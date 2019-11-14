Oil States International Remains A Sell

Source: Oil States

The debate over the U.S. economy rages on. I believe the economy has peaked or is about to peak. The economy's true strength has likely been masked by the trade war with China. Earnings of cyclical names like railroads and oil-related companies likely reflect the vagaries of the economy. Oil States International's (OIS) reported Q3 revenue of $263.69 million, flat sequentially.

Oil services firms with outsized exposure to North America land drilling had been sitting in the catbird seat for years. In the second half of 2018, North America began to experience a loss of pricing power while customers suffered from budget exhaustion. The U.S. rig count recently posted its 10th decline in the past 11 weeks. This portends that E&P could remain weak. In addition, the trade war with China could be hurting manufacturing activity and, ultimately, oil demand.

In Q3, Oil States' Wellsite Services revenue of $116 million was flat Q/Q. The company has a major presence among shale plays in the Permian Basin and Rocky Mountains. Wellsite Services generates over 40% of total revenue and the segment benefited from growth in completion services in international markets and in the Gulf of Mexico. At some point, the falling rig count could hurt completion activity in the U.S. Revenue from Downhole Technologies fell 8% due to deteriorating pricing pressure and lower land-based customer activity. Meanwhile, Offshore Products' revenue rose by low single-digits due to an increase in project-driven sales.

Brent oil prices are in the $62 range. More OPEC supply cuts could help provide a floor to oil. However, at some point, the market may have to rely on organic oil demand. That sounds foreboding, given the lingering trade war and a stagnant manufacturing sector that could be hard-pressed to find consumers willing to buy their products in an uncertain economic climate. That's a long-winded way of saying oil prices could remain range-bound or go lower.

Solid Liquidity

Oil States has a strong management team that has proven its ability to cut costs in case its top line slows. The company's liquidity is solid, which is key to surviving a potential downturn in the oil patch. Gross profit during the quarter was $63 million, up by double digits Q/Q. Gross profit margin of 24% was about 300 basis points higher versus that of Q2 2019. SG&A expense of $32 million was 12% of revenue, consistent with Q2. Management appears to have reined in SG&A costs amid slowing revenue. EBITDA was $33 million, up 30% sequentially. EBITDA margin of 12% was up 300 basis points versus Q2, mainly on the improvement in gross margin.

Free cash flow ("FCF") for the quarter was $34 million. This was favorable compared to average quarterly FCF of $23 million through the first nine months of the year. It is paramount that smaller oil servicers maintain consistent positive cash flow. The company appears to have stepped up its efforts. Oil States had cash of $15 million and working capital of over $300 million at the end of the quarter. Working capital and consistent cash flow should sustain the company in case the oil industry turns down.

Conclusion

At nearly 12 times the last twelve months EBITDA, OIS is not cheap for a cyclical name. The stock is down 35% Y/Y. It could fall further if E&P remains stagnant. Sell OIS.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.