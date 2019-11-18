Mispriced Bond Opportunity: +15% Yield From Martin Midstream

Getting 15% YTM from the bond is way better than investing in the 20% yielding common units.

$90 isn't usually considered a huge dip, but when the maturity is right around the corner, it gives us a yield to maturity over 15%.

We have had several successes that have allowed us to get above average yields, buying bonds when they have temporarily dipped in price.

One of our goals for 2019 was to increase our exposure to fixed-income opportunities.

At High Dividend Opportunities, we have been very aggressive at looking for opportunities among fixed-income in 2019. Our strategy has been to focus on bonds that are in industries that are out of favor, where we believe that the market has over-corrected to the downside. It is our objective to achieve high income through mis-priced opportunities. By moving up the capital stack, we can experience less volatility that the common equity, while locking in outstanding yields. For example, we warned investors to avoid the temptation to buy the dip with Uniti Group (UNIT) common shares. Stating,

UNIT will need to reduce their dividend substantially, and they might have to slow down their growth cap-ex. Things are going to get worse for UNIT before they get better. We recommend avoiding UNIT for now. There is more downside risk for this stock!

However, moving up the capital stack, we saw an excellent opportunity with Uniti Group, 8.25% 15-Oct2023 CUSIP# 20341WAD7 when the bonds dipped as low as $75. Today, the bonds continue to pay interest, while the common dividend was slashed.

We also carry Washington Prime Group LP 2024 Notes 5.95% CUSIP# 939648AE1. While we remain very bullish on the 23% yielding Washington Prime Group (WPG) common equity, the bonds offer an option for more conservative investors who want exposure, but do not wish to absorb the extreme volatility of the common equity.

We also took advantage of Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) when their 5.875% 2024 Bonds CUSIP# 192108BB3 dropped below $90. We were able to lock in a yield to maturity (YTM) of over 7.8%, while today investors have to settle for a YTM of 6.1% for the same bonds.

It is important to be able to keep a level head, and not follow momentum and fear. Bonds need to be thought of a little bit differently from equity. With equity, you need to consider growth of the company, can they maintain the dividend, will they grow the dividend and the ownership of it is open-ended. For bonds, there is a set date by which the company must pay and the set interest payments must be made on time or the company is in default and bankruptcy is likely to follow.

Therefore, companies prioritize paying off debt, usually by refinancing it with new debt. If you are holding the common equity, you have to worry about whether such refinances occur at a higher or lower interest rate. As a bondholder, it doesn't matter how the company gets the cash - whether refinancing at a higher rate, selling assets to generate cash, or issuing common equity diluting current shareholders, all that matters is that the company can generate the cash needed.

Today, we look at an opportunity in the bond market where the yield to maturity is over 15%. It is in a sector that the market has a very dim view on, but has sufficient cash-flow that refinancing should not be an issue. With the bonds maturing in February 2021, we expect the refinancing to be arranged by August of 2020. This provides a window for us to invest before the market moves the price back to par pending the refinancing.

Martin Midstream

Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) is an MLP with a diverse and interesting set of businesses.

The Business

The company's source of revenues is highly diversified and can be broken down as follows:

Terminalling and storage: This segment represents 38% of EBITDA. This involves operating strategically located terminals and storage facilities for petroleum products and by-products. MMLP has specialty terminals designed to store hard to handle products like molten sulfur and asphalt. The Smackover Refinery operates on a fee basis and processes crude into petroleum products, including lubricants. MMLP also blends and packages branded and private label lubricants. Transportation: This segment represents 26% of EBITDA. MMLP has a fleet of 49 vessels which provide (on a fee basis) inland towing services for petroleum and petroleum products barges in the Gulf area and adjacent river-based inland locations. As well a 544 tank trucks and 1,276 trailers to provide land transportation. Natural gas services: This segment represents 19% of EBITDA. MMLP operates natural gas liquid pipelines and storage facilities for both natural gas liquids and natural gas itself. Sulfur services: This segment represents 17% of EBITDA. MMLP acquires sulfur from refineries, which it processes into fertilizer and sells fertilizer on the wholesale market. It also "prills" (pelletizes) sulfur on a fee basis.

Source: MMLP Presentation

The company has approximately 62% of cash flows generated from fee-based multi-year contracts, which include take or pay, reservation and minimum volume commitments. This provides a steady stream of revenues and cash flow. In addition, the company has a high-quality base of industry-leading customers, including major oil and gas companies, independent refiners, large chemical companies, and fertilizer manufacturers.

Source: Company's website

Why So Bearish

MMLP's common units have been headed in one direction- down.

Data by YCharts

Fueled by management that chronically misses guidance, and sent into freefall by a 50% distribution cut, the market has clearly become disillusioned with MMLP.

Source: MMLP Supplement

MMLP kept up the tradition, missing Q3 EBITDA guidance by almost 13%. While there have been plenty of excuses, it is clear that the market no longer trusts management's guidance.

