Occidental Petroleum: A Spiraling Case Of Tenacious Dysphagia

Unless oil prices fall drastically from here, which is unlikely, I believe the support at $38.00 should hold. Thus, I recommend accumulating at this price.

The debt indicated includes the WES midstream debt of $7.637 billion. Debt for OXY on a standalone basis is $39.946 billion.

The total output was 1,155K Boe/d in 3Q'19 (including discontinued production in Africa). The US operations accounted for about 72.3% of the company's total production.

Investment Thesis

The Houston-based Occidental Petroleum (OXY) is an energy-integrated company specializing mainly in crude oil, natural gas exploration, and production.

Occidental Petroleum was viewed as an ideal long-term domestic oil play and, in theory, should be accumulated when the price is weakening. However, the company has changed its business profile drastically with the controversial acquisition/merger of Anadarko Petroleum that has been finalized on August 8, 2019.

My investment thesis has changed based on this new development. I believe the company is not an ideal long-term investment anymore, because of the price paid for Anadarko Petroleum's assets, that I considered outrageously high. Hence, what I recommend is to reduce your long-term position and allocate about 60% of the capital invested in the stock to trading short term the volatility of the sector.

However, the company is paying a hefty dividend yield of 8.25%, which is quite impressive. Yes, but this sizable quarterly payment could also reveal an underlying weakness that should not be dismissed, which heightens the risk of a dividend cut down the road and further downside for the stock.

The company's business operations include chemical, midstream, and marketing, whereas the oil & gas segment (upstream) is more dominant. Below are revenues per segment (including Anadarko Petroleum): As you all know, the company has a strong presence in the Permian Basin, and it was the primary reason why Occidental Petroleum outbid Chevron (CVX) and acquired Anadarko.

OXY is still the largest operator in the Permian Basin with total combined production (Permian Resources and Permian EOR) of 544K Boep/d in 3Q'19, whereas Chevron, a close second indicated 455k Boep/d in the Permian in 3Q'19, and Exxon Mobil (XOM) with 293K Boep/d in 3Q'19.

The President and CEO Vicki Hollub said in the conference call:

[]Third quarter financial statements include a number of changes due to the completion of the Anadarko acquisition mid-quarter. Our income and cash flow statements capture legacy Oxy results for a full quarter and include Legacy Anadarko results as well as consolidated WES results for only 53 days.

Occidental Petroleum - 3Q'19 Quarterly Financial Table: The Raw Numbers

Occidental Petroleum 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Billion 3.83 4.13 6.18 4.80 4.09 4.48 5.87 Net Income in $ Million 705 843 1,861 706 628 632 -912 EBITDA $ Million 1,999 2,118 2,899 1,788 1,854 2,028 1,466 EPS diluted in $/share 0.92 1.10 2.44 0.93 0.84 0.84 -1.08 Operating cash flow in $ Million 1,009 1,756 2,404 2,500 948 2,013 2,405 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 1,077 1,248 1,306 1,304 1,310 1,268 1,766 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -68 508 1,098 1,196 -362 745 639 Cash and cash equivalent $ Billion 1.61 1.36 2.95 3.03 1.75 1.75 4.84 Long-term Debt in $ Billion 10.31 10.31 10.31 10.32 10.32 10.27 47.61 Dividend per share in $ 0.77 0.78 0.78 0.78 0.78 0.78 0.78 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 767.0 767.4 763.3 755.4 750.5 749.5 847.7 Oil Production 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boe/d 609 639 681 700 719 741 1,155 Global liquid price ($/b) 61.04 63.12 62.67 56.11 52.62 58.91 56.26 Global Natural gas price ($/Mbtu) 2.06 1.49 1.58 1.33 1.36 0.23 1.25

Trends, Charts, and Commentary: Revenues, Free Cash Flow, Net debt and Oil & Gas Production

1 - Quarterly revenues and others were $5.87 billion in 3Q'19 (including Interest, dividends, and other income/gains on the sale of assets and equity investments, net.)

Occidental Petroleum's 3Q'19 total revenues and other were $5.87 million, down 5% from a year ago, and up 31% sequentially.

Warning: Occidental Petroleum completed the acquisition of Anadarko on August 8, 2019, and results include 53 days of Anadarko.

The company's loss was $912 million or $1.08 per share in 3Q'19, compared to a gain of $1,861 million, or $2.44 per share, a year earlier.

Note: Net sales revenues were $5,687 million in Q3'19.

2 - Free cash flow was $639 million in 3Q'19

Free cash flow was a gain of $639 million in 3Q'19, compared to a profit of $1,098 million in 3Q'18. The yearly free cash flow is $2,218 million ("TTM"). Analyzing the free cash flow of $2.218 billion ("TTM") with the dividend payout of $2.68 billion annually and shares buyback forces me to conclude that OXY is paying more dividend that it can afford.

3 - Quarterly Production was 1,155K Boe/d in 3Q'19 (Pro-forma production is 1,432K Boep/d

The total output was 1,155K Boe/d in 3Q'19 (including discontinued production in Africa). The US operations accounted for about 72.3% of the company's total production. OXY's output was down slightly sequentially or 0.54%.

Anadarko's production included for 53 days in 3Q'19.

Realized oil prices in 3Q'19 were $56.26 per barrel compared to $62.67 per barrel in 3Q'18. Natural gas was $1.25 per Mcf, up sequentially from $1.03 per Mcf.

