Keysight Technologies: The Stock Is Slightly Cheap, Buy On Dips

Keysight Technologies' (KEYS) stock is trading near its all-time high around $107. The stock is slightly cheap compared to its competitors. The company's fundamentals are strong. The stock can be bought during pullbacks.

Keysight is a technology company which manufactures electronic test and measurement equipment and develops related software for its customers. Its solutions are used in the design, development, and manufacture of electronics products for communications, networking, and electronics industries. Keysight has four reportable operating segments. On April 18, 2017, the company acquired Ixia, which became a separate segment, the Ixia Solutions Group. The other three segments are Communications Solutions Group, Electronic Industrial Solutions Group, and Services Solutions Group.

Growth Drivers

Keysight is primarily a research and development company. Its research and development efforts help its customers develop new products. The company supports its customers in designing and testing the products across the entire product development lifecycle. Keysight's aim is increasing the productivity of its customers and reducing their project time-to-market. The company develops software and hardware technologies to support its solutions. The company strives to deliver first-to-market products for its customers. Keysight serves the communications, networking, and electronics industries to develop electronic products, and, as a result, the demand for its research and development solutions is enormous. This is the company's primary growth driver.

Keysight helps its wireless communication customers develop and test their new products, particularly 5G products. The company is investing to develop new wireless communications test solutions, which will be used for customers' testing purposes. The wireless communication market at present is being driven by growth in mobile data and the evolving 5G standard. The global wireless communication testing market is growing rapidly driven by adoption of advanced and automated manufacturing techniques. In this scenario, Keysight's wireless testing revenue will grow satisfactorily.

Keysight is bringing new automotive test solutions to the automotive market. The automotive market has four segments, which are electric, hybrid electric, connected, and autonomous. The company's new automotive test solutions will address all the four segments. In the past two years, the company introduced 70 new solutions for the automotive industry. These solutions include vehicle intelligence, power, connectivity, and security. The automotive test solutions market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2017 to 2024. Keysight's automotive revenue will also grow accordingly.

Competitive Advantage

Keysight's competitors include Fortive Corporation (FTV), Teledyne Technologies (TDY), National Instruments Corporation (NATI), Teradyne (TER), Advantest Corporation (OTCPK:ATEYY), Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG, and Anritsu Corporation (OTC:AITUY).

Keysight's competitive advantage is that it has the broadest portfolio of electronic design and test solutions in the industry, according to the company's 10-K. It has a diverse range of hardware products, several price points, and different form factors. These form factors include benchtop and handheld instruments, and customer configurable modular solutions. The company also has a broad portfolio of software products, which includes measurement software, and EDA (electronic design automation) software for RF (radio frequency) and high-speed digital design.

Third Quarter 2019 Results

Keysight's third quarter GAAP revenue grew 8% YoY and came in at $1,087 million, compared to $1,004 million in the year-ago period. The company's third quarter GAAP net income grew 32% YoY and came in at $159 million, or $0.83 per share, compared to $121 million, or $0.63 per share in the year-ago period. In the third quarter, the company reported cash flow from operations of $274 million and free cash flow of $244 million, which are encouraging.

The company's Communications Solutions Group witnessed strength driven by on-going 5G research and development. This segment reported revenue of $683 million, up 13% YoY. I believe this segment will continue to register strong revenue growth in the coming quarters driven by 5G, which is expected to hit the market next year.

The Electronic Industrial Solutions Group reported revenue of $295 million, up 3% YoY, driven by the strength in the automotive sector in which the company continued to invest and innovate. However, the network test market remained soft, and as a result, the Ixia Solutions Group registered a 7% decline in revenue growth from $119 million in the third quarter of the prior year to $110 million in the third quarter of this year. The Services Solutions Group segment, which includes aerospace, defense, and government, generated revenue of $243 million, up 2% YoY on a core basis.

Valuation

Keysight's most similar peers are Fortive Corporation, Teledyne Technologies, National Instruments Corporation, and Teradyne. Keysight's non-GAAP forward PE ratio is 23x compared to Fortive's 21.16x, Teledyne's 32.77x, National Instruments' 27.54x, and Teradyne's 23.28x. Keysight's trailing 12-month price to sales ratio is 4.67x compared to Fortive's 3.45x, Teledyne's 4.01x, National Instruments' 4.27x, and Teradyne's 5.10x. Keysight's trailing 12-month price to cash flow ratio is 20.35x compared to Fortive's 19.72x, Teledyne's 28.27x, National Instruments' 24.10x, and Teradyne's 19.39x (at the time of writing).

The shares of the above five companies are trading at an average non-GAAP forward PE ratio of 25.55x, average price to sales ratio of 4.30x, and average price to cash flow ratio of 22.37x. Keysight is slightly cheap compared to these averages and compared to its peers. Keysight's total cash on balance sheet is $1.39 billion and total debt is $1.79 billion. The balance sheet is okay. As I mentioned above, Keysight is primarily a research and development company. Therefore, it needs continuous supply of money for its research and development efforts, particularly in wireless communication and automotive spaces. Keysight's balance sheet supports its research and development efforts.

According to a research report, "The overall test and measurement equipment market is expected to grow from USD 25.7 billion in 2018 to USD 32.3 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 3.90% during the forecast period." Keysight's trailing 12-month revenue is $4230 million. Assuming Keysight's revenue will grow at a CAGR of 3.90% in the next five years, its 2024 revenue will be $5122 million, or $27.31 per share. In the last one year, Keysight's stock has traded in the price to sales ratio of 2.70x and 4.76x. Applying a price to sales ratio of 4.76x on the company's 2024 revenue per share, I get $130 as the stock's 2024 price. Long-term investors can buy the stock on dips.

Risks

The company outsources a portion of its manufacturing process to contract manufacturers in order to streamline operations and cut costs. If the contract manufacturers fail to perform their tasks in a timely manner, the company will be unable to bring products to the market. As a result, its revenue growth could suffer.

The company is indebted and it may need to fund its research and development activities by acquiring more debt. If the company's aggregate level of debt increases, its operating results may be negatively impacted and its cash flow could suffer.

The markets in which the company operates are characterized by increased competition via rapid introduction of new products and services. If the company fails to bring new products and services to the markets in a timely manner, its products and services will become obsolete over time. As a result, its revenue growth will be negatively impacted.

Conclusion

Keysight belongs to a fiercely competitive industry, in which rapid development of new products is highly essential. Keysight has the broadest portfolio of electronic design and test solutions in the industry, which is its competitive strength. This competitive strength helps Keysight outcompete its competitors. The company is a solid company to own for the long term. Investors can buy the stock on pullbacks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.