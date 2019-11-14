Drug Stocks Still A Thorn In The Nasdaq's Side

The last several weeks have been good times for tech sector investors as the Nasdaq Composite Index has risen to a new all-time high. Yet, as I’ll explain here, the tech sector’s strong appearance belies an Achilles heel which will eventually slow the market’s rate of ascent.

In this report, we’ll discuss the continued and persistent weakness within the healthcare sector – specifically the pharmaceutical and biotech stocks. I’ll present the case that the liquidation underway in this market segment will act as a check on the Nasdaq’s recent progress. What’s more, until the U.S.-China trade dispute completely ends, the weakness in the biopharmaceutical industry will likely continue.

Investors are finally starting to warm up to the stock market after months of being stuck in low-yielding bonds. A number of investment firms, most recently J.P. Morgan and Citigroup, have recommended that participants decrease their exposure to safe havens like gold and move toward riskier assets like stocks in the wake of favorable developments on the geopolitical front. This increasing optimism, fueled by the progress allegedly being made in trade talks between the U.S. and China, can be clearly seen in the latest progress made by the Nasdaq Composite Index (below).

Source: BigCharts

Yet just below the surface of an apparently strong stock market is a definite undercurrent of weakness. To be more precise, the Nasdaq is suffering yet another internal hemorrhage as investors have again started to liquidate healthcare-related stocks. For the last several months, pharmaceutical and biotech stocks have shown up in great numbers on the Nasdaq’s daily list of 52-week lows. The urgency to sell these types of stocks has become so great that the daily number of Nasdaq new 52-week lows has now entered the triple digits.

In the last week alone, moreover, there were a couple of times in which the daily new 52-week lows exceeded the new 52-week highs. This is definitely a sign that liquidation, or informed selling, is underway in the pharma/biotech industry group. It carries at least two important implications. The first is that the pharma and biotech industries are extremely vulnerable to an outright selloff in the coming weeks. The second implication is that continued weakness in this industry could easily act as a drag on the overall Nasdaq market and keep the Nasdaq Composite Index from making additional headway in the near term.

Shown below is a graph of the Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP), which can be used as a proxy for the drug stocks in the aggregate. Although the PJP has made a serious attempt at establishing an intermediate-term (3-6 month) bottom since October, the increasing number of drug stocks which have made new lows in the last several days suggests that the industry group is vulnerable to another selloff. Accordingly, investors with exposure to PJP may want to tighten up their protective stops in this ETF in the event of a sudden reversal. And until the pharmaceutical stocks stop showing up on the new 52-week lows list, no new long positions should be initiated in PJP by conservative investors.

Source: BigCharts

The fundamental basis of the weakness in this segment of the market isn’t hard to discover. It was reported out by FactSet earlier this summer that despite earnings strength in the overall healthcare sector, pharma was expected to be the only industry within this sector to report a year-over-year earnings decline.

The extent to which the earnings and revenues of the drug makers have fallen is illustrated in the following graph. This shows the annual earnings growth forecasts for the S&P 500 retail drug group since 2008. As you can see, analysts’ estimates for drug stock earnings peaked in 2018 and are down significantly for 2019 and 2020.

Source: Yardeni Research

The weakness that many pharmaceutical companies have experienced this year are partly a result of the U.S.-China trade dispute. For instance, of the $10 billion in venture capital that U.S. biotech and drug makers raised in 2017, some $3.5 billion of that was from Chinese investors. China in recent years has become one of the biggest providers of capital for many biopharmaceutical companies in the U.S.

In recent weeks, we’ve seen some positive overtures that both China and the U.S. are making toward ending their trade dispute. However, until the murky waters surrounding the tariffs have completely cleared up, institutional investors will likely continue to avoid initiating major new investments in this industry. And until pharmaceutical and biotech companies stop leading the new 52-week lows list on the Nasdaq, smaller investors should do the same.

Although bullish conditions continue to prevail for the U.S. broad equity market on an intermediate-term (3-6 month) basis, the persistent of above-normal new 52-week lows on the Nasdaq will likely create a headwind for that market in the near term. Since most of those new lows are in the biopharmaceutical space, investors should especially remain leery of stocks within this industry and avoid making any new commitments in the drug and biotech stocks for now. Investors should instead focus on areas of the market with the most intermediate-term growth potential, including semiconductors and financial sector stocks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.