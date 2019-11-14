5 Great Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

Each is between 4% to 62% undervalued, and likely to deliver not just safe dividends but double-digit, market-beating long-term total returns as well.

Today ET, EXPE, VTR, CBS, and CHRW are all quality dividend payers I can recommend at unjustified 52-week lows.

Buying quality cyclical companies that are in the low end of their industry cycles is literally the best time ever to buy SWAN stocks, including fast-growing dividend aristocrats.

I love when the market ignores objectively great fundamentals and sends quality companies down purely out of panic.

The Dividend Kings, which I helped co-found with Chuck Carnevale and Brad Thomas, have a core motto "quality first, valuation second and proper risk management always."

Our Master List of companies, 265 and counting, tells our members what dividend stocks are worth owning (via quality and dividend safety) scores, as well as what they are worth, a good price to buy at (margin of safety factoring in quality and risk profile), and what kind of realistic total returns can be expected if you buy them today.

Our valuation approach is based on decades of market data, Chuck Carnevale's 50 years of experience in asset management, and Ben Graham's timeless wisdom. Specifically that in the long-term the market always correctly "weighs the substance of a company."

Our specific valuation approach, which I'll detail in a moment, is based purely on a company's fundamentals, meaning dividends, earnings, and various forms of cash flow.

Why do we use this approach? Because since 1951 these have proven to be as or more effective as the standard price to book value approach to determining companies that are undervalued.

Over long enough periods, quality companies at attractive valuations outperform the broader market, ranging from 1% to 3.5% annually, depending on which valuation metric you're using.

The metrics we focus on also have had smaller peak declines in most decades spanning the past half century. While stocks have risen, we can't forget that equities are "risk assets" and suffer occasional bear markets.

Proper portfolio construction, including asset allocation, and company, industry, and sector caps, when combined with a margin of safety from undervaluation, is what helps you "win by not losing" during inevitable periods of market fear and panic.

My "Best Dividend Stocks To Buy Right Now" series not just offers great actionable recommendations in any given week, but also includes a step-by-step walk through of a reasonable and prudent way to screen quality companies for reasonable to attractive valuations.

The companies I highlight each week are taken from the Dividend Kings Master List, and usually we own them in one of our four model portfolios (High-Yield Blue Chip, Deep Value Blue Chip, Fortress, and $1 Million Retirement).

One of the screening techniques I point out in my weekly "Best Dividend Stocks To Buy" series is looking at companies trading near 52-week lows. No matter how high stocks fly, and how overvalued the broader market becomes, something good or great always is trading at reasonable or attractive valuations.

On Nov. 12, no less than 77 S&P 500 companies, 15.4% of index constituents, were trading in a bear market.

205 companies or 41% of large caps, were in a correction. Of course, a lot of companies that are at 52-week lows deserve to be, because they are low quality, with struggling business models potentially in permanent decline and sometimes have incompetent management.

Dividend Stocks Trading Near 52 Week Lows

(Source: Google Sheets) data as of November 13th

Here's my personal screen of companies near 52-week lows that are worth owning - at the right margin of safety. That's a discount to fair value high enough that you're not just well compensated for risks present in each business but sometimes can earn double-digit returns even if the thesis breaks entirely (we have 24 such anti-bubble stocks on the Dividend Kings Master List).

Here are five above-average to superb quality dividend stocks trading near 52-week lows that Dividend Kings recommends right now (and owns in our portfolios). Each offers not just safe and growing income, but from current valuations is likely to deliver double-digit total returns that should put the market's 3% to 7% CAGR total returns to shame over the next seven to 15 years.

5 Dividend Stocks Trading At 52-Week Lows Worth Considering

Company Ticker Yield Current Price 2019 Fair Value Discount To Fair Value 5-Year CAGR Total Return Potential Expedia (EXPE) 1.4% $97 $145 34% 10% to 31% Energy Transfer LP (uses K-1 tax form) (ET) 10.7% $11.4 $30 62% 21% to 35% C.H Robinson (CHRW) 2.7% $75 $109 31% 13% to 23% Ventas (VTR) 5.4% $59 $62 4% 6% to 15% CBS (CBS) 1.9% $37 $58 36% 21% to 32%

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research, Reuters', Gurufocus, YieldChart, Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

The way I value a company is by first looking at a company's growth profile to see if it can realistically keep growing at historical rates in the future.

