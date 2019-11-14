WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCQX:WPTIF) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2019 9:30 AM ET

Scott Frederiksen - Chief Executive Officer

Judd Gilats - Chief Financial Officer

Matt Cimino - Chief Operating Officer

Chris Couprie - CIBC

Mike Markidis - Desjardins

Brad Sturges - iA Securities

Matt Kornack - National Bank Financial

Scott Frederiksen

Thank you. Good morning, everyone and thanks for joining us. With me today are Judd Gilats, the REIT’s CFO; Matt Cimino, the REIT’s COO; and Spencer Gerberding, Senior VP of Asset Management.

Our objectives coming into 2019 were to continue growing the REIT through disciplined acquisitions and to generate future investment opportunities through our private capital platform. So far this year we’ve been in significant progress on those objectives, and before I turn things over to Judd, let me share a few highlights.

We’ve completed approximately 4 million square feet of acquisitions, while at the same time, increasing our concentration on high barrier, coastal markets. Our private capital has generated approximately $3.1 million in fees and produced 1.5 million square feet of off-market acquisitions for the REIT. Same properties NOI is above 4% for the year, occupancy hit 99.5% and our weighted average lease term increased to 5.1 years.

With that preview, I’ll now turn things over to Judd to discuss the REIT’s financial results in more detail. Judd?

Judd Gilats

Thanks, Scott and good morning, everyone. Before I begin, let me remind everyone that figures discussed today are stated in US dollars.

Total investment properties revenue for the 3-months and 9-months increased 27.1% and 22.1% over the same periods in 2018, primarily due to contributions from 2018 and 2019 acquisitions and increased base rent.

The REIT also earned fee revenue from the management of third-party capital of approximately $2.2 million and $3.1 million in the quarter and year-to-date. Within the third quarter, the REIT earned an incentive fee of approximately $1.6 million. We expect fee revenue for the fourth quarter of approximately $300,000.

Net operating income for the quarter and year-to-date was 26.8% and 21.8% from last year, and same properties NOI was up 4.5% and 4.1% for the 3-months and 9-months periods. From a valuation standpoint, we recognized a $12.2 million increase in the fair value to our investment properties during the quarter, bringing the total increase year-to-date to $50.5 million, resulting in an $0.83 per unit increase in book value. Most of the increase can be attributed to leasing activity and improvements in market conditions.

G&A expenses for the quarter, excluding any fair value adjustments and incentive compensation related to incentive fees was approximately $3.1 million in line with our expected run rate. FFO and AFFO for the 3-months was up 30.1% and 21.0%.

FFO and AFFO on a per unit basis for the 3-months were up 7.0% and down 0.05%. AFFO was mainly also impacted by free rent of approximately $560,000 or $0.009 per unit. FFO per unit and AFFO per unit were also impacted by a 20.7% increase and the weighted average number of units outstanding due to the February equity offering.

Our ACFO payout ratio for the quarter was 90.3% compared to 86.3% in the same period last year. The increase was mainly due to the impact of free rent in the period. During and subsequent to quarter end, we completed several transactions that strengthened our balance sheet and liquidity position, heading into the fourth quarter and 2020.

On September 26th, the REIT amended its credit facility, increasing availability from $450 million to $575 million, subject to requisite unencumbered assets. The increase was comprised of a new delayed draw term loan of a $125 million. The new Term Loan has a draw period of one year and matures on January 15th, 2025. At closing, the REIT drew $70 million on the new Term Loan, using the proceeds to repay the REIT’s unsecured revolving facility.

On October 29th, the REIT issued 6.16 million units at a price of $13.80 per unit, with a $81 million of net proceeds used to pay down our credit facility. Following the pay down, our debt-to-gross book value ratio decreased to 44.4%, and provided the REIT with approximately $112 million of availability on the credit facility.

For the quarter, we also completed several acquisitions. On August 28th, the REIT acquired the four investment properties from our private capital pipeline we discussed last quarter. The properties were a 100% leased modern and highly-functional distribution properties totaling 1.5 million square feet for a purchase price of $109.3 million representing an approximately 5.7% going in cap rate, exclusive of credits, closing and transaction costs. The purchase price was satisfied with funds from the credit facility.

