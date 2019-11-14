BioDelivery's Bountiful Growth

We review the highlights from the quarter and look at what is ahead for this growth machine in the paragraphs below.

The impressive growth at BioDelivery Sciences (BDSI) continued in its second quarter. Since the company regained the rights to its flagship product Belbuca at the end of 2017 from previous marketing partner Endo International (ENDP) as that company disbanded its pain management business, BioDelivery has done a stellar job of driving huge growth in this product since then. In today's post, we look at the key highlights of the quarter and what lies ahead for the company and its shareholders.

Company Overview

Sciences is a specialty pharmaceutical company that is focused on pain management. The company's main product is Belbuca whose main ingredient is Buprenorphine. This product is for pain management and has a relatively low risk for developing dependence, which is becoming a big selling point as the nation battles the 'opioid crisis'. The stock has an approximately $540 million market cap and now trades at $6 a share.

Second Quarter Highlights:

Note: The company operates under a different fiscal year than most so these were second quarter results.

The company broke even in the third quarter, the consensus was expecting a two-cent loss per share. BioDelivery did post a GAAP loss of $11.1 million. However, this was because of one-time debt refinancing costs of $11.9 million. However, this event substantially improved the company's financial position via debt refinancing which dramatically lowered the cost of capital and extending debt maturity.

Net revenues came in significantly above expectations at $29.7 million. This represents 144% growth from the same period a year ago. It is also 50% above 1Q2019 levels.

Belbuca continued to account for the bulk of BioDelivery's overall revenue mix. Belbuca net sales came in at $24.1 million for the quarter, up 29% sequentially and 144% from the same period a year. Recently acquired Symproic contributed $3.2 million to overall sales as subscriptions grew 14% sequentially and were 40% above year-ago levels.

Management also increased its expectations for full-year 2019 Belbuca net sales to $90-$93 million, from the previous level of $83-$88 million. Leadership also raised its total 2019 net sales expectations to $101-$105 million, from the previous level of $92–$100 million. It believes Belbuca and Symproic have $425 million to $500 million peak sales potential combined as the company raised the floor a bit from previous guidance.

EBITDA in the second quarter of 2019 was $4.8 million. EBITDA was just $0.1 million in the first quarter of 2019 and a negative $5.6 million in the second quarter of 2018. Leadership now anticipates having positive operating cash flow by the fourth quarter of 2019.

Analyst Commentary And Balance Sheet

BioDelivery ended the quarter with over $55 million of cash on its balance sheet. Quarterly results have already brought out two Buy reiterations. Both Ladenburg ($8 price target, up from $6 previously) and H.C. Wainwright ($7 price target) have reissued Buy ratings yesterday. Here is the commentary from Ladenburg's analyst:

BioDelivery Sciences reported "solid" Q3 results, adding that he was impressed by the continued revenue growth of Belbuca and Symproic. The analyst also noted that BioDelivery raised its 2019 net sales outlook and guided toward 2020 net sales of $165M-$175M

Verdict

The company continues to hit on all cylinders. The stock deserves to be at 52-week highs that it has achieved this week. With the company rapidly approaching getting to positive cash flow and an approximate 60% rise in 2020 revenues looking likely, this story could be in the early innings despite the yearlong rally in the stock.

