The Man Who Solved The Market With The WSJ's Greg Zuckerman (Podcast Transcript)

Aaron Task: Welcome to Seeking Alpha's Alpha Trader podcast brought to you by CME Group. I'm Aaron Task, alongside Stephen Alpher, Managing Editor of Seeking Alpha. On this week's episode, we will answer the question, who's the greatest money making manager of money of all time, with Greg Zuckerman, author of the new book, The Man Who Solved the Market. The book just hit the shelves and it's already making waves. Also going to talk a little bit about the streaming wars with Disney Plus launching today. We'll be right back with all that and more.

AT: Every week on Alpha Trader, we go beyond the headlines and talk about major market trends. And the big market trend in the past week to me, Stephen is the reflation trade, quote-unquote, maybe back on. Bond yields had a big jump in the past week, the 10-year yield, pushing closer towards 2%. I don't know that 2% is a magic number. But it wasn't that long ago, the yield curve was inverted, and everyone was freaking out about recession. And I think we're seeing a big reversal of that trade. What's your take on this?

Stephen Alpher: It could be, the yield went from about 1.70%, just after the Fed cut rates a few days ago, and now it's sitting at about 1.95%, which is the highest in about three months. So it's a pretty big move. I would note that the Fed funds rate, which is -- the target is now 1.5% to 1.75%, is no longer the highest rate along the yield curve. So the inversion that everyone was so worried, that was predicting recession is pretty much gone away at this point, although it's -- the curve is certain flattish. And even at 1.95%, the 10-year yield is still super low relative to where it's been over the past year, 18 months, two years. It spent the first half of the year well above 2%, in the 2.5% range. We're still at really low levels. And I'd also remember a year ago, it was over 3%. So 1.95% is a big move from 1.70%, but still pretty low levels.

AT: Right, but you know, Stephen, all that matters is the direction on Wall Street. It's not about absolute levels. Yeah, it's less than 3%. But it's up a lot from where it was. And I'm half joking, as I say that, but the change in direction I think is notable here. I mean, yes, still low, still low by historic levels. The question is, will it keep going? I think that's obviously the $64 trillion question, because we've had several guests here in this podcast talk about how the earnings yield in the S&P 500 at 2% is still above the yield on the 10-year. It still is, as we're talking here today, but that -- it's getting closer to an equilibrium point.

And I've heard people already asking this question, are we getting to the point where bonds are going to be compatible with stocks and money is going to come out of stocks and things of that nature. I don't think we're there anywhere near there yet. I think this is going to be looked at more as a positive sign, hey, no recession. Maybe gets the juices flowing a little bit. Also note this past week, there was a lot of action on the M&A front. They are getting animal [ph] spirits starting to percolate I think, Google buying Fitbit, you had Xerox and HP rumors, at least of that deal in the works, the FCC approving the Sprint-T-Mobile deal, and that kind of activity -- Walgreens talking about going private. That kind of activity to me is the kind of thing that gets animal spirits ignited.

Also if you've been holding a laggard stock for a long time, after you see what happened with Fitbit, you might be thinking, hmm, maybe I want to stick to that holding on the hopes that some other big buyer comes along and bails me out of my position.

SA: Yeah, who's next?

AT: Who's next? I think that's always the $64 trillion question again, in the span of two minutes or less. But yes, that's a big question. I think now a lot of people are looking at -- when they're looking at their portfolios, especially any technology hardware stocks, because that's where there seems to be some interest, certainly with these huge players, like Google and Apple, Amazon, of course, which brings us to the other big development, I think of this past week, which was Disney's earnings on Thursday night.

Disney's quarter, much better than expected, the stock, as we're talking here on Friday, up dramatically after a quarter that a lot of people said really wouldn't matter because all that matters is the launch of Disney Plus, which launches today on the 12th, launch of this podcast as well. And all the excitement is going to be about what happens going forward. But this past quarter, Disney did really well, just with their core business. And we can't forget that, that is a very strong business going into this, their real entry into the streaming wars.

SA: They seem to be firing on all cylinders and some of the buying could be also just a market's anticipate and folks might be buying ahead of the launch. And another $64 trillion question is what this means for Netflix, which has just been a favorite of the shorts, all through, just a incredible story, a meteoric rise continues to be a favorite of the shorts. David Einhorn was out with his letter recently, you know, making his case for shorting Netflix. Is this really the time that the shorts are going to be right on Netflix?

