Bri-Chem Corp. (BRYFF) CEO Don Caron on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Don Caron - President and Chief Executive Officer

Jason Theiss - Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, operator. I'd like to welcome everyone to Bri-Chem's 2019 third quarter results conference call. I will start today with a general overview of our 2019 Q3 consolidated operations and Jason Theiss, our CFO, will provide his detailed financial results overview. And following that, I will discuss the outlook for the remainder of 2019 and into 2020. And we will end with a question-and-answer session.

Bri-Chem's Q3 2019 consolidated sales were $21.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, which was $9.4 million lower than the same prior year period. This decline was mainly due to the production curtailments in Alberta, unusual wet summer drilling programs in Alberta and Saskatchewan, along with wet weather in regions in the U.S. The revenue decline, however, was partially offset by an increase in well abandonment and cementing work in our division located in the State of California.

Some Q3 2019 and year-to-date highlights include, adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was $954,000 versus $1.4 million in the comparable period in 2018. However, adjusted EBITDA is up 59% year-to-date as a result of management's ability to significantly reduce overhead expenses throughout 2019 and increased gross margin percentage on product sales. Adjusted operating income was $535,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to income of $980,000 in the prior year comparable quarter, representing 45% decrease. Nine months year-to-date adjusted operating income is up 13%.

Bri-Chem's reported a net loss of $170,000 or $0.01 loss per share compared to net income of $61,000 or zero income per share in Q3 2018. As of September 30, 2019, working capital was $16.5 million compared to $20.6 million at September 30, 2018, a decrease of 20%. This was due to management's efforts to reduce inventory levels and realize cash flow. In addition, the adoption of IFRS 16 generated current liability for the obligations under finance lease for the right-of-use assets. Bri-Chem's current ratio, defined as current assets divided by current liabilities was 1.69 as of September 30, 2019.

I will now turn the call over to Mr. Jason Theiss, our CFO, and he will provide his detailed financial results overview.

Thanks, Don. And I'd like to welcome everybody to the call today. The Canadian drilling fluids distribution division generated sales of $4.3 million and $13.3 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to sales of $8.6 million and $24.1 million for the same comparable periods of 2018. An unusual wet summer in July and August had a negative impact on drilling activity levels during the quarter.

In addition, the industry continues to decline as a result of pipeline constraints and curtailments imposed by the province of Alberta. Many operators have cut back capital spending in Western Canada until such time they have sufficient pipelines to move their product effectively to other markets.

There were a total of 1,364 wells drilled in Q3 of 2019 compared to 2,004 wells drilled for the same period of 2018. As mentioned previously, with the current political environment in Canada and lack of pipelines, many companies have curtailed capital spending and have cut back on drilling for the third quarter and throughout 2019. December drilling program also experienced unusually wet weather in many areas of Alberta and Saskatchewan, which experienced heavy amounts of rain, which also negatively impacted drilling for the quarter.

The US drilling fluids distribution division reported sales of $12.3 million and $41.6 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to sales of $16.8 million and $53.4 million for the same comparable periods in 2018, representing decreases of 27% quarter-over-quarter and 22% year-over-year. The average number of rigs running in the United States during the third quarter of 2019 was 920 rigs compared to 1,051 rigs operating during Q3 of 2018. This represented a decrease of 12%.

The US drilling activity has seen a slow and steady decline over the past quarter, which has resulted in less demand for drilling fluid products. In particular, Oklahoma and Texas have experienced the largest drops in rig activity as those regions are experiencing higher costs to produce, and are getting less than expected returns on production volumes. The Rocky Mountain region still remains strong for our products, and the Northeast region of the United States has provided additional sales with sale of bulk [buried] in that region.

The Canadian fluids blending and packaging division had sales of $2.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, while sales decreased by 37% to $7 million for the nine months of 2019. The decrease during the quarter was due to decreased drilling activity levels, which impacted both packaging and commodity chemicals, as well as production chemical sales.

The US blending division for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 had sales of $3.1 million and $8.5 million respectively compared to $1.6 million and $5 million for the same comparable periods in 2018, representing 97% increase quarter-over-quarter and 71% increase year-over-year. These increases are the result of increased well abandonment at work, as well as some new drilling cement work in the state of California. In addition, the division is providing cement to offshore drilling in the state of California.

Our consolidated gross margins for the third quarter improved as a percentage of sales due to strong sales of higher margin products sold from our U.S. blending and packaging division. Gross margins were 19.5% for the third quarter of 2019 compared to 16.4% for the same quarter of 2018. The company experienced higher margins in all divisions as better buying patterns and revised selling prices on certain products provided good mix of products that increased consolidated margins overall.

Margins in our Canadian fluids business improved to 13% for the quarter compared to 10.9% for the same quarter of 2018. In Q3 2019, the division sold less commodity products that typically have lower margins that are associated with them. In addition, the division improved selling prices on certain products in an effort to return to more acceptable margins.

