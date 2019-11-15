Lloyds: Q3 Results Support 5.5% Dividend And Up To 40% Return

In more benign scenarios, share buybacks and a further upward re-rating could help deliver a 40% return over the next 3 years. We reiterate Buy.

At 59.59p, Lloyds shares are on 8x underlying P/E, with a 5.5% Dividend Yield that is likely to be maintained even in adverse scenarios.

Any decline in Net Interest Margin would be gradual and small enough to be offset by cost reductions; credit quality remains stable.

19Q3 results were mixed but provided enough data points to show that underlying P&L trends at Lloyds remained stable.

Lloyds' share price has been volatile this year, as U.K. politics continue to be in flux, now with an upcoming election and Brexit remains unresolved.

Introduction

Lloyds (LYG) is a long-term holding in our portfolio, but the share price has been volatile due to the uncertainties around Brexit. Year-to-date, Lloyds has been the best performer (along with Barclays (BCS)) among large U.K. banks, outperforming the FTSE All-Share index by near 500 bps (excluding dividends, worth 6.3% in returns):

Lloyds Share Price vs. U.K. Banks & FTSE All-Share (2019 YTD) Source: Yahoo Finance (13-Nov-19).

Since we published our first Buy recommendation on Seeking Alpha in April, shares have lost approx. 7% (after dividends), but have rebounded by approx. 15% rebound since our follow-up article in August.

We believe substantial upside remains, as explained below.

Buy Case Recap

Our Buy case saw Lloyds as having a good risk/reward balance, with a large upside (up to 40% at the current price) in benign scenarios, and its dividend (at 5.5% yield) secure even in adverse scenarios such as a "no-deal" Brexit.

In a benign scenario, Lloyds has a stable underlying 15% Return on Tangible Equity ("ROTE"), which implies an 8x P/E and upward re-rating potential.

The stable underlying ROTE is based on Lloyds "shrinking to grow", with a flat/shrinking loan book facilitating a stable Net Interest Margin ("NIM"), while the cost base is being shrunk to offset any revenue declines. The stable NIM is helped by Lloyds managing its funding costs through cheap deposits; while the cost reductions are achieved through Lloyds' superior scale and technology, with its cost/income ratio moving to the low 40s from 48% in 2018.

Lloyds' upward re-rating potential is helped by its actual ROTE trending towards its underlying level in recent years. Actual ROTE had been depressed by Payment Protection Insurance ("PPI") claims, but no further PPI claims can now be made after the regulator's August 2019 deadline.

Lloyds ROTE - Reported vs. Underlying (2014-19Q3A) NB. All underlying ROTE figures are after Remediation Costs. Source: Lloyds company reports.

In an adverse scenario, Lloyds' dividend is more than two times covered by current underlying earnings. In addition, there are £1bn of annual investments (in both the P&L and in CapEx) that could potentially be cut.

Brexit & U.K. Politics Update

U.K. politics have continued to be in flux since our last article, with Brexit now on hold until 31 January 2020, and a general election scheduled for 12 December this year.

The consensus is that a victory for the incumbent Conservatives would be good for U.K. banks, because the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement would then be approved and the party is seen as business-friendly, while a victory for the Labour opposition would be bad, as they have a stated policy to renegotiate the Withdrawal Agreement and are likely to also introduce higher taxes and more regulations. An example of this consensus was seen last Monday (1 November), when an announcement by the Brexit Party not to contest existing Conservative seats sent Lloyds shares up 4%.

The Conservatives have continued to lead in the polls (as shown below). However, with U.K. parliamentary elections being based on a first-past-the-post system, and shifting political alliances among other parties, the final result remains highly unpredictable.

U.K. Average Voting Intention (2019 YTD) Source: BBC News (13-Nov-19).

Lloyds 19Q3 Results

Since our last article, the key news on Lloyds is an update on PPI on 9 September (which warned of £1.2-1.8bn of new PPI costs and suspended buybacks) and the 19Q3 results on 31 October.

