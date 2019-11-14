Vodafone: An Income Stock Perhaps But No Outperformance

This makes Vodafone a useful investment for dividend income but not one for capital growth particularly.

This is as it should be in economic terms, it is righteous that governments get the economic profit.

There's a lot of money in mobile telecoms but Vodafone has difficulty in making sure it sticks to the company.

Mobile telecoms revolutionizing the world

It's entirely true that mobile telecoms have made the world a vastly richer place. It is thus true that there are vast profits to be had from being in the mobile telecoms business. It's just that not much of that vast potential profit seems to stick to the telecoms providers like Vodafone (OTCPK:VODPF).

There's good economic reason for this to be true. The result of which is that the company looks fine as an income producing - from its dividends - stock but isn't something that's going to produce a decent capital gain over and above the market.

That economic reasoning being twofold, firstly the effects of competition, secondly the manner in which government is - rightly in theoretical terms - collecting the economic rent.

Thus, Vodafone's fine to hold as an income stock. But despite the whole booming mobile market, 5G and all that, don't expect outperformance.

(Vodafone stock price from London Stock Exchange)

Vodafone in India

The big news in the recent results isn't even in the main company accounts. It's the value of the Indian investments that have just been written down to zero.

Vodafone Group CEO Nick Read on Tuesday described the status of its joint venture in India as "critical" in the wake of a Supreme Court order that left the telecom company facing thousands of crores in additional statutory dues. The unit's "carrying value" has been reduced to zero, he said, while also citing "unsupportive regulation (AND) excessive taxes."

The courts are insisting upon the back payment of large fees and they'd like them to be paid pronto too.

The details of this aren't my point, it's only an exemplar of the larger one. What we're looking for in an investment is "excess" profits, also known as economic profits. This is the same as Warren Buffett's "moat" to protect a business. Being a mobile telecom provider doesn't, in most of the world, produce such excess profits. Therefore they're not that great an investment for us.

Background theory

We can and should divide profits into two different types. Economists certainly do and it is economic theory that matters in this particular case. Normal profits are what is the righteous return to capital. There is some average return across the economy and in a nice circular tautology this average is referred to as normal.

This is similar, but not equal, to the general yield of the stock market. It's the same sort of idea. What, on average, can I get paid for allowing someone to use my capital?

All of which is great of course. But as investors that's not what we're looking for. We want more than that. We want what economists call "excess" profits. Which are generated by a new technology, or just being better at the task, or legal protection, or control of a scarce resource. There are many ways that people can gain such excess profits even if not all that many manage to do so for long periods of time.

Two things that kill excess profits

The first is of course competition. If we've five or 17 companies all pursuing this one same profit opportunity, then we know that a goodly amount of the profits is going to be competed away. That's great for consumers, that's why governments like to promote competition. It's not good for us as investors but such is life.

This is relevant because near all governments do realize that their consumers want cheap mobile and internet, therefore they insist on having a competitive marketplace. It's distinctly difficult for any one supplier to carve out a greater than normal profit that is.

The second problem is much more specific market dependent. Which is, well, what if there is a scarcity here, a scarce resource, whose supply can be controlled? At which point there will be excess profits generated. In mobile telecoms that's spectrum. There are many more uses of spectrum than it can carry, thus there's economic value to control of spectrum. It's a bit like land in the center of a city, if you just happen to own it, you're going to be rich. Same with spectrum.

The problem with mobile spectrum is that the politicians listened to the economists for once. The people who have the right to use spectrum are going to make fortunes simply because they've the right to use spectrum. This would produce those excess profits so beloved of us investors.

So, government decided to tax away those profits. That they did this by charging for spectrum makes no difference to the economics. The auction systems used to allocate spectrum mean we've the competition necessary. And that the payments for spectrum go to government means that the excess profits really do exist. It's just not us capitalists getting them, but government.

As a matter of public policy this is a great success, for us investors it stinks.

Mobile telecoms won't provide excess profits

Given that near everyone does indeed allocate spectrum on the basis of competitive bids these days - it being a mark of a banana republic when it's the President's daughter who gets the allocation - there just aren't going to be those excess, above the costs of capital, profits to be had for us investors in most mobile telecoms markets.

There's nothing wrong with this of course. It's just that we need to know about it. The quarterly numbers look OK, not great but OK.

(Vodafone quarterly revenues from company release)

The point here is that they're not going to get much better than this, they're never going to be much better than OK.

What's been happening to Vodafone in India is only an example of how this plays out. Perhaps an extreme one but a true one all the same.

My view

Profits flow to those who have the scarce resource in any production system. In mobile telecoms it's spectrum which is that scarcity. Governments charge a full market price for that and certainly try at least to design auction systems where they get more than the economic value.

Thus, the mobile operators like Vodafone just aren't going to be able to make the greater than normal profits we desire. And they'll have to be very good managers to even achieve normal profits under such pressures.

The investor view

Vodafone's not about to go away and it will, barring their doing something silly, continue to pay a nice dividend and all that. The point here is that it's only ever going to make those normal profits. The other description of which is the cost of capital.

As an income stock Vodafone has its merits. But there's unlikely to be significant capital appreciation simply because it is governments receiving, in the price of the spectrum, the economic rents and profits of mobile telephony.

Vodafone is, thus, a widows and orphans income stock, not one for capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.