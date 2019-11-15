Ventas: 3 Reasons Why Now Is The Time To Buy This 5.4% Yielding Super SWAN

This article was coproduced with Dividend Sensei and edited by Brad Thomas.

As value investors it's our job to both point out when a top-quality dividend stock is a reasonable to great buy, but also when Super SWANs like Ventas Inc. (VTR) are overvalued and thus a "hold" until they return to fair value or better.

On July 8 we published an article explaining why we're bullish on this 11/11 quality Super SWAN REIT, but it was overvalued, lacking a margin of safety, and priced as if nothing could go wrong with its long-term growth plans.

Ventas Total Returns Since Our Last Article

(Source: Ycharts)

We're not market timers, nor do we have a crystal ball. We are simply fundamental and valuation-focused investors who know market history and that overvalued companies always become fairly or undervalued in the future.

Ventas has now fallen 21% from its 52-week high of $75.4 when it was grossly overvalued. However, this 5.4% yielding REIT is now back to reasonable levels. That means it has the potential to deliver its historical returns in the future.

Ventas Total Return Since 1998

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = VTR

Ventas is a proven market beater, which is true of all 48 Super SWANs on the Dividend Kings 265 company Master List.

Despite a ghastly 79% plunge from 1998 to 2000 (during the Medicare/Medicaid regulatory shift-induced healthcare "apocalypse") Ventas has managed to nearly double the market's historical returns over the last 21 years.

It did that with 75% lower long-term volatility, making it one of the most stable high-yield income sources on Wall Street. That's likely why the stock got into such a bubble when low rates and rising recession risk caused "low rate = bond alternative" yield chasers to foolishly overpay for this modestly-growing REIT.

So let's take a look at the three reasons we're initiating a starter position in Ventas, despite the recent earnings miss induced bear market.

In fact, learn why, from today's "good buy" valuation, Ventas is likely to deliver 10% to 11% CAGR total returns, significantly outperform the S&P 500, and represents a reasonable and prudent source of generous, safe and steadily growing income in all economic and market environments.

Photo Source

Reason 1: The Current Bear Market Was Expected

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Margin of safety is essential to avoiding unnecessary risks (see risk section) because companies don't succeed because nothing goes wrong, but despite something always, inevitably going wrong.

For Ventas that something was a disappointing earnings report in which its SHOP segment saw 5% SS NOI declines.

(Source: investor presentation)

The Senior Housing it operates (US SHOP portfolio) was the major reason for Ventas' earnings miss and almost 10% single-day crash. While the company did report positive SS NOI growth overall, courtesy of strong results in triple-net lease senior housing and medical offices, mid-line guidance for 2019 declined to -6% FFO growth and flat for 2020.

Operating expenses rose 1.8%, as labor cost pressures continue to mount due to the tightest job market in 50 years.

It's important to put Ventas' current bear market in the proper context.

Ventas Peak Declines Since 1998

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = VTR

This is merely the 6 largest peak decline the REIT has faced since 1998. During the CMS Medicare changes of 1998 to 2000 Skilled Nursing Facilities were decimated by a wave of bankruptcies in the industry's largest operators.

(Source: CMS)

How much was Ventas devastated by those changes? FFO/share fell 16% and the dividend was slashed an entire 4%. Ventas traded at a peak yield of 28% back then and just 2.5 times cash flow. Brave contrarian value investors who were greedy at this time of peak pessimism were richly rewarded with 20% CAGR total returns since then.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

During the Financial Crisis, when credit markets slammed shut and 87% of REITs were so overleveraged they had to cut or suspend dividends entirely, Ventas froze but maintained its $1.8 annual dividend. Ventas' dividend track record now includes 19 years without a dividend cut and nine consecutive years of annual payout growth.

When the stock bottomed in early 2009 at a 9.5% yield and 7.4 times cash flow, smart high-yield investors were able to lock in exceptional long-term income and total returns.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

The point is that Ventas has been through far worse struggles than it's now facing, and its long-term thesis remains firmly intact.

Reason 2: Very Safe 5.4% Yield + Industry Leading Management + Demographic Tailwinds In the 2020s = Likely Long-Term Success

The biggest reason that all the Dividend Kings still have confidence in Ventas is the quality of its management.