Next, I examine the historical valuation range for total return modeling purposes.

And finally, I build a valuation matrix consisting of up to 10 (if appropriate for the industry) valuation fair value estimates based on fundamental valuation metrics.

Ventas Valuation Matrix

Metric Market-Determined Fair Value Multiple 2019 Fair Value 2020 Fair Value 2021 Fair Value 5-Year Dividend Yield 4.67% $68 $68 $69 13-Year Dividend Yield 4.89% $65 $65 $66 25-Year Average Yield 6.34% NA NA NA PE NA NA NA NA P/Owner Earnings (Buffett FCF) NA NA NA NA P/FFO 15.7 $60 $61 $62 P/AFFO 17.0 $58 $58 $59 P/EBITDA 12.0 $63 $65 $71 P/EBIT 21.8 $56 $58 $63 EV/EBITDA 12.0 $63 $65 $71 Average $62 $63 $66

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research, Reuters', Gurufocus, YieldChart)

After excluding outliers and any metric that isn't appropriate for a particular industry (like PE for REITs) I get a range of fair value estimates based on what real investors risking real money have actually paid for a company's fundamentals.

The intrinsic value likely lies within the total fair value estimate range, but the average of all of them is a reasonable approximation for what it's worth in any given year.

I then apply the appropriate margin of safety (discount to fair value) to determine when a stock goes from "reasonable" buy to good buy, strong buy and very strong buy.

Quality Score Margin Of Safety Required For Reasonable Buy Margin Of Safety For Good Buy Margin Of Safety For Strong Buy Margin Of Safety For Very Strong Buy 7 (average quality) 0% 20% 30% 40% 8 (above average quality) 0% 15% 25% 35% 9 (blue chip quality) 0% 10% 20% 30% 10 (Sleep Well At Night quality) 0% 5% 15% 25% 11 (Super SWAN quality) 0% 0% 10% 20%

Ventas recently plunged 23% from its 52-week high because it had been bid up to an absurd 22 P/FFO. That was due to "bond alternative" yield chasers assuming that its recession-resistant business model and low volatility (beta of 0.25 since 1997) made it safe to own during a period of increased recession risk.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

A 65% annualized decline in 2.5 months following a big earnings miss on this 11/11 quality Super SWAN REIT has hopefully taught a valuable lesson to "low rates = there is no alternative" yield chasers. No dividend stock is a true bond alternative, especially ones that are significantly overvalued and have a high negative margin of safety.

However, Ventas has now come down to fair value, in fact, it's trading at a slight margin of safety. Ventas is one of the Fortress portfolios newest buys this week. That's for a portfolio that's 100% Super SWANs and which is designed to deliver superior yield to the S&P 500 (and most dividend growth ETFs) as well as faster long-term income growth.

Now it's true that analysts have become more skeptical of management's long-term guidance for 5% to 7% growth.

(Source: investor presentation)

In fact, two of my three consensus sources are downright pessimistic about Ventas' growth prospects.

Ventas Growth Profile

FactSet long-term growth consensus: 1.4% CAGR (likely too pessimistic)

Reuters' five-year CAGR growth consensus: -0.5% CAGR (definitely too pessimistic)

YCharts long-term growth consensus: 4.2% CAGR (likely realistic)

long-term growth consensus: 4.2% CAGR (likely realistic) Long-term historical growth: 5.5% CAGR over 20 years, rolling growth range -2% to 9% CAGR

Realistic long-term growth range: 2% to 7% CAGR

Historical fair value (for use in total return modeling): 14 to 16 times FFO

Why are the Dividend Kings buying Ventas when the market hates it?

Here's FactSet's consensus for the next few years worth of FFO/share growth.

2018 (actual): -3%

2019: -6% (in-line with management guidance)

2020: 0%

2021: 2%

2022: 3%

It's true that Ventas has been struggling with its Senior Housing segment. Growth through 2020 is going to be pretty bad and gradually accelerate to a fraction of management's guidance.

But Brad Thomas, I and Morningstar's Kevin Brown all believe that Ventas' future is bright and that the best management team in the industry will successfully adapt over time, as needed.

Here's Morningstar's take on Ventas' long-term thesis following the big earnings miss.

