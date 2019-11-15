The Big Dip In Bonds - An Opportunity To Buy Gold

Last year, during the fourth quarter, all hell was breaking loose in markets across all asset classes. The price of oil was collapsing from $76.90 to $42.36 per barrel. Stock prices plunged, and a general environment of risk-off gripped investors and traders. The selling came from a fear that the US central bank was tightening credit too fast. The Fed had told markets to expect three twenty-five basis point interest rate hikes in 2018, but it delivered four.

While stocks and oil hit lows in late December, the long bond futures fell to its nadir in early October at 136-16 on the nearby futures contract. The bond did not rally before it made a higher low at 136-24 in November. The action in markets was a signal for the Fed. Initially, the central bank had told markets to expect another two twenty-five point hikes in 2019 but quickly canceled that early this year. In June, the central bank did an about-face and said it would reduce the Fed Funds rate by the end of the end. At the same time, it announced the end of balance sheet normalization. On July 31, Chairman Jerome Powell and company pulled the easing trigger for the first time. So far, the Fed acted three times to lower short-term US rates by a total of 25 basis points.

The US long bond peaked in late August and early September at the same time that gold hit a multiyear high. Since early September, both gold and the 30-year US Treasury bond have been heading lower. The VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF product (GDX) moves higher and lower with the prices of the leading gold mining companies. Mining companies tend to outperform the price of the yellow metal on the upside and underperform gold when the price declines.

A huge rally in the bond market from late 2018 through early September

After trading to a low at 136-16 in early October 2018, the US 30-Year Treasury bond took off on the upside.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the long bond rose steadily, reaching a high at 167-18 in late August and early September 2019. At the high, price momentum and relative strength indicators rose to overbought territory. As the bond futures rose, weekly historical volatility remained below the 10% level.

The bullish move in the long bond ran out of upside steam in early September, even though the US Fed had cut the short-term Fed Funds rate three times by a total of 75 basis points since July 31. At the same time, the end of the Fed's balance sheet normalization program in August that had put upward pressure on interest rates did little to support the bond futures contract starting in September.

Gravity hits the long bond

The high in the December 30 Year Treasury bond futures contract came on August 28 at 166-25.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of December futures illustrates, the treasury bond futures have made a series of lower highs and lower lows since the August peak. The most recent low came on November 7 at 155-26. The correction has sent price momentum and relative strength indicators into oversold territory on the short-term chart. While daily historical volatility has jumped to 11.24%, the weekly measure of price variance has moved to over 15%, the highest level since 2015.

Gravity hit the long bond after the Fed pivoted from a hawkish to a more dovish approach to monetary policy, which is counterintuitive. The bond market could be telling us that the central bank has once again fallen behind the curve when it comes to the economic landscape.

The Fed cut rates on July 31, and again at the FOMC's September and October meetings. The move by the central bank was an admission that they had gone too far when it came to tightening credit in 2018 with four short-term rate hikes and its quantitative tightening program. However, after the recent dovish pivot, the bond market could be signaling that the central bank is once again behind the curve as economic growth and other data in the US continues to indicate moderate growth.

The Fed is not likely to act again in 2019 - a longer bond is coming soon

The recent price action in the bond market is a sign that the Federal Reserve will not cut the Fed Funds rate for the fourth time in 2019 at its December meeting. The odds currently favor a pause by the central bank that will leave rates unchanged into 2020.

As 2020 is an election year in the US, and the Fed is an apolitical body. We are not likely to see any dramatic shifts in monetary policy that could influence the election next year. Therefore, the Fed Funds rate could sit at the current 1.50%-1.75% level until 2021 if there are no significant changes in the US economy or global landscape, which is always a leap of faith.

Meanwhile, with short and long term interest rates at the lowest levels in years, if not history, the US government is considering issuing fifty-year debt securities. It makes infinite sense for governments to issue debt in the current environment for the longest maturities the market will accept.

Watch trade and Brexit

The recent decline in the bond market has come at a time when the global political and economic landscapes have improved. Two of the leading issues that provoked fear and uncertainty have been the trade war between the US and China and the United Kingdom's divorce from the European Union.

On the trade front, the prospects for a "phase one" agreement that would roll back some tariffs and set the stage for the flow of agricultural products from the US to China has caused a return of optimism when it comes to the global economy. In Europe, a compromise on the Irish border that would create a dual customs zone eliminated one of the sticking issues for a Brexit with a deal.

While pessimism has shifted to optimism in both cases, there are no guarantees that the roads towards a trade deal and Brexit will be smooth. Any problems that arise over the coming weeks and months could cause fear and uncertainty to reappear and threaten global economic conditions suddenly. At the same time, the impeachment inquiry in the US and a contentious Presidential election that could be a referendum on energy, tax, and other policy initiatives could cause periods of extreme price variance in markets across all asset classes. The Middle East remains the most turbulent political region in the world, with US sanctions choking the Iranian economy. These issues, and others that are bound to arise have the potential to cause volatility in the bond market as well as in other assets.

Rates will stabilize which should support gold - GDXJ is a scale-down buy

Gold has been an asset that served as a store of wealth and value for thousands of years. The range in the gold futures market in 2019 has been from $1266 to $1559.80 per ounce. In early September, when bonds were on the high, gold reached its peak. At that time, uncertainty surrounding the trade war and Brexit also reached a high. Since then, the bonds have moved lower as has the price of the yellow metal. On November 14, the price of nearby COMEX gold futures was at $1472 per ounce, which was still above the midpoint of the year. Additionally, gold was comfortably above its level of critical technical resistance at $1377.50; the July 2016 high and price gold surpassed in June 2019 as it broke out to the upside.

Markets rarely move in a straight line. The current weakness in the bond and gold markets is likely to end sooner rather than later. When it comes to gold, gold mining shares typically outperform the metal on the upside and underperform on the downside on a percentage basis. The junior mining shares often magnify the percentage price action in both gold and the leading mining companies. The VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF product (GDXJ) holds a diversified portfolio of shares in the leading junior gold mining companies. The most recent top holdings of GDXJ include: Source: Yahoo Finance

GDXJ has net assets of $4.51 billion, trades an average of over 16 million shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.54%. The dividend yield was recently at 0.35%, which offsets around two-thirds of the expense ratio for long-term holders of the ETF product. The price of gold rallied from $1266 to $1559.80 or 23.2% from April to the early September high. Since then, the gold futures have declined to $1472 or 5.6% as of November 14.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, GDX moved from $27.80 to $43.10 or 55% as the price of gold rallied. GDXJ then corrected to $37.19 on November 14, or 13.5%, as the ETF outperformed gold futures on the upside and underperformed on the downside.

I believe that gold will find a bottom at a higher level than the critical level of technical support at $1377.50 per ounce. Therefore, buying GDXJ on a scale-down basis could be the optimal approach to capturing the next turn in the market's sentiment. Bonds and gold have corrected, but many of the issues that sent both to highs in early September are still a clear and present danger to markets across all asset classes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.



The author is long gold