The Harvard Business Review has called CEO Debra Cafaro one of America’s top 100 CEOs for the past six consecutive years. In 2019 she was ranked the 29th best CEO in America and just one of 14 CEOs to make the list every single year since it began in 2014. That's because Harvard estimates that VTR's financial performance was in the top 4% of all US corporations this year (in terms of profitability).

National Real Estate Investor calls Cafaro the best female executive in all of Commercial Real Estate. And the Financial Times considers her one of the best 50 female CEOs in the entire world, in any industry.

The rest of its top investment executives have collectively been with the REIT for 44 years and have more than 100 years of industry experience. They are led by CIO John Cobb, who has been with Ventas for almost 10 years and overseen more than $25 billion in profitable investments for the REIT.

In other words, there's no healthcare REIT management team more skilled at adapting and overcoming challenging market conditions than the world-class professionals running Ventas.

This management team has been through very tough times before, and management always found a way to overcome those growth headwinds.

(Source: investor presentation)

This is merely the third turnaround Ventas has undertaken, always striving to improve its asset base to fit the needs of current and future market conditions.

Morningstar's Kevin Brown concurs with such high praise for Ventas management, calling it "exemplary," explaining:

Ventas’ management team has demonstrated great foresight in the industry and has made smart investment and capital allocation decisions that have benefited shareholders... We believe that Ventas will be leaders in the senior housing, medical office, life science and hospital industries over the next decade." - Morningstar (emphasis added)

The smart capital allocations that have won Ventas so many accolades include strategic diversification which Ventas has been undertaking for the last 20 years.

(Source: investor presentation)

US SHOP represents 25% of VTR's NOI and 8% is from its Canadian senior housing properties where SS NOI grew 3% in Q3. This highlights the smart strategy management has made in recent years to diversify its operations, including spinning off its skilled nursing facilities which have been the hardest hit in recent years from federal healthcare policy changes.

(Source: investor presentation)

It should be pointed out that VTR is not the only healthcare REIT struggling with senior housing. It actually reported the third best results in the industry in Q3, and lower quality rivals like HCP experienced -7.4% SS NOI growth. Low-quality yield traps like SNH saw their SNH results fall off a cliff.

The key to riding out down cycles in any industry is having a quality asset base, leased to strong industry operators and a skilled management team that can adapt to challenging market conditions. Ventas has exactly such a management team and the deepest pockets to finance the necessary adjustments required to wait out today's troubled SNH environment until a strong demographic wave finally arrives in the 2020s.

(Source: Hoya Capital Real Estate)

The growth rate in 80-year-old-plus Americans is expected to more than double, from 2% in 2019 to over 5% in 2027. 4% long-term growth in this demographic, that has the highest demand for healthcare in general, and senior housing, in particular, will nearly double the potential customer base by 2035.

Until then Ventas is doing what it has to in order to stabilize US SHOP, including lowering rates to keep occupancy high and maximize cash flow.

(Source: investor presentation)

The demographic profile of Senior Housing properties Ventas owns is strong, with good growth expected in the markets in which it operates through 2024.

In June 2019 Ventas paid $1.8 billion for 29 Canadian SNH properties (and five under construction) from Montreal-based Le Groupe Maurice or LGM.

I'd also highlight our Canadian portfolio, which increased occupancy 40 basis points to 94.2% and grew NOI at a robust 4.7%. This performance underscores the health of the Canadian senior housing market, which now represents nearly 25% of the SHOP portfolio NOI posts our closing of LGM." - CFO Bob Probst

In Canada, SNH is far healthier due to a lack of overcapacity and thus about 6% higher occupancy.

(Source: investor presentation)

Ventas has invested $3.8 billion year to date, all of it in thriving industries (not US SHOP or senior housing). This clearly shows that management aims to keep diversifying into the strongest parts of the healthcare market.

In 2010 Ventas paid $5.3 billion for Lillibridge, giving the REIT its first toehold in the fast-growing and thriving medical office buildings or MOB industry.

(Source: investor presentation)

Today Ventas owns 359 MOBs, making up nearly 33% of its 1,200 total properties in the US and Canada.

YTD MOB SS NOI is up 2.9% and in Q3 that accelerated to 3.7%. SS NOI growth guidance for full-year 2019 was raised to 2.0% to 2.5% thanks to strong execution on locking in new contracts with leading research institutions such as Penn State, Washington University, Duke and Brown.

