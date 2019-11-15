Retail Graveyard Bulldozed For Higher Sales

Within the next few years, we expect the story about mall redevelopments including apartments to become a national story.

However, the current multiples are reasonable for a scenario where growth is relatively slow.

We believe SPG, TCO, and MAC will be struggling to generate growth in Normalized FFO per share over the next few years.

We see positives and negatives when investing in lower-quality mall REITs. Mostly negative.

Mall REIT prices have plunged like a sinking ship.

High Sales Mall REITs

The High Sales group is:

Simon Property Group (SPG)

Taubman Centers (TCO)

Macerich (MAC)

So how high do sales need to be for membership in that club?

Key Terms for Mall REITs

We'll use a few terms investors should know:

SPSF: Sales Per Square Foot - This measures how much mall tenants are selling.

High Sales: Mall REITs with average SPSF over $600

Low Sales: Mall REITs with average SPSF under $600

Overall, we continue to believe that shares in the High Sales group are attractive. We find some of them to be downright cheap.

We believe High Sales mall REITs can revitalize properties through redevelopment. Some redevelopments will require significant cash expenditures. However, High Sales malls will see greater demand from developers willing to invest alongside the malls. There is far less land available around the High Sales malls because demand has been much higher. Don't put it past developers to find a way to get a new building into a tight space though.

We also will briefly touch on the Low Sales Mall REITs in this article.

Low Sales Mall REITs

The Low Sales group is:

PREIT (PEI)

Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT)

Washington Prime Group (WPG)

CBL Properties (CBL)

Within this group, SKT stands out as an outlier. While PEI, WPG, and CBL have carried extreme leverage, SKT maintained a stronger balance sheet. They are still facing weaker retailer sales, but their balance sheet cushioned the impact.

Before we go deeper, we actually have a few more terms we want to define.

Key Terms for FFO and AFFO

FFO: Funds From Operations - Similar to an "earnings" metric for equity REITs

Normalized FFO - Strips out non-recurring events. Most management teams call this "AFFO." It's superior to FFO.

Analyst AFFO - Includes a normal level of recurring cash costs. This is the best metric for analysis. Very few REITs report this metric.

REIT investing has a lot of terminologies, which we attempt to simplify when we can because it can be confusing for some investors, especially those new to the sector. To see how these terms fit in with other REIT terms, see the chart below:

Each line provides the formula to reach the value listed on the right. You'll notice that "Normalized FFO" and "Standard AFFO" are the same. This is the value that most management teams report as "AFFO." However, we also have "Analyst AFFO" which adjusts for recurring capitalized expenses.

The next two tables dive deeper into the definitions:

Now that we're using the same financial language, let's get into the reasons for investors to be bullish or bearish.

Reasons to be Bullish

The bull case for mall REITs:

They trade at historically low multiples for REITs in any property sector. Any improvement in expected growth could send share prices materially higher. As weaker tenants go bankrupt, they are often replaced by better-capitalized tenants. The High Sales group continues to rapidly grow SPSF. Redeveloping vacant anchors into apartments offers a compelling future for the sector.

Reasons to be Bearish

The bear case for mall REITs:

Growth in FFO per share has flatlined or turned negative for many. Increases in retailer bankruptcies could further reduce occupancy and rental rates. Better capitalized tenants and more appealing tenants are demanding better terms. Many Low Sales malls will need to go under during the next several years. Redeveloping properties requires significant amounts of cash. Some REITs will have a harder time accessing the debt markets or recruiting developers.

Valuation - Multiples

One quick way to glance at valuations is to utilize multiples.

No, we don't mean multiple personalities. Many investors are familiar with using FFO multiples. In our charts created recently, we will be using Normalized FFO and Analyst AFFO.

Compared to historical values, the normalized FFO multiples are very low for the High Sales group. The historical multiples of Normalized FFO from 2006 through 2016 are demonstrated below:

For the Low Sales group, normalized multiples are even lower:

Why are multiples so low for this group? Only SKT trades higher than 5x Normalized FFO. The other three are dealing with absolutely dreadful amounts of leverage.

Valuation - Yields

The next method for valuation is to look at yields. Many investors use the dividend yield, but we also can display the Analyst AFFO yield and the Normalized FFO yield at the same time.