Increased national senior housing supply has dragged on the company as growth has slowed, though we remain optimistic about the sector’s longer-term prospects given that construction starts in 2019 are less than half of the peak seen a few years ago and the demographic boon is only a few years away. Despite the possibility of further changes to the ACA, we think any changes will still result in a coordinated value and outcome-based system that will provide Ventas’ current portfolio strong tailwinds... Ventas’ management team has demonstrated great foresight in the industry and has made smart investment and capital allocation decisions that have benefited shareholders. We believe that Ventas will be leaders in the senior housing, medical office, life science and hospital industries over the next decade." - Morningstar (emphasis added)

And guess what? Ventas' rolling growth rates over time have ranged from -2% to 9% CAGR, and during that period it's still been valued at 14 to 16 times cash flow. Thus even the slower growth rate that most analysts expect is still likely to deliver strong total returns that make Ventas a "good buy" now.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research

If Ventas grows at the low end of its realistic growth range, 2%, then even a return to the low end of its fair value (14 times FFO) still could deliver nearly 7% CAGR total returns.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

If management achieves the upper end of growth guidance, the REIT would likely return to the upper end of fair value and deliver up to 15% CAGR total returns. That's good enough to potentially double your investment over five years.

In the meantime, you earn a very safe 5.4% yield that's growing slowly but whose growth is expected to accelerate in the future.

Our base case on Ventas is 5% growth over time and a mid-range 15 P/FFO, resulting in 11% CAGR total returns. Fortress targets double-digit return potential on every company we buy and Ventas now makes the cut, precisely because we didn't buy it when it was in a bubble, but are buying, in the words of Warren Buffett "a wonderful company at a fair price."

Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer is possibly the most hated stock on Wall Street these days, despite objectively great fundamentals and rapidly-growing cash flow.

(Source: Motley Fool)

Objective truth is that Energy Transfer is worth a lot more than its current stock price indicates and every quarter its value gets slightly higher as cash flow increases.

Three main things are hammering ET right now.

First, MLPs are experiencing an unprecedented amount of bearishness, as Hinds Howard, one of Seeking Alpha's top MLP analysts, recently explained.

"This was the 7th negative week for the MLP Index in a row, which only happened one other time in 24 years (March/April 2012 was the last time). Also, this will be 14th negative week of last 17, just three positive weeks in four months! Never before have MLPs been negative 14 of 17 weeks... this prolonged and ongoing midstream weakness is due to a brutal combination of technical and fundamental forces. Technical headwinds (as discussed here ad nauseam) from big slow institutional capital exiting MLPs while retail investors are throwing in the towel and selling to lock in tax losses after one more distribution payment. Fundamental headwinds from (investor-imposed) producer discipline driving down outlooks for those less diverse and more upstream-oriented midstream operators." -Hind Howard (emphasis added)

Unprecedented levels of pessimism, that fly in the face of objectively strong fundamentals, (ET's cash flows keep rising, coverage ratio is climbing and leverage is falling) is the classic "be greedy when others are fearful" buying opportunity.

We have been buying Energy Transfer steadily each week, defying the fear, because we know that, in the words of Warren Buffett "our facts and reasoning are right."

The second reason MLPs are down: Worries that major US gas producer Chesapeake Energy (CHK) could go bankrupt.

"CHK’s credit facility contains a leverage covenant that begins at 5.5x for allowable leverage, and ramps down quarter beginning in 4Q19 by 25 basis points each quarter. On a total asset basis, we estimate that the company could brush up against this covenant in 3Q20 with our estimated net debt to LTM EBITDA of ~4.5x in 3Q20 vs. covenant restriction of 4.5x, after which we forecast the company to be out of compliance with the covenant.” - SunTrust (emphasis added)

Guess how much of ET's cash flow comes from CHK? According to the third quarter conference call "less than 1%."

Finally, there's one final reason that Energy Transfer crashed, a 6% plunge at the open on Nov. 13.

The FBI has begun a corruption investigation into how Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration came to issue permits for construction on a multibillion-dollar pipeline project to carry highly volatile natural gas liquids across Pennsylvania." - Associated Press

This is classic headline risk, which can cause irrational stock crashes with very little risk to a company's fundamentals. Mariner 1 is already complete and Mariner 2 is scheduled to be completed in 2020.

The FBI is not investing ET itself, merely whether or not PA's governor inappropriately approved permits.

Worst case is that PA ends up pulling the permits on Mariner 2, and Mariner 1, already in service, would likely keep operating. Mariner 2 would likely be delayed, but even if it were canceled Energy Transfer's cash flow growth would only be modestly affected. Existing cash flow would continue uninterrupted and a 1.98 coverage ratio (50% DCF payout ratio) means that Energy Transfer's risk of a payout cut is basically unaffected at 2% or less (even in a recession).