AT: Is a great question I think, and a lot of that hinges on the fact that Disney Plus is only going to cost $6.99 a month and Netflix, their most popular deal is $12.99 a month. Now I don't know how many people are going to say I can't afford Netflix anymore because of Disney Plus. So I don't know about cancellations, but they might have issues with subscriber growth, which has been a drag. They lost domestic subscribers for the first time in nearly a decade earlier this year. And last quarter, they added just over 500,000 which was well below its expectations of 800,000.

So this is definitely a challenging time for Netflix. You know David Einhorn is -- I'm not going to bet against him. But I don't know that Netflix is in parallel here. I do think the bigger issue is that you have not just Netflix and Disney but you also have Apple and Amazon and Comcast is coming along. And AT&T has got a streaming product. There's just so many streaming products out there, that the money that's going to be spent already and going forward on content is astronomical. I mean, they're talking about $11 billion just for Disney over the next five years on content.

SA: Yeah, it's all about content. As Einhorn noted in his short report, Netflix has this massive library of titles that they value in the balance sheet at $23 billion. But Einhorn says really what it's all about is just a handful of kind of new shows and you can make the case that the rest of that library has actually very little value because nobody really watches it. I would also remind that Netflix's CEO Reed Hastings, who I like a lot, kind of the anti-Elon Musk, if you will, he was out this week. He doesn't think subscriber growth is the metric to look at anymore. He think it's total subscriber viewing.

So with those numbers slowing down, he doesn't really want us looking at it anymore. So we'll say -- and another thing to note is, yes, are people going to cancel Netflix over Disney over a few bucks, maybe not. But one of the bull cases on Netflix has been pricing power. Is that pricing power now gone? And Einhorn noted in a filing, Netflix no longer says that they're going to be able to increase. It says we might be changing the price. It's no longer we may be raising the price. So he wonders whether the next move in Netflix pricing is actually going to be lower.

AT: Right? That would make sense, you have to think so. So first of all, I need to correct myself that $11 billion number I just gave, that's a projected loss, for Disney streaming services businesses combined until 2024. So a lot of that money is going to be spent on the content that they're going to buy and produce but also on the technology itself and distribution. So my correction there.

So I think the thing -- you touched on it, you know, Netflix wants you to focus on or want you as Investors to focus on how much time people who are Netflix subscribers are spending on Netflix, binge watching and things of that nature. And to me, it's going to get down to the user interface because I have a hard time finding stuff on Netflix. There's just so much content there. Their search seems to me -- again this is anecdotal, has gotten worse over the years. It's hard to find the things even if I know the name of the show that I'm looking for, I often can't find it.

So I think that's going to be a big -- one of those things that you don't think about from the top. But what's the easiest service to use? I would say the same thing about Amazon Prime. Their interface is not great. Can Disney do it better? Will, they make it easy for me to find the shows that I want to watch, and more importantly, the shows that my kids are going to want to watch. Because I can tell you, I have young children. We're going to be a Disney Plus household. Because that archive of Disney programming is incredible, family friendly, and that's going to be huge boost for them from the get go. But again, it's all about execution. And that's where I think ultimately -- that's going to be a lot what separates the winners and losers in the streaming wars that are really just getting started.

SA: It could be we could also just be a couple of old guys yelling at the cloud. I have a couple of kids who have never once mentioned to me, that Netflix search is terrible even though it -- I agree with you. It is terrible and it's the reason I don't watch it as I just find it so frustrating to find stuff. Well the kids seem to know exactly where to go the minute they click on. They grew up watching Netflix. They don't know conventional TV unless they happen to walk in the room and see me watching a Phillies game. Yeah, it might be a generational thing.

AT: Old guys yelling at the clouds. I like that. I think that should be the subtitle of this podcast. Welcome to old guys yelling at clouds. I'm Aaron Task with Stephen Alpher. All right, we'll have much more to come in the future going forward about Disney Plus and how that launch goes. But from the initial indications, the Street really likes what they're hearing and seeing from Disney. We'll be right back with more with our special guest Greg Zuckerman of The Wall Street Journal.

Recorded Audio: Take a deep dive into futures to arm yourself with knowledge to expand your strategy with confidence. See what adding futures can do for you at cmegroup.com/alpha.