By viewing the Analyst AFFO yield and Normalized FFO yield beside the dividend yield, you get a more complete picture of the cash flow available to benefit shareholders.

For the Low Sales group, these values are even higher:

As you may notice, CBL has an extremely high Analyst AFFO yield and high Normalized FFO Yield. However, they have no dividend yield because the company's financial position is so weak. That's happening because Analyst AFFO and Normalized FFO are declining significantly due to the weak performance of their real estate. While the yield appears very high, CBL needs to put all of their cash flow toward reducing debt and improving properties.

Trend in Sales

We've seen sales per square foot trending in different directions:

The High Sales group is continuing to grow sales per square foot quickly.

The Low Sales group is struggling to grow sales per square foot.

Many Low Sales mall REITs have taken to reporting sales per square foot based on only a portion of their portfolio. - We dislike this practice because we believe it's less transparent.

The following table provides the growth rate in SPSF for the trailing twelve months and links to the relevant earnings releases using Q2 2019 (Q3 2019 earnings season is underway):

Source: I did math

We've added disclaimers to the REITs where we determined their reported values were not covering their entire portfolio. Consequently, the rate of "growth" should be taken warily in those three cases.

We're also including the data in chart format:

You might ask: "Why is SPG lagging?"

We believe SPG may be putting a smaller emphasis on signing ultra-high-sales tenants. That includes companies like Tesla (TSLA), where the rental rates are likely to be artificially low. These deals used to be reserved for anchor tenants, you know, like Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ) or J.C. Penney (JCP). Sales at TSLA locations can be so high that it can push values for TCO and MAC higher. The REITs do not disclose the precise impact.

Expectations

We believe SPG, TCO, and MAC will be struggling to generate growth in Normalized FFO per share over the next few years. However, the current multiples are reasonable for a scenario where growth is relatively slow. If interest rates remain low, refinancing existing debt at lower rates could provide a boost to growth. Debt is still readily available for SPG, TCO, and MAC.

What's Driving Prices Lately?

There are two major factors influencing mall REIT prices over the last year. One is the level of retail bankruptcies. As retail bankruptcies increase, we see negative impacts on mall REIT prices. The second factor is tariffs. Negative news on tariffs (indicating more tariffs) drives share prices lower. Positive news on tariffs (indicating fewer tariffs) drives share prices higher.

Store closures are a major headwind and the tariffs create a higher probability for more tenants going bankrupt.

New Development?

As we highlighted in our latest portfolio update, we believe mall REITs are entering a strong push for redevelopment that includes rezoning properties.

A few years ago we projected that malls would begin looking to rezone properties for residential development. The push for more "walkable" living communities created an opportunity for malls to repurpose their vacant anchor space. Doing so would be costly, but it could revitalize some malls. It wouldn't work for those malls that were already dead, but it could be excellent for those with higher-quality properties.

It answers two questions:

How can the mall drive additional traffic from shoppers (further raising tenant sales)? How can retail square feet in America be significantly reduced without destroying most of the malls?

At the time, there were only a few examples of these projects. However, over the last few quarters, it has been coming up more frequently in earnings calls and presentations. As we began researching for new developments (sorry, pun intended), we found plenty of local stories. This isn't grabbing national headlines yet, but it's showing up in many cities where the idea still seems novel.

Specifically, we're finding smaller news organizations around the country are reporting on the development in their city, but the dots aren't being connected. Each case is still seen as an isolated development.

Luxury Apartments vs. Affordable Housing

While there are many developments entering the planning stage, there are far fewer which are completed so far. Further, many of the apartments currently under consideration are considered luxury apartments.

However, some cities are stalling development to request more of the product to be dedicated to affordable housing. That's been a challenge for developers who stand to earn better profits by creating luxury apartments.

Smaller Affordable Housing?

Hong Kong is leading the way in creating smaller apartments.

They produced some exceptional "nano flats":

"The flat can morph into a bathroom with a Duravit bathtub, a living room with a hammock, a fully equipped kitchen, a walk-in closet, a dining area for five people, a laundry room and more."

This is a way to create smaller apartments which are still appealing to renters:

Source: Show flat designed by architect Gary Chang Chee-keung. Photo: Edge Design Institute

That apartment is 344 square feet.

Need to go smaller? This one is 194 square feet:

If we're comfortable building with higher ceilings, consider this option:

Why are Mall Apartments the Future?