Their butane business has been pressured by poor prices, their fertilizer business did very poorly in 2019 due to heavy flooding causing a very late corn planting season and fewer acres planted at all, transportation missed due to "third-party refinery turnarounds and unplanned maintenance that have resulted in lower tank truck sulfur hauls."

Management continues to hold out the carrot, promising 1.7x DCF distribution coverage in Q4. Maybe issues are resolved, and maybe they hit that target and can have a much stronger 2020. We wouldn't bet the farm on that and we recommend that investors continue to avoid the common units. There is a very good chance that the distribution is cut again in Q1 of next year.

Bonds

That is why we prefer the bonds:

Martin Midstream Partners LP 2021 Notes 7.250% Cusip #573334AD1

The bonds are a different story. As discussed above, we do not need MMLP to become a great company, we do not need them to grow substantially, all we need is for them to be able to refinance or pay off the bonds.

The maturity date on the bonds is February 15th, 2021. However, investors will not have to wait that long, when the revolving credit facility was extended to 2023, a provision requiring the refinancing of the bonds was included.

On July 18, 2019, the Partnership amended its revolving credit facility to, among other things, extend the maturity date from March 2020 to August 2023 and reduce commitments from $500,000 to $400,000. The Partnership's amended revolving credit facility includes a provision which accelerates the maturity date to August 2020 if the senior unsecured notes are not refinanced in a manner not prohibited by the facility, by August 19, 2020.

In other words, MMLP will have to have refinancing in place by August 19th, 2020, otherwise the revolver becomes immediately due. So by the time Q1 earnings are announced, MMLP should be announcing how they intend to dispose of the bonds.

The Numbers

While MMLP is confident about their growth, given their track record, we think it is safer to assume that growth will not come. Despite their difficulties, MMLP maintains an interest coverage ratio by adjusted EBITDA of 2.75x and their total leverage is a 5.1x Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter.

While leverage is slightly high, their cash-flow provides comfortable coverage of their interest payments and interest coverage has stabilized since 2018.

MMLP's debt structure is straightforward with the revolver and the unsecured senior notes being the only debt that they have.

Source: MMLP 10-Q

That means that they will not have to worry about any additional maturities and the new lenders will be behind only the revolving line of credit in seniority.

While refinancing might be expensive, it should be easily manageable given the cash-flow. Plus, MMLP has the option of cutting the distribution further as well as selling assets to reduce the amount of total debt and refinance a smaller amount.

Moody's

In May 2019, Moody's downgraded the MMLP corporate family rating to B2, and the bonds to Caa2. It is deep into speculative territory. For bondholders, this harsh rating is offset by Moody's believing that MMLP can handle near-term refinancings.

Moody's wrote,

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Martin Midstream will address its refinancing needs in the near-term. Factors that could lead to a downgrade include an inability to refinance debt or other weakening of liquidity; continued weakness in MLP distribution coverage; or lack of improvement in leverage. Factors that could lead to an upgrade include EBITDA growth without meaningfully increased business risks while maintaining adequate liquidity; distribution coverage sustained above 1.1x; and debt/EBITDA sustained below 5.5x.

Moody's primary concerns are that MMLP might take out more debt and increase the distribution.

The partnership recently reduced its distribution by 50% (effective with the May payment) but distribution coverage remains pressured and ability to reinvest for organic growth is challenged. There is the potential for near-term debt reduction from asset sales, but Moody's believes there is risk of the partnership taking on more debt in pursuit of growth (as in the case of Martin Transport, Inc.) and means to increase distributions to its MLP investors.

This note was written before MMLP extended the maturity on their revolver. Given the new deadline imposed by the revolver, we believe it is very unlikely that MMLP will be taking on new debt or increasing the distribution. At least not before refinancing the current outstanding bonds.

Taxation

MMLP bonds pay interest income, and therefore unlike the common units, bondholders do not receive K-1 tax forms. Also note that for our Canadian and non-U.S. investors, most brokers do not withhold taxes on the interest income. Please double check with your broker.

Conclusion

There is a lot to be concerned about in the long-term for MMLP. Their management has proven unreliable and they have not succeeded in materially grow EBITDA. That is why we strongly recommend avoiding the common shares.

However, the real concerns over the long-term health of MMLP, combined with a move away from MLPs in general, has presented an investment opportunity for the bonds.

Source: FINRA

Currently trading at a YTM of 15.6%, this is a short-term investment as MMLP will have to refinance by August 2020. It does not rely on MMLP having substantial improvements, or having a successful turnaround.

The only thing required for this investment is that MMLP finds some combination of cash-flow retention, asset sales and refinancing to handle the $373 million maturity.

Even without hitting guidance, MMLP has plenty of cash-flow to cover their interest expense. Where there is a high level of cash-flow, there is somebody who will be willing to lend on some terms. If MMLP does manage to hit guidance and has 1.7x distribution coverage in Q4 and is on track to exceed 1.1x distribution coverage in 2020, then refinancing is just that much easier.

These are the kinds of investments where you can achieve an oversized return and a high-yield higher up in the capital structure. The market has reacted with fear. There is blood on the street, and we are taking advantage of the dip.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMLP BOND. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.