AT: Welcome back to Alpha Trader. We have a special guest today, Greg Zuckerman. He's a special reporter at The Wall Street Journal, and the author of several books, including The Greatest Trade Ever, The Frackers, and his most recent, The Man Who Solved the Market: How Jim Simons Launched the Quantum Revolution.

Greg, thanks so much for being with us, and thanks for getting dressed up for the podcast. I really appreciate that.

Greg Zuckerman: Yes, I'm very technologically savvy. I'M still catching up to these old podcast things.

AT: All right, so in all seriousness, if you ask most people, even the people involved in the markets, who the best investor of all time is, you might hear Warren Buffett, maybe, Peter Lynch, George Soros, those are some of the names that would come to mind. But you're making the argument here that it's Jim Simons, that he's the main who solved the market. What's the case there?

GZ: Sure. So good to be here, good to be talking to you again, Aaron. The argument is, and I try to be careful. I say he's the greatest moneymaker Wall Street has seen because I don't know how you define what he does. He basically has a holding period of about two days, sometimes a little shorter, sometimes longer. He's not a high frequency guy. But he ain't a long term investor. So do you call that investor, you call it a trader, I just call money maker. And his returns are better than anyone's. We're talking since 1988. And that's sort of the genesis of his fund. It's called Medallion. The returns are 66% a year before fees. That's just is getting ridiculous, yeah.

I mean, he trades differently than everybody else, there's reason why the returns have been so good. But yeah, those are better than Dalio, better than Buffett, better than Peter Lynch, better than Steve Cohen. So that makes him the most impressive, the biggest moneymaker in Wall Street in modern finance history.

AT: Now you say he's not a high frequency guy. But you also said that his holding periods are very short, a day or two. So how do you square that circle? How would you describe what he does?

GZ: They call it a medium frequency. So what that means is the high frequency guys are trying to get in a millisecond before you and I, right and they skim just little bits of profit there and they do it over and over again, whereas the Simon's and his firm, Renaissance Technologies, they kind of looked into high frequency, and they couldn't really make much money there, didn't seem that profitable for them. It's not what they really do.

What they do is look for short term patterns in the stock market, other markets as well. And short term being kind of moments, minutes to month is how people say it internally. And again, it's two or three days is the average holding period. They will trade more frequently, rapid fire trading, but that's often to put on a position, they'll break up the trade and/or to take it off. So some people get confused, and they think of them as high frequency but they're not.

AT: I'd like to go back to another book that you did, which is The Greatest Trade Ever and my question is, how did Mike Lewis get to move between [indiscernible].

GZ: He's of course my friend. [indiscernible], yes.

SA: Let's move on to the next one.

AT: Let's move on, but Greatest Trade Ever got Hank Paulson? You know how he

GZ: John Paulson?

AT: Sorry John Paulson? Right different Paulson, right, that's [ph] your secretary. John Paulson. To me this book is sort of The Greatest Trade Ever but it's not about one trade. It's about a whole way of operating in the markets. So it's The Greatest Trade Ever on steroids.

GZ: Yes, over many years, right. It's a different way of investing, different way of operating, even different way of managing. To me it's almost a management book as much as it is investing but because Jim Simons just took a different approach to building a firm. He hired mathematicians, he hired scientists, he developed a way to hire them, to recruit them into -- put them all on the same page. They work together in a very unique way, different from every other kind of tech company, tech [ph] investment company and trading in different way, looking for patterns, looking for -- it's -- they're almost like technical traders, but much, much more sophisticated.

They don't necessarily believe in figuring out why a trade is working, and they really were the early ones in big data, embracing this whole idea that you can build predictive algorithms, back then. We're talking like the 80s and early 90s. Mark Zuckerberg, and those kinds of people weren't even finished with grade school. No one was doing that. And now everyone has embraced that Simon's pioneering method.

AT: So what if -- what if anything, can the individual investor take away from what Jim Simons and Renaissance Technologies have done? Or is it if you're not a mathematician don't even bother.

GZ: I think there are a few things you can learn. One thing is because they and others are so sophisticated and they focus on short term. It's more -- so it's another reminder that the average guy should be investing much more longer term because Simon's they don't do that much long term investing. In other words, if you can hold on and not fall for the fear and greed that really appends a lot of individual investors and sophisticated investors as well, you have some opportunity.

The other thing is and it's not just investors coming in [ph] from this, I would argue that politicians even, and leaders. The Simon's story is really a story about the scientific method and using data and not relying on your instinct, not your gut, not on intuition, not on judgment. And if you look at it's almost sad that people on Wall Street are sort of coming around to that view and more people are trading with a quantitative approach.

