Charlotte's Web: 'We've Seen More Crowding'

The CBD market is large and expected to expand further when the FDA provides more regulatory clarity.

The CBD market is expected to boom over the next several years. After being fully legalized by the Farm Bill, the next step for CBD will be when the FDA issues guidelines clarifying the sale and marketing of CBD products for human consumption. Those guidelines are likely to enable leading CBD companies to sell their products in major national drug store and grocery store chains.

Charlotte's Web (OTCQX:CWBHF) (TSE:CWEB) is the largest and most valuable CBD company in the world, with $100 million in annualized revenue and a nearly $1 billion market cap. Their products are available in more than 9,000 retail stores across the United States and are the leader in the fragmented CBD market.

Due partly to delays in the FDA issuing CBD regulations, Charlotte's Web's revenue growth has faltered and missed analyst and company expectations. The company has slashed revenue expectations for this year down to $95-105 million, down from $120-170 million, and shares are down over 60% from their highs in April. Spending has outpaced growth and CWEB recorded its first net loss since at least 2016 this past quarter. Despite that, management expects results to improve next year and to achieve 40%-50% annual growth rates.

In my view, competition is a primary risk for CWEB. Shares are richly valued, trading at about 9.5x sales and 75x EBITDA. The company will need to regain its lost margins and grow its revenue substantially to justify these prices, much less provide investors with gains. However, the deregulated CBD market is becoming increasingly competitive as numerous cannabis companies enter the fray, including Aurora's (NYSE:ACB) high-profile partnership with the UFC. With legalized hemp and incoming FDA regulations, CBD products may face oversupply concerns similar to cannabis oversupply in Oregon and in Canada.

Because I fear CWEB lacks an adequate moat to justify their lofty EBITDA multiples, I will stay on the sidelines here.

CBD: Uses, legality, growth expectations

Cannabidiol (“CBD”) is a non-intoxicating cannabinoid which is used for medical and therapeutic purposes. Unlike cannabis, CBD is fully legal under the Farm Bill. CBD companies are free to ship their products across state lines and companies do not have to pay Section 280E taxes, unlike U.S. cannabis companies.

While CBD will not get users high, it's said to help a wide variety of conditions including chronic pain, anxiety, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, depression, opioid-related withdrawal symptoms, cancer, and lowering blood pressure. None of these claims have been approved by the FDA. Epidiolex (GW Pharma GWPH) is the only FDA-approved form of CBD and it is approved only for the treatment of two rare seizure disorders via prescription. There's some evidence CBD may help with other conditions.

The FDA is working quickly to clarify their regulations on CBD products. Until they introduce regulations, CBD products for human consumption are sold in a gray area: They are legal to buy and sell, but companies may not make any claims of medical or therapeutic effects. Both Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) and Charlotte’s Web have both received warning letters from the FDA for marketing their products using medical claims. Both companies have subsequently corrected their marketing.

Because of the uncertainty around CBD regulations, most grocery stores and drug stores do not carry CBD products intended for human consumption. CVS (NYSE:CVS) and Kroger (NYSE:KR) have recently added CBD products to their stores, but those chains only carry topical products like lip balms and not CBD for consumption like gummies and capsules. Topical CBD is a much smaller market than consumable CBD: Approximately 85% of Charlotte's Web's sales are consumable CBD products, with the remainder split between topical and pet care products.

Analysts expect the CBD market to grow rapidly over the next several years. Grandview Research suggests that the CBD market may grow at a 33% CAGR until 2025 with sales increasing more than 600%. Brightfield Group is even more optimistic, forecasting a 47% growth rate until 2023 with sales increasing 700% to nearly $24 billion. If these bullish estimates come to fruition, all CBD companies could potentially benefit.

Charlotte's Web: Good growth but declining profitability

Charlotte's Web is the largest publicly-traded CBD company. Based in Boulder, Colorado, their products are found in more than 9,000 stores across the United States and sold online through CharlottesWeb.com. This retail store count has nearly tripled in the past year and is up 14% since last quarter.

Charlotte's Web's full product line of 45 SKUs including gummies, capsules, oils, CBD for dogs, and topical products. Their full line of products is available through natural health stores, including more than 700 Vitamin Shoppe (VSI) locations.

Kroger (KR) sells CWEB topical products in 1,350 stores in 22 states, but those stores do not sell CBD for human consumption. Kroger and other national chains are likely to carry CBD for human consumption only after the release of FDA guidelines. There's no timeline for the release of those guidelines and CWEB management noted they had expected guidelines to be released sooner.

Revenue trails store growth: Over the past year, Charlotte's Web's retail store count has ~tripled but revenue has only increased a comparatively modest 41%, up to $25.0 million in their third quarter. This disparity can be attributed to at least two factors.

First, only about half of CWEB's sales are made at retail, so the addition of more retail stores has relatively less effect on their top line revenue. CWEB's revenue from their business-to-business (wholesale) segment is growing more quickly than their e-commerce sales: Revenue was up 66% in the past year for their B2B segment.

Second, many of CWEB's retail stores only sell topical products. Those products are only a small portion of CWEB's total sales: CBD for human consumption such as gummies are much more popular.

Over the past year, CBD products for human consumption have generated ~87% of Charlotte's Web's revenue. Topical products add another 9% of revenue while canine products contribute 4% of the company's revenue. Many stores that sell CWEB products only sell topical products, so they contribute fewer sales. It's likely those stores will sell CBD for human consumption when/if the FDA offers dietary guidelines on CBD.