Before we get into the examples of current projects, we want to touch on the reason for "Mall Apartments" to exist. There's ample supply of productive land thanks to the removal of Sears and J.C. Penney from many malls, but supply isn't enough. We also see a very compelling demand.

This demand has already been proven by The Arcade Providence:

"Located in the center of downtown Providence, Rhode Island, The Arcade Providence was built in 1828 and it's the oldest indoor mall in the United States. After an extensive renovation, it's now home to 48 micro-loft apartments on the upper two floors, with a first floor of small business retail, including a full service local foods restaurant, a coffee shop/whiskey bar, casual dining, and several unique retail shops."

Their housing units spanned from 225 square feet up to 775 square feet.

You may have heard that people don't want to live at the malls, but you know better.

According to Business Insider, in 2016 the waitlist was over 4,000 customers long. Remember, there were 48 apartments. That's 83 potential tenants on the waitlist for each apartment. Let's get a visual on that:

Looks like the waiting list is much larger than the number of apartments.

Why Do People Want to Live at the Mall?

It seems ironic that Americans would choose not to visit the mall, but would want to live there. How can that be? Convenience is everything. Why are customers ordering products online? Because it's convenient. Even SpongeBob recently packed up his home to move to the malls:

Mall living provides a unique benefit.

You may be familiar with the rise of a new industry: Food delivery.

Food Delivery

DoorDash (DOORD) and Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) are two of the largest players. They charge the restaurant and the customer. Their involvement is simply processing the order and having a contractor deliver the food.

They eat a substantial amount of the total order price. It's an industry that's still young and painfully inefficient, but it exists because demand is overwhelming.

If you rarely cooked and often had food delivered, wouldn't you love to have a quicker delivery and a lower price?

This is where the malls can shine. Simon Property Group already has launched an online marketplace for its premium outlets. They have the technology. Simon will earn a commission on each sale from the marketplace.

If you want food delivered quickly and cheaply, you need to pack customers together and put them near the cooking area. This shouldn't be a new idea, we're discussing the very premise of a dine-in restaurant.

If we wanted to create this process on a shoestring budget, it's possible. Like DoorDash, the mall could rely on contractors. How can a restaurant signal that an order is ready? Turn on a light bulb. The technology has been around for a hundred years. Pay the contractor a base fee for each delivery. Because the restaurants and apartments are crowded together, the contractor can pick up a couple of orders at a time.

Why Do The Malls Want To Provide This Service?

If you were opening a restaurant, would you agree to pay more in rent for a location inside a mall with a food delivery program? We would. It would facilitate online orders (reducing the need for cashiers), eliminate the need for DoorDash or Grubhub (saving us money on every order), and increase total sales by expanding the customer base.

We see a clear reason for malls and apartments to work together. However, we still want to verify that developers are starting on these projects.

Redevelopments in Progress

Within the last two months (roughly) we found several other local publications of apartment developments planned for the city mall. We'll link the local story on the name of the mall, then provide a brief quote. These are just some (we will go over 10 of them) of the stories we came across:

Development 1

Katy Mills in Texas:

Work is progressing on the Katy Boardwalk, a 169-acre, mixed-use development on Kingsland Boulevard across from Katy Mills, Reina said. The Boardwalk Lofts, a 319-unit apartment complex, started construction, and a parking garage can [be] seen from Kingsland Boulevard, Reina said. The Hyatt Regency hotel and conference center is nearly ready to start the permitting process, and construction on the 304-room hotel and 43,000-square-foot conference center is expected to begin late 2019 or early 2020, Reina said. A soft opening is planned for summer 2021 with a grand opening in the fall of that year.

CWMF's Notes: So who owns Katy Mills? Simon Property Group.

Is Simon investing money in the mall? Yes.

However, they don't have to pay the costs of developing the apartments. Developing the apartments is a job for Sueba Development 181 LP. It's one of two multifamily projects they will be developing at the Katy Boardwalk District.

Development 2

Coral Square Mall in Florida:

In the latest example of what some experts say is a growing trend, developers filed plans Monday afternoon in Coral Springs to build "Metropolitan at Coral Square" - a tower of more than 200 rental apartments at the Coral Square mall. The eight-story building wrapped partly around a swimming pool will be built on a five-acre piece of empty land north of the Sears parking lot on the north end of the mall, fronting Ramblewood Drive. Experts say it's part of what could be a trend of developers gobbling up retail space to build homes.

