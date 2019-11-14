Bechtle: Q3 Positively Surprises; However, Signs Of Slowdown Become Visible

We believe downside stock pressure is rising, given high valuation levels after the stock gained +5% post-results.

Bechtle (OTC:BHTLF) [ETR:BC8] has released its full Q3 financial figures on November 13. The figures were slightly ahead of our expectations as well as the markets, we reckon. Following the results, the stock climbed to €113.25 (+7%) and settling at this level. Given such a positive stock reaction, we believe investors are overlooking the visibly softer growth dynamics going forward. We see rising downside pressure on the stock price, as current valuation levels are way ahead of its peers and historic levels. For instance, forward-looking peer multiples for P/E at 17.2x and EV/EBIT 12.5x are substantially below Bechtle's 25.1x P/E and 18.4x EV/EBIT, suggesting at least 30% premium over its peers. Bechtle's historical multiples for P/E at 17.4x and EV/EBIT at 11.6x show similar picture.

Q3 sales slight beat at 21.6% - decelerating growth dynamics confirmed

Slightly ahead of our expectations, Bechtle has maintained double-digit growth dynamics in Q3 delivering 12.3% organic growth/21.6% reported or 14.8%/27.2% in 9M '19 supported by strong demand for IT solutions, both in Germany (+10.3%) and abroad (+16.5). Both segments have delivered solid results: 1) System House & Managed Services up 13.5%/17.3% (organic/reported) and 2) E-commerce at 9.9%/30.7% (organic/reported). As expected, both segments showed some sequential growth decline.

The management has maintained its full-year guidance, with group revenues anticipated to "significantly increase", implying 10% to 20% growth. This implies the Q4 growth of 13.6%/16.7% (organic/reported) - in line with the group's guidance.

During the conference call, the management has once again confirmed an ongoing deterioration in the economic climate. It was also mentioned that pressure on customer's IT budgets, in particular for the next year, is already visible. This is in line with our expectations, as we see next year's organic sales growth is sliding to 8% from 13.6% in 2019.

We note the E-commerce segment should be the first to be impacted by a deteriorating macro-environment, given its one-off revenue profile. Q3 results have shown the first signs of this negative impact, as the growth declined to below 10%.

Chart 1 Slight beat of Q3 figures growth - in line with the guidance

Source: Image created by the author with data from Bechtle

Growth in System House & Managed Services beats our expectations, however decelerating growth dynamics

The System House & Managed Services segment, which still accounts for the bulk of sales (c. 63% of sales) slightly beat our expectations with sales rising by 12.3% organically or 21.6% including BT Stemmer and IBM managed service acquisitions. As expected, the sequential growth dynamics have decelerated, as Bechtle was competing with strong Q2 '19 figures: 20.4%/17.2% - (reported/organic), which were largely attributed to the high share of hardware and large volume business as well as Windows 7 update.

The growth was backed by 1) strong regional growth: Austria and Switzerland +27.7% and Germany +15.8%; 2) solid development in the cloud platform managed services, albeit starting from a rather low basis and application solutions.

Overall, 9M '19 organic growth of 15.8%/18.8% (reported) looks very attractive for this segment and is ahead of its full-year guidance of <10% or "significant growth" (official wording). Given our current full-year growth assumption of 17.1%/13.0% (reported/organic) growth, implied Q4 growth stands at 12.9%/11.2% (reported/organic), which is still well above management expectations.

During the conference call (held in German with no transcript available), CEO Thomas Olemotz mentioned, the softer economic environment, as well as rising pressure on customer's IT budgets become visible.

We remind that this segment is susceptible to economic cycles and the level of investment activity in the IT sector with rather low visibility of around 3-6 months. Historically, we have seen a 6-9 month time lag, with the macro environment starting to manifest in the financial performance. Following the E-commerce segment, which is the first being impacted.

Chart 2 System House's growth fades, however, still slightly above the guidance

Source: Image created by the author with data from Bechtle

Q3 E-commerce slight miss - first signs of deceleration

As expected, E-commerce growth was mainly M&A driven, with sales picking up by 9.9% organic/30.7% reported vs. expected 10%/32.5%. The growth was mainly supported by 1) strong double-digit (incl. M&A) regional growth in all its 14 markets and 2) residual synergies from Inmac Wstore integration, continuing to provide better client access for Bechtle.

We note, E-Commerce was wrestling with some tough comparables both on a sequential (Q2 '19: 54.8%/16.4% - reported/organic) and annual basis (Q3 '18: 30.6%/15.1% - reported/organic).

In 9M '19, the sales picked up by 12.9%/45.8% (organic/reported) roughly in line with our estimated 12.9%/46.4% (organic/reported) - exceeding the guidance of a "very significant growth" implying 10% to 20%. We estimate Inmac Wstore contributed c. 26% to the total sales.

Given our current full-year growth assumption of 37.9%/15.0% (reported/organic), the implied Q4 growth stands at 23.3%/20% (reported/organic), which might be hard to deliver, we reckon.

We note, after four consecutive quarters of strong double-digit growth, Q3 growth fell under 10%, pointing to accelerating pressures from softening business conditions. As we highlighted before, the E-commerce segment is usually the first one to be impacted by a deteriorating macro-environment, given its one-off revenue profile.

Chart 3 E-commerce shows first signs of deterioration

Source: Image created by the author with data from Bechtle

Margin beat our expectations amid better product mix

EBIT came in at €58.4m, up 25.8%, translating into a 4.6% margin - +20bps above Q3 18 mainly driven by a surprising margin pick up of 50bps in the System House segment (c. 62% of group EBIT) on the back of lower volume of dilutive margin business and better product mix (growing services share). However, the E-commerce segment (c. 38% of group EBIT) has seen its margin dropping by 40bps to 4.2%, largely burdened by PPA of around 40bps as well as rising personnel expenses and unfavorable product mix. Adjusting for this margin would stand at 4.6% thereby posting a decline of 20bps.

9M '19 adj. EBIT margin picked up only slightly by 10bps to 4.3% - in line with the group's guidance of "margin at least previous year". We highlight, Bechtle guides on an EBT margin basis. However, given rather light capital structure (c. 30% debt of total capital), resulting in a low-interest expense, EBT and EBIT earnings are almost the same.

Chart 4 Better product mix supports quarterly margin improvement

Source: Image created by the author with data from Bechtle

Conclusion

Overall, a solid set of results supported by continued IT spending, however, the first signs of a slowdown are visible. The profitability has positively surprised as Bechtle enjoyed a much more favorable product mix in its largest segment. The management has also made a comment regarding increasing pressure on customers' IT budgets in 2020. This has confirmed market concern regarding declining growth next year, albeit positive stock reaction. Given the currently high valuation levels, we see rising downside pressure on the stock going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.