In 2016 Ventas bought Wexford Life Sciences, a leading research facility operator, for $3.6 billion. Ventas' research growth pipeline stands at $1.5 billion today, and that business' results were a blowout in Q3.

"Our R&I business which now exceeds six million square feet, led the way for office in the third quarter, increasing same-store cash NOI by a stellar 10.6%. Occupancy increased 290 basis points on strong lease-up at our Wake Forest assets while revenue per occupied square foot increased 7.6%." - VTR CFO

Research labs are reported under the office segment, and Ventas has focused $2 billion of its $3.8 billion YTD investments on those faster growing and thriving industries. $900 million of those investments are into research facilities that averaged 9.8% SS NOI growth over the last five quarters.

(Source: investor presentation)

When it first got into research facilities in 2016 the properties VTR bought already had a strong 94.1% occupancy. Today that's risen to 97% and many of its properties are starting to hit 100% occupancy so that could keep rising in the future. What's more, Ventas also is improving the credit quality of its tenant base, with the percentage of investment-grade research tenants rising from 74% in 2016 to 79% in Q3 2019.

(Source: investor presentation)

VTR's research tenants aren't just strong, they literally are the top-funded research institutions in the country and many have A-credit ratings from S&P. Combined VTR's research tenants account for 10% of all NIH medical funding.

And Ventas has only bought research facilities in 12 states so far. Here are just some of the research universities that management thinks it can work with in the future

University of Michigan

University of California San Francisco

University of Washington

University of California San Diego

Johns Hopkins

(Source: investor presentation)

It's precisely for those research universities, the juggernauts of medical academia, that Ventas is investing $2.4 billion into five new facilities that will be completed by 2022. When they are fully stabilized by 2024, management expects to earn 7%-plus cash yields on investment.

That's vs a weighted cash cost of capital of 4.7%, meaning Ventas will be making attractive 2%-plus investment spreads on those facilities. Better yet? The research universities it's already partnered with have $3.6 billion worth of land that can be used to build more research facilities, and VTR would be the one to build those.

Any new relationships it strikes with the likes of UC San Diego or Johns Hopkins will only further expand the growth and shadow project backlog.

Why is Ventas investing so heavily into top-quality offices and research facilities?

Because 97% of these properties are part of nation-spanning health networks with the strongest healthcare operators in the country. 87% of MOB NOI is from tenants with investment-grade counterparties, reducing the risk of cash flow disruption during a recession.

(Source: investor presentation)

In fact, 20% of its MOB rent comes from outpatient properties leased to tenants with A+ or higher credit ratings from S&P, and 96% of its hospitals (also reported under office segment) are rated "stable" to "very strong" by S&P.

87% of its office space is leased out to specialists, the fastest-growing part of the MOB market.

(Source: investor presentation)

Ventas' MOB and research facilities tend to be leased under very long-term contracts, with some of the best medical universities in the country.

"Among our key accomplishments in the quarter where execution of a 30-year lease with Drexel University for its new School of Nursing and Health Professions with an expected yield of nearly 10%, and the expansion of our footprint in the burgeoning used city market where our assets are currently 98% occupied." - VTR CEO, Q3 conference call

The point is that while 54% of cash flow is currently coming from the struggling senior housing business, that will eventually change as Ventas focuses its growth plans on MOB, research labs, and hospitals.

And let's not forget that it was only US SHOP, 25% of cash flow that struggled in Q3.

"On to triple net where same-store cash NOI increased by 2.1% for the third quarter driven by annual rent escalators across our diversified portfolio. Trailing 12-month EBITDAR and cash flow coverage for our overall stabilized triple net lease portfolio for the second quarter of 2019, the latest available information was stable at 1.5 times. Coverage in our triple-net senior housing, post-acute, and health system assets also held firm with the prior quarter... we're raising our full year 2019 same-store cash NOI triple net guidance to now range from 2% to 2.5%." - VTR CFO (emphasis added)

Ventas likely just needs sufficient time to improve its asset base, which includes potential asset sales for some of its weakest US SHOP facilities in struggling secondary markets.