On September 30th, the REIT acquired a 100% occupied investment property located in Nashville, Tennessee for a purchase price of $33 million, exclusive of closing and transaction costs, representing a cap rate of 5.9%. The purchase price was satisfied with funds from the credit facility and cash on hand.

I’ll now turn things over to Matt to provide an operations update.

Matt Cimino

Thanks, Judd and good morning, everyone. We had another productive quarter on the leasing front with the REIT renewing 100% of the approximately 641,000 square feet of leases expiring in the quarter.

Excluding the lease renewal and expansion at the REIT’s 100 West Thomas P. Echols Lane property in Louisville which we announced last year, renewals commencing in the quarter totaled approximately 69,000 square feet and had a weighted average cash re-leasing spread and straight-line rent re-leasing spread of 8.7% and 22.4%, respectively.

During the quarter, the REIT also renewed approximately 281,000 square feet of leases with renewal terms set to commence in the fourth quarter of 2019 and throughout 2020. These lease renewals had a weighted average cash re-leasing spread and straight-line rent re-leasing spread of 8.4% and 15.4%, respectively.

The REIT also signed two new leases at previously vacant space which totaled 30,000 square feet with scheduled commencement dates in fourth quarter of 2019. Remaining lease expirations in 2019 and 2020 are now 1.0% and 2.7%, respectively, of the portfolio’s GLA and the portfolio’s weighted average remaining lease term increased to 5.1 years as of September 30th.

On the development front, we’re close to completing the 105,000 square foot expansion at our 2440 Midpoint property with the tenant expected to be operating in the space in early 2020. We also continue to see progress on a number of development and value-add projects within our private capital pipeline, and we expect the private capital pipeline to be a continued source of high-quality, off-market acquisition opportunities for the REIT.

With that, I’ll now turn things back to Scott to wrap up.

Scott Frederiksen

Thanks, Matt. As we wrap up 2019, we continue to see positive momentum in the industrial sector. Our results this quarter underscore a commitment to growing a more diverse, higher quality portfolio through disciplined long-term capital allocation. As we move into 2020, we’ll continue to focus on disciplined growth and long-term value creation for the unit holders.

Thanks for your time and attention. We’d now be pleased to answer any questions you may have.

Chris Couprie

Good morning. Hey, couple of questions on capital allocation. What’s the acquisition environment looking like for WPT? And then same question as it relates to the JV? And then secondly, dispositions I know you kind of alluded to it, if any color there. Thanks.

Matt Cimino

Okay, all right. First of all, acquisition environment continues to be competitive, Chris. The cap rates as you know have continued to fall. And so it’s definitely not gotten any easer out there, but the good news is, as I’ve said before, the US is a big and liquid market.

So there is always opportunities out there, the challenging part of it of course is pricing, but that really underscores the value proposition of the private capital pipeline and the fact that those assets are able to be purchased and off-marketed in many cases kind of outperform market cap rates.

On the private capital side of the business, we started one additional asset in Chicago near O’Hare. We’ve got a few more of coast behind it at various stages of entitlement and permitting. One on the east coast, one on the west coast, one in Texas and then one in our backyard to Minneapolis. Totaling about 2 million feet or so.

Last part of your question on the disposition front, we’re closing in on the sale of our Baker Road asset which is our only office asset in Minnetonka, we expect that to close by the end of January and then we got a couple other things that we’re looking at and considering on the sales side, but nothing definitive to announce today on those.

Chris Couprie

So on those new development inside the private capital pipeline, any sense of timeline for any of those particular properties?

Matt Cimino

Well I mean, look on the assets we already have in the pipeline, the ones that we’ve disclosed previously, those are basically whether it’s New Jersey or Cincinnati or the one in California, those are almost complete at this point.

So those are really a leasing question, the ones behind it kind of the next wave, the one in Chicago, they’re under construction and working on the site work actively. The other ones really depend on how fast we can to finalize and get through the permitting and entitlement process. But we’re closing in on those and we would expect to see progress in the next quarter or two as far as moving dirt on those.

Chris Couprie

And so how is leasing progressing at the kind of developed properties?

Matt Cimino

Yeah, so good news is all three of those are in good markets. And we’ve done a lot of leasing activities, it’s not a matter of maybe finding the first tenant, it’s a matter of finding the right tenant. And I’m hopeful that by next quarter we’ll have some announcements on those assets.

