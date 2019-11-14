Don't Panic - Moody's Cuts Outlook On U.K. Credit Rating

There are two good reasons not to panic about Moody's cutting the outlook on the U.K.'s credit rating.

Sovereign credit ratings

We tend to think of a credit rating as what determines the interest rate or yield of a bond. And that's not really quite how it works. Sure, AAA bonds trade at lower yields, higher prices, than C and other non-investment grades, but the causality is not unidirectional. It's not really the rating that determines the yield, it's the yield reflecting all the background information that leads to the rating. Or, if you prefer, the events are what determines both the yield and the rating.

Sure, our own credit rating is a calculation of how much we've borrowed, what we earn and how much we've repaid over the years. But for corporates not so much. An initial rating of a bond will indeed be a run of the numbers through the agency equation. Subsequent changes will be reactions to market conditions rather than a recalculation of the internal company numbers.

With sovereign ratings, this goes one further. No one pays for these, they're done by the ratings firms more as a PR exercise than anything else. Further, changes in ratings are reactions to market evaluations of what is happening.

That is, it's not Moody's lowering a sovereign rating, it's Moody's acknowledging a fall in the sovereign rating. Perhaps not wholly and entirely exactly, but it's much closer to that second than the first.

The effect on prices of Moody's current change on the UK rating will, therefore, be around and about zero.

UK rating

Moody's has changed the outlook on the UK rating:

Moody's downgrades outlook on UK's rating on Brexit paralysis

Well, no, not really, but then that's CNBC for you. Moody's has changed the outlook, but not for that reason:

Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed the outlook on the Government of the United Kingdom's Aa2 ratings to negative from stable.

Which comes first, the rating or the yield?

The question really becomes part of that efficient market hypothesis. Which says that markets are efficient at processing information - note that's all it does say. This means that no one can beat the market, consistently and over long periods of time.

This being true - and it's true enough, even if not perfectly true - the corollary is that no one has that more information which isn't available to the rest of the market. At least, with sovereign bonds, this will be true. Sovereigns don't share special information with the ratings agencies, it isn't like corporates perhaps opening their books for a detailed examination.

So, if there's no new or special information, then the ratings agency doesn't have anything not available to the market in general. Or, if the EMH is true - which it largely is - then the ratings announcement will be just a confirmation of information that is already in market prices.

Here are gilts yields over the past week:

(Gilts yields from the FT)

As we can see, yields were rising in the lead up to the ratings change. That is, the information leading to the ratings change was already in market prices. The ratings change itself was concurrent with a fall in yields.

No, this doesn't mean that ratings or outlook degrade leads to a rise in prices, fall in yields. Rather, the information leading to the rating change was already in prices.

It's possible to be more academic about it. This from the European Central Bank:

....rating and outlook announcements are essentially not anticipated in the previous 1 or 2 months but; vi) there is evidence of bi-directional causality between sovereign ratings and spreads in a 1-2 week window;

Yes, that's me being very specific in my quotation. Yet, that fits with my claim. "Bi-directional" means the information is flowing both ways. Or, of course, that both are being caused by the processing of the same information.

We can even run this through the EMH again. The ratings agency doesn't know 2 months out that it's about to change the sovereign rating. Nor does the market know about the coming change. But as that change becomes closer, the information leading to the change gets incorporated into both models, the agency's and the market's.

As for the dip after the announcement, well, we've all heard about buy the rumour and sell the fact, haven't we?

So, it's changed, but why?

This broad erosion in the predictability and cohesion of policymaking is mirrored in areas of policy that are significant from a credit perspective. Most importantly, the UK's broad fiscal framework, characterized by features such as multi-year budget plans and more detailed revenue and spending decisions announced for the outer years of the planning period, has weakened. Following the significant fiscal consolidation that took place between 2010 and 2015, more recent years have seen an increasing willingness to move the goalposts, with changes to the longer-term fiscal anchor and the definition of fiscal targets and a revealed preference to shift the fiscal tightening to outer years of a five-year horizon. Successive governments have announced large, permanent increases in public expenditures, most notably a large increase in spending on the National Health Service (NHS), outside the normal calendar for fiscal policy changes and without detailed policy plans.

So, the real story

Yes, OK, Brexit. But it's not actually Brexit itself. It's that no one can agree on what should be done. Therefore, politics is flapping about and not paying attention to other issues.

It gets worse than this too. Given that no agreement - among the political class at least - seems possible on this major issue; therefore, everyone is promising the voters ever greater amounts of borrowed money in an attempt to win favour.

In British politics, if you want to win people over to your view on Europe, you promise more money for the National Health Service. Actually, if you wish to win people over to your view on anything at all, the function of white lines in the road, the Bulgarian Question, you promise more for the NHS.

So, given the Brexit non-agreement, we're seeing ever greater promises of money to be lavished upon state services. This is only getting worse as we enter this current election period of course.

The point is that Moody's isn't changing the outlook because of Brexit. Rather, because Brexit is the focus, other issues aren't being attended to.

The weakening of the fiscal policy environment is evident in the data. Even after years of fiscal consolidation, the country remains highly indebted, with gross general government debt being only marginally below its 2015 peak of 86.9% of GDP, and unlikely to fall significantly over the medium term. In Moody's baseline projections, the UK's general government debt is set to stay broadly unchanged at around 85% of GDP over the next 3-4 years, absent any unexpected economic shocks. While that is a lower level than assumed when Moody's downgraded the UK's rating to Aa2 in September 2017, the trajectory has changed. Then, Moody's expected a gradual decline in the debt burden over the longer term. Now, Moody's sees little appetite or opportunity for that to happen. Indeed, the risks are that debt will begin to rise. In the current political climate, Moody's sees no meaningful pressure for debt-reducing fiscal policies.

Quite so.

Reasons not to panic

While this is all politically and fiscally undesirable, it's not a grand issue for the following two reasons.

The first being that at this level, ratings are reactive, not predictive. The events have already taken place, they are already in market prices. The change in the rating or outlook, therefore, is a confirmation of reality, not an influence upon it. Don't expect any re-rating of yields or prices of UK debt as a result, therefore - they've already happened.

The second reason is that Moody's is now doing this to everyone:

Rating agency Moody's cut its global sovereign outlook for 2020 to 'negative' from 'stable' on Monday, saying disruptive and unpredictable world politics would slow growth and increase the risk of economic or financial shocks.

Again, they're probably right, but this is confirmation of already known information, not some new event that will affect prices.

Negative 2020 outlook for sovereigns globally as unpredictable, disruptive political environment exacerbates credit challenges

OK, a slowing global economy, a ratings watch on sovereigns. We're surprised by any part of this how?

My view

The specifics of the Moody's change in the UK aren't really about Brexit. Rather, about the inability of politics to cope with two ideas at the same time. Or, perhaps, to purchase an election with public spending.

We also have that more global point to consider.

The investor view

It is important to understand that sovereign credit ratings aren't predictive. As such, they don't affect market prices. Sure, a D means that many funds can't buy it, but the fall in price will have come before the ratings change.

Essentially, what is being said here by Moody's is that the general fiscal stance of government around the world is becoming looser. The price changes associated with that have already happened.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.