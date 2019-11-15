Retirement Advisor: 'Unretirement' (Podcast)
TD Ameritrade commissioned the Harris Poll to understand the rise of “unretirees,” the now majority of people who plan to continue working in a paid position after reaching retirement age.
The motivations most commonly cited by respondents were mental and emotional, such as staying sharp or maintaining social bonds.
But I think the greater weight of evidence suggests people work longer because they are financially compelled to, and therein lies financial advisors’ mission to help with this unsalutary trend.
Listen on the go! Subscribe to the SA for FAs podcast on iTunes, Stitcher and SoundCloud (click the highlighted links).
TD Ameritrade commissioned the Harris Poll to understand the rise of “unretirees,” the now majority of people who plan to continue working in a paid position after reaching retirement age.
This podcast (5:53) argues that financial necessity is likely to be the key reason for this unsalutary trend, and that it is connected to the way people “benchmark,” as it were, their standard of living to that enjoyed by their peers.