The 19Q3 results were seen as mixed, with shares closing down 1.4%. PPI costs were at the top end of £1.2-1.8bn range, and the P&L was seen as weak:

19Q3 saw NIM down 5 bps year-on-year, Net Interest Income down 2.2%, Total Net Income down 6.0%, higher impairments, and underlying Profit Before Tax down 11.9% year-on-year

19Q3 YTD NIM down 4 bps year-on-year, Net Interest Income down 2.8%, Total Net Income down 3.1%, higher impairments, and underlying Profit Before Tax down 4.6% year-on-year

Lloyds Results Highlights (19Q3) Source: Lloyds results press release (19Q3).

However, as will be explained below, the results, in fact, contained positive data points that showed Lloyds' underlying P&L trends remained stable.

Stable Revenue Trends

Lloyds' Net Interest Income is likely to remain stable, with any decline to be slow and small enough each year to be offset by cost reductions.

Unique among U.K. banks, Lloyds' NIM actually rose in 2014-18, and the current 2019 guidance of 288 bps is in line with the "around 290 bps" guidance given at the start of the year. Lloyds has achieved this by keeping a flat overall loan book, with growth in selected areas (such as credit cards and motor finance), while also lowering funding costs (through cheap deposits).

In 19Q3 year-to-date, Lloyds saw motor finance loans grew by 8.3% (£1.2bn) year-on-year, and also acquired £3.7bn of mortgages from Tesco (OTCPK:TSCDF); credit card loans were down 4.3% as the overall market slowed.

19Q3 year-to-date also saw Lloyds continued to manage its funding costs, with a £6bn reduction in more expensive retail savings account balances and a corresponding rise in cheaper retail current account balances:

Lloyds Customer Deposits by Account Type (2017-19Q3) Source: Lloyds company reports.

NIM has fallen slightly during 2019, but only slowly, and with the implied 19Q4 exit rate (283-4 bps, excluding the one-off benefit from MBNA) only less than 10 bps lower year-on-year:

Lloyds Loan Book & NIM (2014-19Q3A) Note: Pre-IFRS9, customer loans were £456bn at 2017. NIM was 289 bps for 19Q3 YTD; expected to be 288 bps in 2019 (19Q3 results). 19Q3 & 19Q4 NIM include £40-50m of one-off benefit from MBNA; 19Q4 exit rate ex. MBNA likely 283-4 bps. Source: Lloyds company reports.

With £435bn of average interest-earning assets, each 5 bps drop in NIM over a year is worth £218m, or 1.2% of 2018 Total Net Income - a manageable level. Pressures may also start to ease in the key residential mortgage market, as they did somewhat during the summer, with the exits of tier-2 players such as Tesco and Sainsbury (OTCQX:JSNSF); management changes at RBS (RBS) and HSBC (HSBC) could also lead to more disciplined behaviour in the sector.

For investors worried about potential U.K. rate cuts, the impact of such cuts on Lloyds would be small and manageable. As of 2018, a 25 bps downward move in yield curves would reduce Lloyds' Net Interest Income by only £125m in year 1 (more over time), or 0.7% of its 2018 Total Net Income:

Lloyds Net Interest Income Sensitivity (2018) Source: Lloyds annual report (2018).

Non-interest incomes will also remain stable. 19Q3's weak "Other Income" was due primarily to the Commercial segment, which was affected by U.K. political uncertainties; Retail was "pretty much steady" and Insurance has "some strong structural support", according to management. Lloyds also has its new Financial Planning joint venture with Schroders (OTCPK:SHNWF), which we believe to have good long-term potential.

Overall, while Total Net Income declined 3.1% year-on-year year-to-date, we believe part of this is temporary, and future declines would be smaller.

Stable Credit Quality

Lloyds' underlying credit quality remained stable in 19Q3, despite higher impairments, as the increase in the headline Asset Quality Ratio ("AQR") was due to charges on two corporate customers; excluding these, AQR remained stable on both gross and net basis:

Lloyds Asset Quality Ratio (Last 5 Quarters) Source: Lloyds results presentation (19Q3).

Cost Reductions as Offset

19Q3 showed again how Lloyds could offset small declines in revenues with cost reductions. Management revised their 2019 operating cost guidance to "less than £7.9bn", from "less than £8bn" at 19H1, implying a reduction of more than £200m from 2018, continuing a strong track record:

Lloyds Costs & Cost/Income Ratio (2014-19E) Source: Lloyds company reports.