About 31% of all trading in the stock market is by quants. And they try to embrace the scientific method and not just kind of go with their gut. And we're talking, investing and trading. It's important, but it's not that important. Whereas you look at the fed you look at the White House, it's all judgments made by instinct and gut. And it's sort of sad to me that the most impressive companies, successful companies today, companies like Tencent, companies like Netflix, Amazon, they all have said, we can't make decisions on instinct. It's -- a lot of it is predictive algorithms and models and mathematical models, which is what Jim Simons and Renaissance were all about years ago and yet the more important decision in our lives affecting society are still made too often by sort of gut instinct.

SA: Do you know what the assets under management at Medallion Fund is?

GZ: Yes, so Medallion, so Renaissance runs Medallion Fund? That's the key one. That's the flagship one. That's the one where it's 66% a year. And there are $10 billion, capped at $10 billion, which is another interesting lesson. People as you would, say John Paulson, you know, the individual I wrote about in my earlier book, he pulled off The Greatest Trade Ever, $20 billion over two years. But after that, he made a huge mistake. The mistake was getting too big and investors do it over and over again. They say, well, yeah, we know the track record is bad for those people that have assets under management that get too large, but I'm going to be the exception and time and time again, they realize that you can't.

You get too big. You can even look at Buffett. I mean Buffett has underperformed for over a decade. He's just too big. Whereas Simon's and Medallion, they've capped the funds at $10 billion. They have other funds. They started about a decade or so ago as well. Those are more outside funds. They don't perform as well. They still beat the market, but they don't do as well as Medallion. And those are tens of millions. So as a firm, they manage about $66 billion total.

SA: Okay, so they stayed small to stay nimble, able to keep their returns higher than otherwise. Another thing that fascinated me was he -- in the 70s, I guess in the 80s, it's mostly in the commodity markets, the currency markets, like a lot -- and there were a lot of quant guys back then. There was Ed Seykota and Richard Dennis and William Eckhart, Monroe Trout, Larry Hite, and they all did very well. It seems like Simon's was somehow able to transfer some of those algorithms to make them work in a much bigger pool, which was the stock market.

GZ: Exactly right. Yes. So until 1994, so Simon's was a pretty well respected investor, that ran a hedge fund, that was about $800 million, and back then that's sizable. But it's nothing you can change the world with. And Simon's wanted to -- people close to him said he wanted to make enough money to have an impact on society. And he does that today. So -- but until 1994, they couldn't figure out equities. And you couldn't really build a large firm until you could trade and profit in the stock market because some of these other markets that they were in are capped in size, are limited in size, things like, I don't know, soy beans and some currencies, etc.

So they were doing currencies. They were doing bond and futures. They were doing commodities, but they couldn't figure out equities. And that was really the turning point in the whole firm. And it was really Bob Mercer and Peter Brown, who he brought over from IBM, interesting group, interesting, colorful characters. And that was the real breakthrough. So that allowed them, some of these other people you had mentioned, yet they never really got too large. That was the key that, when they figured out equities, Jim Simons was off to the races and they could manage billions, billions and billions and make billions.

AT: Right. So you mentioned he hired Mercer and Brown from IBM. And I always have to stop and think it's Renaissance Technologies, right? It's not Renaissance Capital, it's not Renaissance Investments. How significant is that, the fact that the name of the firm is Renaissance Technologies?

GZ: It is significant, in that it's a reminder that they -- it was a close call whether they were even going to stick with this whole investing and trading thing. So early on, Jim Simons was doing the trading and investing along with others. He had hired some super mathematicians from different universities, and they were working on models, but they weren't making that much progress. And Simon has a lot of curiosity about the world, lot of interests, a lot of hunger for money. And he was doing venture capital. He got behind a number of interesting different startups. And that's what -- hence the name, technology.

So it could have gone either way. They could have -- if they hadn't figured out equities, and there was there was another turning point, even before that in 1990, where they shifted from long term trading to shorter term trading for the commodities and currency, that kind of futures trading. But if he hadn't made it work in 1990, he could have just shifted gears and been just another venture capital guy. Hence the name. So it is a reminder that you know, even though he's the greatest money maker in financial history, he's worth 23 billion dollars, manages $68 billion. Now he can go down in history. It wasn't an easy path to get there and it almost wasn't to be.