At $11 (Dividend Kings bought more at $10.93) Energy Transfer is now literally trading at its lowest valuation in history on a P/EBITDA per unit basis. It's priced for death - but here's its growth profile, which shows a thriving pipeline giant, not a failing one.

Energy Transfer Growth Profile

FactSet long-term growth consensus: 6.0% CAGR

Reuters' five-year CAGR growth consensus: 16.5% CAGR (almost certainly too bullish)

YCharts long-term growth consensus: 6.0% CAGR

Historical growth rates: 15.0% CAGR over 14 years

rRealistic growth range: 3% to 7% CAGR

Historical fair value range: four to five times EBITDA/unit (3.4 bear market average)

Energy Transfer Conservative Total Return Forecast

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Even if you assume Energy Transfer never surpassed its 3.4 EBITDA/unit bear market average valuation, a safe 11% yield and 62% margin of safety means that 21% CAGR total returns are the conservative forecast.

And that's if it only grows at 3%, half as fast as most analysts expect. For context, 3% to 4% is the organic growth ET's $3 to $4 billion in annual growth spending will generate.

If it were to stop building new projects entirely, it's current valuation would allow $3.1 billion in retained cash flow to buy back 10% of its stock each year, at DCF yields of 22%.

In other words, 3% is truly a very conservative growth estimate on this MLP.

Energy Transfer Bullish Total Return Forecast

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

7% growth is the upper end of what I consider realistic, resulting from aggressive buybacks starting in 2021 and $4 billion in growth spending per year. That rate of growth would justify a return to the upper end of the MLP's fair value range, which could end up delivering 354% total returns over five years.

Expedia is a 9/11 blue chip tech stock that crashed 27% after missing earnings and management cutting EBITDA growth guidance by 7% for 2019.

(Source: YCharts):

We bought it that day and stand ready to keep buying should it continue getting even more undervalued. That's right up until Deep Value Portfolio's risk limit on the company which is 10% of the portfolio if the margin of safety is high enough and the investment thesis intact.

Why did Expedia fall off a cliff? Mainly because Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has been changing its algorithm, making it harder for the company to remain in top search position. It's been ramping up marketing as a result but it continues to grow its bookings by 8% to 10% depending on its platform.

EXPE owns some of the strongest online travel brands, including in the thriving vacation property rental markets.

Expedia (in over 30 countries)

Hotels.com (90 localized websites in 41 languages)

Hotwire

Travelocity

VRBO

Orbitz

Trivago (a leading metasearch platform in 55 countries, but especially popular in Europe, that connects to over 400 travel sites comparing pricing at more than 3 million hotel rooms and rentable homes)

Egencia (full-service corporate travel site serving over 60 countries in North America, Europe, and Asia)

What do top analysts such as Morningstar's Dan Wasiolek think of the big earnings miss?

We expect Expedia's global share of the total travel booking market to reach 6.8% in 2023 from 5.9% in 2018, aided by investments into international markets and vacation rentals in 2019 and 2020, which will support the company's network advantage (source of its narrow moat)... Expedia has built a leading network of online travel services, which has driven a strong user base. We expect this network effect to remain over the next decade but see maturation and supplier consolidation causing some headwinds to this advantage in U.S. markets... After reviewing Expedia's third quarter, we are decreasing our fair value estimate to $170 per share from $185 per share, due to higher marketing costs throughout our 10-year forecast from elevated competition from Google. Our fair value estimate implies a 2020 adjusted enterprise value/EBITDA multiple of 12 times... Our consolidated Expedia sales forecast is for average annual growth of 8.7% (9.6% prior) over the next five years, as we account for lower near-term sales, due to softer economic trends. We continue to expect Expedia to leverage its network advantage over the long term with 2023 operating margins reaching 9.8% from 6.4% in 2018." - Morningstar (emphasis added)

Dividend Kings agrees with Morningstar's five-star value rating though we only estimate a fair value of $145 in 2019. We also agree with the consensus estimate from three sources that EXPE will continue to deliver strong growth in the future.

