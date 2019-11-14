Acerus Pharmaceuticals' (ASPCF) CEO Ed Gudaitis on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation (OTCQB:ASPCF) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Bob Motz – Chief Financial Officer

Ed Gudaitis – President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Bob Motz

Thank you very much, operator. Good morning to everyone on the line and welcome to the Acerus Pharma third quarter 2019 conference call. I'm pleased to be joined today by members of our senior management team, Ed Gudaitis, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Nathan Bryson, our Chief Scientific Officer; Gavin Damstra, Senior Vice President, International Commercial; Phil Savard, our Vice President and General Counsel; and Aura Balboa, our Director of Finance.

I’d like to now turn the call over to Mr. Ed Gudaitis, President and Chief Executive Officer for his remarks. Ed?

Ed Gudaitis

Thanks, Bob. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our Q3 earnings call. In this past quarter, we’ve experienced the excitement and challenge that comes with being a company that both manufacturers and commercializes our key product.

Within the third quarter of 2019, we realized real progress against our key strategic objectives. At the same time, we’ve experienced some setbacks on the technical and manufacturing side of our business that have impacted our current and near-term financial results. The execution of our strategy to focus Acerus as a urology and andrology company with NATESTO as our foundational asset in our key markets, specifically the United States remains on track. The clinical profile of NATESTO was further differentiated with the presentation of the results of the University of Miami’s Spermatogenesis study as a late breaker oral presentation at the American Society of Reproductive Medicines 2019 Annual Meeting.

As well, we remain on track to launch Avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor to treat erectile dysfunction in the Canadian market in the second half of 2020. Unfortunately, we also experienced a setback on the manufacturing front that has impacted our current financial results. On August 2, we announced that we’d voluntarily recalled NATESTO from the Canadian and South Korean markets. Our product was found to be nonconforming during long-term stability studies, even though the relevant commercial lots were fully in-specification at the time of the release. Our NATESTO launch in South Korea and the continued growth of NATESTO in the Canadian market were both negatively impacted by this voluntary recall.

I will provide more details on the specifics of these issues and the implications to our business shortly. First, I’d like to outline some of the key highlights for the third quarter and the period subsequent to quarter-end. We started the process of standing-up our U.S. commercial organization in partnership with Syneos Health in anticipation of the closing of the amended and restated license agreement with our U.S. partner Aytu BioScience. Positive and highly differentiating clinical results from the NATESTO’s Spermatogenesis study were presented by Dr. Ranjith Ramasamy, the study’s lead investigator, at the American Society of Reproductive Medicines Annual Meeting. Subsequent to quarter end, Dr. Ramasamy also presented the study results at an Investor R&D event in New York.

We closed US$5 million subordinated secured loan facility to further strengthen our balance sheet and we worked with our primary lender SWK Funding LLC to waive certain Q3 covenants and to establish new cash collateral tests that reflect the anticipated working capital needed to launch our U.S. business as well as to support our business initiatives in Canada and elsewhere.

Turning to a few of the financial highlights of Q3 in greater detail, product revenue for the third quarter of 2019 was negative $0.2 million compared to $1.6 million for the same period prior year. The largest driver of this reported negative revenue was the accrual for returns of NATESTO in both the Canadian and South Korean markets.

As I said earlier, we announced back on August 2 that we had voluntarily recalled several batches of NATESTO in the Canadian and South Korea markets that were found to be nonconforming during long-term stability studies, even though those lots of product were fully in-specification at the time of release. This post release non-conformity can lead to difficulties in dispensing doses of NATESTO over time. Let me point out that there is no harm to patients as a result of this non-conformity.

At that time, we anticipated a temporary shortage of the product in the Canadian and South Korean markets was expected to continue until the end of October 2019. In the intervening period, we made a minor change to NATESTO manufacturing process that appears to resolve the dispensing – dispenser clogging issue. We have undertaken the production of new commercial batches of NATESTO using this slightly modified process.

With respect to the Canadian market, we had anticipated that Health Canada would have viewed these changes as minor manufacturing updates, allowing us to reintroduce the new product to market with only an annual regulatory notification. However, after much deliberation, Health Canada has decided that this minor manufacturing process change will require a supplemental new drug submission, SNDS, to facilitate market re-introduction. Assuming that Health Canada utilizes the full target time periods for the review of an SNDS, we would expect that we could reintroduce NATESTO in Canada and South Korea in Q1 of 2021. However, we’re currently working with Health Canada to ensure an expedited review of the SNDS with the goal of accelerating the time to reintroduce the product to market, thus minimizing disruptions to the continuity of patient care and ultimately to our financial performance.

Bob will provide more detail in his financial commentary. However, this requirement to submit an SNDS has led to a change in our accounting for the product in the channel. We had originally anticipated we would replace wholesaler and channel inventory of the audit specification product with new product. Given the timing delay and reintroducing NATESTO to the market caused by the SNDS, we’re now accruing for the return of product from the wholesale channel.