Development 3

Oxford Valley Mall in Pennsylvania:

Six hundred apartments may be built at Oxford Valley Mall, as mall owner Simon and developer Cornerstone Tracy of Villanova requested a change in Middletown's zoning Monday night that would allow for two apartment buildings, complete with parking and luxury amenities, to be built at the decades-old mall. The apartment buildings would be located on the south side of the mall, near the vacant former Boscov's department store, which would be demolished to make room for the apartments and more open space surrounding them.

Development 4

Santa Rosa Mall in Florida:

For more than four days, crews have worked to bulldoze a section of the mall that will be the site of a planned $37 million apartment complex called Renaissance Santa Rosa. The project, which is estimated to be completed in early 2021, is a joint venture between Rea Ventures Group and the mall's owner, New York City-based Radiant Partners. "After the demolition of the old Belk department store, construction will commence in phases on four, four-story apartment buildings that will include amenities such as a dog park, clubhouse and swimming pool for residents' use," said Kori Burton, mall manager. Plans are to have 229 apartment units, ranging from one to three bedrooms, when construction is complete, according to Burton. The apartments will be freestanding and will not connect directly to the mall.

Development 5

Spotsylvania Towne Centre (Note: Site doesn't permit adblockers and is pretty heavy on junk advertisements):

Most of the approximately 50 residents who attended the meeting live near the mall, and many of those who spoke disagreed with Payne's assertions that the project would be a positive development. Their primary contentions were parking and traffic impacts for an area-State Route 3 and roads around the mall-already mired in a near-constant state of congestion. But Payne said the project would be a good alternative should the Sears store close, and added that the apartments would likely lead to less traffic going to and from the mall. "These type of commercial centers are going to continue to evolve," he said. The project, which would include 271 apartments and 500 square feet of commercial space, will only become a reality if Sears closes, Payne said. The proposed mixed-used project would be built in an area covering the parking lot and the Sears store, which would be torn down. The county first must agree to rezone the property.

CWMF's Note: Parking should be a non-issue in these cases as the malls have extensive parking already. Traffic could be a concern, but these apartments would mostly appeal to people who wanted to be at the mall.

Development 6

Asheville Mall:

As previously presented, the project calls for development of a six-story apartment building with 205 housing units, five one-story retail buildings and a movie theater. Of the total units, 21 were planned to be designated as affordable for 20 years for residents earning 80% of the city's median income. Young (a councilman) criticized the plan for not including enough affordable housing. He called on Seritage (NYSE:SRG) to boost that number to 40% of the apartments - roughly 82 units - available to a lower income bracket for up to 30 years. Manheimer (the mayor) also said some aspects of the project's design, which weren't in line with the city's comprehensive plan, gave her "heartburn." She asked Seritage Senior Vice President of Development Paul D'Arelli to consider returning with a plan featuring more of a grid layout design and taller buildings to meet city planning objectives. The plan was met with mixed reviews from residents before the March meeting. Many raised concerns about the height of the apartment building, the potential impact on traffic and accessibility issues for pedestrians and bicycles, among other issues. It was approved on a 5-2 vote by the Planning and Zoning Commission in January, during which time it also received some praise from neighbors and members of that board. If approved, it would represent one of the largest single investments into the facility since the mall opened in the early 1970s. It comes at a time when the national landscape of malls is changing along with consumer shopping trends.

CWMF's Note: If you want an example of the difficulty in developing properties, this is it. Despite dedicating 20% of the building to affordable housing, the council asked for 40%. The mayor wanted them to return with a plan feature taller buildings to meet "city planning objectives." The residents (who were supposedly represented by that mayor) were concerned about… buildings being too tall.

Read the very next story to see the difference in perspectives from residents who have already seen a mall fail.