Expedia Growth Profile

FactSet long-term growth consensus: 14.2% CAGR

Reuters' five-year CAGR growth consensus: 8.6% CAGR

YCharts long-term growth consensus: 18.4% CAGR

long-term growth consensus: 18.4% CAGR Historical growth rate: 8.7% CAGR over the last 15 years (7% to 36% CAGR rolling growth rates)

Realistic growth range: 7% to 18% CAGR

Historical fair value range: 17 to 23 PE

Our conservative return model assumes slower growth that's about half of what most analysts expect, even after the big earnings miss.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

If EXPE grows at 7% and returns just to the low end of historical fair value, investors could see 10% annualized returns over the next five years.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

If EXPE grows as fast as YCharts expects and trades at the high end of historical fair value, then it could nearly quadruple your investment.

C.H Robinson is 10/11 quality SWAN stock CHRW that becomes a dividend aristocrat in 2020 (24-year growth streak).

(Source: Ycharts)

CHRW is the largest trucking logistics company in the world, with 20% market share of a $75 billion industry. It operates globally so the trade conflict slowing growth and causing a mild global manufacturing/industrial recession caused revenue in Q3 to drop 10%.

But guess what? The trade conflict won't last forever and things will eventually turn around for Robinson. Here are the Factset consensus figures highlighting what 22 analysts covering this SWAN stock and future dividend aristocrat expect in the coming years.

2018 (actual): 41% EPS growth

2019: -6% consensus growth

2020: -2% growth

2021: 7% growth

2022: 11% growth

I'm not a fan of turnaround stories and CHRW is not one. This isn't a value trap, just a cyclical company that's in a down industry cycle. That's exactly the time you want to buy and build your positions in top quality industry juggernauts such as this.

Here's CHRW's growth profile weeks after analysts have had time to digest the big earnings miss.

C.H Robinson Growth Profile

FactSet long-term growth consensus: 9.0% CAGR

Reuters' five-year CAGR growth consensus: 5.5% CAGR

YCharts long-term growth consensus: 10.0% CAGR

long-term growth consensus: 10.0% CAGR Historical growth rate: 12.9% CAGR over the last 20 years (8% to 41% CAGR rolling growth rates)

Realistic growth range: 5% to 10% CAGR

Historical fair value range: 21 to 24 PE

(Source: YCharts)

CHRW's long-term growth consensus forecast can be volatile. But it's recently spiked higher back to 10%. Reuters' slower five-year forecast factors in several negative years and is not an indication of long-term growth potential.

FactSet and YCharts look across several economic cycles and estimate that CHRW will continue delivering high-single-digit/low double-digit growth.

The company's growth runway and proven ability to consolidate the industry via smart M&A is an obvious catalyst for achieving those expected growth rates.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Even if Robinson does grow slowly over the next five years, say due to a recession in 2021 (26% probability according to the bond market) it could still deliver double-digit returns by 2024.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

If we avoid recession and CHRW grows as expected, about 10% CAGR, then it could nearly triple your investment. That's the power of an out of favor SWAN aristocrat and smart/low-risk deep value investing.

CBS is an 8/11 above-average quality company whose price has gone nowhere since 2014 due to the drama surrounding the corporate boardroom battle with Sumner Redstone (whose National Amusements owns 80% of CBS voting rights), which led to the ouster of CEO Less Moonves in 2018.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

When CBS began its five-year bear market it traded at 23 times earnings (35% overvalued = bubble stock). Since 2014 earnings have grown 70% and dividends 52%. In other words, the stock price falling 47% is due to CBS being in a bubble, not because anything was fundamentally wrong with the company.

CBS in 2014 was dangerously overvalued, a bubble stock. Today it's an anti-bubble stock with the market ignoring strong fundamentals for so long there is little risk of losing money as long as competent management executes well.

Losing Moonves was a blow to be sure since under his watch CBS became the most dominant network channel. But Moonves built a deep bench at CBS and interim CEO Joseph Ianniello was the COO since 2013. In other words, I'm not worried that CBS is attempting to merge with Viacom (the companies split in 2006) with a wet behind the ears newbie at the helm.

After closing the deal with Viacom in late 2019, CBS will be a media powerhouse in a world were content is king, as Morningstar's Neil Macker explains

"The firm continues to invest aggressively in content, with 94 shows in production, up 20% from last year and up more than 120% versus five years ago. CBS continues to build up the strength of its library with five new shows this fall that have found audiences, along with the number-one comedy, Young Sheldon, and the number-one drama, NCIS. Management claims that the back catalog contains over 1,000 TV episodes that have not been fully monetized." - Morningstar (emphasis added)

(Source: investor presentation)

CBS owns some very strong content, including 3,600 films and more than 140,000 TV shows. It's globally diversified with media on five continents, including 750 TV series, 325 of them international, airing in 183 countries in 45 languages.

