American Express Stock Spins, Despite Solid Fundamentals

If I were asked to name the stock of a high-quality company trading at modest low-to-mid teen multiples, growing the bottom line at a double-digit pace and whose appeal fails to be properly recognized by the market, American Express (AXP) would probably make it to the top of my list. Shares have been trading largely sideways for the past six months, despite a 9% to 10% run in the financial services sector (XLP) and the broad market (SPY) during the same period.

High quality meets positive momentum

The company's most recent earnings report reveals that American Express has been firing on all cylinders, aided by solid consumer discretionary spending and increased adoption of cashless payments, particularly outside North America. On the lending side, assets grew at a respectable (albeit decelerating) pace of 9% in 3Q19, while net interest yield expanded by 30 bps despite a generally unfavorable interest rate environment in the third quarter.

But worth noting, American Express is the major bank that is least exposed to movements in interest rates - a positive feature of the business model, in my view. As the graph below depicts, the company's revenues are overwhelmingly fee-based, while direct peers Discover (DFS) and Capital One (COF) derived more than 80% of its top line from net interest income in 3Q19. On the non-interest front, American Express' card fee revenues were particularly strong in the last quarter, having increased by a rich 19%. As CEO Stephen Squeri noted in the earnings call, "nearly 70% of the cards acquired this year are fee-based products, providing recurring subscription-like revenues".

Adding to American Express' high-quality profile are its credit metrics. Historically, the New York City-based bank has featured the lowest delinquency and charge off numbers in the industry, as the chart below illustrates.

The company's industry-leading position does not seem to be at risk, as American Express' executive team has pointed out that credit performance has been "better than the expectations we had at the beginning of the year". Those concerned about an eventual deterioration in credit quality across the economy if or when the expansionary cycle fizzles, as I am, should appreciate the bank's higher-quality assets.

On the stock

Despite the solid business fundamentals and generally favorable macroeconomic environment, AXP still trades at a modest next-year P/E of 13.4x and long-term PEG (current year P/E divided by five-year EPS growth expectations times 100) of 1.3x. While these multiples are a bit richer than those of most banking peers, I believe the higher quality of American Express' assets, the lower sensitivity to interest rate movements and the quasi-subscription nature of the fee business provide plenty of support for the modest valuation premium that AXP commands.

For the reasons described above and considering the recent share price malaise, AXP seems like one of the most compelling buys in a generally pricey equities market environment - despite the stock's pro-cyclical nature that should not provide much downside protection to share price in case of macroeconomic deterioration.