Turning briefly to our U.S. NATESTO business, our revenue and cash flow from the U.S. is comprised of two components; inventory shipments to our partner Aytu BioSciences, and a second milestone when Aytu sells NATESTO to the end customer. Under IFRS 15, as gross to net adjustments have stabilized, we were able to change our accounting for the second revenue milestone and recognize a portion of this revenue in the first quarter of 2019. Unfortunately, that accounting change has led to a decline in reported U.S. NATESTO revenue in Q3 2019 or approximately $100,000 compared to Q3 2018. Our colleagues at Aytu will provide further detail regarding the underlying prescription trends and performance of NATESTO in the U.S. when they report their quarterly earnings later this afternoon.

That said, we’ve already begun the process of standing-up an organization in the United States to co-promote NATESTO with Aytu effectively as of 2020. As announced last quarter, we partnered with Syneos Health, a leading publicly traded biopharmaceutical solutions organization to build out our U.S. commercial presence. We’ve been working with Syneos over the past quarter to initiate the build out of a U.S. marketing and managed markets capability as well as a specialist sales force focused on urologist and endocrinologists.

Within Q3 2019, we’ve completed several market research projects with physicians and payers to fully understand the opportunities for growth of NATESTO in the U.S. We’ve prioritized the improvement and the reimbursement coverage of NATESTO in the U.S. market, and as such we’ve initiated the build out of a national accounts team with Syneos that is targeted to be deployed in Q1 of 2020. We’ve also initiated engagement with select U.S. payers at the recent PCMA and AMCP payer meetings.

As Bob will indicate in his remarks, we’ve invested $2.1 million in the startup expenses for the U.S. launch in the third quarter, with the goal of rapidly launching this new U.S. organization early in 2020. We are working to currently close the amended and restated agreement, which is conditional upon Acerus raising capital by way of either equity or debt of at least $10 million on or before January 29, 2020.

Taking a look at our rest of the world NATESTO business, we continue to work with Medac to support the EMAs review of the product. The dossier continues to be under active review and Acerus is working with Medac to address questions that have been generated in the review process. We’re also working with Medac to ensure that launch readiness activities are on track and the key European opinion leaders are being engaged inappropriate advisory engagements. Our current expectations continues to be that we’ll see the first wave of launch markets in Europe coming online with approvals by the end of Q2 2020.

We announced in Q1 2019 that we filed a new drug submission for Avanafil in Canada. As a reminder, Avanafil is a new second generation PDE5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction, which has a faster onset of action and lower off-target side effects than the other erectile dysfunction treatments on the market in Canada today. Avanafil, which is sold in the U.S. under the brand name Stendra, represents an excellent compliment in NATESTO for our men’s health franchise in Canada and represents a key growth driver for our business, leveraging the same sales force and call points that we have in place today.

The review process by Health Canada is actively underway and we’re in the process of addressing questions from Health Canada. We anticipate completion of the review process by early Q2 2020 with a product launch shortly thereafter.

While we continue to reflect lower than expected ESTRACE revenue due to inventory conservation measures we’ve taken to maintain stock in our key provincial markets, our plan to transfer the manufacturing of ESTRACE to a new contract manufacturer remains on track. We anticipate a go-live of this new manufacturer in the second quarter of 2020 with a return of revenue over the subsequent periods.

Given the expected impact of the NATESTO SNDS on 2020 earnings, we’ve begun the process of aligning SG&A costs to focus on our key strategic priorities, namely the U.S. NATESTO co-promotion partnership with Aytu, the EMA approval of NATESTO in subsequent commercialization of the product by Medac, the approval and launch of Avanafil in Canada, the return to market of NATESTO in Canada and South Korea, and the strengthening of our manufacturing oversight and management capability. As a result of this prioritization, we’re aggressively managing all non-priority operating costs within our home office functions and within our Canadian commercial operation.

Before turning the call over to Bob for the financial review, I’d like to take a moment to thank our staff, our investors, our financial and business partners for their dedication and efforts in 2019. We believe that we have the right strategy in place to grow this business and ultimately to achieve positive profitable earnings. I look forward to the journey ahead and the success that we’ll clearly follow.

That concludes the review of key operating highlights for the quarter. I’d now like to turn the call over to Bob for the financial review. Bob?

Bob Motz

Thanks, Ed. Good morning, everyone. In the comments that follow, please note that all dollar amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated. The results are reported under both standard IFRS and certain non-IFRS measures. Such non-IFRS measures do not have a standardized meeting prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. These measures are provided as additional information to supplement those IFRS measures set out in the financial statements. They provide further understanding of the company’s results of operations from management’s perspective. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the company’s financial information reported under IFRS.

Management believes that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use these non-IFRS metrics to value issuers. We use non-IFRS measures to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period to prepare annual operating budgets, and to assess our ability to service any current and future debt obligations, capital expenditures and working capital requirements.

