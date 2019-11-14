Fed's Powell - No Change In Interest Rate If Growth Continues

U.S. CPI numbers show that there's not going to be a rise on the up side either.

Jerome Powell, the chair of the Federal Reserve, has indicated that interest rates might not change again this year.

We're interested in what the Fed thinks about interest rates

Of course we are, of course we're interested in what the Federal Reserve thinks about where interest rates should be. Firstly, they're the people who change interest rates so we're interested. Changing interest rates makes a difference to our investment strategies.

But we're also interested for another reason. They're chewing through all of the economic statistics to try to come to some sort of view on what is happening out there. What they think interest rates should be is an interesting, single number, outcome of all that thinking. If they suddenly say that rates should be much lower then we'd be worried about a slump. If they started shouting about raising them we'd fear a burst of inflation.

So this is interesting from Powell

It's entirely true that the chair only guides, not directs, interest rate decisions and yet:

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told lawmakers the central bank saw little need to cut interest rates further after making three reductions between July and October. “We see the current stance of monetary policy as likely to remain appropriate as long as incoming information about the economy remains broadly consistent with our outlook of moderate economic growth, a strong labor market” and stable inflation, said Mr. Powell in testimony to Congress’s Joint Economic Committee on Wednesday.

Or as CNBC put it:

Fed’s Powell says interest rates unlikely to change as long as growth continues

So, will growth continue?

Of course, we don't actually know, we can only predict from the available information. Our forward looking indicators, the PMIs, seem to be telling us that manufacturing and services are still doing OK. Not great, we're not in a boom, but growth is happening.

Labor market growth is slowing but we're still at record levels of employment, records lows - generational at least - of unemployment.

So, OK, it's a reasonable assumption that growth is going to continue.

What about inflation?

That's the other part of the Fed's mandate, to try to keep inflation around and about 2%.

Here the news is that inflation is back. Not in a big way, still under the Fed's target, but there all the same:

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) rose 0.4 percent in October on a seasonally adjusted basis after being unchanged in September, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 1.8 percent before seasonal adjustment.

Do note that the Fed doesn't use the CPI as its target, rather PCE, just another of the myriad ways of trying to calculate inflation. They also use the core measure - without food and energy - so this isn't entirely relevant:

The energy index increased 2.7 percent in October after recent monthly declines and accounted for more than half of the increase in the seasonally adjusted all items index;

Still, inflation is up again:

The consumer price index rose 0.4%, in line with our forecast but a touch stronger than the consensus expectation for a 0.3% gain. Food prices rose 0.2% in October after increasing 0.1% in September. The CPI for energy increased 2.7% after falling in each of the prior two months. Excluding food and energy, the CPI increased 0.2%, in line with both our and consensus expectations. On a year-ago basis, the CPI was up 1.8%. The core CPI rose 2.3% on a year-ago basis in October, but it normally runs a little ahead of the core PCE deflator, the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation.

We're close, we think, to the Fed's desired level of inflation:

(CPI from Moody's Analytics)

As we can see that core inflation rate dropped below target over the summer and is now closer to what the Fed desires.

So, interest rates

The general view has been that the earlier parts of this year, up into late summer, early fall, saw a weakening of growth in the US economy. The Fed reacted by lowering interest rates. Good, that's what they're supposed to do.

We can look at this next part in one of two ways. Lowering interest rates is taken to be consistent with raising the inflation rate. So, we can consider the Fed's next actions with respect to interest rates.

The two ways are either that because inflation is back close to target the Fed doesn't need to lower rates. Or, because inflation is close to target the Fed doesn't have room to raise rates. Either way we get to the same answer. The information we've got at present says the Fed isn't going to lower interest rates in December.

My view

I've long been saying around here that I thought the likelihood of a further interest rate cut this year was receding. I'm becoming confirmed in that belief. Barring any surprising new information the interest rate cuts are over for this portion of the business cycle.

The investor view

Plan on there being no rate cut in December. We're certainly not in a position where the Fed's about to start raising them again, we'd need to see some new horror on the inflation front for that. But barring some rather large outside the current model economic effect interest rates are going to stay where they are for a few months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.