Total production in the Permian Basin includes two separate outputs for Occidental Petroleum.

Permian resources (includes Anadarko Permian assets in part this quarter). Permian EOR. The EOR process "harnesses the carbon dioxide produced during the extraction of oil, from power plants or natural sources, and forces it back into aging oil fields. That boosts the pressure underground and drives more oil to the surface."

Note: The total production in the USA is 835k Boep/d. It includes South Texas and now the Gulf of Mexico, the DJ Basin in Colorado, and others.

1 - Permian Resources output increased to 390k Boep/d (289K Boep/d in 2Q'19).

2 - Permian EOR output was stable at 154K Boep/d (153K Boep/d in 2Q'19).

Note: OXY is the first producer in the Permian basin with a total of about 544K Boep/d in 3Q'19 (442K Boe/d in 2Q'19), which represents 47.1% of the total output for the third quarter of 2019.

Below is the total production in the Permian Basin (including Resources and EOR), including also oil, NGLs, and NG.

Ms. Vicki Hollub said in the conference call:

2020 production growth on the company level will be driven by Permian resources, while we expect production from other areas to be flat or grow at a reduced rate compared to 2019. We expect Permian Resources production to grow by approximately 5% in 2020.

Guidance 4Q'19

Production in 4Q'19 will sufficiently account for Anadarko with a total output of 1,324K Boep/d (midpoint) or an increase of 11.5% sequentially.

Production for 4Q'19 is expected to increase to between 1,312K Boep/d and 1,336K Boep/d.

4 - Net debt is $42.77 billion.

Net debt was $42.77 billion, up from $7.36 billion a year ago. Net Debt-to-EBITDA is down to 5.88x this quarter.

Due to the recent acquisition of Anadarko, this ratio is not meaningful right now. We will have to wait a year or so to consider this ratio as an excellent financial gauge. However, so far, the company said it had reduced the debt, as indicated in the presentation below.

A quick look at the debt/cash history:

Note: The debt indicated in the graph above includes the WES midstream debt of $7.637 billion. Debt for OXY on a standalone basis is $39.946 billion.

Wes Assets are indicated in the chart below:

Conclusion and Technical Analysis (short term)

Let's face it, Occidental Petroleum's shareholders experienced a substantial financial blow with this unnecessary acquisition. Yes, we see synergies and billions of US dollar saved here and there, but the fact of the matter is that the stock took a catastrophic dive, period.

As I said many times before, the basic principle that seems often overlooked is:

The company is owned by the shareholders… the ownership of the company lies with them. However, the control of the company lies with the directors. The possibility of conflict comes up due to conflicting interests between those who own the company and those who control it.

It is the point that I wanted to make here. When the interest of the company and the financial interest of its shareholders are colliding head-on.

Unfortunately, in some circumstances, the directors who control the company are acting directly against the interest of the common shareholders who own it.

It is the case of Occidental Petroleum and its ill-timed acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum with the direct damaging effect on the price of the stock.

Let's compare OXY to the iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (IEO) since 2017. We can see that OXY lost footing when this all acquisition drama started.

Now, we have Carl Icahn involved. He was late at the party but he still "stirred the pot" anyway.

He is considered as an "activist-investor," but I have a few more definitions that characterize what he is doing...

I remember Carl Icahn forcing Transocean (RIG) to increase the dividend while the company was struggling with the most devastating slowdown in offshore drilling in history. Of course, the company was forced to increase the profit temporarily, but quickly after that, the board of directors decided to end paying a dividend.

Recently Vicki Hollub stated that she was "highly confident" the company would surpass the upper end of its $10 billion-$15 billion asset sale plan by mid-2020, ahead of schedule. Carl Icahn told Bloomberg that Vicki Hollub's new sales target is preposterous. From the presentation:

One issue of contention is the WES Midstream valuation that seems overblown by Vicki Hollub because Carl Icahn believes that she uses what she paid for the assets, as a basis of what amount she will ultimately get. What I find personally preposterous is what she paid for Anadarko Petroleum.

Carl Icahn vehemently disagreed, and he is planning to launch a proxy fight while cutting its stake in Occidental Petroleum.

In our view, the Oxy/Anadarko merger made no sense for stockholders, but perhaps it made sense for Vicki Hollub, OXY's President and CEO, and certain Board members who, we believe, were concerned that OXY would be a takeover target, and therefore grossly overpaid to acquire Anadarko in order to protect themselves and their jobs. The Company's actions are especially reprehensible since management repeatedly pledged that it would not engage in risky M&A and would maintain a prudent balance sheet.

Technical Analysis (short term)

I do not agree with Finviz's interpretation. It is not a massive difference between my line resistance/support and what the Finviz is indicating, but fundamentally it is crucial, in my opinion.

Line support is not at $38.25 as indicated above but more probably around $37.80-$38.00, which is confirmed by the line resistance formed by the high in mid-September and the top early November, now about $44.25.

OXY is forming a descending channel pattern, which is generally bearish short term with a potential lower low. However, the company has already suffered a great deal since the Anadarko acquisition. Unless oil prices fall drastically from here, which is unlikely, I believe the support at $38.00 should hold.

The short-term strategy is easy. I recommend selling at $44.25 and above a large amount assuming a profit and accumulate a little less at or below ~$38.00.