(Source: investor presentation)

The new ViacomCBS will be a true media giant, and the balance sheet will be unaffected by the deal. $500 million in expected synergies within two years of closing (so by 2021) could boost operating income by 8.5% all on its own.

Analysts already are factoring in the merger into their consensus estimates that now look like this.

2018 EPS growth (actual): 18% (tax cuts)

2019: -3% consensus growth

2020: 8% growth

2021: 18% growth

2022: 15% growth

Yes, 50% of revenue is from advertising which is economically sensitive. But with 12-month recession risk falling from 48% to 26% in recent months, there's no reason for CBS to be trading at 6.9 times forward earnings which is less than half its 14 to 16 historical PE. Especially not when the merger and expected synergies are likely to drive double-digit medium-term earnings and cash flow growth.

Morningstar's pro-forma model including Viacom says CBS is worth $77 today. Dividend Kings' model doesn't include Viacom and we estimate it's worth $58 in 2019, about $63 in 2020 and $74 in 2021. But with the stock at $37 the point is that CBS is a screaming bargain.

CBS Growth Profile

FactSet long-term growth consensus: 6.7% CAGR

Reuters' five-year CAGR growth consensus: 9.9% CAGR

Ycharts long-term growth consensus: 9.9% CAGR

historical growth rate: 4.8% CAGR over the last 20 years (-1% to 18% CAGR rolling growth rates)

Realistic growth range: 5% to 10% CAGR

Historical fair value range: 14 to 16 PE

You'll notice that CBS isn't going to sustain super-fast growth over the long term. But to warrant a 6.9 forward PE a company would have to grow at about -3% CAGR forever, according to Ben Graham's fair value formula.

In fact, Graham estimated that a company with stable cash flow and zero long-term growth potential is worth about 8.5 times earnings. CBS is trading at under seven and likely to grow at high-single, low-double digits.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Even if it grows at the low end of our expectations, and merely returns to the low end of its historical fair value, CBS is such an anti-bubble stock that it could nearly triple our investment.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

If it grows as most analysts expect, and returns to the upper end of historical fair value, it could potentially quadruple our investment.

This is why Dividend Kings owns CBS and has lots of room under our risk cap to keep buying more, should the market decide to tank its shares to even more absurdly undervalued levels.

Bottom Line: Something Great Is Always On Sale...If You Know Where To Look

I know that it's hard to believe, especially when your companies are in the midst of a painful bear market. But as so many legendary investors have pointed out, in the short term the market can and often is dead wrong about the value of companies.

"There is evidence that the stock market is more efficient in processing information about what other investors are doing than it is in processing fundamental information about the underlying assets, which is why stock prices so often turn out with hindsight to have been crazy rather than rational." - Peter Bernstein, legendary asset manager and pioneer in alpha factor investing strategies (emphasis added)

The market may be at all-time highs, and about 10% historically overvalued. But Expedia, Ventas, Energy Transfer, C.H Robinson, and CBS represent just a handful of the 132 companies on the Dividend Kings Master List that are trading at fair value or better.

In fact, there are dozens of quality dividend growth stocks trading at anti-bubble valuations. Anti-bubble companies are those that offer a margin of safety so high that even little or no growth can still deliver decent and or market-beating returns.

Not everything I've presented today is an anti-bubble stock. Ventas is merely a good buy. But the point is that screening for both quality and valuation off lists of 52-week lows can be a highly rewarding endeavor.

Don't believe me? Just ask the 22 double-digit winners we own in the Dividend Kings Deep Value Blue Chip Portfolio. And that portfolio has only been running for 18 weeks.

Dividend Kings' Deep Value Portfolio Double-Digit Winners

(Source: Morningstar)

I can't tell you when the bear market in any quality dividend stock will end. But I can tell you that as long as you buy with a sufficient margin of safety, and cash flow and payouts grow over time, then generous income and strong total returns are guaranteed.

(Source: imgflip)

All that's required is patience, discipline, and proper risk management, so you can buy enough time to be proven right.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings are long ET, EXPE, CBS, CHRW, and VTR.