Summit Industrial Income REIT's (SMMCF) CEO Paul Dykeman on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Paul Dykeman - Chief Executive Officer

Ross Drake - Chief Financial Officer

Bradley Sturges - IA Securities

Matt Logan - RBC Capital Markets

Chris Couprie - CIBC

Sairam Srinivas - BMO Capital Markets

Paul Dykeman

Thank you. Good morning and thank you for joining us today. As usual, Ross Drake, our Chief Financial Officer is here with me.

Before we begin, let me remind everyone that during the conference call, we may make statements containing forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those disclosed or implied. I direct you to our earnings release, MD&A and other security filings for additional information about these assumptions, risks and uncertainties.

As you are aware this has been a very busy and productive time for Summit through the subsequent to the end of quarter -- third quarter, we significantly expanded and diversified our property portfolio, returning our focus exclusively on our core industrial property segment, grew a pipeline of highly accretive development opportunities.

We were also pleased to have issued a $0.07 special distribution to our unitholders in October resulting from the realized gain on the sale of the data center properties.

To-date and including acquisitions announced subsequent to the end of the third quarter, so far in 2019 we have agreed to acquire interest in the total 42 light industrial properties well located in our three target markets, adding approximately 4.2 million square feet to the portfolio for a total cost of approximately $730 million, once completed these transactions will increase our asset base to 149 light industrial properties totaling 17.7 million square feet of GLA with a book value of approximately 2.5 billion.

In addition to generating significant growth in our cash flows going forward, these transactions strengthen our presence in our three target markets, enhance the diversification of our asset base and drive reduce costs through economies of scale and operating synergies over the long-term.

The largest acquisition so far with this Summit II was the purchase of 37 light industrial properties in Alberta, totaling 3.3 million square feet of GLA at the end of October, 22 of the properties are in Edmonton, 14 are in Calgary, with one in Grand Prairie. We also acquired a 53 acre fully leased parcel land in Edmonton. We paid $588 million for the portfolio. It was funded by our $230 million bought-deal equity offering and cash.

As I will outline, we're pleased to have quickly invested some of the proceeds from the gain of our data center properties into this accretive transaction, which will generate an overall going and cap rate of 5.5%.

The portfolio contains a mix of single and multi-tenant properties with approximately 67% of the portfolio consisting of modern Class A space. This feature significantly enhances the quality of our property portfolio with almost 60% of the total space consisting of highly functional logistics building properties that will remain in high demand in the market.

Currently the occupancy stands at 91.7% on this portfolio. With this vacancy is only in -- primarily in nine multi-tenant buildings, which feature highly functional leasable space. We are confident we can enhance our going in yield as we lease up this vacancy.

The tenant base is made up of primarily transportation, warehouse, light manufacturing firms, only 17% of the space is occupied by companies that are in the oil and gas business and many of those are on long-term leases.

Though the significant transaction brings a number of benefits to the unitholders, most importantly, it's significantly and immediately accretive to our FFO per unit. It increases the size and scale of the portfolio, a significant 32% from the end of last year. It expands our presence in one of three core target markets.

We are confident with this increase presence in Western Canada will generate strong and growing returns for our unitholders. While the, diversified nature of our tenant base will shield us from possible downturns in anyone economic sector in Western Canadian markets.

We will also have the opportunity to grow cash flows through lease up of the vacant space, development opportunities on vacant land and redevelopment potential based on tenant expansion. These opportunities are real and will generate solid growth in the years to come.

In another major transaction during the third quarter returned our focus exclusively to our core industrial markets. In early September, we completed the sale of our interest in the data centers, proceeds from the sale were approximately $178 million generating realize gain of $42 million or $0.35 per unit on the sale. We also had our working capital mezzanine loans repaid for another $62 million.

With the solid realized gain on the sale of the non-core properties, we were pleased to issue a special $0.07 per unit distribution in October, which is consistent with our policy to return a 20% of any realized gain to our unitholders. And this is our third special distribution that we've made on the sale of properties.

