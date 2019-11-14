Mirum Pharmaceuticals And Maralixibat In Alagille Syndrome

IBAT mediates the reabsorption of bile acids from the small intestine for recirculation back to the liver, a process known as enterohepatic recirculation.

Maralixibat is an ileal bile acid transporter inhibitor in clinical development for pediatric cholestasis, Alagille syndrome, and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis.

Introduction

Since its IPO in Q2/2019, clinical-stage Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM), a small-cap ($155M) has depreciated almost 50%. Its lead drug candidate, maralixibat (formerly SHP625; LUM001 or lopixibat), is in Phase 3 clinical development for pediatric cholestasis, PFIC, and Alagille Syndrome (ALGS; pending).

As a competitive IBAT inhibitor, maralixibat is designed to block enterohepatic recirculation leading to a reduction in circulatory bile acids. In the Q3/2019, maralixibat was designated a breakthrough therapy for pruritogenic responses associated with ALGS based on the clinically meaningful benefits reported for maralixibat in a Phase 2 study.

Clinical Data

In the Q3/2019 financial update, MIRM reported an ongoing dialogue with the FDA regarding the adequacy of Phase 2b data to support an NDA submission for maralixibat for pruritus associated with ALGS. An update on the feedback from the FDA is expected in January 2020.

Pathologically, ALGS is a rare (1 per 30,000 -45,000 individuals) genetic disorder affecting multi-organ systems including liver, eyes, heart, and skeletal abnormalities with characteristic facial features. Despite being initially described 40 years ago, the gene was only identified in 1997.

The accumulation of bile in the liver due to a reduced number of bile ducts in ALGS individuals (versus healthy individuals) causes progressive liver damage and ensuing pruritogenic response and jaundice. MIRM notes that the accumulation of bile acids prevents the liver from working properly to eliminate waste from the bloodstream and leads to progressive liver disease that ultimately requires liver transplantation in 15% to 47% of patients.

The clinical rationale for an NDA petition to the FDA was based on data from a long-term extension Phase 2 study that demonstrated sustained clinically meaningful benefits from maralixibat therapy in ALGS patients. MIRM in its own words at the 48 weeks Phase 2 data reported in Q2/2019:

In the Phase 2 ICONIC study in children with Alagille syndrome, maralixibat treatment led to profound and durable improvement in pruritus, xanthomas (lipid accumulation in the skin) and bile acids over 48 weeks. All of these findings were statistically significant.

In Q4/2019, MIRM announced the conclusion of the 48-week extension treatment period of the placebo-controlled Phase 2b ICONIC study of maralixibat in 23 participants of the 30 children with ALGS who participated in the long-term extension. Once again MIRM reports that:

At the time of this new analysis, 15 remained on study with a duration of up to 4 years. Consistent with results reported after 48 weeks of treatment with maralixibat, reductions in serum bile acids (sBA.) and pruritus (itching), were statistically significant and further improved in the participants who remained on maralixibat through 191 weeks of treatment compared to baseline (p<0.005 and p<0.0001, respectively). In addition, clinician scratch scale scores continued to improve (p<0.0001) and xanthomas continued to diminish (p<0.05) with long-term treatment. Improvements were also seen in the PedsQL Multidimensional Fatigue Scale score (p<0.01). Children taking maralixibat exhibited a clinically meaningful and statistically significant acceleration in height growth as measured by height z-score (p≤0.01). The growth acceleration continued in those children who took 400 µg/kg maralixibat twice daily. Maralixibat was generally well tolerated at doses of up to 800 µg/kg day. During the extension phase, four patients withdrew consent, two had liver transplants, one had renal failure unrelated to maralixibat and one had ALT elevation as of the week 191 data cutoff.

Institutional Investors And Analyst Ratings

MIRM shares are currently trading at a 50% discount from the IPO launch. The top-line data for the Phase 3 study of maralixibat in patients with PFIC is anticipated in late Q4/2020. Feedback from the FDA on potential NDA submission for ALGS is expected in Q1/2020.

Clinical failure in the pivotal Phase 3 PFIC study would lead to depreciation of the stock price.

At the end of Q3/2019, MIRM reported cash and cash equivalents of $153.6M. Analysts recommend a strong buy with a 12-month price target of $25. Institutional ownership stands at 18.44% based on 13 filings.

Market Outlook

President and CEO Mr. Chris Peetz on the clinical progress in 2019 and beyond:

The first nine months of 2019 have seen great progress toward bringing maralixibat to market for Alagille syndrome and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis. "The granting of breakthrough designation by the Food & Drug Administration and an oral late breaking presentation at the Liver Meeting are testimony of the tremendous potential of maralixibat for Alagille syndrome. The next 12 months are poised to be a transformational year as we prepare for commercialization and complete the MARCH-PFIC Phase 3 study.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MIRM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As always, my articles are meant to facilitate your understanding. Readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. Please implement due diligence and invest wisely.