Sonae SGPS SA (SOSSF) Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

João Dolores

Hello. Good afternoon everyone. Welcome and thank you for attending Sonae's results conference call for the third quarter of 2019. Together with me today I have the CFO's of our Businesses, Rui Almeida from Sonae MC; Paulo Simões from Worten; Miguel Moreira from Sonae Fashion; Luís Mota Duarte from Sonae Sierra; and also our Investor Relations team.

I will start by giving you the performance highlights for each individual business, and then I will cover Sonae's consolidated figures for the quarter and before opening up for Q&A.

Starting with the Sonae MC, Sonae MC maintained a very positive performance with strong top line growth, which equates to market share gains once again and sustained its level of profitability.

In the quarter, turnover grew 9% year-on-year with a like-for-like of 2.4% despite the food deflation in Q3. In year-to-date terms growth stood at 9.5% year-on-year, reaching €3.4 billion with a like-for-like of 3.4%. So strong growth levels once again on the back of a clear value proposition, which is increasingly valued by our customers.

And the company continued its expansion path and opened 58 new company operating stores since the beginning of the year, including 9 stores of our proximity format Continente Bom Dia and also three Arenal stores, and that's expanding our Health & Wellness network in Spain. In terms of profitability, Sonae MC in the line of EBITDA margin remained stable and reached €340 million in the first 9 months of the year.

I would also like to highlight Sonae MC's working capital management and cash flow generation, which was the main driver behind Sonae's net debt evolution. Sonae MC generated an additional €196 million and cash flow in the first 9 months of the year when compared to 2018.

Moving onto Worten, Worten reached €744 million of turnover in the first 9 months of the year with retail sales in Portugal and the Canary Islands with positive performances despite the negative evolution of seasonal categories in August, mostly due to the unusual low temperatures in Iberia.

In Spain Mainland as already stated last quarter, we have taken the decision to adjust operations, and have planned 9 loss-making stores were closed in Q3, and two additional ones already in November and we expect an improvement in performance in this geography in the coming quarters.

Already in Q4, it's worthwhile mentioning that Worten reached an agreement to acquire 100% of the share capital of Huawei Services, a leading smartphone repair company operating in Portugal through a network of 15 stores.

This transaction, which is still subject to 2020 approval will reinforce Worten's capabilities in its services offering and contribute to strengthen its customer experience and omnichannel value proposition.

Sonae Fashion continues to show positive operational performance, a turnover increased 4.2% in Q3 and 3.8% in the first nine months of the year. This was supported by a strong omnichannel like-for-like growth 8% in total in the first 9 months, which means that the business achieved an increase in market share in Iberia for the fifth consecutive quarter.

I would like to mention the strong growth rates but all our fashion vendors have been achieving in the e-commerce front, namely MO and Zippy which have registered 45% and 62% rates of growth respectively and recently.

Concerning underlying EBITDA, Sonae Fashion increased its level of EBITDA by €1.1 million in the quarter and €3.4 million up to September reaching a margin of 7.9% versus 7% in the first 9 months of last year.

Moving onto ISRG, we continue to be quite pleased with the performance of this joint venture in sports retail. Total sales of ISRG maintained a double-digit growth rate in the quarter and this was achieved despite the ongoing refurbishment of sports on stores. In the first 9 months of the year, turnover increased by 15.5% year-on-year, surpassing €500 million in total turnover.

EBITDA also improved significantly with the margin doubling versus last year from 4.6% to 9.2% this year with positive evolutions from all brand. And all in all, equity-method results included size accounts in the first 9 months of the years to €10 million above last year at €7 million and our outlook for this business continues to be quite positive for the next few quarters.

Regarding financial services, it remains a growing business. Both in operational and financial terms turnover increased 18% year-on-year to €27 million and underlying EBITDA was up by €2.4 million, which corresponds to a margin of 24%. The universal credit card has already surpassed 820,000 users with a reinforced market share of total credit card reduction of 12.6% at the end of September.

