considered.

The company's valuation is on the lower side.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RBBN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.