Looking ahead, we continue to be involved in the development of two data centers, one in Richmond Hill and one in downtown Montreal, two new mezzanine loans to new joint venture owners of the property. They will be partnering with a major institutional investor to complete these two buildings and with these mezzanine loans we will participate in the potential gains and value-add once the properties are completed and fully leased.

As this transaction demonstrate we remain very opportunistic in our capital deployment and recycling strategies, by monetizing the significant gains on the data center properties, reducing our mezzanine loans and working capital loans we freed up that $145 million in capital and we're very quickly to reinvest in the light core industrial markets through the Alberta acquisitions along with the acquisitions in Guelph. We believe this is an example – excellent example of how we move quickly and accretively to build long-term value for our unitholders.

Now turning to our development pipeline, we continue to expand one property and develop four new buildings all in the GTA region. We’ve just recently finished the expansion of our Kitchener property adding 65,000 square feet based on that tenant demand and the cost of this expansion was $6.6 million and we generated a 8% return on this incremental cost.

We will be starting construction in early 2020 on a brand new 87,000 square foot building on excess land we owned in Mississauga and another 140,000 square feet on 7.5 acres of excess plant in Burlington. These projects will be started in 2020 and completed rather in late 2020 or early 2021.

In conjunction with the acquisition of two brand new properties in the recently established industrial park in Guelph, Ontario we acquired a 50% interest in 49 acres of development land and have entered into a joint venture with Cooper Construction to fully develop that park.

Once completed these development projects will add an estimated 774,000 square feet of new space. They are currently two of these buildings under construction in the park when completed will add a total of 387,000 square feet and some of them has the option to acquire the remaining 50 % balance once they are completed and leased.

So in total, we currently have approximately 685,000 square feet of new space under development all in the very strong GTA regional market, with significant future growth opportunities on other own property, land and expansions. We expect these initiatives will provide very strong and very accretive returns for unitholders in the years to come.

Finally, we are proud to be named as one of the best – 30 best performing issuers on the Toronto Stock Exchange over the last three years, being the only real estate issuer and included in the TSX 30 is a measure of our growth, strong operating performance and our commitment to unitholder value. Over three-year period from June 2016 to July 2019 Summit generated 160% overall returns on a distribution adjusted unit price.

In summary, this was another very strong quarter for Summit. We look forward to this growth and strong operating performance to continue.

I’ll now turn over things to Ross to discuss the operating results in more detail.

Ross Drake

Thanks, Paul. Our strong portfolio growth so far this year and through the fourth quarter of 2018 has had a very positive impact on our results through the first nine months of 2019. Revenues were up almost 55% to $101 million for the nine months ended September 30th also driven by our effectively full occupancy and continuing increases in monthly rent, third quarter revenues rose 43%.

With this revenue growth and our continuing focus on efficient property management, net rental income was up 59% for the first nine months of 2019 to $47.8 million, with Q3 net rental income rising 46.2%.

We were pleased to once again generate solid increases in our same property NOIs for the nine months ended September 30th. Total organic growth was 5.5% driven by strong gains in our key target markets, 6.1% in the GTA, 2.3% in Montreal and 4.3% -- 14.3% in Western Canada.

Looking ahead, we are confident the current 1.5% contractual rent increases in our leases combined with a strong increase we are achieving on our lease renewals. We will continue to drive further organic growth in the quarters ahead.

With this growth in our revenue and NOI FFO rose almost 55% to $47.8 million for the nine months ended September 30th or $0.439 per unit [ph]. Third quarter FFO increased 41.3% to $16.5 million or $0.138 per unit [ph].

Importantly, our growth remains accretive as FFO per unit was up 5% for the first nine months of 2019, despite the 47% increase in the way the number of units outstanding compared to the first nine months of last year.