(Source: investor presentation)

Secondary SHOP properties represent 21% of the portfolio but accounted for 44% of the decline in Q3's YOY NOI decline.

(Source: investor presentation)

Ventas has sold $365 million worth of properties (18 in total, mostly lower-quality SNH). That's part of its capital recycling program, which management says will include $600 million in dispositions in 2019 at an average cap rate of 6.7%.

(Source: investor presentation)

The lowest SNH supply growth in nine years in Q3 indicates that 2019 is likely to be the bottom for the industry, as demand growth finally catches up due to strong demographic tailwinds.

(Source: investor presentation)

More importantly, by 2021 new supply growth for the industry is expected to fall another 35%, including a 15% decline next year.

This is why even pessimistic analysts expect Ventas to stabilize its FFO and AFFO/share next year, following an 8% peak decline since 2017.

Now it's true that VTR's AFFO payout ratio is expected to peak at 93% in 2019, due to that 6% decline in cash flow per share. That means analysts expect Ventas to retain about $92 million in post dividend cash flow this year.

The good news is that Ventas is a master of using profitable asset sales and safe levels of low-cost debt to fund its turnarounds and return to growth.

"We were active in the debt capital markets in the third quarter. We extended our average debt maturity to nearly seven years and managed interest rate risk via issuance of $650 million of 3% senior notes to 2030 which were used to retire $600 million of 4.25% notes due 2022. To manage currency risk from the close of the LGM transaction, we also closed the CAD 500 million unsecured bank term loan at attractive pricing. Our net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio is 5.9 times at quarter-end." - VTR CFO

Ventas has a very strong balance sheet that allows it to continue delivering very safe dividends even with a temporarily elevated AFFO payout ratio.

5.9 leverage vs 6.2 industry average and 6.0 safe level

Interest coverage: 4.3 vs 3.1 industry average, 2.0 safe and 1.5 debt covenants

51% debt to capital vs 60% safe for this industry

BBB+ stable credit rating

The balance sheet, tied for the best in the industry, is why VTR was recently able to sell 11-year bonds at 3% and refinance already low-cost 4.25% debt. Its global diversification also helps it because on Nov. 5 Ventas sold five-year Canadian bonds at just 2.8% interest rates.

Ventas has average interest costs of 3.5% and those are likely to keep falling as it refinances further in our low-rate environment.

(Source: investor presentation)

Ventas has well staggered long-term debt maturities, with no major bonds coming due until 2022 when analysts expect its growth to be back up to 4%.

Basically Dividend Kings continues to have confidence in Ventas as a great high-yield dividend growth investment because

It has the best management team in the industry (and the 29th best CEO in America)

The greatest access to low-cost capital to finance its growth/diversification efforts

A long runway of growth projects in MOB, research, and hospitals

Secular demographic trends that will likely greatly increase demand for healthcare through at least 2040 but possibly far beyond

A very safe 5.4% yielding dividend that pays you to wait out the current pessimism

But those are just the fundamental reasons Dividend Kings' Fortress portfolio is buying Ventas. There's one final one that seals the deal for us in making our decision to add this Super SWAN REIT to our Fortress portfolio.

Reason 3: Valuation Is Now Reasonable, Creating Double-Digit Long-Term Return Potential

At this recent peak, Ventas was 18% overvalued and thus at increased risk that a short-term disappointment could send its share price crashing. Today Ventas has become reasonably priced based on the market-determined long-term multiples that investors have paid for its dividends and various forms of cash flow.

Ventas Valuation Matrix

Metric Market-Determined Fair Value Multiple 2019 Fair Value 2020 Fair Value 2021 Fair Value 5-Year Dividend Yield 4.67% $68 $68 $69 13-Year Dividend Yield 4.89% $65 $65 $66 25-Year Average Yield 6.34% NA NA NA PE NA NA NA NA P/Owner Earnings (Buffett FCF) NA NA NA NA P/FFO 15.7 $60 $61 $62 P/AFFO 17.0 $58 $58 $59 P/EBITDA 12.0 $63 $65 $71 P/EBIT 21.8 $56 $58 $63 EV/EBITDA 12.0 $63 $65 $71 Average $62 $63 $66

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research, Reuters', Gurufocus, YieldChart)

Here is Ventas' growth profile.

