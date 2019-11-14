Stock Yards Bancorp: Wait For A Dip In Market Price

SYBT is trading close to its target price; hence, it is not attractive at the current level.

Despite prospects of earnings decline, dividends are expected to be increased due to a comfortable payout ratio. A dividend of $1.07 is expected for 2020.

Stock Yards Bancorp's (SYBT) loans grew strongly in the third quarter, which was one of the reasons for the earnings increase. An expansion in net interest margin also helped the bottom line. Going forward, loan growth is expected to slow down and margin is expected to contract, leading to pressure on earnings. Moreover, non-interest expense will continue to grow at a normal rate, which is expected to lead to a 2% reduction in earnings in 2020.

Little Room For Further Deposit Rate Decline Remains

SYBT's net interest margin, NIM, rose in the third quarter despite a 50bps rate cut by the Fed as deposit rates declined more than loan rates. NIM will not fare as well in the future because, according to management, future rate drops will not be fully offset through further deposit rate declines. Consequently, the 25bps Fed funds target rate cut in October, and any subsequent monetary easing, is likely to bring margin under pressure.

NIM can also come under pressure in the future from normalization of prepayment fees, which had driven net interest margin in the third quarter. These fees had been high in the last quarter because the rate cut had encouraged refinance activity and payoffs.

As per results of a simulation conducted by the management, SYBT's one-year ahead net interest income can decline by 3.27% as a result of a 100bps decline in interest rates. The results of the simulation, taken from the 3QFY19 10-Q filing, are given below.

Taking management's guidance regarding interest rate sensitivity and my own assumption of no further Fed rate cuts, I'm expecting SYBT's NIM in 2020 to be on average 4bps below the NIM in 2019. The table below shows my estimates for yield, cost, and margin.

Loan Growth To Continue Albeit At A Lower Rate

I'm expecting SYBT's loan growth to continue to remain strong in the fourth quarter of 2019, as the management mentioned in the earnings release that they ended the third quarter with a solid loan pipeline.

For 2020, I'm expecting the loan portfolio to continue to grow but at a lower rate. As SYBT focuses on mortgage loans (mortgages made up 58% of total loans at the end of September), unemployment numbers are an important signal of credit demand in the future. The company is well-diversified geographically, with operations in metropolitan areas of Louisville (Kentucky), Indianapolis (Indiana), and Cincinnati (Ohio). Consequently, unemployment rates in these three states are important drivers of loan growth. The chart below shows that employment in Kentucky and Ohio has recently not fared well, which is why I expect credit demand to dampen going forward. It should be noted, however, that unemployment in metropolitan areas will be better than the average for the whole state.

Data by YCharts

Based on the above-mentioned factors, I'm expecting loans to increase by 2.0% quarter over quarter in 4QFY19, and by 4.1% year over year in 2020. The table below shows my estimates for loans and other key balance sheet items.

Earnings To Decline By 2%

I'm expecting SYBT's earnings to slightly decline in 2020 compared to 2019 as the loan growth will be insufficient to counter the effect of higher non-interest expense. However, the bottom line is expected to receive some support from non-interest income due to elevated fees from the trust business.

Consequently, I'm expecting SYBT's earnings to decrease by 2% to $2.81 per share in 2020. The table below shows my earnings estimates for the company.

Dividend Yield Of 2.62% Estimated

SYBT has regularly increased dividends over the years, which is why I expect the company to raise dividends again in 2020. However, due to prospects of an earnings decline, I'm expecting a lower dividend growth rate than the past. I'm expecting SYBT to increase its dividend by 3.9% to $1.07 per share in 2020, which implies a forward dividend yield of 2.62%.

There is very little threat of a dividend cut because of the low payout ratio. The dividend and earnings estimates suggest a payout ratio of only 38% for 2020.

Apart from dividends, SYBT intends to benefit shareholders through its share buyback program as well. Approximately 741 thousand shares remain available for repurchase under the current buyback plan. However, I have not incorporated the effect of any increase in Treasury shares on SYBT's equity because the management is opportunistic in its re-purchase, and I believe that the current market price is not attractive. The company bought stock at a weighted average cost of $35.46 per share in the third quarter, which is much lower than the current market price of around $40.8.

Due to the effect of retained earnings, I expect SYBT's equity book value to increase by 9.7% year over year in 2020 to $19.5 per share.

Updating Target Price To $41.8

I'm using the price to book multiple, P/B, to value SYBT. The stock has traded at an average P/B ratio of 2.14 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $19.5 gives a target price of $41.8 for December 2020. This price target implies a price upside of only 2.5% from SYBT's November 11, 2019 closing price, as shown in the shaded column below. The full table shows sensitivity of the target price to P/B ratio.

Conclusion: Maintaining Neutral Rating

Due to the low potential price upside, I'm maintaining a neutral rating on SYBT. My previous stance on the stock was also neutral. SYBT can become attractive if its price dips to 10% below the target price, i.e. $38. This is the level at which I recommend buying the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.