Regarding Sonae Investment Management, during the first nine months of the year, the company has invested in six new ventures, three of which is fee-based and also this year in alignment with its active portfolio management strategy, Sonae IM sold 100% of safety shares to members of its management team and also in Q3, it's sold 100% of WeDo share to Mobileum Inc.

Both transactions generated an important capital gains for Sonae and at the end of September Sonae IM has €119 million of cash invested in effective portfolio which is now composed of 30 company and the participation through investment funds. It has a track record of four exits that has resulted in the total of €140 million in terms of cash inflow and quite attractive returns on investments.

Looking at Sonae Sierra, Sierra continues to register a solid operational performance both in terms of tenant sales and also in terms of rent and also a good performance of its services division. Direct results in the 9 months was stable versus last year despite the sales of assets, which occurred in the last 12 months.

Indirect results in Q3 amounted to a negative 10 million and this was mainly a reflection of secondary efficacy evaluations and also accounting impacts from the merger in Brasil with Aliansce. I would say that this is a conservative approach to give up the valuation of our assets and we see valuation upside in both our core assets and also in Brasil.

Regarding Brasil, I would like to highlight the very positive reaction of capital markets for the merger, the market cap of the combined entity is more than double since the announcement of the merger and the first signs of the integration process give us even more confidence that the value creation potential that was identified will be materialized in the coming months.

Looking at capital recycling, Sierra concluded in Q3 the sales of its stakes in three assets, Algarveshopping, Albufeira Retail Park and Alexa generating total proceeds of €45 million in the quarter.

And regarding loss, as you know, NOS has already published it's Q3 results with operating revenues, increasing by 2.1% year-on-year to €403 million driven by a solid telco performance and also by a strong growth in audiovisuals and cinemas.

EBITDA increased by 3.4% above the pace of revenue growth, totaling €173 million and leading to a margin increase to 43%. Net income increased 5.7% year-on-year in the quarter and 10.4% in year-to-date terms, therefore showing an increase in contribution to Sonae's results.

Finally, looking at our consolidated figures. Sonae maintained overall a solid performance in the third quarter, underpinned by positive contributions from practically all the businesses in the portfolio.

Consolidated turnover increased by 9% year-on-year in Q3 to €1.7 billion and EBITDA increased 41% to €206 million driven by the positive contributions of fully consolidated businesses with underlying EBITDA increasing 21% year-on-year in Q3, but also by the higher contributions of equity method consolidating businesses, namely ISRG and NOS and also by capital gains on asset sales in particular we do disposal by Sonae Investment Management.

All in all, net income group share more than doubled in Q3 to €50 million and RoIC stood at 9.8%, very close to our long-term target of 10%. Our capital structure remains solid with net debt decreasing in €20 million year-on-year and the €113 million on a comparable basis to €1.5 billion at the end of Q3. Cost of debt and maturity profile also remained at a very comfortable level. And all the companies in the portfolio maintained conservative balance sheets.

Sonae MC posted a 1.9 times financial net debts to underlying EBITDA level. NOS registered the financial net debt to EBITDA also of 1.9 times. Sonae Sierra's LTV decreased to 28% and the holding LTV stood at 14%.

So I think this evolution demonstrates the Group's cash flow generation ability once again, despite the strong level of investment that we continue to deploy to constantly improve our value propositions and the experience of our customers.

So overall, we remain confident in the ability of our businesses to continue to outperform the respective markets and we expect to reach the end of the year with at least the same level of performance that in the first 9 months.

I will now end this brief overview of our Q3 results and invite you to ask questions. You can please open the session for Q&A.

João Pinto

Hi, good afternoon, everyone. João Pinto from JB Capital Markets. Thanks for taking my questions. The first one on food retail, could you tell us what was the basket inflation in the quarter. Also on food retail your like-for-like was higher versus your main competitor and your top line growth has been higher than the increase of food and beverage, retail sales in Portugal. Based on your estimates, can you confirm that you have a slow rate is market share gains this quarter versus the previous quarter?

