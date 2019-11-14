Pinterest: Certainly Interested Here

I like the risk-reward a lot better, and I am starting to buy on the dip.

Pinterest (PINS) is a name which I have covered with a healthy interest since the company went public earlier this year, as I concluded in August that I was interested, although not a buyer yet. With shares down a third since August, valuations have compressed quite a bit, so much that I am a buyer of this dip given the continued growth and huge overseas monetization opportunities.

The Thesis, The Story

Unlike other social media names, I am generally upbeat on Pinterest as it is more or less a combination of social media with commerce. This observation, together with large international monetization opportunities and the impressive growth rates is what has attracted me to the platform and its shares.

The pinners (the users) love the platform to get inspiration for many mundane and daily operations, allowing them to place pins on interesting subjects which some day they hope to turn into reality themselves. This results in solid engagement towards the platform and allows for better targeted advertisements, creating some advantages compared to, for instance, Facebook or Instagram.

The Valuation Numbers

Pinterest initially aimed to sell shares at a midpoint of $16 per share as strong demand made that the IPO price was set at $19. Shares started trading at $25 on the first day of trading and rose to a high of $35 per share in the immediate aftermath.

The company has seen rapid growth in recent years. The company generated just $299 million in sales in 2016 on which it reported a huge operating loss of $188 million. Revenues were up 58% in 2017 to $473 million and losses fell to $138 million, resulting in some real leverage. Growth was maintained in 2018, in fact sales rose by 60% to $756 million, as operating losses narrowed further to $75 million.

When the company went public the company guided for 53% increase in first quarter sales in 2019, more or less suggesting a $200 million revenue base. Sales did indeed come in around that level as the company guided for full year sales of $1.055-$1.080 billion with adjusted EBITDA losses seen around $45-$70 million.

Second quarter sales growth even accelerated to 62% with revenues amounting to $261 million. The company hiked the full year sales guidance to $1.095-$1.115 billion, with EBITDA losses now seen $20 million less.

Trading at $32 in August I pegged the operating asset valuation at $15 billion, at around 13-14 times annualized sales seen in 2019. While this is quite elevated, the company is making real progress on the bottom line and continues to grow at rates in excess of 50%.

The other reason for my optimism was that of the international opportunity. While it has a user base of +300 million across the globe, Pinterest is particularly strong in the US. While there are still huge growth opportunities for the number of users to increase outside of the US, the ARPU differential is noteworthy and therein lies the real opportunity.

US ARPU for the second quarter rose by 41% on an annual basis to $2.80 per user, while the international ARPU number came in at just $0.11 per share. This creates a difference of a factor of around 25 times!, highlighting the opportunity to monetize overseas.

The Third Quarter Numbers

On the final day of October Pinterest reported that third quarter sales were up 47% to $280 million on the back of a 28% increase in the monthly active user base to 322 million. On the back of the results the company hiked the full year sales guidance to $1.10-$1.115 billion, with adjusted EBITDA losses now seen at a midpoint of $20 million.

While the company did report a $4 million adjusted EBITDA profit, that number is not very realistic as an earnings metric because it excludes $7 million in D&A charges, but mostly because of $130 million in stock-based compensation which is excluded as well. Adjusting for this, the company is still producing economic losses to the tune of half a billion.

For now the company ended the quarter with $1.7 billion in cash as the 546 million shares value equity at around $11 billion at $20 per share. This means that operating assets are now valued at just $9.3 billion, reducing sales multiples to just 8-9 times, although growth has slipped below the 50% mark.

Getting More Compelled

A lot of things have happened since August, as shares of SaaS high-fliers have come under pressure following the failed IPO of WeWork and consequently the implosion of that company, as well as fierce sell-offs in other recent high-fliers.

While it is true that Pinterest has seen growth slow down a bit and the company continues to report real economic losses, it should be realized that Pinterest has an inherently better business model compared to some other social media platform and I continue to be upbeat on the international monetization opportunities. Losses furthermore mostly show up in the form of shareholder dilution, with cash balances not being under attack.

With sales multiples having compressed quite a bit, I am happy to start initiating small at $20 per share here, looking to average down on further dips although it would be welcomed to see some real leverage in international ARPU.

Please subscribe to Value In Corporate Events - Marketplace. Check out to obtain premium research on all the latest IPOs, M&A activity and other corporate events. Reviews of situations will be made upon request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.