AT: Right, so I think that's a great lesson for anybody, no matter what profession you're in, the path wasn't direct. It wasn't easy. I also think if I'm -- correct me if I'm wrong, you know that he wasn't a billionaire. Obviously, that's a tremendously successful level. But he wasn't a billionaire until he was in his 50s. Is that correct?

GZ: Yeah, the whole Simon story is a fascinating one, because as of late -- in his 40s, he was just another guy trying to make it happen. It's another reminder that yes, sometimes late in life, you can have these breakthroughs. Funny thing is a lot of the people I write about, for whatever reason are sort of 50 and older when they have their remarkable breakthroughs. John Paulson was older. I did this book called The Frackers about individuals, colorful characters in the country who found all this oil and gas that's changing everything. And yeah, it's interesting point that sometimes you can have these breakthroughs late in life and yes, Simon's was -- he was a [indiscernible] one of the greats of the last 50, 100 years.

So in the mathematics world, he had really established a presence and he was a code breaker for the government. He led a really rich life until his 40s. But he hadn't really done much in the stock market. He was dabbling here and there, and not much. And yet late in life, he became not just wealthy, but he became the greatest investor, I would argue or trade or moneymaker. So it is an interesting lesson for those of us who are still trying to figure things out,

AT: Yes, trying to figure out what I want to be when I grow up. But in all seriousness we live in a culture that celebrates youth. And you mentioned Mark Zuckerberg before. There are so many examples today of people who are having incredible success at a very young age. And so if you don't make it by the time you're 30, a lot of people think oh, well, that's it. It's over for me. So…

GZ: Yeah, I agree. And maybe I'm drawn to those as I as I get older. Time and time again, there are these kind of 40, 50 year olds who have remarkable world changing breakthroughs in my book. So I don't know there's a theme there.

AT: There's a theme there, and also again the fact that he didn't he didn't go to finance class, you're right that he really didn't know how to estimate cash flows. And he did things totally different than anybody else was doing it. Again, he was a maverick, on many levels, but just the way he was investing, people said, this is never going to work, right?

GZ: That's exactly right. So again, I'm drawn to the outsiders who somehow change an industry. And if you think about the experts over the past, I don't know decade or two, they keep getting it wrong when it comes to things like the financial crisis or how Exxon and the big guys all said you can't find any oil and gas. And here, they were math -- they're not just mathematicians, the people that worked with Simon's, they are mathematicians and scientists. There are people that don't even necessarily care anything about investing. They are -- some of them aren't even capitalists, very left leanings, individuals, some of them internally. Some are right leaning as well. It's a whole interesting mix of characters.

But yeah, he didn't -- he doesn't hire from Wall Street. He doesn't want people from Wall Street working for him, and yet, they're the ones who conquered Wall Street. So it's a real irony, it's a paradox, yeah, why is it that the group of individuals who not only know nothing but care very little about investing they're the ones to master something that you and I -- I mean, I don't know, I was reading about investing in grade school. I love that stuff and a lot of people on Wall Street and finance grew up trying to master the subject. They tried to and failed and yet he's the one who succeeded. It's real curiosity

SA: Have returned, suffered at all in the past few years as they're no longer the only ones playing in this pool. Every Tom, Dick and Harry has nuclear theorists and rocket scientists and high level mathematicians running trading strategies for that and Simon's still able to beat those guys.

GZ: It's a question I keep waiting for their turns to slow, but they haven't. People internally are waiting as well. Quite frankly, you would think so right? There was a time when it was an oddity to be a Quant on Wall Street. They had them but they usually were people working on risk management or restructuring products and things like that and write about it in the book. And today, everyone wants to be a quantum or is a quantum. I make the point in the book that it used to be the case that MBAs said, Well, we can always hire a programmer if we need one. Now, it's sort of the other way around. We can hire an MBA if we need one.

So you would think his returns -- yeah, there's more competition. It's not just that, the nature of the market really is changing, where it used to be that -- and they joked internally. They couldn't figure out why they were making so much money. And somebody said, well, we're taking money from the dentist. So in other words, you know, the small individual investor who panics or gets greedy and that kind of thing, makes mistakes and they take advantage. But there aren't as many dentists playing the market as there used to be.

