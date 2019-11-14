L.B. Foster: Calling It A Day

Balance sheet is much improved, but is it enough?

Executive Summary

L.B. Foster (FSTR) released earnings which pained me to admit I called this investment very wrong here.

Q3 2019 Results: Very Mixed

The results are not terrible when we consider Foster's trailing nine months.

You can see that Foster's EBITDA for its year-to-date results are $36 million compared with just $30 million in the same period a year ago, in other words, it's up 20% year-over-year.

Also, looking ahead for full-year 2019, it is expected to reach plus $45 million of EBITDA versus $40 million in 2018. Not too bad, right?

Particularly when we consider that Foster's market cap is a paltry $210 million (at the time of writing). This puts the company trading at less than 5x this year's EBITDA.

Balance Sheet? No Problems, Rock Solid!

Moreover, I can't even point to its balance sheet as a valid reason for calling it a day here. Foster finished Q3 with a net debt to EBITDA ratio of just 1.2x.

When asked on the call about Foster's capital allocation priorities, Foster's CFO James Maloney was candid, as he always is, and spoke about paying down more debt in Q4.

So what's the problem? Surely, paying down debt and strengthening the balance sheet is absolutely the correct course of action for a cyclical enterprise such as L.B. Foster?

Capital Allocation Strategy Questionable

On the face of it, paying down debt could be perceived as the correct course of action, but given L.B. Foster has so successfully paid off debt, it is now considering acquisitions once again! This tells me that there are nil ambitions to unlock pent up shareholder value here.

Remember, L.B. Foster already trades for less than 5x EBITDA.

From a cash flow perspective, L.B. Foster made $23 million of cash flow from operations in Q3 2019 which offsets the negative $9.4 million from H1 2019.

Altogether, this means that for its year-to-date results cash flows from operations reached $13.3 million. Given that Q4's EBITDA is expected to come close to $9-$10 million, this implies that L.B. Foster's cash flows from operations might be close to $24 million for full-year 2019.

Having said that, during the earnings call, Foster notes that it expects Q4 2019 to be a free cash flow producing quarter.

Given that full-year 2019 CAPEX is guided to reach around $9 million and Foster has already deployed $5 million thus far, in summary, this means that Foster is expected to allocate a further $4 million during the upcoming Q4.

Consequently, for a cyclical company to be trading at close to 14x free cash flow; it does not seem like such a terrific bargain after all.

Nail in the Coffin

If I had any doubts over Foster's investment potential, this table is a very strong red flag for me.

Previously, I argued that Foster was very diversified and that its operations were not exposed to as much cyclicality as many presumed.

However, the facts in the table contradict my hypothesis. We can see that both new orders and backlog are down year-over-year by 23%.

The Bottom Line

I would love it if every investment recommendation I made worked out perfectly. In the ideal world, if each investment would raise neatly by 15% per year, that would be simply ideal.

But the real world has a tendency to pop my illusions of what should happen.

Rather than stick around, flogging this investment, I'm biting the bullet now, calling it a day now, before this gets even worse.