FactSet long-term growth consensus: 1.4% CAGR (likely too pessimistic)

Reuters' five-year CAGR growth consensus: -0.5% CAGR (definitely too pessimistic)

YCharts long-term growth consensus: 4.2% CAGR (likely realistic)

Long-term historical growth: 5.5% CAGR over 20 years, rolling growth range -2% to 9% CAGR

realistic long-term growth range: 2% to 7% CAGR

Historical fair value (for use in total return modeling): 14 to 16 times FFO

(Source: investor presentation)

Management's previous 5% to 7% long-term growth guidance might still be attainable if VTR were to make some big M&A moves. I consider 5% long-term growth the low end of guidance, to be reasonable though it would be backloaded with most growth occurring in 2023 and 2024.

The essence of historical valuation analysis is that a company can grow at its historically normal rate. If that holds true then a stock is very likely to return to fair value multiples of the past.

Even factoring in the very weak growth expected from the eight analysts that cover this REIT over the next few years, Ventas is likely to achieve similar growth rates as it has over the past decade (4.7% CAGR).

2018 (actual): -2%

2019 consensus (based on management's latest guidance): -6% growth

2020 consensus: 0% growth

2021 consensus: 2% growth

2022 consensus: 4% growth

As you can see Ventas' growth rate is expected to go through one of its slower periods between 2017 and 2020 as management adapts to changing industry conditions.

But Ventas isn't some dying REIT whose business model has failed but is expected to see stabilization and accelerating growth through 2022. Ventas' flat growth in 2020 means that investors have to be patient as the secular demographics backing up its strong asset base ramp up in the early to mid-2020s.

Are we saying that VTR is a screaming buy right now? No. We base the strength of my recommendations on a company's margin of safety, adjusted for quality and risk.

Quality Score Margin Of Safety Required For Reasonable Buy Margin Of Safety For Good Buy Margin Of Safety For Strong Buy Margin Of Safety For Very Strong Buy 7 (average quality) 0% 20% 30% 40% 8 (above average quality) 0% 15% 25% 35% 9 (blue chip quality) 0% 10% 20% 30% 10 (Sleep Well At Night quality) 0% 5% 15% 25% 11 (Super SWAN quality) 0% 0% 10% 20%

Here are the prices near which Ventas goes from a good buy to a strong and very strong buy.

Classification Discount To Fair Value 2019 Price 2020 Price 2021 Price Reasonable Buy 0% $62 $63 $66 Good Buy 0% $62 $63 $66 Strong Buy 10% $56 $57 $59 Very Strong Buy 20% $50 $50 $53

Why do we select these particular margins of safety for my stronger conviction buy recommendations? Because those discounts to fair value are what can deliver both generous and very safe income as well as solid returns even during periods of negative growth.

Ventas Returns From Strong Buy Valuation During -8% Growth Period

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

For example, in January 2018, before the last REIT bear market had bottomed, Ventas was about 10% undervalued and trading at 13.5 times cash flow. It's now back to fair value following its 21% recent bear market.

Yet investors have still enjoyed 8.2% CAGR total returns over nearly two years. That doesn't sound that impressive but during that time VTR's FFO/share actually shrank 8%.

When you buy a top-quality dividend stock at a sufficient margin of safety, you can make money even if its results are disappointing in the short term.

Why is Ventas a "very strong-buy" at a 20% discount to fair value or more? Because that translates to about 12 times FFO on VTR, which historically is near its severe bear market bottom range.

During the 2016 to 2018 REIT bear market, VTR fell as much as 37% and bottomed at 11.7 times FFO, a very safe 6.5% yield and was about 22% undervalued.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Remember that between 2018 and 2019 VTR's FFO/share is expected to shrink about 8%. Yet even after a 21% crash, VTR investors who bought this wonderful company at a wonderful price have still seen 33% total returns over two years, an 18.1% CAGR total return.

(Source: YCharts)

In fact, Ventas from a "very strong-buy" valuation has nearly doubled the broader market's total return and matched the red hot REIT sector's results. And that was during a period of -8% cash flow growth.

That is the power of combining quality, steady dividend growth, and strong valuation, all proven alpha-factor strategies that historically deliver market-beating total returns.