We continue to make solid progress on the financing front, capitalizing on current low interest rates and extending the average term for the mortgage portfolio. Thus helping us to mitigate the impact of rising rates going forward,

As an example, our finding activities to the first nine months of 2019 included locking in long-term mortgages, which added more than a full year of average term to maturity, rising to just under six years, compared to 4.8 years at the end of 2018.

During the second quarter, we increased our revolving operating facility to $150 million. As of September 30th, there was nothing drawn on this facility. Our exposure to floating rate debt as of September 30th was only 0.9% of the total debt at quarter end.

In late October, we completed a $230 million bought-deal equity offering using the proceeds to partially fund the large acquisition Paul outlined. The subscription receipt issued for this offering contingent on the completion of the Alberta acquisition were then converted to REIT units on a one-for-one basis on November 1st. We also established a $382 million bridge facility in November for the Alberta acquisition.

Our success on proactive leasing activity continues through the first nine months of 2019. Occupancy rose to effectively full levels of 99.5% at September 30th, up from 98.4% last year. To-date this year, we've completed almost all of our 2019 lease renewals with a very strong 99.2% retention rate, a key objective at Summit.

We now have only 0.2% of the portfolio remaining to be renewed in 2019. We are confident that we will continue to retain the majority of our tenants, renewing them at the higher monthly rents particularly in our core markets of the GTA in Montreal.

We also completed early renewal in some 2020 leases, resulting in a modest 5% of the portfolio now expiring next year, as well as a large 322,000 square foot lease set to expire in 2022. In addition to strengthen the stability and predictability of our long-term cash flows, our leasing activities are generating significant increases in monthly rents, demonstrating the strength of our target markets and how ongoing demand is driving increases in our revenues and NOI.

Overall, our 2019 renewals have generated an 11.1% increase in monthly rent from expiring rents with a significant 17.8% increase in GTA. In addition, our 2020 renewals generated an average 9.2% increase in monthly rents over the expiring rents with a much higher 17.4% increase in our GTA market.

In summary, another strong quarter and we look for our growth and strong operating performance to continue.

Thank you for your time this morning and I'll turn things back to Paul to wrap up.

Paul Dykeman

Thanks, Ross. So looking ahead, we continue to execute the same value enhancing strategies that we have successfully done in the past, we will prudently and profitably acquire quality properties in our target markets, purchasing, newer well maintain assets at below replacement costs with rents below market where we believe we can generate value through our proven management programs.

Our cash flows will grow organically as we capitalize on the continuing strong fundamentals in light industrial sector, build on a contractual annual rental increases, generating increased operating synergies and reduce costs through the increase size and scale of our property portfolio.

We will leverage our proven expertise to develop an estimate of 700,000 square feet on land parcels we own, primarily all within the GTA -- vibrant GTA market. These investments we anticipate will be highly creative to our unit holders.

More importantly, we will maintain a proven track record of delivering stable, sustainable and growing monthly cash distributions to unitholders. We recognize that in today's uncertain economic times, our interest is look at Summit for stable and predictable income will maintain that focus in everything we do.

In summary, we're very pleased with our growth and performance. We look forward for continued progress in the years ahead, with the strong industrial fundamentals, best-in-class properties, a proven management team with decades of experience, we're well-positioned to continue to deliver stable, sustainable and increase value to our unitholders over the long-term.

I would like to thank you for your time and attention this morning. And now, we will be pleased to answer any questions. Operator?

Bradley Sturges from IA Securities. Please go ahead.

Bradley Sturges

Hi. Good morning

Paul Dykeman

Good morning, Brad

Ross Drake

Good morning, Brad

Bradley Sturges

With the Kitchener expansion, when was that completed and when did the rents kick in?

Ross Drake

It was completed and the rents kicked in September 1st.

Bradley Sturges

September 1st. With the new wealth developments with Cooper construction, I think, the timeline for completion was mid-2020, is that correct? And when would you think that project -- those projects get stabilized?

