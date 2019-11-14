Summary

Empire Strikes Back, a new/old narrative that means the upstarts are getting a taste of their own medicine. Look for this as a repeating pattern.

Disney, Walmart, and Nike are winning, so are the disrupters: Advanced Micro and Arista Networks.

It takes guts and brains to beat back the upstarts. Guts to beat back corporate inertia, and the need to please analysts.

Others, the bean-counting CEOs who enjoy socializing, the accolades, go along to get along, will rearrange the proverbial deck-chairs, relying purely on buybacks and hiving off divisions for cash.