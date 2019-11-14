2 Reasons Behind The Underperformance Of Small Caps Vs. Large Caps

The underperformance will likely continue given subdued earnings and economic growth forecasts for 2020.

Relatively weak earnings and slower economic growth have been key drivers in the increasing divergence between IWM and SPY.

Small caps index Russell 2000 has underperformed its large caps' counterpart S&P 500 by more than 5% year to date.

On the backdrop of lower interest rates and U.S.-China trade optimism, major large cap indices including S&P 500 (SPY), Nasdaq (QQQ) and Dow (DIA) have been breaking to new record highs. On the other hand, the small caps index Russell 2000 (IWM) has underperformed substantially and remained capped under a year-long trading range.

We observed that the following 2 fundamental factors have been key drivers behind the widening negative divergence between IWM and SPY in the past year:

Relative Earnings Growth

Small caps have been experiencing deteriorating earnings growth, evident from the fact that dividend payout in IWM is actually negative year-over-year and only marginally higher from 2 years ago:

Date IWM TTM Dividend Payout YoY % SPY TTM Dividend Payout YoY % 2017-09-26 1.908 6.71% 4.78 8.10% 2017-12-21 1.924 3.72% 4.802 5.79% 2018-03-22 1.899 -0.84% 4.866 7.61% 2018-07-03 1.885 -0.95% 4.929 6.53% 2018-09-26 1.986 4.09% 5.017 4.96% 2018-12-17 1.876 -2.49% 5.017 4.96% 2019-03-20 1.926 1.42% 5.237 7.62% 2019-06-17 1.864 -1.11% 5.237 7.62% 2019-09-24 1.958 -1.41% 5.484 9.31%

On the other hand, SPY's dividend growth has been consistently higher and steadier. If we plot the spread between the dividend yields of IWM and SPY, an interesting observation is that the spread has been in a tight horizontal range the last 5 years.

Based on the fact that the relationship between the dividend yields has been largely constant, we can infer that SPY's superior dividend growth has driven the price outperformance vs IWM. The following chart further illustrates that periods of relatively higher / lower dividend growth rate have led to outperformance / underperformance in IWM vs. SPY.

Between 2009 and 2013, IWM has generally outperformed SPY as shown in the price ratio between the two, coinciding with higher dividend growth in IWM. Thereafter, IWM's relative performance began mired in a persistent downtrend with dividend growth getting outpaced by SPY. The rebound between 2016 and 2018 proved to be temporary.

Weakening U.S. Economic Growth

U.S. economic growth has been gradually slower, with real GDP growth rate from the peak of 3.2% in 2018 Q2 down to just above 2% the past quarter. As shown below, the trend in pace of growth has been positive correlated with the relative performance between IWM and SPY during the current bull market run.

For small caps to once again outperform large caps, we will most likely need to see a sustainable pickup in U.S. economic growth. Unfortunately, according to the latest IMF forecast, next year's recovery in the global economy will be weaker than expected. Per the CNN:

The IMF now expects the American economy to grow by 2.1% next year, a 0.2 percentage point improvement from the previous forecast but considerably weaker than the 4% rate President Donald Trump promised earlier in his presidency.

Assuming the forecast is accurate, the trend in growth rate will be virtually flat comparing to 2019, and hence would not be a positive factor for IWM's relative performance. The earnings picture is not supportive neither, as according to YCharts.com, IWM's earnings, cash flow and revenue growth next year are expected to be lower than SPY's:

Growth Estimates IWM SPY Forecasted Cash Flow Growth 4.70% 13.11% Forecasted Earnings Growth 10.81% 13.82% Forecasted Revenue Growth 1.61% 7.07%

While low valuations seem to favor the small caps as good value, the below chart from Financial Advisor illustrates that historically relative P/Es between large caps and small caps have been even more stretched in the late 1999s and early 2000s.

As such, small caps are likely to continue the recent trend of underperforming large caps absent a significant change in economic and earnings outlook.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.