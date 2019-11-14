Juniper Networks: Negative Read From Cisco Earnings

We believe that we are in a holding pattern at present, waiting for revenues to reaccelerate and for routing to improve.

About the Company:

Juniper Networks develops and markets networking products, such as routers and switches, various network security products, as well as software-defined networking technology. Founded in 1996, the company grew through meticulous product development, as well as via acquisitions, which included a $4 billion acquisition of NetScreen Technologies.

Competition With Cisco:

For more than two decades, JNPR has been aggressively competing with Cisco. According to BusinessWeek, "analysts unanimously agree that Juniper's boxes were technically superior to Cisco's because the hardware does most of the data processing. Cisco routers still relied on software, which often results in slower speeds." At the same time, Cisco provides a broader range of services, growing through acquisitions to be a large generalist vendor for routing equipment in homes, businesses and for ISPs, while JNPR focuses on narrower tech deliverables. Nevertheless, both players are considered competitors, with earnings providing a solid read for one another, particularly with Cisco - for Juniper.

Takeaways from Cisco's Earnings:

"Big Deals Getting Smaller": Management noted that there is a pause in tech spending, as it pertains Cisco's typical clients. Conversion rates in the pipeline were below average, and while deals got done - they were smaller in scope. Furthermore, there is fear that the buying cycle is lengthening, as large businesses put purchases through more reviews and thus delaying orders. For JNPR, this was an issue we've been noticing even a few quarters, so Cisco's results only exacerbate the trend.

It's Not Only China Anymore: Last quarter, which already signaled below-average expectations, management blamed China for much of the softness. That in itself caused us to pause, because China makes up less than 5% of revenue base for Cisco and even less so for Juniper. This time around, management claimed that the weakness is actually broad-based, with growth declining in eight out ten core markets. This could have negative ramifications for JNPR, because the two companies are essentially competitive in the same markets. This is also not the case of one firm taking share from another; this is macro-wide softness during which both competitors suffer.

Weakness in Routing: In 3Q, routing declined due to a weakness in the service provider, a pattern that we believe was long in the making. For a smaller player, like JNPR, we are afraid that the impact may be even more pronounced. And, while Cisco was able to benefit from other tailwinds, such as applications (which grew 6% Y/Y) or security (which grew 22% Y/Y, fueled by Identity and Access), in addition to service revenue that was up 4% Y/Y, we don't see the same tailwinds for JNPR, at least not of the same scope. As the company concludes its year, we expect the outlook to remain bleak for the following quarter. At the same time, we do see much of the softness already priced in and that's why we are neutral on the name (see more in Valuation section below).

Restoring Revenue Growth? Over the last several quarters, we've seen largely negative top-line growth for JNPR. One of the main questions: what will it take to restore it? Cisco is most certainly double trouble for Juniper: on one hand, it's a formidable competitor that captures JNPR's market share; on another hand, its weak results spell softness in the quarters ahead for Juniper. With 400G opportunity and cloud not resulting in the same traction that JNPR originally expected, we may not see positive revenues until the second half of 2020.

Valuation:

We believe that we are in a holding pattern at present, waiting for revenues to reaccelerate and for routing to improve. Consequently, we do see JNPR shares as fairly valued at 18x on 2020 earnings. When we apply this multiple to our EPS estimate of $1.31, we are in the vicinity of the current share price for Juniper. We are open-minded about potential catalysts and every time Juniper's competitors, like Cisco, report, we voraciously scrub for data. While we do not see the most recent earnings report as doom and gloom for Juniper, the read from Cisco's numbers is nonetheless negative and should keep us on the sidelines for at least two more quarters.

Business Risks:

Macro risks: We are already seeing how economic slowdown around the world is potentially harming Juniper's incremental business. It is possible that more is to come.

Tariff risks: The trade threat is substantially tied to macro risks, which is mainly manifested via tariffs; hence, there is inevitable caution that companies have toward investments as a result.

Technological risks: Failure along any step in the supply chain can lead not only to business slowdown, but to a branding risk, from which JNPR may struggle to recover.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.