Paul Dykeman

They'll be completed and they're doing them in stages, so the first one will get done early spring, the second one will get done later summer. There's lots of already lease inquires. So I'm not in anticipating a very long lease up period, other than if we want to hold out and try to get the highest rent possible. So, I'd like to think that would be, the first one could be as early as the middle of 2020, probably, the second one later of 2020.

And then there's two additional buildings we can build there. So, once we have any kind of momentum on the first two buildings will immediately start the process on building three and four down there.

We definitely have a price advantage over GTA rent, asking rental rates. We've looked around at some of the development that is being done on spec, whether it's in the East End or in Toronto, asking rents are $9.25, I have seen $9.75, I have even seen above $10 down there because of the land prices. We can still get the same kind of development yields at rents that are in the mid-6 or 7 type of things. So we have that, that pricing power.

So -- and essentially the Guelph lands, which we've driven out there are about 10 minutes to 15 minutes past Milton's and it's like two minutes or three minutes off the 401. So it's great access to the transportation. So it's really just that continuing growth and push out there.

One of the two buildings that we bought, one of the tenants in there was a tenant that we had in the East End of the city and he was trying to expand and this was the only place he was able to find that that work for him at the right kind of rent. So he has a second location down in Guelph now.

Bradley Sturges

Okay. And in terms of lease expiries for next year is 700,000 square feet at September 30th. Is that balance throughout the year or is it front-end, back-end loaded, and then, I assume that's mostly a good proportion that's still in Toronto, so is it pays that kind of wage at this point, if it is given the rent growth?

Paul Dykeman

Looking at the larger tenancies, it's mainly back end loaded to the second half of the year.

Ross Drake

Yeah. And some of the bigger ones, there's one big one in Montreal, but some of the bigger ones are in Toronto. So…

Paul Dykeman

Yeah.

Ross Drake

… it's going to be very interesting. And again as I mentioned in the last call week, we have definitely have started to and it's partly because we're working on the 2020, but tenants are really starting to pay attention that they don't have many options. So we have tenants coming to us a lot earlier than possible, but we're no rush to try to negotiate those because time is on our side in the renewal negotiations.

Bradley Sturges

And with the new Alberta portfolio, how much lease expiries would you have for next year and I know you only have for couple of weeks, but any initial expectations?

Paul Dykeman

Brad, I have a piece of paper that has that answer on it. So, because, yeah, we've owned this portfolio for 12 days, but our team has already been out there a number of times as part of this portfolio, which you may or may not be aware of, we picked up the employees that are currently managing this. So we have employees including some accounting staff in Calgary and Edmonton, so they're very familiar with the assets.

There was a couple of deals that were being worked on. So the vacancy like 276,000 square feet is about 100,000 of that is in Calgary. We have one deal 21,000 that's done starting at a rent of around $9. There's another 51,000 that were -- we're having some early discussions on in Calgary.

So, we're more comfortable in the Calgary market than Edmonton in terms of the overall environment. But still in Edmonton, about 175,000 square feet of vacancy, we have one deal that we're very close to on 33,000 square feet. We've done a month-to-month deal, which goes to May to 2020 on 44,000 square feet. So, definitely expect the occupancy to improve quarter-over-quarter. Ross, do you have the expiries on?

Ross Drake

I can.

Paul Dykeman

Yeah. It’s not substantial, Brad, it…

Ross Drake

It’s like $300,000 to $400,000.

Paul Dykeman

Yeah. Like $300,000 to $400,000 each of the next two years. And the strategy and the philosophy is, Calgary, we think is a very tight and imbalanced market. We have contractual rents in this portfolio of 1.3%.

So we could probably be a little bit more aggressive with tenants there trying to push for other rental increases or good steps in the rent. Edmonton the strategy is going to be a little bit different, which is there's more options and vacancy. We believe Edmonton is stabilized but it’s still isn't in full recovery mode. So, tenants coming up, they have options to move.