So it's all -- it's more sophisticated people. And it's in ETFs and in passive funds. And so the nature of the market is changing, and yet they've been able to stay a step ahead. I don't know if it can continue. Frankly, you wouldn't think it could. But internally, they've told me that this year has been another good one. And it's not just the returns are good. They're so steady. The steadiness is just as impressive. They don't have awful months, awful years. They just don't have them unlike some of these -- even lot of great investors. So that's just remarkable.

AT: Is remarkable. And we were talking with Greg Zuckerman, Wall Street Journal Special Reporter. His latest book is The Man Who Solved the Market about Jim Simons and the quant revolution, at Renaissance Technologies. And you just reminded me of something I wanted to ask you about. So Jim Simons, billionaire by this point last year, many times over, hugely successful, but you read about that he had a panic himself, right. So again, it's amazing to me that, the markets were falling end of last year. It looked like it was Armageddon. I mean, I think people may be forgotten how ugly it was. But even you say Jim Simons was starting to freak out a little bit. Is that true?

GZ: Yeah. I mean, you know, I went into this project thinking that, okay, he's worth 23 billion and he's got this unbelievable track record. He's kind of solved it and that there isn't much emotion and there's not much drama involved. And as a writer, I was a little wary of that. But then when you dig into it, you realize these guys, you almost have to fight your instinct to be a quant. At least some people do. In other words, they turn the decision making over to computers and models. And they often don't even know why the models are acting the way they are. You could -- it's a version of machine learning, but they're humans too, they are emotional in their own way. So last year, as you suggest end of last year, the market was collapsing. Simon's on vacation with his wife in Beverly Hills. And he looks up at the screen. He sees how every day the market's going down and he starts getting nervous like you and I would and calls -- this is not so much, he's around the firm anymore. He's 81 years old, but he's got a huge amount of money of his own. And he calls the guy who runs the family office. He's like, you sure we are running [ph] some protection here, just like you would, the markets going down, you get bearish. And he has his advisor said you know, let's wait a few days kind of thing.

But neither of them kind of focused on the irony here, just sort of dripping where the preeminent quad the guy who's a pioneer in turning decisions over to computers or to systems, not using your instinct avoiding all that. Even he sometimes gets nervous and has to fight that instinct or succumbs to it. So it's a nice reminder that even he falls for these behavioral mistakes that we all

AT: Who among us has not. All right, and Greg before we let you go, you know, did you mention, these are human beings and there's some emotions here and Simon's and his colleagues are known to be incredibly reclusive, right not just shy but reclusive. How did you get to them? What was the secret there?

GZ: It was hard for a long time. So I got a book contract. And I didn't cash it for months, because I wanted to be able to give it back because I wasn't sure I could get enough people to talk. And then slowly but surely, people did. And I think honestly, it's people like I think a good story just wants to come out. It's one of my theories in life and they weren't supposed to talk, but they couldn't help themselves because they wanted to share the experience they went through. Yeah, they're secretive. they've signed these 30 page non-disclosure agreements. But I think they also are aware they've gone through something, they've experienced something that's pretty historic, and I think they wanted to, you know, off the record, share some of those thoughts. So I was appreciative that so many people did talk to me.

AT: Right, you talked to Simon's himself though, correct?

GZ: Yeah. So even he agreed to sit down. He wouldn't talk about the firm's trading, their secrets, anything like that. But he was generous with his time talking about mathematics, his early life and he has a really rich early life. Even if he hadn't invested a dime in the market. I think it'd be worthy of a book because he's a groundbreaking mathematician. He started a department and he had all these interesting dramas at Stony Brook and he wrote code for the government. He was in the cold war against the Russians and even lately, what he's doing with his philanthropy, they're doing all kinds of interesting things, trying to figure out the beginning of time there. Is there evidence of the Big Bang, of autism research, mathematics education around the country. He's subsidizing teachers in New York City, New York State he's still an early interesting thing.

So he -- I appreciate it. I thank him for spending a lot of time with me talking about that, which he was okay talking about.

AT: And we appreciate you spending your time again. Greg Zuckerman. The book is The Man Who Solved the Market. It just came out but it's already been a brief shortlist for Book of the Year Greg, thanks so much.

GZ: Oh, thanks. Great to be here.

SA: Is a great book. As you guys know this interview was arranged on short notice. I downloaded it on my Kindle last night read about half of it up until the time I just plum fell asleep. It was a great book I can't wait to finish it.

GZ: Enjoy the rest of the way.