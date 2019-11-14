Resideo: Becoming More Appealing

I am very disappointed and glad I did not hold a position before, although I am happy to initiate a small position here.

This is extra disappointing as the company has only been separated from Honeywell at the start of the year.

Resideo Technologies (REZI) is a name which I covered with great interest at the start of the year. When the company was spun-off from its mother company Honeywell (HON) in January, I wondered if the company was a smart investment. I was compelled by the potential earnings power which I pegged at $2.25 per share at a time when the stock was trading in the low-twenties, yet concluded to wait as other spin-offs from Honeywell, such as AdvanSix (ASIX) and Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) were seeing real mixed results on their own legs.

In March, I wondered if the company was another disappointment to come, with shares actually trading still at their low twenties, although they did fall substantially following the release of the fourth quarter results.

The Business, The Thesis

Resideo provides critical residential and security solutions and in fact is quite a large business with $4.5 billion in annual sales. The number is inflated to some extent as the business includes quite a large and low-margin distribution business. Products include cameras, heating controls, leak and freeze detection and event-related applications to create a smart home.

For the year 2018, the company reported sales of $4.8 billion, yet the earnings numbers were still impacted by a corporate cost overhang from the spin-off and the fact that Resideo will have to pay Honeywell a maximum of $140 million in indemnification payments a year for 25 years to come. The company did recognise a $640 million liability as best guess at the time of the spin-off for these payments. In my initial analysis in January, I worked with a $420 million realistic EBIT number, which translates into earnings potential of $2.25 per share on the back of a $476 million EBITDA number.

The trouble with the fourth quarter numbers of last year were not the actual results, but more so the outlook for 2019. The company expected 2-5% revenue growth for all of 2019, as adjusted EBITDA was set to fall from $476 million in 2018 to $410-$430 million in 2019. Furthermore, a capital spending budget of $90 million is twice the depreciation expense, creating real cash flow headwinds.

The $420 million EBITDA number has to be reduced with $20 million in stock-based compensation and $50 million in deprecation, to result in a $350 million EBIT number. With $50 million in interest expenses and a 25% tax rate, I pegged earnings power at $225 million, or $1.80 per share. This big disappointment so soon after the spin-off was the reason for my caution, and fortunately, I was cautious as earnings potential was reduced by about half a dollar per share.

2019 Trends

In April, the company reiterated the full year guidance, as the company did the same following the second quarter earnings release in August. The big bombshell came in late October as the company released preliminary third quarter results and announced a CEO transition. While sales ware still seen up 2% in the third quarter, the adjusted EBITDA guidance was cut to $330-$350 million, representing an $80 million shortfall in just two quarters, to a large extent blamed on poor sales of old and non-connected thermostats.

This is very worrisome as D&A charges are now running at around $70 million a year and stock-based compensation runs at $30 million, for adjusted EBIT of $240 million. Interest runs at $65 million a year, as a 25% tax rate results in a $131 million earnings number, reducing earnings power to just around a dollar per share.

The reduced EBITDA numbers make that leverage ratios increase rapidly. Ending the quarter with $132 million in cash, the company operates with $1.12 billion in net debt, for a 3.3 times leverage ratio. Including the $580 million indemnification payment liability to Honeywell, leverage ratios shoot up to 5 times! Consequently, the earnings multiple remains the same at a non-inspiring 10 times, after both earnings expectations and share price have been cut in half. On the other hand, leverage ratios and confidence in this new spin-off have been killed at the start of this stand-alone adventure since the separation from Honeywell.

Final Thoughts

While the story is far from safe, given the poor execution and the fact that leverage is on the increase, reality is that the risk-reward here probably is better than it was at $20. The simple fact of the matter is that the company is off to a very false start in terms of guidance, execution and therefore the results. On the other hand, if the company can continue with the revenue growth and recover margins, thereby reducing leverage, the risk-reward might be very good.

Hence, I am happy to go long here at this point, although the simple uncertainty and increased leverage makes that the long position will be limited to a rather speculative and therefore smaller size.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in REZI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.