Remediation costs were already £140m lower year-on-year for 19Q3 year-to-date. The combined approx. £350m reduction in total costs is equivalent to 2% of 2018 Total Net Income, and would likely offset nearly all of the revenue decline this year (decline was 3.1% year-to-date).

Dividend and Capital

At 19Q3 results, management reiterated that Lloyds "continue to target a progressive and sustainable ordinary dividend", which was 3.26p in the last 12 months and implies a 5.5% yield.

The dividend is well-covered - the approx. £2.3bn it costs compares with 2018 statutory Profit After Tax of £4.4bn (which was after £750m in PPI costs). The picture is the same on a per-share basis:

Lloyds EPS & DPS (2014-19H1A) NB. LTM (19Q3) EPS is after £2.65bn PPI costs, worth c. 3.7p per share. Source: Lloyds company reports.

As discussed before, there are also £1bn of "discretionary investment", about ½ on the P&L and ½ as CapEx, which could be cut to booster the Dividend Yield by 2.4%.

There was other good news on Lloyds' capital requirements. The CET1 ratio was at 13.5%, reaching the target of 12.5% + 1% management buffer. A lower Pillar 2A requirement adds 10 bps to the headroom, though management is not changing its CET1 target (yet).

With CET1 at target, we expect buybacks to resume soon. With an underlying ROTE of 15% and Price / Tangible Book Value ("P/TBV") of 1.1x, excess capital generated is worth up to 8% of market capitalisation. Deploying this on buybacks would help grow EPS and thus the share price at a similar rate.

Valuation

At 59.59p, Lloyds shares are trading at 1.1x tangible book value (52.0p), and carry a 5.5% dividend yield (3.26p). Its P/E is 10.8x on reported 2018 EPS (with 11.7% ROTE, after PPI), and 7.3x on underlying ROTE of 15%.

Lloyds' share price is still near the bottom of its 5-year range, even as the reported EPS has recovered significantly during this period. Shares were as high as 89p back in 2015 (on 1.6x P/TBV) before Brexit and other concerns:

Lloyds Share Price (Last 5 Years) Source: Bloomberg Markets (14-Nov-19).

U.S. money center banks with similar market positions and ROTE, notably Bank of America (BAC) and Wells Fargo (WFC), trade on a significantly higher P/TBV of around 1.6x:

Lloyds Price / 19Q3 Tangible Book Value & 2018 ROTE vs. Peers Source: Company filings, Bloomberg Markets (13-Nov-19).

In P/E terms, both BAC and WFC trade at >12.5x 2018 EPS while U.S. Bancorp (USB) and JPMorgan (JPM) trade at over 14x, far exceeding Lloyds' 10.8x.

Lloyds could easily re-rate further to 1.2x P/TBV (implying 8x underlying P/E), which would imply a 62.5p share price, 5% above their current level. Such an upward re-rating could take place in the event of a Conservative election victory, or more gradually as sentiment improves.

Conclusion

At 59.59p, Lloyds has an 8x underlying P/E and a 5.5% Dividend Yield on last-twelve-months dividends - highly attractive on an "as is" basis.

While U.K. politics continue to be in flux, the dividend is 2x covered and would likely still be maintained even in adverse scenarios.

In more benign scenarios, Lloyds' reported ROTE would move towards its 2018 underlying level of more than 15%. In that case, there would be additional shareholder returns in the form of buybacks (up to 8% p.a.) and an upward re-rating (to up to 1.2x P/TBV, implying up to 5% share price appreciation).

Shareholders would thus have up to 40% upside in more benign scenarios, from a combination of dividends (5.5% p.a. for 3 years, so 16.5%), buybacks (up to 8% p.a. for 3 years, so 24%) and re-rating (5%). (We subtracted 5% from the sum to account for potential higher capital requirements).

Overall, Lloyds shares offer a resilient 5.5% dividend yield and a potential upside of up to 40% in 3 Years. We believe this is an attractive risk/reward balance, and reiterate our Buy recommendation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC, JPM, LYG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.