China Tower: Turning Bearish On Short-Term And Medium-Term Risk Factors

China Tower is the cheapest listed tower company among its peers based on EV/EBITDA and P/B valuation multiples, but this is justified, given that it also has the lowest ROE and ROA in the peer group.

The bear case for China Tower would potentially be lower cost margin and a higher co-location discount rate following the renewal of its current service agreements in 2023.

China Tower's core Tower business segment revenue growth slowed in 3Q2019 during the transition period between 4G and 5G; non-tower businesses are growing rapidly, albeit off a low base.

China Tower's earnings in the short term and medium term are likely to be negatively impacted by China Unicom's and China Telecom's plans to co-build a 5G access network and co-share spectrum.

Elevator Pitch

Hong Kong-listed telecommunications tower infrastructure service provider China Tower Corporation Limited (OTCPK:CTOWY) [788:HK] faces the prospects of delayed capital expenditure decisions by the Chinese telecommunications companies in the short term, and lower 5G-related capital expenditures in the medium term, following a co-build co-share agreement between the second and third largest telecommunications services providers in China.

China Tower trades at a consensus forward next twelve months EV/EBITDA of 6.4 times and a trailing P/B of 1.45 times based on its share price of HK$1.61 as of November 13, 2019, but this is largely justified by its low ROE and ROA of 1.7% and 1.9% respectively.

This is an update of my initiation article on China Tower published on August 29, 2019. China Tower's share price has declined by -9% from HK$1.77 as of August 28, 2019 to HK$1.61 as of November 13, 2019. I downgrade my rating on the stock from "Neutral" to "Bearish" taking into account short-term and medium-term risk factors. These include a co-build co-share agreement between China's second and third largest telecommunications services providers; and possibly lower cost margin and a higher co-location discount rate following the renewal of its current service agreements with the three major Chinese telecommunications companies in 2023.

Co-Build Co-Share Agreement Negative For China Tower

Shortly after my initiation article on China Tower, China Unicom (CHU) (OTCPK:CHUFF) [762:HK] and China Telecom (CHA) (OTCPK:CHJHF) [728:HK], the second and third largest telecommunications services providers in China, announced on September 9, 2019 that they have entered into an agreement to co-build a nation-wide 5G access network and co-share spectrum.

With respect to co-building the nation-wide 5G access network, China Unicom and China Telecom will be responsible for constructing the network in different districts of China, depending on their existing presence in specific provinces and cities. The party responsible for the construction of the 5G network in its designated district will have to bear the relevant investment, maintenance and operating costs of the network in that district. China Unicom and China Telecom will co-share the 5G radio access network and 5G spectrum resources, but the 5G core networks will be constructed independently by each party.

Designated Districts For China Unicom And China Telecom As Part Of 5G Network Co-Build Co-Share Plan

Region Chinese Cities China Unicom's Construction Sharing Ratio China Telecom's Construction Sharing Ratio Northern region Beijing, Tianjin, Zhengzhou, Qingdao and Shijiazhuang 60% 40% Southern region Shanghai, Chongqing, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, Nanjing, Suzhou, Changsha, Wuhan and Chengdu 40% 60% Selected cities in Guangdong province, Zhejiang province and northern provinces 9 prefecture-level cities in Guangdong province, 5 prefecture-level cities in Zhejiang province and 8 Northern provinces (Hebei, Henan, Heilongjiang, Jilin, Liaoning, Inner Mongolia, Shandong, Shanxi) 100% 0% Selected cities in Guangdong province, Zhejiang province and southern provinces 10 prefecture-level cities in Guangdong province, 5 prefecture-level cities in Zhejiang province and 17 Southern provinces 0% 100%

Source: China Unicom's September 9, 2019 Announcement

Notwithstanding the co-build co-share agreement, both China Unicom and China Telecom will continue to run their respective telecommunications businesses independently, with no changes to their branding and subscribers.

In China Unicom's announcement, the company highlighted "the reduction of 5G network construction, operation and maintenance costs" and "improving network investment return and asset operation efficiency" as benefits of the 5G co-build co-share plan. Notably, China Unicom has disclosed that the 5G co-build co-share agreement could generate savings of RMB200 billion in terms of 5G capital expenditures for the company, with a similar amount of savings for China Telecom, according to a China Daily article published on September 10, 2019. Further negotiations between China Unicom and China Telecom to iron out the fine details of the co-build co-share plan could take more time.

In other words, China Tower faces the prospects of delayed capital expenditure decisions by the Chinese telecommunications companies in the short term, and lower 5G-related capital expenditures in the medium term.

3Q2019 Financial Performance Uninspiring With Non-Tower Businesses Being The Bright Spot

China Tower released its key performance indicators for 9M2019 on October 18, 2019. China Tower only reports its financial results on a semi-annual basis (as most Hong Kong-listed companies do with exceptions like smaller companies listed on Hong Kong's Growth Enterprise Market board), but quarterly key performance indicators give investors an indication of the company's 3Q2019 financial performance.

China Tower's 3Q2019 total revenue increased by +4.1% to RMB19.1 billion, but this represented a -0.1% QoQ decline versus 2Q2019. Also, the company's 3Q2019's YoY revenue growth of +4.1% was slower than 1H2019's YoY revenue growth of +7.5%.

