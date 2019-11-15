CME And ICE - Buy Any Dips

The futures markets have changed dramatically since I got into the business in the early 1980s. In the early days, the exchanges were owned by seat holders who purchased a membership that came with trading rights. The advent of electronic trading caused the expense of operating an exchange and clearing trades to soar. The need for capital and a shift from open outcry pit trading caused members to sell their ownership rights in initial public offerings. In many cases, the members of the exchanges cashed in for extraordinary profits. Two exchanges emerged as the leaders in the United States and around the world. While many exchanges went public, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, now the CME Group (CME), and the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) gobbled up other exchanges and now dominate the business.

The CME and ICE make money from trading and clearing fees. They also sell their data to a growing market of traders and investors around the world. In the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, both exchanges benefited from revenues from clearing over-the-counter transactions. The price action in both the CME and ICE shares has been a one-way street higher. Both stocks have pulled back a bit, which could be an excellent opportunity to buy these companies that thrive on the growth in trading volume.

The trading business continues to grow

With the CME and ICE continue to tell the market that volumes are rising, all we need to do is look at the long-term charts to validate the increasing participation in the futures markets.

Source: Barchart

ICE owns the NYSE, the volume in stocks rose to record levels in 2018 and is not far below that level in 2019.

Source: CQG

Volume and open interest in the E-Mini S&P 500 futures contract that trades on the CME have increased over the past years.

Source: CQG

The metrics in the crude oil futures market on the NYMEX division of the CME has grown steadily.

Source: CQG

Gold futures that trade on the COMEX division of the CME have seen increasing volumes and open interest.

Source: CQG

The same holds for NYMEX-CME natural gas futures.

Source: CQG

The ICE sugar futures market has also grown over the years. And, the same is true for most of the markets that trade on the CME and ICE futures exchanges.

Each time a contract trades, the exchanges earn execution and clearing fees. At the same time, the vast volumes that trade in the over-the-counter market go through the clearinghouses at the two exchanges. Moreover, the expanding number of market participants means the demand for data increases, which rings the register for the CME and ICE.

CME stock has been on a one-way street

An investment in CME shares in December 2002, has grown by leaps and bounds.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, the price of CME shares climbed from $7.78 in December 2002, to $205.83 as of November 14. The market cap of the CME Group was at $74.952 billion and trades at 36.90 times earnings. CME pays shareholders a 1.47% dividend. The CME has beat consensus earnings estimates in three of the past four quarters. In Q2 2019, earnings came in at the estimated level. In Q3 1019., the CME beat consensus estimates by 14 cents per share.

ICE has had the same path

ICE shares began trading in late 2005.

Source: Barchart

The shares made moved steadily higher from $6.25 in November 2005 to $92.97 on November 14. Over the past four quarters, ICE has beat consensus earnings estimates each time. With a market cap of $52.377 billion, ICE trades at 25.18 times earnings and pays its shareholders a 1.19% dividend.

Recent dips are buying opportunities

Even though the stock market traded to record highs last week, shares of the CME and ICE have backed off from their all-time highs.

Source: Barchart

The record high in ICE was at $95.56 on October 11. The shares have pulled back to under $91 on November 14.

Source: Barchart

CME shares reached a high at $224.91 on October 6 and has corrected to under $206 as of November 14.

I believe that any further pullbacks in both CME and ICE shares will be an opportunity to begin buying both exchanges on a scale-down basis.

Volatility equals earnings for the exchanges

The many issues facing markets across all asset classes should keep volatility in markets over the coming days, weeks, months, and years. Price action is the mother's milk of exchanges as it creates opportunities for traders and investors who take price risk. At the same time, the demand for hedging rises as population growth around the world means that more people with more money require more of the raw materials traded by the exchanges each day. Volatility attracts volume and open interest, and each time that a contract or share trades on the CME or ICE, the exchanges ring the profit register.

The one risk I see is the potential for a progressive agenda in the US that increases corporate taxes and imposes new fees on trading and investing. While a policy shift towards democratic socialism in the US would weigh on earnings, the odds of a total abandonment of capitalism remains low.

Buying shares of the CME and ICE on dips since each has been a publicly traded company has been a profitable investment, and I believe that trend will continue.

