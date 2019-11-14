Technically Speaking For November 14, 2019

According to the Philadelphia Fed, we can expect further growth in the next 3-6 months.

Are some basic market assumptions no longer valid? Today in the Financial Times, Mohamed El-Erian argues that five arguments underlying most investment decisions are no longer valid -- or, should at least be questioned. Key among them:

There is a growing trend that emphasizes nationalism and domestic interests at the expense of trade, which means globalization will slow and could be reversed. This means ... ... emerging markets will suffer. The global dynamic over the last 30 years has emphasized the South-North trade (South American raw materials to North America) and the East-West trade (Asia-North America/Europe). Assuming Erian is right, this means emerging markets will experience slower growth, making them less attractive investments.

The leading outlook is still positive according to the Philadelphia Fed: The Philly Fed's LEI is a pretty basic indicator -- its primary components are building permits, initial unemployment claims, the 10-year-3 month spread, and delivery times from the ISM manufacturing survey. However, all of those indicators have a strong track record.

Fed President Harker (non-voting; emphasis added):

Whether or not 2 percent is an adequate pace of growth has been another subject of debate, but there is, by and large, consensus among economists and forecasters that this is trend. And from a policy perspective, there isn’t much that monetary policy can do to change that. I’ve said before — ad nauseam, really — that the power and reach of monetary policy is relatively constricted. Meaningful change to the nation’s growth trajectory requires fiscal policy. The Fed can create the conditions for growth to take root, but for it to flourish, it needs the nourishment of legislative action.

There are two very important points above. First, potential GDP = population growth + productivity growth. There's no getting around that fact. Which means the US either needs to increase its population or productivity growth. Second, government spending is a key driver of the economy, currently accounting for 17% of total GDP. But it can have a disproportionate impact, as it can fund pure research and development, infrastructure spending, and other, nonprofit-oriented endeavors that can eventually be monetized by the private sector.

Let's turn to today's performance tables: The equity markets fluctuated around the unchanged level, making today a wash. The long end of the Treasury market rose, which stands in contrast to the few days of strong selling. Sector performance was mixed. The top four slots were evenly split between aggressive sectors (basic materials and consumer discretionary) and defensive sectors (utilities and real estate). The other sectors also fluctuated around 0, making today more of a wash.

Let's turn to a few key charts, starting with the 30-day chars of the IWM, QQQ, and SPY: The IWM is still in a solid, 30-day uptrend. Since the beginning of November, prices are trending mostly lower. The QQQ is also in an uptrend but might also be forming a rounding top. The SPY is still in a solid uptrend as well.

Next, let's look at the 10 largest members of the XLK, an ETF which has done well for the last few weeks: Apple (top row, left) is in the middle of a strong rally; Intel (middle row, left) and Nvidia (middle row, far right) are in a rally and both are near a 52-week high. Mastercard and Microsoft (middle two in the middle for) are consolidating after a solid rally. Three charts (Adobe, Salesforce, and Cisco, the last three on the top row) are weak. But overall, these charts bode well for the tech sector going forward.

There's little to add to the above commentary except to note that it's technically beneficial for the markets to consolidate after a decent rally.

That being said, stay tuned tomorrow for the weekly recap.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.