My third question on this news today in the Portuguese press, saying that Sonae's analyzing the new reach regime in Portugal. Could you please give us some color about the interest that you're seeing for commercial real estate in Portugal, and I mean do you feel that there is interest for your assets, at your NAV levels?

And finally, if you could give us some details on Worten acquisition, such as the economics of the business - of the new business and the amount of the production will be great. Thank you.

João Dolores

Hello, sorry, apologies for the technical glitch. I hope you all can hear us now. And we had a couple of questions from João Pinto from JB Capital Markets. Couple on food retail, then one on the REIT regime and then the one on the acquisition made by Worten in the last few days or agreed by Worten in the last few days, so I will ask Luís and Paulo to cover the three blocks of questions again.

Paulo Simões

Okay. So, hi, going back to you - well, I will try to summarize the questions regarding the inflation rate in our basket here in Sonae MC in the third quarter. While it was slightly negative by minus 10 basis points in our - in the first quarter, in our basket. Regarding the growth in terms of market share, accordingly, also to the information we got from the Portuguese National Institute of Statistics, the information we got from them, we increased our market share from - about 40 basis points, from the information we got and then the information we got from our sales and the information we got from their site. We increased our market share.

So now, I will pass it - the speaker to Mota Duarte.

Luís Mota Duarte

Hi, I'm Luís Mota Duarte from Sonae Sierra, taking your question on the current REIT regime and on the valuation of our assets. So, in terms of the actual REIT regime in Portugal, we welcome the production of it, we see the strong support of the Portuguese real estate markets, which will drive further visibility and liquidity, which is a positive for investors and player in the sector.

From a Sierra point of view, we are actively assessing this opportunity. As we believe that we are uniquely positioned to create vehicles, which combine high cash-yielding assets with a strong track record. But we also believe that our domestic and international track records put us in a position that we can combine international investors and Portuguese investors in Portugal to list its vehicles.

The answer to your question around whether we think we can place the absence of the yields at which we are currently valuing them. The answer is, of course, I mean that's our road to value the asset at their market value. So that's why it should reflect that.

João Dolores

Okay João thank you for your question regarding iServices. iServices is a small company that is very good repairing mobile phones, that its main business and that position is very important for Worten because it will allow us to accelerate the execution of our strategy to expand our services areas and improve customer experience related to these services in Worten. And the Company has 11 stores - sorry 15 stores in Portugal, 11 in Porto and Lisbon metropolitan areas. And the investments was really immaterial when compared to Worten size. So it's a small company.

João Pinto

Thank you everyone, just a follow-up on the market share this 40 basis points was during the third quarter. And can you tell me how much was year-to-date? Thank you.

João Dolores

40 - 30 basis points.

João Pinto

Thank you very much.

João Dolores

In year-to-date basis, 30 basis points.

João Pinto

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, sorry hi good afternoon. I have three questions, if I may. One of them is related with the average basket size of Sonae MC if possible to know to have an idea. The other one is related with Arenal if I'm correct, I heard that you opened three stores during the quarter or was it on the nine months. And just to have an idea what can we expect for the coming years in terms of stores expansion regarding Arenal. And finally I heard the CFO commenting on the press that the minimum wage increase could have a significant impact. The question is, what was the assumption that you were working for next year or is this figure above what you expected for the coming year and that's it? Thank you.

João Dolores

Okay thank you [indiscernible] I will take the last question and I will hand it over to Luís to take the questions on MC and just a quick - slight correction, I didn't say that we would have a significant impact I said that it was a significant increase in the minimum wage and, which is slightly different. In terms of the impact on our cost base it will have a slight impact, which we expect to be able to fully accommodate with productivity and efficiency gains. So at the end of the day, we do not expect a material impact of this measure in our overall profitability level. Luís?

Luís Mota Duarte

Hi [indiscernible] well regarding the questions you raised well, it's very difficult to give you a figure because in our portfolio we have several portfolio of assets from [indiscernible] to Continente stores and the average size of its assets, the average size of each basket is so different give you an average basket for - the entire portfolio of assets. It's something that doesn't have any meaning of anything because it doesn't have any - doesn't have any mean to give you anything - doesn’t have any mean.

