SPY: More Bullish (Or Less Bearish) Overall, But Still Relatively Cautious

If you ask yourself why we're not making the same "all in" call as we did in December 2018 - this is part of the explanation.

This isn't a forecast, but more of a statement: A near-term market peaking isn't out of the woods.

While there's less to fear from on the economic front, the behaviour of the yield-curve keeps us on a high alert.

Since breaking the resistance level, the S&P 500 is up more than 2%. A bullish sign, no doubt, but not a game-changer.

Reminder

About two weeks ago, the S&P 500 (SPY) finally broke the resistance level of ~3028

The index has added more than 2% since then, bringing the total return over the past month to more than 4%.

Source: YCharts

A reason to celebrate? Yes

A reason to go "all in"? No...

Here's why.

The Effects of Yield-Curve Inversion

We already touched upon the (near future) possible effects once a yield-curve inversion takes place:

1. Market peaking.

Stocks tend to peak about 12 months after a yield-curve inversion occurs.

Source: Prepared Capital

We already showed earlier this week how revenues and profits "beat" the market expectations (on a relative basis) but are still disappointing/falling on an absolute basis. Here's another-different look at that very same problem:

US corporate profit margins are still far above levels plumb in the 1970s, but the squeeze over the last 4.5 years is unusual.

2. Economic recession.

For the sake of this article, we aren't going to focus on that aspect due to two reasons:

i) The odds of a recession are lower than they were.

Right now, the indicator estimates the chance of a US recession at some point in the next year is 26%, down slightly from 27% in early October.

That reading is higher than it was a year ago but significantly lower than before the last recession, as well as at the end of last year.

Source: Bloomberg

ii) As the first chart/table shows, a recession tends to happen only after the stock market is peaking. While market peaking occurs, on average, 12 months post yield-curve inversion, we may hit a recession only after another 6 months go by (i.e. 18 months in total, on average, post an inversion).

As such, we rather focus on what we "suppose" to see happening first.

Yield-Curve Inversion Isn't Enough

As much as a yield-curve inversion is a must-have, an essential condition, ahead of market-peaking, and/or a recession, it's normally not a sufficient condition.

Yield-curve inversion may reset the clock, but there's something else that needs to happen along the way: A steepening yield curve.

Yes, you heard it right! Once the yield curve inverts, and before the possible effects come to fruition, we expect the yield-curve to start steepening again.

Historically, the S&P 500 (white line) start declining only once the yield curve (yellow line) starts steepening.

Putting it differently, an inversion is only a first condition that may lead to a market peaking, but only if we:

1. Wait (12-18 months, on average); a technical aspect.

2. Get a steepening yield-curve; a fundamental aspect, more like a second condition.

Guess what? This is exactly what we get over the last couple of months.

The Technical Aspect: Time

The yield-curve already inverted, although the decisive moment from which you may wish to start counting (12-18 months) depends on which spread you deem more relevant:

The 10-year minus 3-month inverted back in March. Using this spread implies that the S&P 500 might be peaking around March 2020.

The 10-year minus 2-year inverted back in August. Using this spread implies that the S&P 500 might be peaking around August 2020.

Steepening Yield-Curve

As for the second condition - steepening post inverting - it's getting fulfilled as we speak.

Just to make sure we are all on the same page, steepening doesn't mean that yields are rising (which is happening, but not what we're looking for), rather than spreads are widening.

Putting it differently, it's not this chart that we're looking at...:

...rather this chart:

Source: YCharts

Bottom Line

This is not (yet) a "prepare yourself for 2020" type of message, but more of an explanation why we remain cautious, in spite of the S&P 500 breaking the technical level we were watching closely for months.

Source: YCharts

Don't get us wrong: We're less cautious than we were, but we're not willing to make an "all in" call under the current environment, as we did back in December 2018.

Aside from the "waiting time" (post inversion), investors need to take into consideration the behaviour of the yield curve once an inversion occurs.

Declining profits? Check

Declining margins? Check

Yield-curve inversion? Check

Steepening yield-curve (post inversion)? Check

Oh, and let's not forget this tiny (well, not exactly tiny...) bit:

The US 2019 deficit to GDP ratio was 4.6% or about $1 trillion for the fiscal year. This is the largest late-cycle ratio that ever been recorded in American history during peacetime.

See why we're still cautious?...

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.