So we have definitely in this environment we will be very proactive starting to deal with the expiries in the next 24 months right away. So, the more we can lock that down trying to keep in that case, the strategy will be keep rent kind of where it is on those expiries and if we have to get some minor rent adjustments we will do that.

But overall, between leasing up of the vacancy, the contractual rental increases, what we think we can do in Calgary, we still anticipate that the NOI for the entire Alberta portfolio has a good chance of moving up over the next couple of years.

Bradley Sturges

Okay. Great. I will turn it back. Thank you.

Paul Dykeman

Thank you.

Matt Logan from RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Matt Logan

Thank you and good morning.

Paul Dykeman

Good morning, Matt.

Ross Drake

Hi, Matt.

Matt Logan

Can you guys just talk a little bit about some of the fair value marks in the quarter, your MD&A highlighted the GTA and Montreal, but maybe you can just give us a sense for the split between geographies, and if there were any specific transactions that supported your thinking?

Paul Dykeman

Well, we have -- overall we've reduced the cap – the average cap rate on GTA portfolio. It is now right around that 4.65%. And our Montreal portfolio is 5%, so went from about 5.8%, 5.9% down to 5%. We have -- that represents the majority of the fair value increases in our portfolio and that's enough.

Ross Drake

And there’s been a couple larger Montreal transactions that are definitely pushing that. We felt we were behind a bit on lower end cap rates there. But there's now been a couple both last year and just recently new deals there, the latest one was like a 3.9 cap. So we're still well above those kind of numbers like because people are starting to anticipate higher rental growth in Montreal as well.

And the GTA, we just bought a property, we're looking at another one, they're right around that same number like a high 3, a low 4 cap. So -- and I think it's going to be increasingly difficult to find any properties in the GTA that are stabilized over 4 cap, it's going to be tough.

Matt Logan

So I guess the change this quarter is principally driven by Montreal with maybe a little bit in Toronto?

Ross Drake

Yeah.

Paul Dykeman

Yeah.

Ross Drake

Yeah. And – yeah, and the process we go through we get a certain number of appraisals. We'll do some more in the fourth quarter. But we've also now started to engage an appraisal firm to help us with that valuation. So, management's always a little bit more timid or reserved and how we look at these things. So, we're doing it with the help of this third-party group and they're able to kind of be a little bit more certain in terms of where the cap rates have been.

And clearly there is rental growth in here as well, that they're capping and anticipating of all these bumps that we're seeing we're getting in the GTA, some of them haven't been reflected in our quarterly statements, but they're in the rent rolls and the appraisers can look at those and cap them at the appropriate cap rate.

Matt Logan

We're certainly starting to see rents pick up in Montreal. And maybe to that end, how is – how do you find the leasing markets there? Do you see an accelerating number of leads, compared to say the GTA or where Montreal was a couple years ago?

Ross Drake

Well, the Montreal market is, yeah, it's definitely stronger. We haven't been had to be activity because our portfolio has been very stabilized. So we've had much less expires in Montreal, so we haven't had as much first-hand experience. But from everything we're seeing and hearing, it's a very tight market.

And again, you really have to look at the market in the type of properties that you have, because the rental growth on high quality well located properties is definitely growing at a higher clip than inferior properties in an inferior location. So it's hard to be general in Montreal, you really have to look at the individual properties.

Paul Dykeman

Our 2019 renewals were done in a 10.8% increase, taking the rents up by about $0.50 a foot to that.

Matt Logan

That's still pretty healthy. I mean, not quite at the GTA, which certainly seems to be up over prior years?

Paul Dykeman

Nobody in the GTA, yeah.

Matt Logan

Maybe just changing gears a little bit on your contractual rent steps, you mentioned they were 3% for Alberta. Where would they sit today for the overall…

Paul Dykeman

And I said 1.3…

Matt Logan

And so…

Paul Dykeman

… we just inherited, yeah. I wish it was 3, but it's 1.3.