Old Guidance (Q2/19) New Guidance (Q3/19) Revenue (2019) $120 to $170 million $95 to $105 million Future Growth n/a 40% to 50% per year

For their part, Charlotte's Web noted that revenue growth was slower than expected due to "more crowding as new products compete for shelf space" in natural health stores and the FDA's delay in providing CBD guidelines. The company also slashed its annual guidance by $25 to $65 million based on the FDA's delays.

Declining margins: Unlike the majority of cannabis companies, Charlotte's Web has been profitable for years. However, that profitability is in jeopardy as operating costs rise more quickly than revenue.

Charlotte's Web has strong gross margins. In the most recent quarter, the earned 71% gross margins excluding fair value adjustments, down nearly three percentage points from last quarter. These gross margins are very strong, although they're also the company's lowest gross margins since the second quarter of 2017.

However, operating costs have been growing more quickly than gross profits leading to declining profitability. In the third quarter, operating costs rose 21% to $20 million while gross profits fell 3% to $18 million. This increase was driven by rising G&A costs. Management had expected higher revenue in the second half of 2019 to pay for these costs, which are in preparation for an expect robust 2020. Instead, delays in the FDA providing guidance and increased competition have limited CWEB's sales and led to declining margins.

Lowest EBITDA margins in years: Because of rising costs, Charlotte's Web's adjusted EBITDA margins are the lowest they have been in years. After earning 30% adjusted EBITDA margins for five consecutive quarters in 2017 and 2018, CWEB's margins dropped into the teens in the fourth quarter of 2018 and fell to only 3% in the first quarter of 2019. These falling margins are due to costs outpacing revenue growth.

Other metrics of profitability also are declining. Charlotte's Web reported a net loss of $1 million in the third quarter. This is their only net loss since at least the start of 2017.

Charlotte's Web has had negative operating cash flow for five consecutive quarters, although operating cash burn narrowed slightly in the third quarter.

The $21 million in operating cash burn over the last two quarters is largely attributable to a growing inventory. CWEB's inventory has grown $21 million in the past two quarters to $58 million, matching cash burn. This inventory growth is split between both biological assets (CWEB's hemp crop) and finished goods as the company ramps up production in preparation for expected 40%-50% revenue growth next year.

Charlotte's Web ended the third quarter with $35 million in cash and no debt. Their free cash flow deficit of $16 million suggests they have at least two quarters of capital and potentially much more if sales increase as expected.

Charlotte's Web shares are down 16% over the past year and sit 62% below their April highs. With 106.1 million diluted shares outstanding, Charlotte's Web trades at a market cap of about $980 million and an enterprise value of $950 million.

Risks: Legalized CBD has few barriers to entry

Charlotte's Web trades at very high multiples. Those multiples require significant growth and margin expansion for investors to see strong returns.

Given company expectations of $95 to $105 million in revenue this year and 13% trailing year adjusted EBITDA margins, Charlotte's Web trades at about 9.5x sales and 75x EBITDA. Both figures are quite high and will require both strong sales growth and large margin expansion to attain. CWEB has long traded at a premium valuation compared to peers like Elixinol Global (OTCQX:ELLXF) and CV Sciences (OTCQB:CVSI). Up until this quarter, they had the strong margins to warrant that premium. After this quarter, the rationale for a premium is less obvious.

"As mentioned in the past, many retailers in the natural channel carry both our topical and ingestible products. In this channel we’ve seen more crowding as new products compete for shelf space, in some cases with manufacturers outright buying shelf space. This is an unsustainable model that is causing some price pressure and margin pressure among the lower end products and lesser-known brands. In categories were consumers are overwhelmed by choice have questionable quality and confusing labels brands, like Charlotte's Web matter. Charlotte's Web was less impacted due to our established brand power and our well developed B2B and B2C business model. But it's something we will continue to track." Deanie Elsner, CEO of Charlotte's Web, third quarter earnings call

More significantly, Charlotte's Web is beginning to feel pressure as more competitors enter the U.S. CBD market. This pressure is likely to increase.

CBD is not difficult to manufacture. After the Farm Bill, anyone can grow hemp. Extracting CBD from hemp is a well-known process and it's easy to purchase industrial-grade extraction equipment. Unlike cannabis, which often has onerous licensing requirements and limited available licenses, CBD companies have few barriers to entry aside from limited shelf space and the power of their brand name.

Many publicly listed cannabis companies are moving into CBD and others are likely to follow:

CBD has few barriers to entry and it's likely more companies will enter the market. When CBD is regulated by the FDA, it's also possible that mainstream, non-cannabis companies also will sell CBD products. Because it's non-intoxicating, CBD products are likely to carry less stigma than cannabis products, which may enable more "mainstream" brands to offer CBD variants and further erode the market share of CBD-only companies like Charlotte's Web.

In my view, Charlotte's Web has the strongest brand name in the CBD sector. However, this brand name is not as well known as other potential entrants to the market, such as a potential collaboration between Aurora and the UFC. CWEB management will need to excel at marketing their brand and their product to prevent Charlotte's Web products from becoming just another commoditized CBD product. If they are unable to do that, it will be difficult for CWEB to grow their market share and to maintain their >70% gross margins.

In light of CWEB's high price and my fears that the company lacks an adequate moat to warrant their lofty EBITDA multiple, I will stay on the sidelines.

Happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CURLF, CVSI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Nothing in this article should be taken as an endorsement of CV Sciences despite my ownership of shares. Given their revenue decline and their own lack of a moat, I also don't recommend purchasing CVSI. Cheers!