Now, moving onto the results. Total revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2019, declined to negative $0.2 million from $1.6 million in the three months ended September 30, 2018. This change is a combination of a $0.9 million drop in NATESTO global revenue, a $0.7 million decline in ESTRACE revenue and a $0.2 million drop in UriVarx revenue.

As Ed mentioned, the Health Canada decision announced on November 1, 2019 necessitated that we accrue for the refund of the NATESTO product in the South Korea and the Canadian markets as the time to replace the product has been delayed until as late as Q1 of 2021. As a result, we accrued for $0.3 million returns for South Korea and another $0.4 million of returns in the Canadian market.

The decline in ESTRACE revenue reflects the conservation measures management has implemented due to the previously announced manufacturing license suspension at our contract manufacturer. The company’s actively transitioning ESTRACE production to a new contract manufacturer with the expectation that new shipments and the associated return in revenues to more normalized revenue should begin by the second quarter of 2020. This guidance has not changed since that provided in our second quarter call.

The decline in revenue related to UriVarx is due to the company and the product manufacturer mutually agreeing in the second quarter of 2019 that terminate the distribution and license agreement for this product for the Canadian market.

Gross margin decreased by slightly more than $0.8 million to negative $43,000 from negative $0.8 million in the prior year quarter, reflecting the impact of the product returns accrued for amended revenue and the reversal of an accrual for new inventory that had been made in the second quarter.

Selling, general and administrative expenses or SG&A increased by $1.0 million to $3.2 million from $2.2 million in the prior year. Of note though is that the current quarter includes costs of $2.1 million in anticipation of the closing and launch in 2020 of the NATESTO amended and restated agreement with Aytu BioScience. Absent these startup costs, SG&A would actually have declined by 50% to $1.1 million from the $2.2 million reported in the prior-year period.

Research and development expenses were $0.6 million for the current quarter, a slight decline of $0.2 million from the $0.8 million reported in the prior-year period. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA, a key metric we use to assess our business performance was a loss of $3.4 million for the quarter compared to – before the quarter compared to a loss of $1.5 million for the prior-year period, reflecting the gross margin SG&A and R&D changes discussed previously. The company incurred a net loss of $4.6 million or $0.02 per share for the quarter compared to a loss of $2.9 million or $0.01 per share for the third quarter of 2018.

Cash as of September 30, 2019 was $4.1 million compared to $3.8 million on December 31, 2018, reflecting the proceeds of CAD4.5 million private placement in Q1 of 2019, and US$5 million subordinated debt facility entered into in Q3 of 2019 between the company and First Generation Capital Inc., a company affiliated with the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the company, offset by cash used in operations.

On September 30, the company announced that it had received a waiver of certain Q3 2019 financial covenants and an amendment to its $9 million credit facility with SWK Funding LLC. The nature of the amendment is to set the minimum threshold for consolidated unencumbered liquid assets required to be maintained for the company. This amount is defined in the agreement as cash adjusted for certain portions of accounts receivable and payable. This level will be set at $1 million at September 30, 2019, $5 million as at December 15, 2019, $4 million as at December 31, 2019, $2 million as at January 31, 2020 and $1 million at all times after January 31, 2020.

In connection with this amendment, Acerus agreed to reprice 5,331,563 outstanding common share purchase warrants currently held by SWK that were issued with the signing of the credit agreement in 2018 from CAD0.40 to CAD0.11. In addition, the original warrants expiry date has been extended from October 1 – October, 11, 2023 to September 30, 2024. No other changes were made to the term of the original warrants. Acerus also issued 1,361,544 new common share purchase warrants to SWK in connection with the amendment that entitled SWK to purchase one common share of Acerus at an exercise price of CAD0.11 per common share and will expire on September 30, 2024. The terms of these new warrants will otherwise be identical to that of the original warrants.

As such, in certain circumstances, the company will cause SWK to exercise the new warrants prior to their expiry date if the closing price of the company’s common shares on the TSX exceeds CAD0.80 per share for a period of at least 21 consecutive trading days. Finally, SWK issued a waiver letter to Acerus waiving the adjusted EBITDA and aggregate revenue covenants for Q3 2019 contained in the credit agreement. All other terms and conditions in the SWK loan remain unchanged.

Strengthening the balance sheet and gaining better access to capital remains a key strategic priority of the company. Going forward, we’ll continue to evaluate an array of options to further strengthen the balance sheet and to improve our access to capital.

In closing, please note the financial information provided in today’s call and in the press release issued this morning are in summary form. Interested parties are encouraged to review the company’s quarterly and year-end SEDAR filing as they will include the financial statements, the accompanying notes and management’s discussion and analysis, as well as the annual information form dated March 4, 2019. You can also find these documents posted on the Investor page of our corporate website as well as on SEDAR.

This concludes my prepared remarks. We’d like to turn the call now over to our operator, Donna, for questions. Operator, can we open it up for Q&A, please?

Bob Motz

Thanks very much, and this ultimately concludes today’s call. We look forward to speaking with everybody for our Q4 call scheduled for March of 2020. Thank you very much. Have a great day.