So you need to understand that the compare for instance proximity stores to one-stop shop stores and to cafeterias and to - pharmacies and to everything it doesn't make much sense to compare anything to give you a figure in terms of basket size average basket size. So I would prefer not to give you an average figure to - from our portfolio of assets. If you don’t mind.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay fine taken.

João Dolores

Okay.

João Dolores

In terms of Arenal - expansion of Arenal we feel that we will be able to conclude this year with more three stores until the end of this year. We are working very hard to end 2019 with three more stores comparing to the stores that we are having today.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Okay, thank you very much for the three.

João Dolores

Okay.

Luís Mota Duarte

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Sure, sorry, Antoni [indiscernible].

João Dolores

Hi Antoni

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, just one question related with Sonae Sierra. The performance of Sonae Sierra over the third quarter, so if you can explain more add more color and if we would expect more of these in the coming future okay? Thank you.

João Dolores

Sure, I mean it can be a long answer. Basically in short operationally the business is performing very well we’ve recorded good like-to-like in terms of sales, but also in trend growth as you all said. And so I mean, we're seeing good dynamics in our portfolio. So we don't expect that to change. I suspect you also wondering about the indirect results in terms of the asset valuations.

In short the negative 10 million that you're seeing in our proportional indirect results is a reflection of asset revaluations which I will explain in a second but also conservative merger account in the Brazilian merger. I mean, if we think about the Brazilian merger, it was completed in August in the first week of August, it's a complex merger. We're talking about the largest shopping center or [greater], we're talking about a business with 2 billion of market cap €2 billion.

And from an accounting point of view we account for all of our assets at fair market value. Unfortunately, the combined entity Aliansce and Sonae does not account as fair market value. And therefore, we have decided to take conservative approach to valuation on the Brazilian side, which therefore means that assets, the Brazilian assets in our accounts, do not reflect the synergies that we are expecting to achieve, but also do not fully reflect the dynamics that we're currently witnessing in Brazil.

In terms of yield compression, liquidity significantly rising and overall generally favorable capital markets even operationally, the business is doing very well and [economy] results today as well with a very strong performance. So from a valuation point of view, I think the overall conservative in Brazil, but given the nature and the stage of the merger, we believe that our approach is appropriate and consistent with our practices.

I would just like to point out as a reference point that the average share price of Sonae Sierra of Brazil in 2018 was around 22 Brazilian real and today Aliansce Sonae is trading at 40.41 reais. In terms of the European portfolio and by way of context I mean, we are as mentioned before, we are seeing some yield expansion, mainly in the secondary assets and tertiary assets, particularly in countries like Italy and Spain.

As a result of this dynamic, we have bought historically with value of assets on a semi-annual basis only. This is the first quarter in which we have values, what introduced the concept of valuing the assets on a quarterly basis

As this is a gradual process, we did value, a large part of our portfolio, but not all of the assets, we have not values, the core assets, which have the most significant gain in which do not see this yields expansion potential that I mentioned before.

And therefore the results are biased towards the negative in terms of valuations. We expect that to be - to normalize in the next quarter. And accepted that one important message is that our house view and plus turn house view is that the yield expansions that we are witnessing right now, it's purely driven by the Anglo-Saxon sentiments, it’s not a reflection of the performance for the long-term outlook of our portfolio.

I can give you two reference points to support that one is as I mentioned, our portfolio operationally is consistently doing well across all the different regions. But also, despite the performance, the premium between shopping center yields and the risk free rate - and historic levels and the successes by any measure. I will not support a short question important question.

José Rito

Yes, hi, good afternoon José Rito from Caixabank BPI. I have two questions on Sonae MC. So basically, this should be the second year in which the like-for-like is close to 3% how sustainable do you see these going forward. How do you see this strong performance over the last two years and how sustainable, do you expect this to be let's say, in 2020. I know that you don't provide guidance, but nevertheless just try to have kind of sensibility of how much recurrence could be this like-for-like evolution.