7 Proven Marketing Beating Strategies Over Time

(Source: Ploutos)

In fact, Ventas, with a historical beta of 0.25, is also a low volatility stock, which means it combines four alpha-factor strategies in one high-yield investment. If you buy it at the right price then Ventas can match its historical 13% CAGR total return.

But didn't we just say that Ventas is merely a good buy right now? Because it's 5% undervalued relative to this year's fair value and 6% based on 2020's expected results?

Indeed it is, so here's what Ventas' growth profile of 2% to 7% long-term growth can likely deliver.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Ventas growing at the slow end of its growth range, in-line with its own history, and returning to a P/FFO of 14 (slightly below where it sits now), would still deliver about 7% CAGR total returns.

The most bullish major asset manager is BlackRock and expects 7% CAGR total returns over the coming years. Most analysts expect far less and the consensus is for just 2.6% CAGR total returns from the S&P 500.

Compared to 3% to 7% CAGR returns from the broader market (Dividend Kings estimates 6% to 6.5%) Ventas' conservative return forecast is actually attractive.

Here's the base case Dividend Kings has for Ventas, 5% long-term growth, and a return to its mid-range FFO multiple of 15.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Ventas achieving the low end of management guidance can still deliver 11% CAHR total return potential. If it grows 4%, 1% slower than management guidance, then it's likely to deliver 10% CAGR total returns, beating the market while delivering very safe 5.4% yield that grows at a slow rate.

Dividend Kings' Fortress Portfolio targets double-digit long-term returns, and now that VTR is trading at a good valuation and able to deliver that, we're adding a starter position in this Super SWAN REIT.

Why just a starter position and not a full one (3% of our portfolio)? Because Ventas may not yet be done falling due to its risk profile.

Risks To Consider

Ventas' fundamental risks include continued oversupply in senior housing as well as a tightening labor market resulting in continued weakness in its US SHOP business, which accounts for 25% of NOI.

(Source: Hoya Capital Real Estate)

54% of total cash flow is from senior housing, and as you can see, while demand growth for this industry is expected to be high, and customer stays are long, supply growth also has been rising quickly.

(Source: Hoya Capital Real Estate)

Ventas has done a great job in diversifying into more stable and faster-growing industries such as hospitals, medical office buildings and research labs in recent years. However, it's going to be a few years before senior housing turns around and that will weigh on its growth in the medium term.

(Source: Hoya Capital Real Estate)

The SNH industry has continued to overbuild, with supply growth expected to run about 3.5% CAGR between 2015 and 2020.

While SNH has far less exposure to government healthcare regulatory risk (SNFs are the most exposed to that while SNH is mostly privately/insurance funded), the simple law of supply and demand hasn't been kind to VTR's triple-net-lease or SHOP SNH properties.

(Source: Hoya Capital Real Estate)

The good news is that occupancy has finally started to stabilize nationwide in SNH, though continued oversupply and private payers are pushing back on costs, resulting in modest rent growth for the industry in Q2.

Wage growth from a tight labor market is going to be another fundamental concern for VTR's SHOP business.

According to Charles Schwab, 107,000 net new monthly jobs are required to keep up with population growth. Anything above this causes unemployment to fall, and wage growth to continue its steady decade long upward trend.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, In October the rolling three-month job creation average hit 176,000, and it would have been about 190,000 factoring out the 42,000 temporary job losses from the GM strike which is now over. 167,000 is the 2019 average, meaning that job growth has actually been accelerating in recent months, as trade deal optimism and falling recession risk boost business and consumer confidence a bit.

Another risk to keep in mind is that about 12% of its triple-net lease senior housing rent (about 2% of total NOI) is from weaker tenants with sub 1.1 rent coverage ratios.

(Source: investor presentation)

1.1 is considered the minimum level necessary to avoid operator distress should the SNH downturn continue longer than expected. A 2% decline in NOI in a worst-case scenario wouldn't break VTR's safe dividend thesis by any means. But it might result in a potential 1% to 2% FFO/share decline next year and would push off the turnaround schedule even more.

Which brings us to valuation and volatility risk. This is where proper portfolio construction and risk management comes into play.

Ventas is down 21% from its highs, but merely slightly undervalued. It could well fall further because the "low rates" bubble that caused Wall Street to ignore its fundamental risks has now popped.