Matt Logan

So I misspoke there. For the portfolio overall, how would that 1.3 compared to your portfolio overall?

Paul Dykeman

Ours was 1.5. It's kind of blending out. It really didn't change it materially, so.

Matt Logan

Yeah.

Paul Dykeman

We -- again, some of the marketing materials we've seen from some of the other GTA landlords, the good news is both Ontario and Quebec, the tenants and landlords here are very in tune with annual rental increases. So, we're seeing some other landlords asking for a decent bump in the rent and 3% escalation. So, we're going to try to continue to push our program that way to try to build up the contractual rental increase.

Unfortunately, in Alberta, they're still a little bit more program to the flat leases and stuff or bumping them every three years or every five years. So, we'll continue to try to execute this Summit, the leases and strategy out there, but we're finding it, it’s not as easy in that market, one because it's not as tight, but two it's just historically that hasn't been the pattern of rental bumps there.

Matt Logan

And lastly, for me just on your same property growth, how should we think about maybe some moderation in Alberta combined with some of these healthy rent steps you've gotten kicking in over the next 12 months?

Paul Dykeman

Like, I said, the Alberta portfolio is not going to be in the same store NOI.

Ross Drake

Yeah. This new stuff won't be in the same. Just…

Matt Logan

No. But you had pretty healthy increases on your existing portfolio.

Ross Drake

Yeah. Existing cap rate you had popped because of occupancy.

Matt Logan

Yeah.

Ross Drake

That will level off closer to the -- but it's such a small part of the overall of that. So that -- what you're seeing this year, we expect that trend to continue in that 4% to 5% range.

Matt Logan

4% to 5%?

Ross Drake

Same property.

Matt Logan

Okay. Appreciate the color. That's all for me. Thank you very much.

Paul Dykeman

Okay. Thanks.

Ross Drake

Yeah.

Chris Couprie from CIBC. Please go ahead.

Chris Couprie

Good morning guys.

Paul Dykeman

Good morning Chris.

Chris Couprie

Hey. Just two quick ones for me, just with respect to the data center disposition, can you just maybe remind us what kind of led to that sale? And what the rationale would -- is to kind of still have mezz loan in that asset class? And what type of return you might be looking at on that investment? And then, secondly, just with respect to the Alberta exposure, I know you guys have communicated that you wanted to add to that market. Just maybe going forward, how would you think about reweighing the portfolio? Thanks.

Paul Dykeman

Sure. Okay. I will start with the data center and it’s -- as usual, it's not a straightforward answer in this case. We have a partner.

Chris Couprie

Yeah.

Paul Dykeman

It's a great, I think, asset class, great opportunities, but it's very, very different from industrial. We're building the power shell on the second data center or was that was mostly finished, what you're doing at a relatively small cost. But then if you get the tenant in there have to fit it up, you're talking about like $100 million capital commitment.

So it's very lumpy. The Montreal property it's been completed for close to I guess two years now. We haven't had traction and trying to do something on the building overall, we've had lots of small interest, but we've been reluctant to do that.

So we are looking at the just the activity and how it's going to fit in with Summit especially since we want to start building up the development program. But we also looked at financing and data center financing the market is not very deep here. So when we went to finance the first property to stabilize one D.C. 1, it was either high or low amortization period of matching the lease of 14 years or 15 years, that sort of thing.

So when the partner and I, we sat down is like – what we think we can get really good value by liquidating that asset now, then that takes off the issue of the financing, crystallized our game, we produced close to, it was like 68% IRR over the year and a half that we owned it.

And then the reason that we're staying in with mezz loan, so all the initial mezz loans were paid out. The purchaser of the stabilized property is also the largest equity participant in the in the final two developments.

The reason we're staying in because, it's very high, it was very hard to value the final two assets because they're not stabilized at least. So if we just kind of get back or mezz loans, we felt we would leaving some money on the table.