In early Q2 2019, the division stopped selling oil based mud products due to overstock in the marketplace and the competitive nature of that product in Canada. As a result, the division did not have any sales of this lower margin product during the third quarter, which it did in prior periods. This also led to the improved margins.

With drilling activity continuing to be soft, the division is maintaining less inventory to be able to pass on cost fluctuations to customers in a more timely manner to keep margins in line. With the reduction of inventory over the past few quarters, there will be less transportation costs to move inventory through other warehouses, which also will improve margins. Margins for Q4 and into 2020 should be comparable to those that we experienced in third quarter of 2019.

Margins in the U.S. fluids distribution division were consistent quarter over comparable quarter at 16.1% for Q3 2019, while improving year-over-year to 15%. Throughout the quarter and year-to-date, the division has concentrated on eliminating low margin warehouse activity and improving margins on certain products across the regions. Similar to Canada, product mix has a bearing on gross margin, as well as geographic sales has a bearing on margin. As such, the Rockies typically generate higher margins and made up a larger component of sales for the quarter and year-to-date.

In 2018, the company made several moves to reduce inventory, which included the closure two West Texas warehouses, eliminating oil based mud out of West Texas and incurred additional transportation costs to move product from less active warehouses to more robust warehouses. Since activity levels have decreased, margins are anticipated to improve marginally over the short to medium term. One item to keep note of is that over the next couple of quarters, we do have an abundance of bulk [buried] at the Northeast, which is being sold at or near cost, which may affect margins in the short term.

For the third quarter of 2019, the Canadian blending division reported gross margins of 25.7%, which was higher than the 21.9% for the same comparable quarter in 2018. Margins improved quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year as a result of the company adjusting selling prices on certain products to improve margins. In addition, the division had better product mix of higher margin stimulation fluid sales compared to bulk commodity packaging, which led to the overall margin improvements in the division.

Margins in our U.S. blending divisions were 37.9% for Q3 2019, an increase of 8% over the same quarter in 2018. The increase was the result of a higher margin cement blends and lack of supply of certain cement additives that can only be obtained through Bri-Chem. In addition, the company is experiencing improved margins due to offshore cement work that was obtained in 2019.

Over the past several quarters, management has been reducing inventory levels in all divisions to coincide with the level of drilling activity levels in North America. At the end of the third quarter, the company has reasonably completed its inventory rightsizing initiative and has appropriate levels of inventory given current activity levels. As a result of this inventory rightsizing, margins have improved and we anticipate margins in all divisions going forward should be similar to those experienced in Q3 of 2019.

Selling and administrative costs decreased by approximately $185,000 in Q3 of 2019 compared to Q3 of 2018. Decreases occurred in selling costs, general and administrative and rent, as a result of the IFRS 16 accounting reclassification, all of which led to decreases quarter over comparable quarter. As activity levels have resulted in lower sales, management has been prudently managing its overhead costs to align with decreased sales. And as such, the company has seen a decrease of approximately $2 million in overheads year-over-year.

We anticipate that these costs may reduce further should further reduction in sales accrual over the short-term, however, cost savings in this area will become increasingly harder to achieve as we still try to maintain our North American warehouse coverage. We will manage our overhead expenses, while monitoring activity levels. The company has adjusted its employee base based on current drilling activity levels.

And at the end of the third quarter of 2019, the company employed 72 employees in comparison to 80 employees for the same period of 2018. Decreases in staff is related to adjustments in personnel all divisions to adjust based on current demand levels of our product, and we'll continue to monitor and adjust staffing levels accordingly. Company maintains a stable working capital position and Bri-Chem has approximately $2.1 million of availability under its senior operating facility. We are in compliance with all of our financial covenants at the end of the third quarter.

Thank you, Jason. North American oilfield activity continues to face challenges. In Canada, limited pipeline availability and mandated production curtailments have resulted in 2019 capital budget for Western Canadian customers, decreasing significantly year-over-year, which impacts drilling activity. The Petroleum Services Association of Canada has forecasted 1,225 oil and gas wells will be drilled in Canada for the fourth quarter of 2019, and this represents a decrease of 21% compared to Q4 2018 when there was 1,595 wells drilled.

Furthermore, PSAC is forecasting a further 10% reduction in the number of wells drilled for 2020, estimated at 4,500 for the year. During the third quarter of 2019, U.S. drilling activity has declined and drilling rigs have fallen in most major resource plays. We anticipate these declines will continue for the remainder of the year, and are cautious of the activity levels heading into 2020. Bri-Chem will continue to monitor drilling activity levels in Canada and the U.S., and we will adjust inventory levels and infrastructure, based on demand for our products and seek to find efficiencies in operations and prudently manage working capital until better a business environment emerges.

I would like now to open up the call to a question-and-answer session.

Thank you everyone for attending and listening in our 2019 Q3 conference call. And we look forward to presenting our Q4 and year end results in March of 2020. Thank you.