Chris Couprie

Thank you. I’ll turn it back.

Matt Cimino

Yeah.

Mike Markidis

Hi, good morning everybody. Scott, could you just back up a little bit. So the three assets that you have, one under construction, two that are completing just in lease up, I suppose. And then you made a comment about a few others in various stages of entitlement and so on and so forth and then you mentioned 2 million square feet. So would that be everything after considering New Jersey or is it everything after Chicago, just trying to get a sense of the –

Scott Frederiksen

Yeah, so I guess the 2 million feet that I was talking about are the stuff that we haven’t previously disclosed square footage and addresses and specific locations on. So setting aside, California, setting aside New Jersey, setting aside Cincinnati, additional 2 million feet on top of those three –

Mike Markidis

Okay.

Scott Frederiksen

Or four I guess, given there is two buildings in New Jersey.

Mike Markidis

Okay. And are all those likely to be the contemplated structure with CPPIB and AIMCo or would that be a different mix potentially?

Scott Frederiksen

Yeah, so the Chicago is AIMCo separate account asset and then the other ones are up in the air at this point as we kind of finalize the numbers and the entitlement process.

Mike Markidis

Okay, great. Couple of housekeeping items on my list here before I turn it back. Judd, you mentioned that the G&A if you exclude the fair value adjustment or stock-based comp, it’s $3.1 million and that would be in line with your run rate.

If I remember correctly, there is compensation that’s attributable to success fees when they’re actually booked. So when you think about the run rate, is that contemplating additional success fees or assuming that you didn’t have any additional success fees?

Judd Gilats

No, the $3.1 million also excludes the success – the capitation related to success fee in Q3. So I think the –

Mike Markidis

Okay –

Judd Gilats

So I think the – we were right over that on a go-forward basis, we think that number is approximately $3.3 million, $3.1 million something like that and probably increasing a little bit next year.

Mike Markidis

Okay, so when you say $3.3 million, you’re including the fair value adjustment for deferred comp, correct?

Judd Gilats

No, I’m saying that the $3 million is just based on $3 million to $3.1 million and probably like I said, increased a little bit next year, is what we think the good run rate is excluding fair value adjustments and excluding any compensation related to incentive fees.

Mike Markidis

Okay, okay. And then just on the lease stuff that you have and the lease expires, the 2.7% coming due next year. Can you just remind us, I mean that obviously includes some of the stuff that you agreed to but hasn’t commenced necessarily?

So I guess stated alternately, what would that number be in terms of stuff that hasn’t yet commenced that’s been agreed to and conversely if you look at that aggregate not just booked or signed during the third quarter, what would sort of the uplift be on all that stuff?

Matt Cimino

Yeah so Mike, those numbers include – if we’ve signed a lease for 2020 that hasn’t yet commenced, that’s netted out of that numbers. So the 1.1% and the 2.7% are leases that have not yet been renewed or have not yet vacated, so that’s so much work we have left to do and that evolve the existing renewals that are already executed.

Mike Markidis

Yeah, no I get that. I guess my question would be then, sort of what – the stuff that’s been agreed to, but hasn’t necessarily commenced. What’s the size of that from a square footage basis and I mean, you gave some stat in terms of what was done during the quarter like commences in the fourth quarter and 2020, I’m just trying to get a sense of where 2020 would have been before here sort of start to cut them all down and what’s actually reflected in the NOI?

Matt Cimino

I’m a little hazy to get it. Hey Spence, do you remember it, going into the year what our kind of pre any renewals in 2020 what that might have been there, Judd?

Judd Gilats

Yeah, I’ve got it. It was including the General Mills lease which was entered into at the end of 2018, we had 3.3 million square feet of 2020 expiration, so General Mills have been taken care of and so that was – it’s 1.9 million square feet something like that of which we’re down to very small amount for at this point for 2020.

Matt Cimino

That was over 3 million feet, because General Mills was 2020 expiration.

Judd Gilats

Yeah.

Mike Markidis

Okay, got it and General Mills and NOI so that leaves call it, a million-ish of stuff and you’ve subsequently would have locked down? And the other than General Mills, will that stuff be reflected in your run rate for NOI today or no it’s stuff that you just lock down and wasn’t necessarily an early renewal just –

Judd Gilats

Most of it would not be in the NOI today, most of it would be well start to turn up in NOI at the end of the existing lease term in 2020.

