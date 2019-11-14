Magellan Midstream: A Great MLP With Clear Growth Prospects

The start-up of the East Houston-to-Hearne pipeline in Q3-2019, the rollout of Pasadena Marine terminal in December, as well as other projects will push the partnership’s earnings and DCF higher.

Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) has reported growing levels of earnings and distributable cash flows in its latest quarterly results and this trend will likely continue in the future. The recent start-up of the Houston-to-Hearne refined petroleum products pipeline, the Pasadena terminal which will be placed into service shortly, and the ongoing expansion work on various projects will drive the master limited partnership’s growth. Magellan Midstream will also likely add additional major projects to its backlog which will fuel its growth in the next few years. With growing levels of earnings and cash flows, the MLP will likely reward unit-holders by growing distributions. I believe Magellan Midstream is a great company which investors should consider buying.

Earnings Recap

Magellan Midstream Partners has recently released its quarterly results in which it posted higher levels of profits and cash flows. The partnership’ adjusted EBITDA climbed from $358.7 million a year earlier to $382.5 million in Q3-2019. Its operating margin, which is operating profits ahead of DD&A and G&A charges, increased from $399.2 million to $428.3 million. The MLP’s distributable cash flows for the third quarter came in at $306.8 million, up from $281.8 million a year earlier. The cash distributions were $231.26 million. This shows that the partnership generated strong levels of distributable cash flows which were well in excess of cash distributions. Magellan Midstream ended the third quarter with a robust coverage ratio of 1.33x ($306.80Mn/$231.26Mn).

The growth in earnings was driven in large part by Magellan Midstream’s core refined products segment where operating margins increased from $214.7 million a year earlier to $240.1 million. The refining segment benefited from the increase in volumes due to strong demand, the start-up of the East Houston-to-Hearne pipeline segment, and a recent connection near El Paso, Texas. The refined products earnings also benefited from the 4.3% increase in tariffs from the beginning of the third quarter.

Looking Ahead

The oil price environment continues to look uncertain as the crude inventories in the US rise, shale output climbs, and the US-China trade war lingers. The crude oil stockpiles in the US increased by 7.9 million barrels for the week to November 1, exceeding analysts’ estimate of a build of 1.5 million barrels, as per data from the US Energy Information Administration. This marked the sixth weekly increase out of the last seven weeks. The US benchmark WTI crude is currently hovering near $56 a barrel, down from more than $65 in April and $62 in November last year.

The uncertain oil price environment creates a headwind for the energy industry but Magellan Midstream, like most MLPs, is largely insulated from the commodity price fluctuations. That’s because firstly, Magellan Midstream has no direct exposure to oil prices since it earns fee-based revenues by transporting crude oil and refined products and providing related midstream services. The partnership typically gets more than 85% of its operating margin from low-risk, fee-based activities. Secondly, Magellan Midstream’s operations are heavily tilted towards refined products which is a more stable and defensive business than crude oil. The demand for refined products such as gasoline is highly inelastic and could remain resilient even during difficult periods.

What I also like about Magellan Midstream is that the MLP has a clear line of sight at growing its earnings and cash flows. The partnership has reported strong quarterly results and I think it will get even better in the future as it grows its volumes after some of its biggest projects come online.

As mentioned earlier, Magellan Midstream brought the 135-mile East Houston-to-Hearne refined petroleum products pipeline online in mid-September. This has been one of the biggest projects in Magellan Midstream’s backlog in which the MLP has invested $425 million and expects to earn 8x EBITDA multiple on committed volume. The line will increase Magellan Midstream’s capacity by 85,000 bpd and push its earnings higher. The East Houston-to-Hearne will start making meaningful contributions from the fourth quarter which will be the first full quarter of the line’s operations.

Additionally, Magellan Midstream has nearly finished work on the final phase of the Pasadena Marine terminal which the MLP is developing through a 50-50 joint-venture with Valero Energy (VLO) under which four million barrels of storage capacity, Aframax-capable dock, and pipeline infrastructure will be placed into service in December. Magellan Midstream has invested $410 million on constructing this terminal on 200 acres in Pasadena, Texas, which will have a total of five million barrels of storage capacity, Panamax and Aframax capable docks, and other supporting infrastructure. This is also going to push Magellan Midstream’s volumes and earnings higher from next year.

Magellan Midstream has also been ramping up the capacity of its existing assets. The partnership is significantly expanding its West Texas refined products pipeline which will be able to 175,000 bpd of liquids, up from 100,000 bpd previously, once Magellan Midstream completes construction work by mid-2020. The MLP is also expanding the Saddlehorn pipeline by 100,000 bpd to 290,000 bpd which will become available by the end of next year. The Saddlehorn is owned by Magellan Midstream, Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) and Western Midstream Partners (WES). Magellan Midstream has also been increasing the handling capacity of the Seabrook terminal by adding 800,000 barrels of crude oil storage and a Suezmax dock which will become operational by early next year.

In my view, the above-mentioned projects have put Magellan Midstream in an excellent position to grow its pipeline and terminal volumes which will drive earnings and distributable cash flow growth in the near-term. The partnership will spend $1 billion in 2019 and $400 million in 2020 on the expansion projects. I expect Magellan Midstream to add additional major projects to its backlog which may require an investment of around $500 million or higher which will dive its growth beyond 2020. The partnership has already indicated that it could spend capital on further optimizing its crude oil pipelines or on ramping up existing assets such as the West Texas refined products pipeline. I think it can also ramp up the capacity of its terminals or build a new crude oil pipeline to capitalize on the growing levels of oil production at the Permian Basin.

Magellan Midstream is also in great financial health, which means that it can use its financial muscle to fund future growth projects. The partnership benefits from having an under-levered balance sheet. Its debt-to-EBITDA ratio for compliance purposes was 2.8x at the end of the third quarter, which is one of the lowest among all MLPs whose leverage ratio is usually above 3x. Magellan Midstream’s leverage metric is also well within its long-term target of under 4x. The partnership also has ample liquidity, with around $1.5 billion available under the revolving credit facilities. Moreover, Magellan Midstream consistently generates strong levels of distributable cash flows which cover all of its distributions as well as a large chunk of its capital expenditures.

Magellan Midstream, therefore, will likely post higher levels of volumes, earnings, and distributable cash flows. That will help the partnership in growing distributions. Magellan Midstream currently offers a distribution yield of 6.9%, which is lower than the MLP peer average of 9.4%, as measured by the Alerian MLP Index. However, Magellan Midstream is a high-quality MLP which typically trade at a premium over its peers. The partnership comes with a below-average dividend yield but it has better visibility for future growth than most midstream MLPs and its distributions are backed by solid cash flows and a healthy balance sheet. Furthermore, Magellan Midstream’s current yield is substantially higher than its 4-year average of 5.66%. I think yield-focused investors should consider buying at this point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.