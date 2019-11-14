DXC Technology Acquires Virtual Clarity For IT Outsourcing Push

The deal comes as DXC has announced it is selling non-core assets to focus on enterprise IT software and services.

Virtual Clarity provides IT outsourcing services to large and medium enterprises in industry verticals including Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Telecommunications.

DXC Technology said it has acquire Virtual Clarity for an undisclosed sum.

DXC Technology (DXC) announced it has acquired Virtual Clarity for an undisclosed amount.

Virtual Clarity operates as IT-as-a-Service [ITaaS] transformation advisory services provider.

With the deal, DXC is underlining its recently announced refocusing on enterprise IT technology stack service offerings as the firm sheds its non-core businesses to reignite earnings growth.

London, UK-based Virtual Clarity was founded in 2008 to provide business organizations with ITaaS transformation advisory services.

Management is headed by CEO Steve Peskin.

Virtual Clarity’s primary offerings include:

ClearInsight

ClearFoundation

ClearTransofirmation

ClearMigration

Investors in the company include Angels 5K. Source: Crunchbase

Market

According to a market research report by IBIS World, the IT consulting services industry in the US is projected to reach $484 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow due to rising corporate profit.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 4.2% between 2014 and 2019.

The industry is highly fragmented, with low capital requirements to enter. However, the industry has seen increased consolidation is some respects due to larger firms acquiring smaller ones to build out their offerings as clients seek fewer vendors amid the increasing complexity of IT environments.

Acquisition Terms and Financial

DXC didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn’t file a form 8-K or provide a change in financial guidance, so the deal was likely for a financially non-material amount.

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of September 30, 2019, DXC had $2.9 billion in cash and equivalents and $20.6 billion in total liabilities, of which $7.7 billion was long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the six months ended September 30, 2019, was $1.27 billion.

In the past 12 months, DXC’s stock price has dropped 44.4% vs. the U.S. IT industry’s rise of 25.7% and the overall U.S. Market’s growth of 13.1%, as the chart and corporate events graphic indicates below:

Earnings surprises have been positive in all twelve of the last twelve quarters, even as earnings have fallen more recently, as the cart shows below:

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has dropped markedly, according to a linguistic analysis shown here:

Commentary

DXC acquired Virtual Clarity for its focus on large-scale enterprise IT optimization processes.

As DXC president and CEO Mike Salvino stated in the deal announcement,

Virtual Clarity is a solid fit with our growth strategy with proven expertise in IT transformation and cloud migration. The company complements and enhances DXC’s capabilities in cloud, platforms and IT modernization, enabling DXC to help our clients with their digital transformation journey and improve their business outcomes.

Virtual Clarity is focused on the key verticals of Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Telecommunications.

We don’t know how much DXC paid for the deal, but it is in the context of DXC’s shedding of non-core assets representing 25% of its total revenue base and refocusing on the enterprise IT opportunities.

So in that light, the acquisition is justifiable and within the firm’s current focus area on providing more integrated service offerings to its customers.

Additionally, the Virtual Clarity deal underlines DXC’s intentions to expand its ITO (IT Outsourcing) business in response to customer demand.

DXC’s turnaround story is in its early stages, but it appears management ‘gets it’ and is taking steps to focus its efforts on its enterprise technology stack service offerings.