And then, kind of a follow-up question on the minimum wage increase, you mentioned that you don't expect any major impact from this. Could you provide some reference, if you need any specific like-for-like, let's say in the food division to absorb these wage increase next year or it's through the costs and measures initiatives that we expect to apply, basically with like-for-like of zero, eventually, the margin will still hold and that will be my two questions on Sonae MC?

Then regarding - basically you mentioned in terms of outlook for yields that we started to see some increases in Italy and Spain. So for 2020 how do we see this evolving for the core markets so for Portugal, Spain and in Continental Europe. And also a little bit to understand what you mentioned regarding Brazil if I understood right basically previously you were using market references for Sonae MC Brazil but that is not the case for the new combined company.

Could you confirm this and if state for the case - basically what standards the synergy is expect we will not be captured in terms of NAV and over the coming quarters right so it will be my question?

João Dolores

Thank you, José. Let me just pick the one on the minimum wage because it affects several of our businesses, it potential affects several of our businesses. It's still hard to give you an estimates on the exact impact and what - would have to be the like-for-like growth to compensate for that, because as you know, we do not pay at minimum wage. So we pay above minimum wage. It also depends on how we reflect this increase in minimum wage in our cost base, so it’s still early to tell.

We're still analyzing - the topic and so but we do expect - that with the productivity gains that we are having. And we are implementing that we will be able to absorb the extra cost that might come with this measure. I will now hand it over to Rui to talk about the like-for-like. This is an ability of like-for-like going forward and then Luís to take the Sonae questions.

Rui Almeida

And considering also yes the team, hi José thank you for your question - and considering the asset - with [indiscernible] regarding the minimum wage, this is also one of the assets that we will also have to take into consideration - to forecast the like-for-like next year. Because for sure that - we will take also in the consideration the disposable income that for sure that families who will have next year to happen - for consumption next year to have available - to consumer or at least to trading up in our stores.

And we need to consider that in our forecast. But again those type of movements that João was considering we were considering as well and when we gave the - our ambitions and our guidelines, when we were in the three or two months ago, because we were already considering this type of movements forecast of the economy. That's why we were already considering the movement that João was mentioning the property gains and the efficiency initiatives that were already implemented in our company.

But again like-for-like that we were gaining in the last to last years and a sort of a result of all the initiatives that we implemented - according in the last years, that were very well received as João said in the very beginning in the introduction he mentioned in the very beginning of this presentation. We were receiving from our customers because they are recognizing very well, the value proposition that we are offering them.

And this - the value proposition that is very well perceived, very well received very well accepted and we are collecting the gain from our customers and like-for-likes are clearly. And the sales are evolving quite well and the level of awareness are evolving positively. And we feel that we have some room to continue to evolve in the Portuguese economy that's why we are confident to continue to evolve in Portugal, according to the sales and the ambitions that we provide to - in the Capital Markets Day.

José Rito

Okay, thank you just a follow-up on this. So basically, can we conclude that the net promoting score has been increasing for Sonae MC?

João Dolores

Rui?

Rui Almeida

There is sort of an internal measure is not public, as far as an internal measure that we like we measure is measured by internally it’s not public and it is not fair to give you that measure but its evolving positively. Since the day we started to measure that indicator in 2014 evolve positively.

José Rito

Okay. Thank you.

Luís Mota Duarte

Okay from your questions around Brazil and around yields in terms of yield I mean the yield expansion pressure we're seeing in secondary and tertiary effort in Italy and in Spain mainly. But there is also some pressure in Portugal, but less so the core assets we are not seeing any pressure and that would be no pressure if justified based on the fundamental and the strategic performance of those assets. Brazil, and thank you for asking those questions is worth clarifying.

In Brazil, we - will continue to value the assets at fair market value, we value all our open operating assets at fair market value. What happens is that Sonae Brazil had nine assets and Aliansce had 20. So now we have to value portfolio of 29 assets of which 20 we are getting closer to and learning better and until we do that we have a very conservative approach to those valuation.