Euphoria can turn to extreme pessimism in a hurry, and thus it's possible that Ventas' P/FFO might not stop at 15 but fall even lower. We've already seen how volatile Ventas can be in times of extreme stress, like the SNF "apocalypse" and Financial Crisis.

But even since 2009, it's suffered plenty of volatility including several one-month corrections.

Month VTR Decline S&P 500 Starting P/FFO Overvaluation May 2013 -10.4% 2.3% 21.5 30% November 2013 -12.9% 3.0% 16.2 7% August 2015 -28.8% -6.0% 19.2 22% November 2016 -10.8% 3.7% 16.7 10% February 2018 -13.7% -3.7% 13.5 -10% October 2019 -10.9% 2.2% 18.7 20%

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

You'll note that Ventas' single month corrections don't line up well with broader market declines. They do, however, line up nicely with periods of overvaluation.

The terminal phase of Ventas' 2016 to 2018 bear market saw it crash even from a 10% discount due to REIT investor hysteria over rising interest rates.

While long-term rates have nothing to do with VTR's fundamentals (it's grown strongly even with 10-year yields at nearly 7%) during periods of pessimism and fear like we have today the "rates up REITs down" theme might weigh on the stock.

(Source: YCharts)

As recession risk has fallen from 48% (per the bond market and Cleveland Fed) to 26% on trade deal optimism and signs of a stabilizing economy, 10-year yields have rallied from 1.47% or nearly 30%.

If we get a phase one trade deal in November, which Reuters' reports as "more likely than not" then recession fears could abate even more. Factor in the steadily tighter job market and it's possible that rates could go a bit higher.

Michael Schumacher, director of rates strategy at Wells Fargo, wrote on Nov. 5 that he thinks the 10-year yield could end the year at 2%. Jim Caron, portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, also thinks 2% 10-year yields might be appropriate for our current economic fundamentals, though rates might overshoot to 2.15% or so.

Would that represent any fundamental reason not to buy Ventas? Absolutely not. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon famously predicted 10-year yields of 5% in September of 2018. That was the top and rates then were cut in half over the next year.

Any short-term weakness in Ventas caused by a potential spike in long-term rates is merely a good buying opportunity that we would use to add to our position at ever more attractive levels.

For each 5% VTR (or any stock) decline it's five-year CAGR total return potential rises by about 1%.

Dividend Kings doesn't market time, but merely tries to make reasonable and prudent weekly buys that fulfill our portfolio goals.

Buying Ventas, a wonderful company at a fair price, is a great way for us to achieve Fortress' mission of maximizing safe income as well as likely achieving market beating-double digit returns over time.

Bottom Line: Ventas Is Now A Good Buy After The Correction We Warned Was Coming

Falling rates caused Ventas, as well as most low volatility long-term lease oriented (defensive) REITs to fly into a bubble in 2019. On July 8 we warned income investors to wait for a return to fair value before investing in this Super SWAN.

Since then Ventas has fallen into a bear market, surprising no one who has any sense of valuation, risk management or market history.

Ventas' disappointing Q3 results were entirely a result of its US SHOP portfolio, which accounts for 25% of cash flow, a figure that is steadily declining. The best management team in the industry, led by one of the greatest CEOs in all of Corporate America, has a logical plan to stabilize SHOP in the medium term, return it to growth in the future, and continue diversifying into faster-growing and thriving businesses.

Ventas' long-term capital allocation track record is exceptional. Dividend Kings (including Brad Thomas) are confident that from today's slight discount to fair value Ventas can deliver not just a very safe 5.4% yield that grows slowly over time, but also double-digit long-term returns.

This is why Dividend Kings' Fortress portfolio is buying an initial position in Ventas because it's now 6% undervalued for 2020 and thus a "good buy." It may very well fall lower if the economic outlook brightens and long-term rates rise a bit more.

(Source: imgflip)

We're fine with that potential "risk" because we know that short-term volatility is the greatest friend to the disciplined and patient value investor concerned with fundamentals and valuation, instead of stock prices.

Our July Ventas article was a warning meant to prepare conservative income investors to create their own long-term luck.

(Source: AZ quotes)

With Ventas now trading at an attractive valuation, the opportunity for locking in a generous, safe and growing income as well as market-beating long-term returns on this Super SWAN REIT has finally arrived.

Author's Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VTR.