So, right now we've got -- there smaller mezz loans, so there's less exposure there. We are earning a high single-digit coupon on the mezz loans and then they're participating it. I'd really like to not put a number on it, but right now we've got $20 something million once there's some up financing that will go down to $10 -- roughly $10 million and then build back up as the lease out happen. I had to throw a number whatever down a mezz loans that we ultimately have on here, we should be able to earn another 40% or 50% return.

So, but we're not counting on it. I think it will be in my mind a bonus. So I see right now very little risk in our program with these mezz loans and some upside and bonus, and when that happens will state will pay out another special distribution.

And the other thing, when I talk to different investors, it's not our core business. So I can only call the partner saying what's happening, what can we do differently in leasing where -- as we build up the regular development program, there is lots of different things we can do when it comes to building and leasing industrial properties.

Your second question on Alberta, we had lots of discussion at our Board yesterday. So, ballpark from a 50% Ontario, 20% Quebec and 30% Alberta. We like it. I -- we hate the pin numbers down. But I mean, if we were trying to say, it's - we still like 50% as a minimum for Ontario, if it ended up being 25, 25 the other two markets, you just have to be opportunistic.

I mean, we've been in this business long time, we're really excited about the Alberta portfolio, basically when talking to the some of the Board members, who are a little more GTA focused, it's like -- essentially just look at it, we did five years of buying in Alberta in one transaction, so we have a great footprint there. We now have operating offices in both those cities.

So we're going to be opportunistic, but clearly, the focus is trying to continue and maintain that allocation to Ontario, but primarily GTA and that's where more of our -- you're seeing our development pipeline is going to be focused there, because it's really, really hard to buy properties.

We announced one add-on acquisition and we've got a second one still working $20 million here, $30 million here, $40 million here. So, we're doing a lot of that one-off. We just don't think there's going to be any many large portfolios come up in the GTA. So you're really going to have to build it one building -- build up the portfolio in GTA one building at a time.

Chris Couprie

Thanks, guys. I'll turn it back.

Paul Dykeman

Thank you, Chris.

Ross Drake

Thanks, Chris.

Sairam Srinivas from BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Sairam Srinivas

Good morning guys. Congratulations on a great quarter.

Paul Dykeman

Hi. Thank you.

Sairam Srinivas

Yeah. My first question essentially is mainly focused towards the West. How should we thinking of acquisition price versus replacement costs when it comes to Calgary and Edmonton?

Paul Dykeman

Yeah. So we've done a little bit of that we posted a – anyone who doesn’t know a PowerPoint presentation on our website, provide a lot more color photos, details of the portfolio with our top 10 tenants. On one of the pages there, we've tried to come up with a land value. So, typical industrial logistic buildings are built and have about 45% site coverage, this entire portfolio is closer to 21% and 22% site coverage.

So, we essentially try to do some modeling where we extracted that excess land price. When it comes down to $140 a square foot, which is comfortably around or up or below replacement costs. But in there is still – there is a mixture of properties, because you have, some X-Dock facilities, which replacement costs for that X-Dock stuff is probably $250 a square foot. So, but overall, it's around that $140, if you look at just the purchase price and you look at some of these X-Dockfacilities, on the acquisition price alone, you'd be in that $160 to $170. But once you normalize it for the excess land, you're back down into normal replacement costs.

So, and again, this land with some of it is just you could do expansions on building, something you'd have to repurpose, because there is -- what the element of what we call shop, which is down at like 17% coverage, the X-Dock facilities only at 10% site coverage.

So, as long as they maintain and continue to be X-Dock facility for usually the e-commerce, the FedEx and the pure leaders of the world, they only have 10% site coverage, but the logistics, which is 60% of the portfolio at 45% site coverage is around $130 a square foot.

Sairam Srinivas

Thanks for the color, Paul. In terms of how this is trending going ahead, like another thing or replacement costs going up and like Ontario markets. How do you see the placement class trending out there generally like on a from a market perspective in Alberta?

