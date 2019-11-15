Retirement Advisor: 'Unretirement' (Podcast)

Summary

TD Ameritrade commissioned the Harris Poll to understand the rise of “unretirees,” the now majority of people who plan to continue working in a paid position after reaching retirement age.

The motivations most commonly cited by respondents were mental and emotional, such as staying sharp or maintaining social bonds.

But I think the greater weight of evidence suggests people work longer because they are financially compelled to, and therein lies financial advisors’ mission to help with this unsalutary trend.