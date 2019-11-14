IPO Update: Canaan Lowers U.S. IPO Expectations

I'll be watching the IPO from the sidelines.

CAN has produced highly uneven financial results as it seeks U.S. public capital to fund its diversification into AI chips.

The company designs ASICs for Bitcoin mining and AI applications.

Canaan has filed proposed terms for a $100 million U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Canaan Inc. (CAN) has filed to raise $100 million in a U.S. IPO of its ADSs, according to an amended registration statement.

The company is a designer of semiconductors for Bitcoin mining equipment and AI applications.

CAN is asking IPO investors to fund its diversification into the AI ASIC industry.

Given its lack of history in the industry and swing to significant losses due to its focus on the volatile Bitcoin mining industry, I won't be participating in the IPO.

Company & Technology

Huangzhou, China-based Canaan was founded in 2013 with an initial focus on developing ASIC applications for Bitcoin mining under the brand Avalon Miner and has since expanded its portfolio with the Kendryte K210 chip.

Management is headed by founder and CEO Nangeng Zhang, who was previously an assistant researcher at the Beijing Remote Sensing and Communication Technology Institution.

The company is the second largest designer and manufacturer of Bitcoin mining hardware globally in terms of total computing power sold in H1 2019, accounting for 21.9% of the combined computing power of all the Bitcoin mining machines sold globally, as per data from Frost & Sullivan.

Kendryte K210, also referred to as ‘Kendryte AI’ is an Artificial Intelligence [AI] edge computing chip based on the Risk-V open-source hardware instruction set architecture that has been backed by companies like Alibaba (BABA), Google (GOOG), Samsung (KRX:005930), Qualcomm (QCOM), and Antmicro.

Investors in Canaan have included Tunlan Investments, Jinjiang International and Baopu Asset Management. Source: Crunchbase

Customer Acquisition

The company has an ‘AI marketing’ team and participates in industry associations, including Zhejiang Software Industry Association, the Zhejiang Blockchain Technology Application Association, the Chinese Private Technology Entrepreneur Association, the Hangzhou Association of Enterprises with Foreign Investment and the China Communications Industry Association (IoT Application Branch)

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been variable in recent reporting periods, per the table below:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 1.5% 2018 1.4% 2017 1.6%

Source: Company registration statement

The sales & marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, has fluctuated widely, as shown in the table below:

Sales & Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 -111.9 2018 34.3

Source: Company registration statement

Market

According to a 2018 market research report by Technavio, the global cryptocurrency mining hardware market is projected to grow over $2.2 billion by 2022, representing a CAGR of 10% between 2018 and 2022.

The main factor driving forecast market growth is the profitability of cryptocurrency mining ventures.

Management says that in 2017 the ASIC hardware segment held the largest market share of 74% of the market and is projected to dominate the industry during the period, decreasing by only 3% through 2022, according to a Frost & Sullivan report.

Due to rapid IoT and 5G technology development, it is expected that the combined edge AI chips and cloud AI chips markets will grow at a CAGR of about 45.1% between 2018 and 2023.

The edge AI chip segment alone will register CAGR of about 62.1% as compared to a CAGR of approximately 22.3% for the cloud edge AI chip segment from 2018 to 2023.

Edge AI chips and cloud AI chips accounted for 43.9% and 56.1%, respectively, of the total AI chips market in 2018.

Financial Performance

CAN’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Highly variable topline revenue, dropping sharply in the most recent period

A sharp drop in gross profit and gross margin

A swing to operating losses

Fluctuating cash flow from or used in operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 134,222,000 -62.4% 2018 $ 378,484,000 96.8% 2017 $ 192,365,147 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 22,025,000 -69.8% 2018 $ 71,088,000 -20.0% 2017 $ 88,880,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 16.41% 2018 18.78% 2017 46.20% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ (35,447,000) -26.4% 2018 $ 18,610,000 4.9% 2017 $ 52,739,412 27.4% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ (31,246,000) 2018 $ 800,200 2017 $ 55,267,059 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ (1,472,000) 2018 $ (1,784,000) 2017 $ 13,411,618

IPO Details

CAN intends to sell 10 million ADSs representing 150 million underlying Class A share at a midpoint price of $10.00 per ADS for gross proceeds of approximately $100 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Class B shareholders, who will be the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will be entitled to fifteen votes per share versus one vote per Class A share

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Per the firm’s latest filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

for research and development for ASICs related to AI algorithms and applications; for research and development for ASICs related to blockchain algorithms and applications; for expansion of our AI and blockchain business globally by making strategic investments and establishing overseas offices; for supply chain optimization and repayment of debts incurred by us in connection with our reorganization; and the balance of the net proceeds for general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $1.56 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 6.32%.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Citigroup, China Renaissance, CMBI, Galaxy Digital, Huatai Securities, Tiger Brokers, and Haitong International.

Commentary

Canaan is seeking U.S. public investment to fund its transition from being solely a Bitcoin chip seller to also providing AI ASICs.

The company’s financials show the effects of the downturn in fortunes in the Bitcoin mining business with significant drops in revenue, gross profit and other metrics.

Sales and marketing expenses have remained stable but the firm’s sales & marketing efficiency has swung deeply into negative territory.

The market opportunity for both Bitcoin mining and AI ASICs is significant, but the Bitcoin segment has proven highly volatile in recent years.

The AI segment has some promise, but the firm’s ability to generate meaningful sales is untested.

It’s worth noting that the previous lead underwriter, Credit Suisse, is no longer involved with the IPO process.

It is difficult to value a firm with no earnings, contracting revenue and significant variability in its history.

However, Canaan is essentially asking investors to fund its transition into the AI ASIC chip industry, which while promising, is highly uncertain.

I'll be passing on the IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: November 20, 2019.

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.