Paul Dykeman

There is not the same forces that's going to cause it to go up anywhere in the same fashion that's happening in the GTA and Montreal. So I think it's a more moderate kind of inflationary pricing, there still is lots of land that to me, rezoned and put into the inventory.

So, you're not seeing the pressure on land values, it is a completely different regime when it comes to development charges, and that sort of thing. So all the elements of replacement costs are very stable in my mind, and, so I don't see it changing.

But I think construction employment costs, now -- all of this in the West really can change fairly quickly when the sentiment moves in. If and when we get a pipeline, I think that's really going to benefit the Edmonton particular Calgary's portfolios, it's much more of a diversified economy. So very little exposure to oil and gas in that particular part, very diversified. There is lots of construction and development going on in Calgary right now. You're still getting very, very decent rental rates both on new and renewal developments in Calgary.

So it's kind of the tale of two cities. So Edmonton, I don't see that replacement cost number changing very much. So our approach there will stabilize that they can see, and the occupancy and continue to keep it stabilized until we get more into a recovery mode in Edmonton.

Sairam Srinivas

Thanks for color, Paul. And just looking at Edmonton, I think they had a probably a good quarter and compassionate absorption in Q3. Do you see this as a good trend going into 2020 like, do you think the options going to pick up in the future for them?

Paul Dykeman

Well, like I said, they went through their downturn. It was flat for a bunch of time, and yeah, so there is positive signs of positives absorption, so it's improving, but we're not seeing it. At this point, I don't think I would say, it's accelerating, but it's a steady and slow progression. So our expectation is not any kind of quick return here. So we're in for the long haul. But we think directionally it's still -- it's improving and, we'll keep an eye on it. But we're going to be defensive in our leasing strategies in Edmonton until we have clear views to that recovery. But, like I said, things can change quickly in Alberta for the better.

Sairam Srinivas

All right. Thank you so much. Well, that's good color. Going back.

Paul Dykeman

Okay. Thank you.

Alex Lyon [ph] from Desjardins Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. Good morning, gentlemen.

Paul Dykeman

Good morning.

Unidentified Analyst

I just have one quick question relating to G&A.

Paul Dykeman

Yeah.

Unidentified Analyst

So cash G&A ticked up marginally from last quarter, and it was noted last quarter that there was about 200,000 of failed transaction costs. So I'm just wondering if there's any of those failed transaction costs this quarter or any other one-time items hitting G&A?

Ross Drake

There is a small one time item of above $50,000. It was timing on expenses to deal with compliance in that. But mainly the other pickups has to do with the -- Q2 only had half a quarter of internalization. So then the Q3 has a full quarter of the internalization cost that you'll see going forward. So, you're close to the run rate now with the small amount.

And the other thing is in the quarters. One thing you have to back off the number is, we have a fair value increase in those deferred units that the trustees receive in that, so that's probably another $20,000, $30,000. But the main reason for the uptick has to do with a full quarter of the cost of the asset management's on internalization.

Paul Dykeman

Yeah. And when we internalize, we gave a forecast on what our expected G&A is and we're still very comfortable with that forecast. I think at your end, we'll leave a pride a bit more guidance because we think it's a positive thing for Summit that we're going to be able to operate at a very low and effective G&A number. So, we'll – at the next quarter we will give some guidance for 2020.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. That's awesome. I will turn it back.

Paul Dykeman

Thanks.

Ross Drake

Thanks.

There are no further questions registered at this time. I would like to turn back the meeting over to Mr. Dykeman.

Paul Dykeman

Okay. Well, thanks everyone. Very busy quarter with lots of activity. We look forward to the next quarter updating everyone to see -- start seeing the full impact of all these positive things that are going on in the marketplace and thanks again for your time.

The conference is now ended. Please disconnect your lines at this time and we thank you for your participation.