Specifically, China Tower's core Tower business segment revenue was up +2.0% YoY and +0.7% QoQ, representing a slowdown from the segment's 1H2019's YoY revenue growth of +5.1%. The growth in the number of tower sites and the number of tower tenants was slow, with approximately 19,900 new tower sites and 83,000 new tenants added in 3Q2019. China Tower's tenancy ratio, defined as the aggregate number of tenants divided by the aggregate number of sites occupied by these tenants, also increased slightly from 1.58 as of end-1H2019 to 1.60 as of end-3Q2019. China Tower's core Tower business segment should start to see strong revenue growth in 2020, when 5G deployment is expected to accelerate in China.

China Tower has also diversified beyond its core Tower business, with the indoor Distributed Antenna System or DAS business (provision of indoor coverage solutions in areas such as tunnels and buildings), and the Trans-sector Site Application and Information or TSSAI business (provision of data information services to non-telecommunications clients), contributing 3.4% and 2.4% of the company's 9M2019 revenue respectively.

Both the DAS and TSSAI business segments delivered strong growth in 3Q2019, albeit off a low base. The DAS business segment revenue grew +33.7% YoY to RMB670 million for 3Q2019, as telecommunications companies continue to improve their indoor coverage to satisfy subscribers' service quality demands. China Tower's TSSAI business segment revenue also increased by +70.1% YoY to RMB512 million. The TSSAI business continues to explore new growth opportunities leveraging on the Tower business' infrastructure, as evidenced by a recent partnership with artificial intelligence company SenseTime to retrofit China Tower's tower sites with video surveillance systems utilizing bio-metric facial recognition technology.

The revenue contribution of the DAS and TSSAI business segments is small but growing. Revenue from non-tower businesses as a percentage of the company's total revenue has increased from 3.9% in 9M2018 to 6.0% in 9M2019. Although China Tower does not provide details of the various business segments' respective profitability, I estimate that the core Tower business' net profit margin should be in the low single-digits. Going forward, the increasing revenue contribution from non-tower businesses should be mildly accretive for the company's overall net margin.

2023 Contract Renewal Risk Remains An Overhang

China Tower's five-year service agreements with China's three major telecommunications companies, China Mobile (CHL) (OTCPK:CHLKF) [941:HK], China Unicom and China Telecom, will expire in end-2022.

These three telecommunications companies are China Tower's majority shareholders and largest customers. China Mobile, China Unicom, and China Telecom have equity interests of 27.93%, 20.65% and 20.50% respectively in China Tower; and the three companies accounted for 97.9% of China Tower's 1H2019 revenue.

There have been ongoing concerns that China Tower's lease terms with the three telecommunications companies could potentially become even more unfavorable with new service agreements starting in 2023. It is natural to assume that China Mobile, China Unicom, and China Telecom have significant bargaining power with China Tower, given their significant shareholdings in and revenue contribution to China Tower.

China Tower's revenue is essentially a function of the number of tenants and its costs adjusted for a mark-up (margin) net of co-location discounts. For the current service agreements running between 2018 and 2022, China Tower's cost margin, the rate of markup added to the cost included in the price, was lowered from 15% to 10%. There is a co-location (multiple tenants for a single tower) discount given to tenants. Cost margin and the co-location discount rates are the key factors determining the revenue for China Tower's core Tower business segment.

The bear case for China Tower would potentially see the company's cost margin lowered and co-location discount rate increased, resulting in lower operating profit margin and lower revenue per tenant starting 2023, assuming the new service agreements are unfavorable.

Valuation

As per the peer comparison table below, China Tower is the cheapest listed tower company among its peers based on EV/EBITDA and P/B valuation multiples. However, China Tower is more expensive than its Asian peers (Indonesian and Indian tower companies) on a P/E basis. More importantly, China Tower's low EV/EBITDA and P/B valuation multiples are largely justified, given that it has the lowest ROE and ROA in the peer group. Note that all data are accurate as of November 13, 2019.

Peer Comparison Of Listed Tower Companies

Stock Trailing P/B Trailing Twelve Months EV/EBITDA Consensus Forward Next Twelve Months EV/EBITDA Trailing Twelve Months P/E Consensus Forward Next Twelve Months P/E Last Fiscal Year ROE Last Fiscal Year ROA China Tower 1.45 8.4 6.4 57.8 34.2 1.7% 1.9% American Tower (AMT) 17.5 24.5 24.0 57.4 46.6 17.0% 5.2% Crown Castle International (CCI) 4.8 24.4 22.0 66.0 59.4 5.5% 2.9% Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk (OTCPK:SMNUF) [TOWR:IJ] 4.0 10.0 8.3 16.1 10.5 29.1% 11.5% Tower Bersama Infrastructure Tbk (OTC:PTFRF) (OTCPK:PTFRY) [TBIG:IJ] 8.0 13.2 11.0 35.6 17.6 20.5% 7.2% Bharti Infratel (OTC:BHRYY) [BHIN:IN] 3.2 11.8 14.2 13.2 13.9 15.8% 7.1%

Source: Author

China Tower offers consensus forward FY2019 and FY2020 dividend yields of 1.1% and 1.7% respectively, based on its share price of HK$1.61 as of November 13, 2019.

Variant View

Upside risks for China Tower include faster-than-expected 5G roll-out, a higher-than-expected revenue contribution from higher-margin non-tower businesses and a favorable outcome for the renewal of its service contracts with the three telecommunications service operators in 2023.

