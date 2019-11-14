14.9% Yield Would Be Better Than 14.9% Expenses From Gladstone Land

We are here to invest.

One of the major red flags we look for while investing is high operating expenses. We like to see low operating expenses.

Two Farmland REITs

Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) was the topic of a recent subscriber request. With positive news on trade, investors may be interested in buying into the farmland REITs. We already looked at Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI). These two REITs could be particularly interesting as farmland is an unusual sector for most portfolios and thus it could help to diversify the portfolio.

Gladstone's Net Asset Value

Net asset value is a measure of the fair market value of the assets minus liabilities. In the 10-Q from Q1 2013, LAND reported an estimated NAV of $14.44.

In the 10-Q from Q2 2019, LAND reported an estimated NAV of $11.61:

As you may be aware, $11.61 is materially smaller than $14.44.

As you may also be aware, real estate values generally appreciated significantly during that period. Malls have declined in value rapidly over the last few years, but LAND isn't investing in malls. Seeing a reduction in NAV per share for an equity REIT across this period is disappointing.

Time to Issue Equity?

As of writing, LAND's share price is $12.19. Issuing new equity around this price wouldn't be too unreasonable. If they decide to issue equity again, we would expect it to reduce the share price. Due to the expenses of issuing the shares, it might further reduce net asset value per share.

In a nutshell, a substantial gain in share price seems unlikely. A movement lower is entirely possible though. A dilutive equity issuance is possible, after all, equity issuance in Q2 2019 brought estimated NAV per share down:

Source: 10-Q from Q2 2019

Overhead Expenses

To get a feel for the overhead expenses, we turn to the interactive data from LAND's 2018 10-K. We're highlighting part of the income statement.

To their credit, LAND conducts an annual review. They are determined that the expenses "are fair and reasonable". We don't like to invest in REITs where such a large percentage of revenue gets gobbled up in overhead.

Expenses Were Higher in 2017

When we compare 2018 to 2017, the overhead expenses in 2018 represent a smaller percentage of revenue. In 2017, it was over 20%. Some investors may see this as "moving in the right direction". We're not excited about moving in the right direction. We have many options that are already in the right place. Why settle?

Why Expenses Matter

Some investors may think the expense line items don't really matter. They may assume that markets are efficient and all REITs will have similar expenses. We believe they should reconsider. We believe the level of expenses is one of the critical factors in determining which REITs are positioned to excel. If revenue is flowing out of the REIT in the form of operating expenses, it isn't going to investors. How do investors expect to make money if the revenues aren't reaching them?

China Not Driving Revenues

In management's recent commentary, they stated:

We are hopeful that this forthcoming new agreement will make the Midwest growers stronger. While we do not expect China to pay more than market price for these agricultural products, having a large buyer in the U.S. market should lift the sales of many of the crops grown by Midwest farmers and perhaps bring better profitability to the region as a whole. Prior to China moving away from buying U.S. grains, the main problem was an oversupply of grains grown around the world, causing prices to be depressed. Gladstone Land owns over $835 million of farmland; however, less than 5% of our revenues are derived from farms growing these grain crops. This new agreement with China may provide the buying power to allow grain farmers to become profitable enough so that we can explore acquiring additional farmland in the Midwest. However, right now, we are in a wait-and-see position until we can better understand the impact of this new agreement. Many of the farms we own in the Midwest grow organic potatoes, edible beans, and a few other non-grain crops."

Conclusion

We don't see a growth story here for shareholders. Growth in total assets sounds likely. Growth in management fees (tied to equity) sounds likely. Short-term dividend growth might occur. Long term, we see the decline in net asset value per share reducing shareholder value. This was a relatively easy period for most landlords to grow net asset value per share. We see the overhead expenses removing too much capital from the company. Better scale could come through issuing more equity, but the issuance could be dilutive. That's far too much risk for our taste. We're here to invest, not to speculate.