Development 7

Valley View Mall in Dallas:

We are out actively pitching the property to a big fish," he said. "We are also looking at the potential of a 200,000-square-foot office on Preston Road, along with a hotel." Beck Ventures, which owns another large section of the Valley View site, has teamed up with the Life Time fitness chain to build a high-rise residential building and office and retail space, including a Life Time gym. A theater and more apartments are also in the plans for parts of the Beck property. Before the demolition crews began clearing the Valley View site, the crumbling shopping mall - once one of Dallas' most popular retail venues - was considered a huge blight on the area. When Plano recently approved a $1 billion redevelopment plan for its own empty Collin Creek mall, residents pointed to Valley View as the worst-case scenario for their neighborhood unless the old mall went away. "We don't want to look at this and see Valley View - desolate and horrible," one homeowner told the Plano city council. Now that Valley View is mostly gone, real estate investors are upbeat about the future of the area. "We've already seen leasing velocity increase substantially," said Rich Young Jr. with Rich Young Co., who is working with investors who are redoing a nearby office building on Montfort Drive. "Momentum has skyrocketed. "I can't imagine what happens when they start building at Valley View."

CWMF's Notes: We added bolding. This article references both the Collin Creek mall and the Valley View mall. The failure of Valley View was so spectacular that residents near Collin Creek saw it as an example of precisely what they wanted to prevent. Now Valley View is getting an overhaul as well.

Development 8

MainPlace Mall in Santa Anna:

The applicant, MainPlace Shoppingtown, LLC, submitted an application in January 2019 for a specific plan to allow up to 1,900 residential units, 400 hotel rooms, 1,400,000 total square feet of commercial space, and up to 750,000 square feet of office space.

Development 9

Julio Jones Mall of Georgia:

Plans call for nearly 300 "Class A luxury apartments," restaurants and retail space, and a 110-room Hilton Garden Inn. "Ariston reflects our commitment to creating a pedestrian-friendly community that will encompass luxury apartment living, brand-name hospitality, dining and entertainment immediately adjacent to the dominant retail node in Gwinnett County," Jon Guven, another principal investor in the project, said in a news release.

Development 10

Northgate Mall in Seattle:

New documents show the owner of the Northgate Mall has plans to tear a majority of it down and replace it with multiple residential and office towers. It is a radical transformation of the spot, known for years as one of the country's first enclosed malls, and presents a new vision of the sprawling 55-acre site. Simon Property Group first pitched the idea in March, but the documents filed earlier this month show its new plans to create a "Central Park" and at least one hotel in addition to 1,200 new housing units at the site adjacent to a light rail station planned to open in 2021. Simon's filing is part of Seattle's Early Design Guidance for the property, for the Major Phased Development and Master Use Permits. The hundreds of pages lay out in great detail the company's preferred design, which includes tearing down 60 percent of the mall for the massive privately financed redevelopment. It encompasses the area between 5th Avenue Northeast, Northeast 103rd Street, Northeast Northgate Way, and 1st Avenue Northeast. The proposal reads, "The redevelopment will transform the majority of Northgate Mall into a walkable transit-oriented neighborhood with new office, residential, retail and restaurant uses, a state-of-the-art fitness facility, reconfigured parking, and new open spaces. To realize this vision, parts of the existing mall will be retained and other parts will be demolished over time to make room for new buildings and outdoor spaces.

Conclusion

We find the High Sales mall REITs are still offering an attractive valuation, though they have roared dramatically higher over the last few weeks.

Looking only at valuation, we favor TCO and MAC as the cheapest options in the space. Both remain within our "Strong Buy" target ranges, though we reduced price targets moderately to reflect the near-term impact of increased retailer bankruptcies.

SPG remains within our target buying range as well, though not as deep as TCO or MAC. The biggest strength for SPG is their low-risk rating, which comes from their exceptionally strong balance sheet. This is a material difference between SPG and their peers. SPG's balance sheet stands out as exceptionally strong.

Within the next few years, we expect the story about mall redevelopments including apartments to become a national story. That should drive increased interest in the mall REITs and could send their Normalized FFO multiples materially higher. As those apartment developments finish, we expect to see further improvement in SPSF (tenant sales per square foot) at the related malls.

In the process, we expect many of the lower sales malls to close their doors. Volatility may continue in the sector as those weaker properties go out of business. Eventually, the strong properties should emerge even stronger as they incorporate apartments to create a more complete environment. Investing in high-quality real estate isn't a fad.

Investing in high-quality real estate has been a consistent way to build long-term wealth. It has worked for centuries and continues to work today. The uses change gradually over time, but the real estate remains.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAC, TCO, SPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.