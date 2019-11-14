L'Oréal: An Increasingly Asian Growth Story

While there are good reasons to expect high single-digit earnings growth and an elevated valuation, the shares offer little margin of safety.

Shares of French cosmetics giant L'Oréal (OTCPK:LRLCF)(OTCPK:LRLCY) continue to command a large premium. As I type, the stock trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of around 34x expected 2019 profit, up from 25x at this point five years ago. As you would expect that has provided a nice tailwind to stockholder returns. By my count, roughly 50% of the share price appreciation enjoyed by shareholders since this point in 2014 has come from the expanding valuation multiple. While there are solid reasons to expect L'Oréal to continue to perform well, the lingering issue of valuation shouldn't be ignored.

Brief Business Recap

It surprises me that L'Oréal doesn't get more coverage here on Seeking Alpha. It is, after all, one of not very many European dividend aristocrats. Most folks will no doubt have heard of the company so I'll keep this brief: L'Oréal operates right across the spectrum of cosmetics and beauty products. It breaks its business down into four broad reporting divisions: L'Oréal Luxe, Consumer Products, Professional Products and Active Cosmetics.

(Image Source: L'Oréal 2018 Annual Report)

L'Oréal Luxe represents skin care, makeup and perfume brands available for purchase in cosmetics stores, department stores and travel retail outlets. Notable power brands (i.e. €1 billion plus in annual sales) in the division include Lancôme and Yves Saint Laurent Beauty. 2018 divisional revenue came in at €9,367 million, with a divisional operating margin of around 22%.

The Consumer Products division represents brands sold through mass retailing channels such as supermarkets and drugstores. Notable brands include L'Oréal Paris, Garnier and Maybelline New York. 2018 divisional revenue came in at around €12,032 million, with a divisional operating margin of just over 20%.

Professional Products, as the name suggests, represents L'Oréal products sold to professional customers such as hair salons. The division contributed €3,263 million to overall sales last year with an operating margin of 20%.

Lastly, we have the Active Cosmetics division, which is the smallest in terms of sales/profit contribution. It represents skincare products that basically straddle the dermatology/cosmetics line. Products are sold in pharmacies, drugstores and so on. Last year it contributed around €2,275 million to company-wide sales with an operating margin of 23%.

Four Things To Like About L'Oréal

Truth be told there's a lot to like about L'Oréal but four things stand out to me in particular. First, it is fairly diversified despite being a "pure play" beauty stock. Operationally it captures pretty much the entirety of the cosmetics spectrum, and geographically it operates all over the world. Furthermore, it tends to produce its goods close to where it sells them, so things like trade wars and tariffs are less of an issue.

Second, its marketing firepower is second to none. One thing that separates beauty and cosmetics stocks from other consumer names is the very high levels of recurring marketing spend. At 30% of revenue L'Oréal spends more to market and promote its products than make them. The good news is that an €8 billion marketing budget is firepower that no other company can devote to beauty and cosmetics alone.

Third, it runs a very tight ship. Operating margins have increased in something like 18 out of the last 20 years, and will increase this year too. It also has an unusually strong balance sheet that currently registers a net cash position.

Data by YCharts

Finally, the dividend record is arguably the best of any European mega-cap. It has raised its per-share distribution in every year since at least 1994 (possibly longer), making it a true dividend aristocrat. Not many European stocks can boast that kind of record. Moreover, if you hold the stock for more than two calendar years you get a 10% loyalty bonus added to your dividend.

An Increasingly Asian Growth Story

The beauty industry is a steady, albeit not spectacular, grower. On average it tends to be worth low-to-mid single-digits more than the year prior, with the 5.5% growth seen in 2018 being the best in a decade. Typically, L'Oréal tends to outperform this trend by a percentage point or so in terms of its own sales. Throw in historically reliable margin expansion and you had the recipe for mid-to-high single-digit profit growth.

Increasingly, the vast majority of that growth is being generated in Asia (specifically in China). For instance, over the first nine months of 2019 company-wide like-for-like sales were up 7.5% on a constant currency basis. North-America and Western Europe - together responsible for around 55% of sales - reported like-for-like growth that was essentially flat. In contrast, Asia-Pacific like-for-like growth clocked in at well over 20%. All the operating divisions outlined above are putting in double-digit sales growth figures in the region.

Courtesy of that performance, 2019 will see Asia-Pacific become the largest single contributor to L'Oréal's total sales. That seems to be a pretty established trend too: last year the company barely generated positive sales growth in "Western" markets after stripping out inflation.

(Data Source: L'Oréal Company Presentation)

The good news on that front is probably twofold. First, Asia-Pacific still has an excellent runway in terms of future growth prospects. The obvious reasons include the usual suspects - economic development leading to a rising middle-class, population growth, and so on.

On top of that, the per-capita consumption of beauty products is currently only a fraction of Western levels according to company data. Overall, the Asia-Pacific beauty market is growing at ~10% per annum according to company data - twice the rate of the global market as a whole.

Secondly, L'Oréal has levers it can pull to drive growth. Most obviously it pumps out a lot of surplus cash every year. At the moment it generates around €1.5 billion in excess annual free cash flow after paying out its dividend. It is spending €750 million of that buying back stock in H2 2019. The unusually pristine balance sheet with its net cash position also gives it a lot of flexibility. All-in-all, and compared to other mega-cap defensive stocks, it has good long-term growth prospects.

Macro Environment Helps Keep Valuation Elevated

As great as the business is, plus its decent long-term growth outlook, the thing most folks will notice is the valuation. As it stands L'Oréal should earn around €7.75 per share in net profit this year. At the current €262.50 share price that puts the stock at 33.5x expected 2019 earnings. Needless to say that looks very expensive.

Most followers of L'Oréal will point to the fact that it virtually always attracts a hefty premium. Historically, that is undoubtedly true. Furthermore, the macro-environment facing Eurozone area stocks has added jet fuel to that situation. When faced with trillions of euro worth of negative yield bonds it is not surprising that the equity valuations of reliable dividend stocks have gone in the opposite direction.

(Data Source: Company Annual Reports)

For instance, the French 10-year government bond yield is basically 0% right now. Against that, even L'Oréal's rather meagre looking 1.5% dividend looks somewhat attractive. The company raises it every year without fail and investors can reasonably expect it to grow by around 7-8% per annum over the long term.

The bad news is that the situation is getting increasingly extreme. At some point it would be sensible to assume the trend of ever expanding valuation multiples will go into reverse gear. Imagine if L'Oréal stock attracted a P/E ratio of 25x earnings - certainly not unthinkable. It would take five years of ~7% per-share profit growth in order to justify the current stock price.

On that basis it's hard to recommend L'Oréal stock as being much of a buy right now. At the same time, it's perfectly possible that it carries on beating inflation in the current investing environment we find ourselves in. If you are desperate to own this European dividend aristocrat, then a regular investment program might be a prudent way to take the edge off the valuation risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LRLCF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.