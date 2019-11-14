Portfolio Strategy

Empire Strikes Back; Walmart And Disney, But For Arista Net And Advanced Micro, Rebels Winning Too

|
About: The Walt Disney Company (DIS), WMT, Includes: AAPL, AMD, AMZN, ANET, CSCO, FB, INTC, NFLX, NKE, NOW, NVDA, QCOM
by: David H. Lerner
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
David H. Lerner
Short-term horizon, long-term horizon, Momentum, Multiple Discipline
Summary

Empire Strikes Back, a new/old narrative that means the upstarts are getting a taste of their own medicine. Look for this as a repeating pattern.

Disney, Walmart, and Nike are winning, so are the disrupters: Advanced Micro and Arista Networks.

It takes guts and brains to beat back the upstarts. Guts to beat back corporate inertia, and the need to please analysts.

Others, the bean-counting CEOs who enjoy socializing, the accolades, go along to get along, will rearrange the proverbial deck-chairs, relying purely on buybacks and hiving off divisions for cash.

Empire Strikes Back; a New Narrative from Long Ago and Far Away

I see a new-old emerging trend: Old-line companies becoming nimble and adopting new methods, operational styles, and technology. More important than anything is