Mike Markidis

Got it. okay, that’s helpful. Thank you.

Brad Sturges

Hi, good morning.

Scott Frederiksen

Hi, Brad.

Brad Sturges

Just sticking with the 2020 lease maturities. With I guess maybe one larger lease left to do, the almost 300,000 square feet at Memphis, any expectations are at this stage?

Matt Cimino

Yeah, I mean so we’re in discussions on that one right now on Memphis and so that one again, we’re keeping our fingers crossed that we have a good outcome there. There’s a – when we bought the portfolio back in March or April, we knew that there was one a couple of vacancies in there, one including one non-vacates.

Well lot of what we have in terms of vacancy coming was either bought as a vacant space in conjunction with that portfolio or a 77,000 square foot non-vacates at Chicago that we undergo as part of that purchase. And then we’ve got three or four other tenants that are non-vacates, but they’re all small. And so if you add that all up, but again not a lot of work left to do in the short-term on the vacancies.

Brad Sturges

Yeah and then just to circle back on the asset sales besides the office asset, maybe a couple other assets under consideration, can you able to provide a quantum of potential asset sales next year or is it too early to say?

Matt Cimino

Too early to say, unfortunately. I mean, the thing about our assets that you know, is some are big and so that can be a big swing one way or the other so I think we’d rather feel confident before we start talking about that dollars.

Brad Sturges

And in terms of management fee income next year, what’s your expectations, the guidance versus this year?

Judd Gilats

Yeah, I mean this year we’re tracking right through about the $3.5 million number we had talked about which is roughly 50:50 between incentive fees and regular asset management fees. With next year with the sort of the uncertainty of both timing of leasing and deployment it’s a little bit wider range and we’ve probably given previously; we think it’s probably somewhere between $2.5 million and $4.5 million depending on the timing of those things. And as we get better information, we’ll update everyone accordingly.

Brad Sturges

Okay, thank you.

Matt Kornack

Hi, guys. Just on that main. I’m interested in how would you think about valuing that business if you had to include it in your NAV, I mean, it’s on your books where I think $20 million, but there is intangible and real value to the C Stream. I’m just interested in your thoughts?

Scott Frederiksen

I mean, look we – given the amount of cash that business has produced and we expect to produce going forward, we think that $20 million to conservative valuation, but how much above that your value would add depends on our ability to gain scale and deployment and all those other things, so I think we’re comfortable just leaving it there and being conservative, but a bit hard to buy a building in a market today that would produce $3 million or $4 million a year in cash flow on a $20 million investment.

Matt Kornack

Fair enough. And then as you look at development within the private capital arm, have you thought about bringing maybe more of that on balance sheet as well at this point to take a larger percentage stake in development?

Scott Frederiksen

Yeah, in fact those conversations are really deal-specific and yes, that’s something we’re looking at and so you’ll see I think a variety of different structures depending on asset depending on location, depending on risk and depending on our balance sheet and so yeah that’s absolutely something we were taken a hard look at every time we put an asset or start an asset.

Matt Kornack

And in your experience, what would be sort of the spread between what you can develop to versus what assets are selling for and in markets that you’re developing in?

Scott Frederiksen

Yeah in the coastal markets you’re probably lucky to get a 100 basis point premium over a stabilized cap rate. And maybe a tier-2 market that widens out a little bit, maybe it’s up [250 basis points] [ph] over a stabilized cap rate. So then when you put leverage on it, I mean, your IRR and the property level Judd is mid-teens?

Judd Gilats

Yeah, mid to high teens that we think somewhat conservative underwriting for lease up assumptions whenever assuming that the things got and leased immediately, we try and get the suites.

Matt Cimino

Yeah, most of them are three-year business plans and they take about a year to build, so that gives you plenty of time to stabilize the asset.

Matt Kornack

That makes sense and sounds compelling. Thanks guys.

Judd Gilats

Yeah, thanks.

Scott Frederiksen

Great, all right. Well once again, thanks everyone for your time and your interest in WPT Industrial REIT. If you have any additional questions, please feel free to call any of us at any time. Thanks again.

